Kate Nicholls Of Stage 4 Clinger: “You’re more than what you do”

Kate Nicholls is a podcaster, caregiver, and comedy writer who truly believes laughter is the best medicine. While working in television her life was forever changed by her mother’s Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. She left Los Angeles to move back to her small hometown in Maryland to become her mother’s caregiver. Kate is a firm believer in playing the cards you’re dealt. When her mom said she wanted help completing her bucket list, they created the popular podcast Stage 4 Clinger. The cancer/comedy podcast operates under the belief that cancer is a jerk and does not deserve respect. Kate and her mother refer to themselves as ‘Cancer Bullies’ and encourage their famous ‘Bucket List Guests’ to laugh in the face of cancer with them. Kate and her mom are polar opposites but hilariously close. Kate uses her platform to advocate for mental health, body positivity, and self compassion.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I began my Journey as a BFA student in New York City. I hated it. I felt stuck in a decision that I’d made at 17 that no longer fit by 19. Comedy Clubs made me feel like I could breathe again. I would sleep through morning classes after going to shows at The Comedy Cellar or UCB until I could no longer keep my eyes open. I enrolled in Improv and Sketch classes at The Upright Citizens Brigade and dropped out of college, bartending and selling AV equipment to pay rent. It was the best decision I ever made. I began performing stand up and improv- which led to my first writing job on a daytime talk show. Then a writing job took me to Los Angeles and I never looked back. I’ve worked as a writer, producer, and entertainer ever since before jumping into Podcasting in 2020. I now host a podcast with my mom called Stage 4 Clinger. My mom is a stage 4 cancer ‘thriver’ and I help her check items off her bucket list every week with a healthy dose of humor.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer five years ago, it shook my whole perspective. I moved to my small hometown to be with her. At the time I thought I could never get my career going again. I thought if I lost the momentum then I could never get it back. I picked up shifts at a local cafe and ran into people I went to high school with who said things like ‘what are you doing here? I thought you worked for the Kardashian’s out in LA and were successful!’ It was so humbling. It was then that I adopted a play the hand you’re dealt mentality. If I’m home caring for my mom with Breast Cancer and I want to continue a career in comedy- time to start a cancer comedy podcast with my mom! Now I will always stay humble and play the cards that I’m dealt.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Being a college drop out, I felt I had so much to prove. Imposter Syndrome might as well have been my middle name. I said ‘Yes’ to everything. I jumped at the chance to take a job with a flashier title for a major network. I hated it, but I chased the clout. My work suffered, I was unhappy. My hair was falling out in clumps, I was drinking too much, it wasn’t cute. I was eventually let go and I was devastated. My whole identity was based on my perceived success. I lived for the thrill of updating my Facebook every time I got a promotion. I was filled with shame. I didn’t get out of bed much after that until the night of a Dolly Parton concert at The Hollywood Bowl. My friends and I got tickets months in advance. Dolly Parton has been my idol since childhood. Even then I considered skipping it, I didn’t want to see my hero in concert while I was feeling like an utter failure. I couldn’t face her, even from the nosebleeds.

I went anyway. The whole concert I felt like I was on the verge of tears, overwhelmed by seeing my idol and underwhelmed with myself. (Now what I’m about to say is going to seem very cheesy, and you are welcome to roll your eyes to get through it, I’ll be none the wiser.) Dolly is known for telling stories between her songs. She began talking about her difficult decision to leave the Porter Wagoner show to pursue her solo career. How she felt like a failure, and frustrated with herself and her choices. But she had to be true to herself. She recited one of her famous quotes, ‘find out who you are and do it on purpose’. I felt a chill down my spine. I had stopped doing things on purpose. I was taking whatever opportunities presented themselves to me, even if they weren’t what I wanted. This pattern was evident in my jobs, relationships, living situations, even my hobbies. I’d stopped staying true to who I am, and that was the root cause of my shame. Dolly then dove into her iconic song, “I Will Always Love You” before I even noticed my tears falling. I sang and grieved for my highest self, I’d let her down due to pride. I never wanted to betray myself like that again. The next morning I “tumbled out of bed and I stumble to the kitchen, poured myself a cup of ambition,” and called an old boss about getting a writing job. It was less pay, a less prestigious title, seemingly a step backwards. I felt like that kid dropping out of college to pursue what she loved once again. I felt brave, I felt like myself. I was thrilled.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom. I’m incredibly privileged to have her steady influence in my life. I would not have been able to make all of these risky moves without knowing I had her as a safety net. I knew that if I fell, I could always come home until I was ready to try again. That’s a luxury not many people have. I am incredibly fortunate to have a mother like mine.

That’s why, when my mother was diagnosed with Breast Cancer, I knew it was my turn to return that favor. I wanted to be for her what she had been for me, a safe place to land.

Caring for my mother through Stage 4 Breast Cancer was truly Dickinsian, the best and worst of times. Our relationship became stronger than ever, we laughed as hard as we cried. Comedy was our main coping mechanism, our main way of feeling in control of our situation. That idea is what sparked our Cancer/Comedy podcast, Stage 4 Clinger. We are lighthearted about Cancer because Cancer doesn’t deserve our respect. We call ourselves, “Cancer Bullies” and ask Cancer to kindly “suck it” daily.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

The biggest feedback I’ve gotten from our podcast was that it has given people with Cancer, or a person struggling with mental health or otherwise, permission to still enjoy their life. They don’t want to be coddled or whispered around and have people crying around them constantly. What a terrible way to live out the rest of your days? Instead you can laugh and joke and seize the day! Cancer doesn’t deserve our respect, laugh in its dumb face!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

The biggest way to enhance your life and lifestyle is to change the way you talk to yourself.

Interact with everything that happens to you as if you’ve chosen it. Play the hand you’re dealt the best you can!

Don’t take yourself too seriously.

Be in the present.

Remember you are not your thoughts- but you are the thoughts you put energy into. Water your garden accordingly.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Be good to yourself. Be good to others. Laugh at yourself. Laugh with others. That’s it, that’s the movement!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Hustle culture is bullshit, taking care of yourself is the priority.

Other people’s opinions of you are none of your business.

Create clear and consistent boundaries with everyone in your life.

Work life balance is a must.

You’re more than what you do.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health is the dearest cause to me. If you can’t be in your own head then you can’t be anywhere. Mental illness has been untreated in past generations of my family. It has caused numerous generational cycles of pain. We say no to that!!! Be the cycle breaker, go to therapy, start boundaries.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@katenichollzz

@thestage4clingers

