Jeff Davis Of Sheffield Pharmaceuticals: “A strong network ”

A strong network — this includes both your professional and personal network. Intentionally developing these networks will always pay dividends in your career. Whether this comes through trade activities, volunteer work or hobbies, make sure you are constantly developing meaningful relationships with people. There have been many times in my career that my network, both personal and professional, has helped me solve problems or develop new business. Resolving the company’s financial challenges was a prime example of that.

Jeffrey (Jeff) Davis serves as President and CEO of New London, Connecticut-based Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, where he has been a key operational leader responsible for Sheffield’s rapid growth since the late 1990’s. During his tenure at Sheffield, Davis has directly overseen the expansion and refinement of Sheffield’s production and operational processes to support growth and position Sheffield for the future. Of his myriad accomplishments to date, Davis led the recent re-introduction of Dr. Sheffield’s Natural Toothpaste, originated by the company’s namesake and the inventor of toothpaste, Dr. Washington Sheffield.

Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in eastern Connecticut. Many people (who think of Fairfield County when they think of Connecticut) don’t understand this, but while you can get on a train and be in New York City in an hour or two, parts of Connecticut are very rural. The town I grew up in had about 2,000 people and many working farms. It still does. There were many dirt roads in town, and we still had folks in town living without electricity until the 1970’s. I had a very large extended family (my mother is Italian) and my father’s parents lived on the same property with us, so I was surrounded by family. My father was a chemist who first worked at Pfizer in their Groton, Connecticut research facilities, but then started his own pharmaceutical company when I was young. It was an interesting way to grow up. While we were in a very small rural town and I lived on a small farm, I was exposed to a real diversity of culture as child. My grandfather was a career naval aviator, so my mother had grown up all over the world, spoke fluent French, and exposed my sister and I to a breadth of experiences.

My father was also sort of a Renaissance man- a talented musician and singer, accomplished scientist, entrepreneur, and expert repair person. As a child, we had foreign exchange students living with us every summer and we were often in New York or Boston at the theater or museums, and were always watching my father perform in a musical or with his band. Yet, I was also taking care of our horses, cows and chickens, baling hay, hunting, fishing, remodeling the house with my father, or working at his pharmaceutical company. It was a great way to grow up and it prepared me well for my career.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Well, I’d like to say that I live an ideal wellness-focused lifestyle in every way, but like so many people, I’ve struggled with my weight my whole life. Most recently, COVID isolation was a real challenge for me when it came to maintaining my physical fitness, so I have a lot of work to do on that front.

The most positive steps I have taken in living a wellness-focused lifestyle is from a mental health and stress management perspective. My main motivation was my wife. I was working a lot and was not in a great place mentally; I was pretty aggressive, had a short fuse, and wasn’t very happy. Since then, I really try to manage my mental well-being and my stress levels because it was affecting not only me, but everyone around me: family, friends, co-workers. Countless studies have been done that show one’s lifespan is increased and health is improved when people take care of their mental well-being, by forging meaningful connections with friends and family, laughing, avoiding isolation, meditation, prayer, etc. Making sure that stress is managed is equally as important as physical fitness, diet, and managing disease properly. It has been a focus for me. While I have had ebbs and flows in managing my physical well-being over the years, what I don’t do is beat myself up when I fall short in meeting those goals. That can be really counterproductive.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

For me, it is unplugging from work, the 24-hour news cycle and technology in general. This can be something as simple as going for a hike and leaving the phone at home, splitting wood or going hunting in Maine for a week with friends where there is no technology- no phone, internet or electricity. There are always challenges and problems at work, and the headlines are always filled with pretty terrible news- and it’s easy for your life to become totally dominated by this. It needs to be an intentional and deliberate activity to become part of the routine, which it is for me.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

As I mentioned, my start in the pharmaceutical industry was working for my father’s company beginning at 15 years old. After college, I worked as a chemist at an environmental analytical lab, but then returned to the industry when I started working at Sheffield Pharmaceuticals running operations. I’ve been here ever since, and became CEO in 2016. I love this business. I find it challenging, exciting and rewarding. When people think of the term wellness, I think many times they focus on things like diet, organic foods, fitness, holistic medicine, naturopathy, etc. The fact is the pharmaceutical industry is an integral part of supporting wellness. You don’t need to look further than the COVID vaccines as an example of that — developed by so-called “Big Pharma,” which for many people focused on wellness, is seen as this evil empire. The pharmaceutical industry has created and continues to develop life-saving and life-extending drugs, which has improved people’s lives and helped mitigate suffering. At Sheffield, while we do make traditional over-the-counter and prescription drugs, we have also developed alternative health and beauty aids that can be therapeutically effective and/or impactful. Our Dr. Sheffield’s Natural Toothpaste is an example of that.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge I faced when developing my leadership skills was coming to terms with the idea that I could not be in control of everything. Some call this micro-managing, but the result is a scenario where you have allowed, and encouraged your team to delegate up to you. I think many people in leadership face this challenge. Not only is it not good for the business, it is hard to build an effective team in this environment. You end up with a culture where decisions are not made, because no one except you is allowed to make a decision. I think employees do not thrive in this type of environment and are not happy, so many times the potential high performers will simply move on, and the team that is left cannot move the business forward. Prior to becoming CEO, as I transitioned into the COO role at Sheffield about 10 years ago, it became more apparent than ever that this was a challenge I needed to overcome because the scope of my responsibilities had changed. Acknowledging to myself it was a problem was the first step to resolving it. One thing I found very helpful in resolving this was working with an executive coach. It has been an almost decade-long process for me to change that dynamic and realign my team, and the business has benefited. Everyone needs to realize that you need a team around you to succeed, and that team needs to be empowered. That’s how you build a successful business.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

What Sheffield does may not seem as “sexy” as some of the other advancements in pharma- after all, we aren’t curing cancer or developing the next life-saving vaccine. Yet, we make products used every day that make people’s lives better. An example is one of our toothpaste brands, Tanner’s Tasty Paste. We developed this for a pediatric dentist who had a son with Autism. She could not get him to brush with typical toothpaste flavors. In tandem with her, we developed alternative flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, and Orange Cream. It was very successful, both for her son and countless others who were facing the same challenge. We made this product for her for a while, and then a few years back, we bought the brand to bring it into wider distribution. Since then, it has grown to be a very successful children’s toothpaste brand (but adults like it, too!). While this may seem like a small thing, for someone who is facing that same challenge with their own child, resolving it makes a huge impact on their lives. In my mind what Sheffield also does, is create opportunity for those in our community. Our company is full of people who have started out at the most basic entry level job, but have risen through the ranks and have made a career at Sheffield, raised families and bought houses. I am proud to be part of that and find it very fulfilling.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One particular product we just launched is particularly exciting to me. We partnered with a Medical Doctor to commercialize a wound care product that he had been using in clinical settings for many years with great success. It is called Theriac, and it is an over-the-counter product to treat cuts, scrapes and burns without antibiotics. Overuse of antibiotics is a huge problem, and is what had led to these very virulent, antibiotic resistant organisms. Our product is clinically shown to heal a wound 50% faster than triple antibiotic, without antibiotics, petroleum products, or any harsh preservatives or synthetic antibacterial compounds. It gives people an alternative to the typical triple antibiotic. There is a place for antibiotics, yet we don’t need to use them every time our child has a scraped knee or a cut.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honesty and integrity– while this may seem cliché, I believe it is the bedrock of my success. As I previously discussed, when I took over as CEO at Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, the company had some significant financial challenges to overcome. I was new to not only the role at Sheffield but the CEO role in general. I was able to accomplish what I did on the finance side because the folks on the other side of the table knew me, knew that I would do what I said, and believed what I was telling them. Those who did not know me saw quickly that I was not hiding anything and was very above board. Without that, I could not have resolved that challenge. Decisiveness- To me, nothing is more important than making a decision in a timely manner. It is too easy to look for more data or more consensus and not make any decision at all. I see it every day, particularly as we deal with large corporations. If you never make a decision, no one can ever say you made the wrong one. To succeed, you need to be decisive and own your mistakes. I once had to make a decision pre-COVID that was essentially risking a very solid consistent revenue stream in order to potentially grow the business. There was some information that I would have liked to have, that was critical to understanding if we could succeed. But there was no way to access that data easily or quickly. The “safest” and easiest thing to do would have been to delay the decision, try to get more consensus, or continue to try to get additional data — all of which would have delayed a decision. Then COVID developed and we might have lost our opportunity. My decision was to move forward, and the revenue stream generated really helped the company as the pandemic exploded. Self-awareness– This is a tough one, because I feel it is extraordinarily hard to develop this. It has taken me many years of work on myself to cultivate a good level of self-awareness, and it is a work in progress. Everyone has experiences, childhood traumas, etc. that dictate many parts of their personality, and how they react (sometimes in a counterproductive way) to challenges. If you are self-aware enough to understand where this comes from in your own personality, it often helps you navigate your way out of a situation where whatever emotional baggage you carry, has led to a poor outcome. For me, many times this comes up when dealing with employees. In one scenario, I reacted badly to what I felt was an employee not respecting my position of authority. I contemplated firing them on the spot; 20 years ago I would have, regardless of their value to the company. While in the moment I can’t say I had a clear moment of self-awareness, I was at least smart enough to table the discussion and reflect on it. Upon reflection, it was clear to me, that it was really about ego for me- not wanting to be wrong. But I was wrong. While this employee certainly could have handled the situation differently, they were a key member of the team, and the company would be worse off without them. I was able to salvage that situation, make clear that while their approach wasn’t acceptable, the substance of what they were saying was right, and counsel them on how our dynamic needed to change for both of us to be successful. The result was we developed a very good, mutually respectful working relationship.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is caring for yourself, mentally, physically, emotionally, and maintaining the same level of focus on yourself that you give to others. In short, it’s about balance. We all have seen or heard that story of the workaholic who lives for their job and whose health or personal life is negatively impacted by stress. Or perhaps the caregiver whose own health suffers because they don’t care for themselves, or maybe that parent who does everything for their child, yet neglects their own physical and mental well-being. I think in all these cases, these people are focusing on the wellness of others, yet not for themselves. Conversely, there are folks who only focus on themselves, which in my mind is equally as harmful to wellness. Again — balance.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

It’s pretty clear- if you don’t make focusing on wellness a priority for you, something will suffer- your physical health, mental health, your ability to live as fulfilling a life as possible. But as I said — it’s about balance. If you don’t focus on your wellness, and become ill, or worse, those very things you are focused on at your own expense will suffer. That company that you have worked long hours for will potentially lose your contributions and suffer. You won’t be able to care for that loved one or your child in the way that would ensure their wellness. Yet if you only focus on yourself and not on your career, or your family and friends wellness, you may lose those human connections that I think are very important to maintaining a lifestyle of wellness.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Interestingly, I think the most obvious way employers tried to optimize their employees’ physical wellness during COVID was remote work. We did that where we could, and many of our customers still have their offices closed. Yet I believe that remote work, in many cases, has resulted in some lost productivity and sometimes a loss in innovation. Innovation doesn’t always happen during scheduled meetings; I think many times, innovation happens during that talk in the break room, out at lunch, or that random conversation during work. Some businesses want people back in the office for those reasons. However, the isolation of remote work is, for many, very taxing on their mental well being. I believe that some companies that are trying to bring their employees back into an office setting safely are also doing this in part for their employees’ mental wellness.

I think some of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs many companies are rolling out, also fall into wellness initiatives. For many people these programs demonstrate that their employer cares about these issues, and creating a respectful and equitable work environment for all certainly promotes wellness. I think if they are rolled out correctly, they are really well-received by most employees. I know at Sheffield that is the case.

Generally, the biggest “wellness” initiatives I see Sheffield and other companies rolling out is to address the work-life balance needs of its employees. It’s clear fewer and fewer people are willing to sacrifice their personal and private lives for their jobs, and they should not be expected to. For both physical and mental wellness it’s important to have a work-life balance. For me though, work-life balance does not mean someone works 39.9 hours per week and never more than that. I can’t have team members with this attitude. Yes, we have weeks that we have critical deadlines, crises, projects due, etc and we need to work long hours to get those projects done. I do it and I expect my team to do it when necessary. However, it can’t be the status quo; it should be an exception rather than the rule. I’ve not done my job very well if I’ve created a business where my team cannot have a family or private life. So, we address this with vacation and flex time policies where possible, and partial remote work where it makes sense.

I think companies who are instituting essentially “unlimited vacation” policies are ostensibly attempting to provide a better work-life balance for folks. I think it’s an interesting concept but wonder if it always works as intended. I’ve heard feedback from some employees in these systems that say, “I might have unlimited vacation, but I have so much work I can never take any time off.”. At Sheffield that concept doesn’t work because we are a factory and most cannot work independently, remotely, or at their own pace. We have production lines. Yet even at Sheffield, I have actually had to change policies to encourage people to actually use their vacation. We had so many team members who carried large vacation balances that went unused — it was surprising. I didn’t think it was healthy and wanted to encourage folks to use that time.

It’s always a challenge, particularly for smaller companies like Sheffield, to balance enhanced employee wellness programs and profitability. I would love nothing more than to go further like some large companies are doing, and be able to provide an onsite gym with daily yoga classes, free child care, healthy lunch options, etc, but the realities of the economics of it just don’t make it possible right now for a mid-size company like Sheffield. So we focus on what we can provide: very good company-paid health, life, and disability insurance, a good retirement plan, coaching and career development resources, a vacation policy that encourages people to actually use their vacation, in an environment where work-life balance is acknowledged and encouraged.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The technical skills you need for your industry- this seems obvious, but it’s important. For example, the pharmaceutical industry is complex. In my position, I need to be knowledgeable on the science, the regulatory framework, the operations and technical requirements to manufacture our products. If I am not, I can’t make critical decisions without relying entirely on others for those inputs. I draw on that base of knowledge every day, even as I get further from the technical side of the business as CEO. Whether those skills come through training, schooling, or finding a mentor, you need to have those technical chops to succeed. A strong network — this includes both your professional and personal network. Intentionally developing these networks will always pay dividends in your career. Whether this comes through trade activities, volunteer work or hobbies, make sure you are constantly developing meaningful relationships with people. There have been many times in my career that my network, both personal and professional, has helped me solve problems or develop new business. Resolving the company’s financial challenges was a prime example of that. A philosophy of always looking for “what’s next”– I want to be at the vanguard of new opportunities and have a pipeline of prospects. My philosophy is the day I sit back and say, “wow, things are going pretty smooth, let’s just coast for a while,” is the day we have a problem. Something is always going to come out of left field and your best laid plans will come unraveled. I think the pandemic showed us that. I shared a story earlier that was a great example of this philosophy as we launched a new product prior to the Pandemic that ended up being very successful during COVID at a time where much of our other business fell off. A willingness to fail- failing means you are taking shots at goal. Take enough calculated risks and one will eventually pay off, and that might be the one that catapults your career or business. At Sheffield, the first big risk as CEO I took was launching a real brand, for the first time ever in the company’s modern history. I’d heard from prior leadership for years that Sheffield could never support a brand like that and it would fail. Our Dr. Sheffield’s Toothpaste has been successful, and it totally changed the trajectory of the company. Empathy- a career in health and wellness means you are trying to improve people’s lives. Without understanding the challenges and struggles people face, it’s difficult to innovate and create solutions to these challenges. Our Theriac wound care product is a prime example of that. The doctor that we worked with on this project had developed this formulation in part from years of working with the Amish community in Ohio. By helping an underserved community, and seeing some of the challenges they faced, he was able to develop this formula based on aspects of the folk medicine the Amish were using.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be an intentional, regular unplugging from technology-replacing surfing Facebook with scheduling an actual family reunion. Replacing kids playing video games over the internet together to actually hanging out with each other. Replacing news from the 24-hour cable channels to reading the Sunday paper instead. Replacing online tutorials with taking a live course or joining a club. While I am hardly a Luddite, I think technology has, to some extent, had a negative impact on wellness. Technology has certainly made us more productive, connected the world, and solved many of the world’s challenges. Yet I feel the degree to which people have relied on technology to inform us and replace human to human interactions has been extraordinarily harmful to society. Making snarky comments on Facebook or Twitter has become the sum total of some people’s interactions with other humans. We have a constant barrage of (mostly bad) news with our 24 hour news cycle and I think some of this has caused us to become more divided than ever. Social media seems to have become a substitute for clubs, organized religion, or simply hanging out at the mall like I did when I was a teen. Work was the one place where you were sort of forced to interact with a bigger cross section of society, and now with the explosion of remote work, that is changing for many. I think there is a lot of value in having face-to-face interactions with a variety of people who may not think, look or act like you, when you want to find some commonality for a pleasant social or professional interaction. Technology helps people avoid that.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I am going to be pretty predictable and say Elon Musk. I’d guess he’s probably in many lists of Top 5 Business Leaders for this question. From what I know of him I find him pretty fascinating, and the embodiment of a lot of what I feel is necessary to succeed. He’s built these very successful businesses across a wide variety of industries, yet all tech-focused. He’s certainly a risk taker, technically savvy and seems decisive. I would love to ask him what his opinion is on “what’s next.” I’m sure he would have an interesting answer.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.sheffieldpharma.com

www.drsheffieldnaturals.com

https://www.instagram.com/drsheffieldsnaturals/?hl=en

@DrSheffieldsNat

https://www.facebook.com/DrSheffieldsNaturals/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!