Jason Lambert Of BEES: “If things are to be done right, oftentimes speed or ‘jumping to a conclusion’ is not the best path forward”

I had the pleasure to interview Jason Lambert of BEES.

Jason has 15+ years in the Product and Engineering space. After completing a Master’s degree in Probabilistic Mechanics from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, he spent 6 years evaluating long span suspension bridge cabling systems as a structural engineer. Followed by 4 years in the B2B data product management space, he arrived at AB InBev to focus his efforts on building eCommerce products for small to medium sized retailers and transforming the worlds largest brewer. He now leads Product Management at BEES, an eCommerce and SaaS company created by AB InBev.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Yeah absolutely. I’m an engineer by trade and spent 6 years practicing structural engineering. I’ve always been fascinated with bridges, so I worked on some of the largest bridges in the United States analyzing and rehabilitating their suspension cable systems. It was an awesome intersection of utilizing mathematics and mechanics while climbing 400 feet to the top of an iconic bridge. At the same time, balancing an understanding what our clients — major government agencies — were dealing with on a day-to-day basis of operating these structures safely. After that I pivoted into more formal product management and 10+ years into my career I land what I (not so objectively) call a dream job. Currently I lead product management for BEES, an eCommerce and SaaS company created by AB InBev, the worlds largest brewer!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

There are plenty of those! I remember working on a data model as an intern during the last summer of my undergraduate studies. I was assigned to do the all-important task of understanding which of New York City’s hundreds of bridges would be most vulnerable in the case of a seismic event. After several weeks of hard work, many nights and weekends thinking about the problem, writing out the model, ensuring it ran correctly etc, I had an output and ran it to my then boss. He took one look, and said “So this little random bridge in Queens carrying almost no traffic is the highest risk to New York if we had an earthquake? Not the Brooklyn or Manhattan bridges?” I was pretty embarrassed, and we had a good laugh. Quickly I learned to think about the problem and strategy at a high level first and spend a lot of time up front before moving into execution mode. If things are to be done right, oftentimes speed or ‘jumping to a conclusion’ is not the best path forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It’s hard to name just one and would be totally unfair! The most influential people in my life are the ones that had faith in me, pushed me out of my comfort zone and gave me a big opportunity. There were several folks throughout my education and career who pushed, nudged, influenced or even spoke about some opportunities that in their mind would serve me well. Their confidence in me generated a significant amount of self-confidence that not only could I do it, but I could do it well and it would really change my life. Thank you to Thomas Regan, Sante Camo, Tim Rice and Ricardo Tadeu, just to name a few ☺

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Everything Store by Brad Stone and Elon Must by Ashlee Vance. I actually read both of these recently and within a short time from one another, but there are a few major themes that thread through both of them. One is that nothing great comes easy. Everyone thinks of Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX as they are today, as these incredibly impactful and powerful companies. But these books take us back over the course 15–20+ years detailing how many times each of them almost failed, how many times people declared the companies or their founders as crazy, and it exposes the true grittiness of not only Bezos and Musk, but everyone around them at the time. Second is that mission has to be first. If a group of smart, gritty, hardworking people focus their collective mind on a singular, huge dream, it will come to fruition; failure is just not an option. AB InBev is an output of that exact mindset and dream big function, actually ☺

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Well that’s a perfect segue from the previous question! We at AB InBev serve 6 million small to medium size retailers, our customers, every week. One of our 10 principles is that we strive to be the best at serving and partnering with our customers, who are the gateway to our consumers. At BEES, our mission is to literally help these customers thrive. We wake up each and every day thinking about how not only technology, but the combination of people, process and technology, can better our customers lives and help them thrive.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

The best part about working for BEES is that there will always be fun, exciting and impactful initiatives. Today, BEES has 1.5 million retail customers in 12 countries using our platform every month. At first, our focus was solely on convenience, especially through the ordering process, but now that so many customers have transitioned to digital, we’re starting to explore several new ways to help them thrive. One example that comes to mind which was created by one of my colleagues is simply turning back to our customers and giving them information on their business performance. And why not, right? It’s incredibly important for these amazing business owners to be able to analyze and evaluate their business and we can help them do just that by providing the right resources!

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

It’s a great question and one that should really get a lot of focus because digital transformation is such a buzz word today. For us, what it really comes down to is whether or not you utilize new tools and resources to drive your corporate strategy effectively, all while providing an incredible customer experience.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Any company. Literally I can’t think of a single company that can rest easy knowing every tool and technology that they utilize is perfect.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Absolutely. AB InBev is a very large company, so for us at BEES to serve ABI we need to really understand the ABI customer as well as the ABI operation. We spent a significant amount of time doing both customer research but also operational research. Add to that, many of our leaders and team members in BEES have a lot of operational experience at ABI and other large multi-nationals. Now, years into the transformation we have an amazing product in the market that really helps our customers thrive, but we also have new and effective operational tools in our operations that help personalize the experience while helping execute the commercial strategy. A great example of this is reflected our direct communications; each customer gets personalized in-app and push notifications telling them what products are trending in the area that happen to be missing in their portfolio. The messages are also tailored by our operations to help drive their commercial strategy. It’s truly a win-win!

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Well you always have the innovators dilemma. Especially in large companies, the proverbial “what’s got us here” has grown companies into the Fortune 500 or beyond. The idea of really looking deep into customer service, operations, supply chain and taking that leap of faith is often harder than finishing the sentence with “won’t get us there.” So, how do you get there? Inch by inch, stone by stone. Combining the right digital expertise with the expertise of your current and future business. Once you have that all lined up — take the leap. But be forewarned — it’s hard, really hard! We think the payoff (extremely satisfied customers, more agile business [list goes on!]) is worth it though.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Sure it’s a great question, and I’ll explicitly list a few that we’ve spoken about so far.

Customer service and satisfaction : there is no doubt digital transformation can improve and increase this dramatically. If the transformation is done correctly, there are so many tools and so much information at your company’s fingertips. That being said, your company still has to have a passion to serve! You can read more about how we focus on this at BEES directly from our CEO, Ricardo Tadeu, here.

: there is no doubt digital transformation can improve and increase this dramatically. If the transformation is done correctly, there are so many tools and so much information at your company’s fingertips. That being said, your company still has to have a passion to serve! You can read more about how we focus on this at BEES directly from our CEO, Ricardo Tadeu, here. People & Process Transformation: Before, during and after a digital transformation, you always need to be thinking about the big 3: People, Process and Technology. If the focus is only on the latter, likely you’ll have some cool apps in the market making very little impact. Just as an iceberg has 90%+ of the volume under the surface, so too does a transformation — and so much of this lies in the people and the process. For us at BEES and Anheuser-Bush InBev, this is a constant evolution and area of focus. For example, in Q1 of 2021, we had over 3 billion dollars in GMV coming through out b2b eCommerce platform. That’s a huge number! But it also raises a few questions: “what are the sales reps doing now that they’re not taking orders?” and “do other touchpoints with the customer have the same depth of knowledge?” Well, if the process was thought through, the reps will have an amazing role to play educating the customer and providing business development acumen. And yes, the delivery driver should and will have new depths of visibility and be empowered to really solve customer pain points as they come up.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

This is a great question because I think digital transformation helps facilitate innovation but doesn’t explicitly yield innovation. In my opinion you can best create an innovative culture by ensuring you incentivize experimentation and trying new methods to execute your strategy. As a part of this, create an environment where failure isn’t just accepted, but celebrated. This will encourage folks to place more bets and truly evaluate whether these bets are meeting objectives and key results. Conversely, if you have a culture where only ‘wins’ are celebrated, what you’ll get is people focusing on efforts that guarantee an outcome — and unfortunately these tend to only be small initiatives which are never innovative or transformative.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ll paraphrase a bit, but it goes a bit like “Why fear the unknown? The unknown could be the greatest gift you have ever experienced.” For me, even though the original quote was more philosophical, the quote drives me to take chances and take risks. The reward, or gift in this case, has honestly been that of personal and professional growth. I like being uncomfortable when taking a big risk, but also having confidence I can figure it out. And when I do, I’ve really grown as a person. I have found it really a great mentality to have to pursue fulfillment in life. And I think companies can embrace this mindset as well.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Well you can follow BEES and AB InBev on LinkedIn as well as visit our website at www.bees.com. You can also follow me on LinkedIn since I’m always liking, loving, and chatting about transformation!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!