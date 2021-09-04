Shay Martin Of Vibratex: “It’s easier to resolve a disagreement by putting yourself in the other person’s shoes”

It’s easier to resolve a disagreement by putting yourself in the other person’s shoes. Call it role-play or what whatever you like, just allow yourself a moment to gain some insight on that person’s position and motivation. We’re often so sold on our own beliefs that it can be difficult to escape that narrow perspective. Elevate yourself above the trees until you can see the whole forest.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shay Martin, Owner and Vice President of Vibratex, Inc, CMO of the Magic Wand brand.

Leaving behind a burgeoning career in research biology, Shay Martin chose to join the family business founded by her mother. That business just happens to be a major name in the world of sex toy manufacturing. As the second generation of women to lead Vibratex and the famous Magic Wand brand, Shay and her husband Dan have spent the last 24 years building one of the most successful sexual wellness businesses in the country.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Though I started out as an art major, I was always fascinated by the “thinking outside the box” mindset required by the sciences and research. So, I switched majors and began working on a biology degree. My parents had operated adult stores and a distribution business for years, where I’d often work during breaks from school. My mother, a first-generation Japanese immigrant, used her connections at home and began manufacturing sex toys of her own creation. After graduation and working in research for some time, my father was diagnosed with a terminal illness. My husband and I both left our careers and moved home to help care for my father and tend to the family business. In 1997, the stores were sold and my husband and I took over Vibratex, the adult manufacturing and distribution company. Wearing all the hats a growing business requires, we learned on the fly and ultimately grew the business ten-fold. Soon, we became the sole North American importer and source for the iconic Magic Wand brand, which is now our primary business focus. Through it all, we’ve maintained the same philosophies with which we started: create and maintain strong relationships; remain open minded, understanding, and supportive; and be willing to compromise.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Our company has many claims to fame, but one of the biggest is the fact that we developed the first dual-stimulation vibrator, now known as the “rabbit” design. Our product, the Rabbit Pearl, was the first on the market. When HBO was making “Sex and the City,” their producers contacted one of our customers, a store owner, and asked what their best seller was. Hands down, it was our Rabbit Pearl. The infamous “The Turtle and the Hare” episode featured our vibrator. We didn’t even have HBO at home, so our customer sent us a recording of the episode. As you’d expect, sales exploded, and the awareness and acceptance that followed was incredible. It led to mass demand for dual stimulation vibes as well. This brought endless copies of our design, all of which are now generically referred to as “rabbit” vibrators thanks to the name that started it all. My takeaway is that our out-of-the-box creativity has helped millions of women discover pleasure, and that is one of the most rewarding feelings I’ve ever known. We’d get letters and calls from people and their partners who support them saying this was the first time they’d ever experienced an orgasm or that they never knew what pleasure their bodies were able to achieve. This was heartwarming and empowering at the same time.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During the first few years running the business, my biggest mistake was allowing myself to be afraid. At the time, and to some extent still today, the industry was dominated by men. Most manufacturers, distributors, and retailers were male-led. The “boys club” influenced what would be sold, for how much, and to whom. I was pushed around verbally and chastened for the way my products were designed and packaged. They felt the colors were too soft or too playful — in other words not designed to appeal to men. I was frequently told my designs weren’t “sexy” enough. I let this fear get to me, and I regret accepting all the stress and self-doubt. Thankfully, though, I didn’t change course. After a while, those distributors and retailers began to embrace my way of thinking. They’d come to recognize I directed my energy toward helping women discover and embrace their sexual wellbeing. The lesson I learned was not to be afraid to follow the path you believe in. Instead, be proud. If I had given in to the industry’s “advice,” I’d have wound up designing products that were just like everyone else’s — products that weren’t designed by the people who’d actually use them. I knew what women would gravitate toward because it’s what appealed to me, and that led to many years of solid success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m forever grateful for my father. He knew at the time that there was a glass ceiling when it comes to women in the corporate world. He always encouraged me to be my own boss, take chances and believe in myself. He wanted me to experience trying, possibly failing, learning and then overcoming. He passed away about a year after I took over the business and I spent the next few years wondering, “what would Dad do in this situation?”. He taught me to be humble, considerate, and compassionate — emphasizing that I didn’t need to take the world by the balls and squeeze tightly in order to succeed. We’ve built our company based on his philosophy of gently taking the world by storm, and the art of shouting quietly.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I love this part of our business. We’ve worked with therapists, hospitals, counselors and sex educators to integrate sexual wellbeing with just wellbeing. To be able to help someone dealing with sexual trauma, lack of understanding of the human body, understanding their own needs and desires, giving them confidence to explore their sexuality, helping someone overcome the difficulties of menopause and sexual intimacy, to me, all of these make a huge impact on many lives.

In fact, it was this connection that helped turn our flagship brand, Magic Wand, into a true icon of pleasure and individuality. Famed sex therapist Betty Dodson found our Magic Wand massager to be the perfect way to demonstrate self-exploration with her patients. She would literally show her patients how to orgasm using the wand and would always present it as a tool for empowerment. To her, it represented much more than physical stimulation. She promoted the use of the Magic Wand as a path to controlling your own sexual pleasure.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

I know this phrase can be overused, but I always start with “be kind,” and over the years I’ve realigned my perspective to embrace this. Sometimes nothing makes me feel better about the world and myself than when I offer a kind gesture or simply show someone kindness. It makes my heart swell! I’m frequently guided by another old adage — “don’t sweat the small stuff.” My entire perspective shifted after surviving breast cancer. I realized that everything I would otherwise get upset about really didn’t matter relative to what I had gone through. I found a saying that I’ve always kept in my head — a wise girl once said, “let that shit go, and she lived happily ever after.” Yes, it can really be that simple. It’s easier to resolve a disagreement by putting yourself in the other person’s shoes. Call it role-play or what whatever you like, just allow yourself a moment to gain some insight on that person’s position and motivation. We’re often so sold on our own beliefs that it can be difficult to escape that narrow perspective. Elevate yourself above the trees until you can see the whole forest. Plant a garden, even if it’s in pots. It brings you back to the earth, the beauty and miracle of our environment. There’s no greater satisfaction than picking vegetables you grew for your meals that day. It also happens to be a pretty good reminder that we’re all responsible for manifesting our own opportunities… As Ice Cube says, “you better check yo self before you wreck yo self.” If you’re reading this — breast exams can save your life. Make sure you or your partner are feeling you up on a regular basis! Learn what is normal for your body. You’ll know when something is not right. You are the first line of defense for your body. Be that warrior.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ve encountered so many women who have never touched their bodies in a personal way or learned to give themselves pleasure. I’m always eager to help them recognize that sex is a natural, healthy part of life. My movement would be to build a permanent, normalized link between sexual wellness and overall wellness. Beyond all the known benefits orgasms offer, the ability to prioritize pleasure through sexual empowerment can help our psychological and emotional wellbeing. I would encourage everyone to take ownership of their body. It’s the one thing that you are in total control of.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Running a business requires serious agility. You have to be adaptable, think on your feet and resolve problems without panic. The latter applies to all aspects of life, by the way. Have a plan. As someone who tends to do things on the fly, I’ve learned the hard way that organization and planning makes everything much more efficient. Oh, and also have a back up plan (see above response…) Know when the best action is delegation. Whether this means hiring the right team for your business or a professional to help with something in your personal life. Shed the notion that you HAVE to do everything yourself. And remember — just because you’d do it one way doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the BEST way. This is kind of specific to our brand, but it applies to many of life’s situations: imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but sometimes it’s straight up theft. I wish I’d been prepared to handle the frustration of having our products knocked off. Magic Wand, for example, is easily the most counterfeited product in sexual wellness. I’m not talking about legit competitors, I mean direct copies made with inferior materials and sold as real. It’s even more troublesome knowing these products may be unhealthy or even harm someone. Do what you can to prevent being ripped off — but be prepared to deal with the bother if you are. I wish someone prepared me for the hidden responsibility of running a company specializing in intimacy. Because I’ve chosen this career, I’ve had so many people who are more comfortable talking about sexual issues to a woman who designs vibrators than talking to their doctor — but I gladly absorb the weight of that responsibility and never take it lightly.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Environmental changes are huge for me. I believe the impacts on this planet directly affect our wellbeing. Whether it be phthalates in products that leach into ground water or affect our endocrine systems or the stress of climate change affecting our vulnerability to wildfires, drought and disease. It really is connected to other issues such as mental health and sustainability.

