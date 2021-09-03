Brian Corey Of Outpatient: “Really listening to your customers/users about what they need NOW is a great way of ensuring you’ll be there for them when they’re ready to invest in what they need in the future”

Really listening to your customers/users about what they need NOW is a great way of ensuring you’ll be there for them when they’re ready to invest in what they need in the future.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Corey.

Brian Corey is co-founder/CEO of Outpatient, a digital health, medical task, and care coordination tool for families, medical professionals, health systems, and military medical services that he hatched after his own family caregiving experience. Previously, Brian was COO at Premise Data and built operating systems and mobile apps at Facebook. He was formerly President at Brightstar Corp. and helped drive major revenue and profit growth preceding its sale to Softbank. Brian also has held various positions at Amazon, Katzenbach Partners, Accenture, and others.

Brian earned a BA from Northwestern University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Brian lives in Lafayette, CA with his wife, son and daughter. He cooks fancy food, plays guitar badly, and is an exuberant fan of sports teams, dogs, and friends.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

After a few years at a startup, my world was rocked when my Mom had a serious medical incident. It was so significant that my dad could not handle all of her care needs by himself. So my brother and I took turns flying home to help out, but it soon became clear that even that would not be enough. I made the decision to become a temporary but full time caregiver for my Mom for several months, leaving my startup and putting my career on hold.

Throughout this caregiving experience, I was shocked by how unprepared I was in handling medical challenges and how unhelpful the current system and tools were for family caregivers. While on the hunt for useful products and good advice, I reconnected with a friend and former colleague, Pete Yewell, who had also experienced a similar life change in his family. After we shared our tips and tricks, complaints, and most importantly, our family health challenges and experiences as caregivers, we decided to come together to found Outpatient to simplify every caregiver’s work and life.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Outpatient’s design mantra is Simple, Modern, Easy-to-Use. This mantra is in stark contrast to current healthcare technology which is complex, antiquated, and cumbersome.

In our view, the vast majority of healthcare technology is designed only for providers to get paid by payors and is generally siloed within a single patient view (akin to single player video games), which creates overwhelming redundancy, inefficient communication, and frustration from many parties who need to know what’s going on but can’t access necessary information or workflows.

Outpatient has created the only secure, HIPAA-compliant technology solution that puts medical staff, patients, and approved family members in the same real-time, collaborative work environment to get patients ready, medically cleared, and healthy.

Outpatient is multiplayer digital and telehealth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Being a founder is a little like being a cornerback in the National Football League — you’ve got to have a short memory and move on from your mistakes quickly.

My first (of many) mistakes I made when first starting Outpatient was in designing our first prototype. I was so consumed by ALL of my frustrations with caregiving that I designed a product that would “solve it all”. There were so many problems the original prototype was trying to address that it was a Dead on Arrival product — too overwhelming for users, too complex to build cheaply, and too bloated to focus on basic value propositions. We had Social Networking, Real Time Video, AI recommendation engine, and OCR/Image recognition all crammed into one mobile app that would be able to help families navigate the logistics of any medical issue. It was bold, ambitious, overkill and completely unfeasible.

In my first user experience session, filled with people who were our primary initial demographic (35–55 year old working moms who took care of their kids and their aging parents), it took less than a minute for one of the more vocal participants to say: “I’m sure this is all great but before I use any phone to retrofit my living room for my mom, I just need to remind my son what medications he needs to give her today while I am here!”

It’s funny to look back at our first prototype to see all the stuff I thought we should do. Sometimes, in our excitement about technology, we forget to keep things simple and we forget that sometimes the most basic needs are still not adequately covered by the technology that’s in use today. Really listening to your customers/users about what they need NOW is a great way of ensuring you’ll be there for them when they’re ready to invest in what they need in the future.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have so many mentors — almost everyone I’ve ever worked with has taught me something along the way that I use today but I’ll pick two here to highlight.

Marcelo Claure is the founder/CEO of Brightstar (he is now the COO of Softbank). He is one of the most high-energy and demanding entrepreneurs I’ve been around. He is one of three (along with Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg) that I’ve had the pleasure of seeing up close who is equally adept at starting a company, building a company, and scaling a company into a large organization. He is also the best negotiator I’ve ever worked with. Early on in my career, he and I were working together on an all-nighter for a tricky negotiation in Asia Pacific — he was pulling from me some of my best analytical and scenario modeling work I’d ever done. But the deal framework I was proposing was too heavily one-sided in our favor. He coached me to put myself in the other side’s shoes — it was surprising advice to me. I’d figured to start at one extreme and work our way back towards the middle once we had started negotiations. But he stressed that fairness and transparency from the outset not only make the deal easier to consummate, but after the deal is done, the partnership will be much stronger than if the other party feels aggrieved. His advice helped me to mature in business because I started to consider others instead of acting like an individual contributor only responsible for myself.

Another mentor is Molly Graham. She is now the COO at Lambda School but was one of my managers at Facebook years ago. She has incredible career advice, none better than “Give away your logos”. Before Facebook, I think I’d mostly followed the “insecure overachiever” career path — always striving for promotions, fast career advancement, and “resume building”. While Molly successfully achieves all of those things, those are more like the offshoots/results of how she goes about her career. For me, she modeled authentic and servant leadership. I had an opportunity to present a concept at a Facebook board meeting and Molly, being far more familiar with the personalities and workings of the board, helped me prepare at a very high level of detail and care. The amount of time and specific help she gave me in the buildup went far beyond expectation — she wanted to ensure I shone the brightest I could. The complete security she had in her own leadership and the providing of rare opportunities to me made an indelible impact on how I try to lead now.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I come from an area where being disruptive is generally positive — it is hard for me to see disruption in a negative light. Just because a system has ‘withstood the test of time’, doesn’t mean that it can’t be improved, sometimes significantly. That said, it depends on your definition of ‘disruption’ and how much change is required to meet that definition, as well as what frame of reference you have for positive vs negative (e.g. who is winning from the disruption vs who is losing?).

Netflix is a great example of disruption that is both positive and negative, depending on your definition and frame of reference. From the consumer perspective, the ability to stream shows and content on demand is a massive, positive shift in how we are entertained. The economics and power structure have shifted in ways that have advanced talent and creators alongside Netflix, while torpedoing the old distributors. Is this good disruption? I think so, but I’m not the one who was disrupted. I think the main lesson is that you should always be looking to disrupt and reinvent yourself/your organization, lest you become disrupted by another entity.

Negative disruption, to me, would be a situation where the benefits of the disruption accrue completely to one entity at the expense of all other entities and particularly at the expense of society at-large.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Give away your logos (Molly Graham) — the best way I’ve grown in my career and has generally correlated to organizational success is to hire people and work with people who are better at most things (everything?) than I am. At its core, giving away your logos is about trusting someone “new” with something you care about. That is at the core of being a founder: every person you bring on is someone who can fill in a weak spot of yours, or be better than you at something you’re good at. This isn’t always emotionally easy — and if you’re not hiring people better than you, it wouldn’t be a good idea (but then you’d never scale) — but the sooner you can do that and institute this ethos throughout your organization, the faster your company will “grow up”. When I first came up with the idea for Outpatient, I was a team of one. When Pete and I started talking about working together and forming a company around Outpatient, I acknowledged to myself that he was better than I am at certain things — if we worked together, I could spend time and attention on areas I was best suited for (and vice versa) and we’d be better off as a company. That has been our hiring approach since — now we have a team of wonderful engineers, designers, and marketers who have put us out of our former daily jobs 🙂

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’ve built our foundational disruption in the family and civilian health care system. Recently, we’ve expanded into Military Health Care and see a lot of opportunities to modernize military healthcare and the medical clearance process for military members. It’s an honor to apply our mission of simplifying healthcare to our nation’s defense. We’re proud to be working together. Stay tuned!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Strachery Newsletter by Ben Thompson — it’s one of the best ways I stay current on tech outside my own vertical. Ben is a clear analyst and thinker who has a very direct and compelling communication style. I value his dissection of trade offs of strategies that tech companies take. It’s a little more than a bite-sized amount of time to spend, but it’s a relatively small investment in time and his insights are very sharp.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” — Theodore Roosevelt, 1910

I have made some career decisions that defy “accepted” logic or conventional wisdom — I’ve often zigged when I was expected to zag. Generally, the zigging has been a result of either a) the inevitable call to entrepreneurship or b) going to see about a girl (to paraphrase Good Will Hunting). Not every career decision related to a) has worked out well, but when I reflect on this passage from Theodore Roosevelt, I feel emboldened to keep up the effort to be part of the grand competition. I’m heartened to know that even if a prospect says “no”, or an investor criticizes our progress, or we have an embarrassing product bug, or I have an occasional twinge of self-doubt, I’m fortunate to be a principal in the arena. I’m here for the wins and the losses and that is an intoxicating rush.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A long time ago, in a job interview, the interviewer asked me “What is the biggest problem in the world?” Without a lot of time to think through that thorny question, I answered “extreme income inequality”. He followed up with “How would you solve that?” My response to that off the cuff was “if I had known that was going to be your followup question, I would have chosen a different answer.” I do believe that many of the ills of the world would be solved by narrowing this gap — the way in which to do it is still unclear to me.

I believe the incentives and the system of capitalism have driven tremendous progress and good throughout modern history. How best to retain those levers while helping to alleviate the schisms that have come from economic class division? I don’t have an answer but I’m inspired by people like the late Leila Janah, who looked for model approaches to doing social good through capitalism.

How can our readers follow you online?

@outpatientapp @brianrcorey on Twitter/Instagram; @outpatientapp @bcorey on Facebook; @Outpatient App @brcorey on LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!