Li-En Chong of The Yellow Whistle: “Be an expert”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Li-En Chong.

Born in Kuala Lumpur, educated in England and New York, Li-En has worked in Singapore and Hong Kong and now calls New York home. With an educational background in art history and philanthropy management, Li-En has a deep-rooted passion for culture and her career has spanned the wide spectrum of the art world from curating at museums to fielding bids for record-breaking auction lots. Li-En is involved in the AAPI non-profit space and has worked as an art consultant at the Asian Cultural Council; Assistant Development Manager at Asia Society Museum; and is a co-founder of The Yellow Whistle campaign against AAPI hate, www.TheYellowWhistle.org.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I have always had a fascination for beautiful objects from a very young age — as new immigrants, my grandparents were uncertain about their circumstances. My grandma would take me to visit her safe deposit box where she stored carats and carats of loose diamonds. My dad used to hide gold bars inside tissue boxes and books. I grew up understanding the power of precious collectibles, and how they can make a difference between life and death.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

During my first auction preview at work, I dropped and cracked a 40-carat sapphire. I still remember the ice-cold prickles of panic sweat on my scalp. This was the moment that I realized how demanding a job in an auction house is — you need IQ, EQ and you can’t be clumsy!

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

My biggest challenge was myself. With a full-time job and family commitments, I initially had to force myself to sit down to put pen to paper and fingers to the keyboard. I even gave myself a weekly word count which made me dread writing. I overcame it by making my writing process fun and casual — typing out anecdotes while in the supermarket queue, watching Netflix while editing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was a junior specialist I was responsible for data entry of my department’s absentee bids, what I thought was a boring administrative task. Thankfully, the day before the auction, my boss caught that I had entered in competing bids on the same lot for a famous tycoon’s different wives. The fallout between the wives, tycoon and the auction house would have been explosive. I found it hilarious that they shared the same taste in jewelry and their choice of husband. The lesson I learned was that in a client-focused job, nosiness is essential.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am passionate about AAPI culture and community. I am one of the founding team of The Yellow Whistle grassroots activist campaign. To date, we have distributed 500,000 free safety whistles to over 100 non-profit organizations in 50 US states to help combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, particularly against the vulnerable. The Yellow Whistle is a simple practical tool for self-protection and a powerful symbol that signifies our fight against anti-Asian Hate.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Every anecdote in my book has a kernel of truth and I think one of the most intriguing stories is the auction house security guard arrested by the American government for spying. The reader can imagine what juicy secrets an insider would have — who is spending ill-gotten gains, which client bids to a world record high but does not pay a matching tax bill, a consignor money laundering, a bidder buying art as a gift for a politician’s wall.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Whether my reader is at the start or pinnacle of their career, I believe they will be able to identify with my main character Enid Ma. Behind the Bid revisits that hunger to achieve, when you are unsure if you have what it takes and if you are willing to put all your chips on the table. Those delicious bittersweet feelings of fear, uncertainty and of course, adrenalin. My main empowering lesson is that if like Enid, you believe and trust yourself, any dream is within reach.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Always be dramatic. For a genuine raconteur, every reaction should be as full-on as an Iron Chef judge. Be an expert. The more passionate and experienced you are about your topic, whether it is watches or wizards, the more entertaining your writing will be. Enjoy reading as much as writing. If you enjoy reading the writing of others, you will enjoy crafting your own writing. It is perfectly fine to hate the writing of others too, that makes for self-critique. Take it easy. If you are not in the mood for writing that day, do not force yourself. It should be the best part of your day that you look forward to — like happy hour with your best friend versus dinner with your in-laws. Take your time not to be long-winded. Write a chapter and come back to it a couple of days later. Like any good comeback or chat-up line, there is always room to make it better.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Having a sense of humour. When I was an intern at the bottom rung of the auction house career ladder or having dinner with one of Asia’s richest billionaires, to stop myself from being too nervous, I would always see the entertaining side of my situation. Sharing positive or light-hearted accounts would always make my friends and I laugh, so I started writing stories about the daily events in my life.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Victorian literature, for its subtlety of language and wry insight into society. My favourite authors are Jane Austen and William Makepiece Thackeray, and to me, they are the original xoxo Gossip Girl ‘source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite’. I love how Austen and Thackeray develop their characters with so much wit and tongue-in-cheek, creating circumstances that unfold to reveal the character’s place in society and craft outcomes where they can become victims or emerge victoriously.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like The Yellow Whistle campaign to be a symbol of strength, safety and solidarity for ALL vulnerable communities who want to affirm that ‘We Belong’. I would love for us to have the outreach and meaning that the pink ribbon has for breast cancer awareness. Check us out at www.theyellowwhistle.org

