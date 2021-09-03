Oliver Dickenson Of The Anti Acne Club: “Allowing your mind to wander for just a moment can often release the most incredible thoughts and ideas”

Allowing your mind to wander for just a moment can often release the most incredible thoughts and ideas.

Oliver Dickinson is the co-founder of The Anti-Acne Club, a science-backed, 100% natural, vegan, and non-GMO full spectrum acne skincare supplement solution for breakouts that is designed to restore hormonal balance, tackle inflammation, sweep away oil and bacteria, and promote cell regeneration. In August 2020, Oliver and his wife and co-founder, Madeline, launched The Anti-Acne Club in an effort to provide a 100% natural, effective solution to treat acne from the inside out.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I struggled with severe acne as a teenager, and felt embarrassed and self conscious about my skin for a huge portion of my youth. I begged my dermatologist for years to put me on Accutane to treat the acne, and he staunchly refused to do so. From there, I began to dive into research and experiment to find a natural, yet effective solution for my acne. Through my research and findings, I found the perfect mix of natural supplements and ingredients that effectively got rid of my acne. Later, I met my wife, Madeline Rush, who also was suffering from severe acne before our wedding. To help her, I returned to the supplement mixture I had adopted as a teenager and within months, Madeline’s acne was completely gone. As such, Madeline and I worked together as co-founders to launch The Anti-Acne Club in August 2020 in an effort to provide a 100% natural, effective solution to treat acne from the inside out.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Our disruptive mission is to call bulls**t on acne skincare mediocrity and to fight for acne sufferers everywhere that have been victims of misinformation and ineffective, health damaging products. We personally know from first-hand experience how it feels to suffer with acne, and that’s why we have a single focus on treating it for others. Our peer-reviewed scientific research has already shown that the cause of acne (surprisingly) has nothing to do with the surface of the skin and, for the sake of the many millions of people who suffer with acne, it’s important that the conversation moves away from topical lotions and potions to instead focus on the science. Additionally, The Anti-Acne Club is confident in its formula, which is why we offer a 100% money back guarantee if you don’t see the results you were hoping for within three months of consistent use.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Fortunately The Anti-Acne Club has been surprisingly plain sailing! I put that down to the fact I made every single possible mistake in my previous business, literally EVERY mistake. This previous venture was a drinks brand and one of the mistakes that will forever make me smile was when our drinks fermented and exploded after we’d given them to would-be investors. One of them exploded on the backseat of a brand new Ferrari which our lead investor had recently purchased and was very proud of. To make things worse, these were chia seed drinks; very bitty, very sticky. Needless to say, we had to start the pitching process again!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I actually don’t think that a ‘mentor’ in the general sense of the word is as necessary as it’s often made out to be, and I personally don’t currently have one! I have, however, had some really great mentorship throughout my career to date but one can only do so much and right now the low hanging fruit for me in terms of my personal knowledge gap is mostly of a technical and strategic one when it comes to ecommerce. These are quite specialist areas and therefore I’ve found my time better spent paying consultants and experts who have specific expertise in these fields.

But, one of the most useful aspects of having a mentor is having a go-to person to talk things through with and to hold you accountable, and right now I actually find that my wife is the best person for me to do that with. Not only is she extremely intelligent and ‘in deep’ with the business but she also knows better than anyone how I think and the types of gut reactions I might be tempted to make!

I’ve also noticed a big evolution the last few years in that brands are encompassing more of a “we’re in it together” attitude. Where once two startups jostling in the same arena would have acted like enemies-to-the-death they are now much more likely to say “hey, competing against each other achieves almost nothing, let’s work together, learn together, and share ideas so that we can ultimately compete against the much larger incumbents”.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The problem with the word ‘disrupt’ is that almost every startup seems to be disrupting something, so much so it’s really lost its meaning because to truly disrupt something is an incredible and rare feat. To do so in a meaningful way means that you have brought about such improvement that consumers have found it impossible to ignore. Therefore, yes, it’s always good because consumers have to agree to be disrupted, they are the facilitators of disruption — if consumers don’t like the way in which you’re trying to disrupt things they’ll just ignore it and the brand will never actually disrupt anything at all.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’re about 1% finished and very much still starting up. The critical step for us is to continue demonstrating to people that the most effective way to treat acne is from within. This is an enormous feat to achieve because it requires us to unwind decades of BS. The biggest barrier for us is that in the eyes of consumers a lot of this space consists of snake oil; overpromise, overhype, underdeliver. We’re starting to break through because we’ve existed for just long enough for people to know that we are the antidote to that, which is why the majority of our sales are now organic and come from word of mouth. So for us, we’ll just keep doing what we’re already doing but in a more streamlined and effective way.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

About 5 years ago I was in my local grocery store in Central London at 6pm, peak commuting hour and like everybody else I was just wishing to get home smoothly, quickly, and without hickup. I was stood, half dazed, at a self checkout buying my chosen groceries when my card failed due to insufficient funds. So I went to the next card, insufficient funds, the next card, insufficient funds, until I came to my final card, but alas I was all out of luck. Le zéro. Nothing. My previous business at the time was going through a rough patch and I’d waived my salary for too long and bundled company expense after company expense on my credit cards to keep things afloat, but I’d finally come to the end of the credit road. My dazedeness came to an abrupt end and my senses whirred in to life, I could feel the jostling queue of tired, impatient commuters baring down behind me, their frustration roaring like a great fire and the emotional heat of it swarmed and pricked the back of my neck. I put my chin to my chest and beelined for the door, abandoning my neatly packed bag of groceries on the cash register and the protestations from customers and store staff.

3 minutes later I was home, humiliated, desperate. I ate whatever was left in my cupboards and started to read for the second time in my life The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Howoitz. It’s one of the best books I’ve read and is a fabulous reminder that the entrepreneurial journey is oftentimes just a process of being repeatedly, punched in the face, but that’s okay because you’re not the only one going through it and there is always a way out of it! I woke up the next morning, got into the office nice and early and got on with it, and eventually through it, too.

However, in saying that, I have personally often found that my best thinking is done precisely when I’m not supposed to be thinking. If I’m stuck for an idea I’ll often pick up a great piece of fiction, and my go to in that arena is almost always Wilbur Smith. Allowing your mind to wander for just a moment can often release the most incredible thoughts and ideas.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is by Confucius, the Chinese philosopher; “A seed grows with no sound but a tree falls with huge noise. Destruction has noise, but creation is quiet. This is the power of silence… grow silently”

It can be so incredibly easy as an entrepreneur to get hung up on all of the noise and success being touted by other businesses, and it’s subsequently very easy ans tempting to compare yourself. One moment you’re happy with your progress and the next you’ve listened to a ragingly successful startup on a podcast and you feel subsequently compelled to change everything you’re doing. I see so many businesses fall into this trap and I have myself been guilty of it. Instead, I find it’s much better to keep your head down, ignore the noise, focus on your own plan and deliver it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that my life calling is to cure acne! And I really do think it can be done. We want acne to be something which is no longer bothersome for people because there’s a quick, easy, affordable fix. It’s a very serious thing and it impacts a great many people in a very serious way, if we can alleviate that stress from the World then I think we can safely say we’ve done a very good thing.

