Marisa Russell Of Meadow and Bark: “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should”

A successful marketing and sales executive, mom and outdoor lover, Marisa lives her life without compromise. So, when it comes to her family’s skincare, she approached it in much the same fashion as she has always yielded success — paving her own path. An avid outdoor and beach lover, Marisa looks to Mother Earth to create her unique formulas that are clean, natural and botanical based. Based in Long Beach, NY, Marisa has set up a retail/ “living lab” environment which serves as an incubator and workshop for new product development and testing as well as experiential shopping destination where she offers instructional master classes for customers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My husband Scott and I became obsessed with the sunscreen dilemma of finding a non-toxic formula we felt good about putting on ourselves and our children. When we started to educate ourselves a few years back about sunscreens in general, we learned one of the main chemical actives in sunscreen, oxybenzone, which has been associated with bleached and damaged reefs. The more we dove into the topic, the more upset we became with our own history of slathering these chemicals on ourselves and our three children.

In 2017, Scott went on a trip to the Mentawai Islands which is off the coast of West Sumatra and just south of the equator. He experienced extreme sun exposure in what is called the playgrounds: perfect surf and empty lineups — this is what daydreams and classroom doodles are made of. Scott was gifted local remedies to heal and protect his skin for the remainder of the trip. The sunblock they use is so pure and natural, that you could eat it. But it was also extremely effective, his skin was healed overnight without any downtime out of the water.

And it is there, in the idyllic, tropical paradise that we found our first moment of inspiration; to pursue a mission of creating safe, effective and nourishing skin and sun care that is sustainable and delightful to use every day. Skincare so good for you, that you could eat it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Safer sunscreens were something we talked about in our family for years but it took Scott’s trip to the Mentawai Islands to discover the trigger that ultimately ignited the creation of the whole line. Travel and adventure is so good for the soul and for enlightenment, but who would have thought it would have led us to where we are today. I never imagined that I would be developing skincare solutions and actually build a business out of it. I’ve always loved to create and solve problems, it is what makes me tick.

The biggest lesson that has been invaluable as a coaching moment for my children, is that anything is possible if you set your mind to it, and, if it brings you joy. It’s something we have all heard our entire lives but it took me until this point in my life to discover what that thing was. Also, the idea that we learn every day are words that I live by and I’ve done a ton of learning over the last few years and continue to be inspired by every ingredient we discover.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We grow what we can in our hometown of Long Beach, NY, but we also need to source other ingredients from virtually every corner of the world. The sourcing of sustainable ingredients is ultimately the most challenging part of what we do. Initially, I didn’t know what I was doing in terms of securing some very hard to obtain ingredients and ended up with huge amounts of rubbish. The lesson, look before you leap. Do lots of research and sampling and don’t assume things are as they seem.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that? There are so many to name that I could go on for hours.

The mentors in my early careers that instilled the right disciplines and belief systems in me, the partners in those early jobs that ended up as advisors and educators to me in this process, my friends and family who believed and supported with enthusiasm. And most importantly, my husband Scott who not only believed, but jumped in with both feet to build the lab, retail environment and grow & distill the basis for our formulas.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

There is so much confusion in the plethora of personal care options available today. The differences between clean and green, what’s FDA approved and not, and what’s good for everyone’s specific situations. We believe that skincare is food for your skin and it should be fed the vitamins and antioxidants it needs to be in its healthiest, most radiant state. The confusion requires a reframe, education and consistency. We hope to inspire people to take the small steps to clean their routines and enjoy it along the way. Skincare shouldn’t be work before going to bed — it should be a ritual of self-love and enjoyment, something you look forward to and then feel and see results — immediately and over the longer term. We also aspire to direct our investments towards women owned businesses in parts of the world where there are extreme inequalities. We are not there yet, it will take boots on the ground to get out there and truly make a difference. It’s something we cannot wait to get started on and that is the next part of our evolution. Also, we use the best packaging options possible for protecting the efficacy of the ingredients and the planet — the majority of the line is packaged in UV glass or bamboo which is very abundant and cost effective. We have a recycle program to incentivize clients to bring back their bottles and jars — something we are working on for online orders as well.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Plan — plan for your year, your month, and your day. Plans can change, but keep an eye on your goals.

2. Sleep — eight hours is the magic number for me. Without enough sleep, I do not function well.

3. Joy — give yourself time to experience the things that bring you joy. Write them down and make sure you are giving yourself the time for those things across various spectrums — family, friends, work, adventure and fitness. This goes back to step 1 → plan.

4. Success & Pride — make a calendar appointment with yourself every week. Take five — ten minutes to write down the things you are most proud of from that past week. We often forget about those things and ultimately, you’ll have a bunch of headlines that speak to what you have done over a lifetime.

5. Gratitude — on a daily basis, thank yourself and those around you for the little things in life.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be? It would be a 30 day challenge around nourishing the whole self inside and out:

1. Food: Eat plant based, whole foods

2. Skin: Feed your skin plant based solutions

3. Drink: 8 -10 glasses of water per day

4. Soul: Meditate for 10 minutes per day

5. Move with a friend: Move for 20 minutes per day in a way that brings you joy. Dance? Tennis? Walk? Swim? Just do it.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Whether it’s creating batch sizes that are too large, accepting large wholesale orders or creating new sku’s — think about all the implications. Accept help but keep your compass in the right direction. Don’t let others opinions, or, offers for investment lead you astray. Don’t over invest your personal savings for the sake of accelerating the business. Parallel path as much as you can with a slow and steady beat. Build a board of directors to gut check your ideas, work and goals. Seek out mentors that have different areas of expertise that will help you grow to new levels Outsource the things you know you are not good at and can be better handled by others. In my case, my time is better off devoted to formulating, and not to figuring out SEO.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of these are so important and worth time considering and actioning against. As a parent of three children, I’m concerned about mental health challenges due to the impact of everything going on in the world today. The pandemic, social media, access to information and instant gratification. With kids, it can be difficult to identify when and if they are struggling so I’m probably overcompensating at times for those insecurities. It’s not easy for them growing up in these times and while we have so many great things to be thankful for, sometimes I wish we could dial it back to simpler days.

