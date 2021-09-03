Pam Hamilton Of Paraffin: “It will keep evolving, so we need to keep experimenting”

It will keep evolving, so we need to keep experimenting. Change is the only constant — the working world is moving fast, and new technology, platforms and teams will continue forming. For that reason, remote working isn’t about creating one permanent set of rules for the whole company — every team should decide between them how they best want to work well together in a hybrid or remote environment, and be open to continual improvement, flexible solutions and new ways of doing things. This means giving people permission to experiment and try out new ways of working until they find a pattern that works for them. When new team members join or when a new project starts, they might need to change how they work again, so keep the options open for improvement.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pam Hamilton.

Pam is the MD of creative agency Paraffin and author of new book Supercharged Teams: 30 Tools of Great Teamwork. There is a free assessment you can take for your team, with advice on which chapters and tools you can use to help overcome conflict at work and make your team work better.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

My 4 x great grandfather was James “Paraffin” Young, a Scottish chemist who invented the process by which Paraffin is extracted from coal, hence the name of my agency is “Paraffin” — we aim to throw light wherever we work. My great grandfather moved from Scotland to Africa to seek his fortune, and 80 years later in 1999 I arrived in the UK from Zimbabwe to seek mine. I was fortunate to begin working in consumer insight for Kraft Foods and Unilever, making use of my degree in Psychology. I became obsessed with the science of collective intelligence and attended early conferences at MIT before writing my first book The Workshop Book in 2016, a manual to help people run workshops that optimise small group intelligence. I began to work on my next book, Supercharged Teams, because I could see that teamwork was becoming harder than ever before, even before COVID. I am passionate about teamwork and people working well together, and my mission is to help the world work better together, one team at a time. I believe this is our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a new, better way of working, let’s not waste it!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

After spending 10 years working in brands, consumer insight and marketing for global consumer goods companies, I was head hunted to join ITV, Europe’s largest commercial broadcaster as Head of Creative Development in their internal R&D unit ITV Imagine. Working in TV was the most eye-opening, incredible and challenging experience of my working life, and the lessons I learned there (mostly through making mistakes) shaped me and my career to come. Meeting celebrities and working on some of the biggest global shows in the entertainment industry with incredible creative talent was very different from than the corporate business world I’d previously experienced. There are many crazy stories I can’t share because you wouldn’t believe me (and I’d get sued!) but one sticks in my mind that I can.

I was at a management conference in 2008 giving a talk about trends in online behaviours to a selection of the UK’s top TV executives. As I began my presentation about how people were finding true connection and friendship online and how multi-player gaming was not just teenage boys in basements, one of the high-profile TV executives stood up, apologised for interrupting and asked the 100 strong audience “May I just ask, has anyone here ever actually ‘uploaded or downloaded ‘anything from ‘the internet’?” (yes, she used air quotes). Everyone in the room shook their heads. As she sat down again, she gave me a sympathetic smile — having proved her point that the internet was just a passing fad and wouldn’t trouble the TV world for too long.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on in my days at Unilever I learned that dreadful lesson of replying to all, sending the wrong email to a whole lot of people who never should have read it. I still remember the sinking dread as I realised that the person whose travel claims were being criticised at the bottom of the chain was one of the people I’d sent the email to. He could then read our full discussion about how we all thought he wanted the project to succeed just because he wanted to “travel the world in business class on expenses”. Ooops.

I never, ever write anything in an email that I wouldn’t be happy for anyone to read. Email chains will always be forwarded, on purpose or in error. We shouldn’t be gossiping or making fun of anyone — especially not clients (it sets a bad example and the wrong tone), and if what you are saying isn’t totally professional and constructive, we shouldn’t be saying it at all (and certainly should not be writing it). As the saying goes “dance like no one is watching, email like it will be read aloud in a deposition” (credit to journalist Olivia Nuzzi for this quote!).

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

The main issue we need to solve at work is our lack of control over our own time. Research shows that we lose up to 55% of our working week to meetings and emails. While some meetings and emails are important for our jobs, the majority are distractions that take away from the quality time we could be spending on strengthening our relationships with each other or doing quality work. Badly run meetings that have too many people there, no clear objectives or are in the diary “because we’ve always had that meeting on a Monday” are time vacuums without benefit. “Doing emails” is not on our job description but seems to be the main work we do, especially when there is a culture of “reply to all”. There is always too much to do, and the answer is not “head down, work harder”. Until we agree as a team how to respect each other’s time, we will waste each other’s energy and motivation, and that leads to burn out for individuals and teams. Chapter 3 in Supercharged Teams is called “Find More Time”, and there are 3 tools that will help you and your team to find more time to be a great team together.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

Asynchronous working is efficient. Some people are morning people, some people live in different time zones, some people work flexibly, and the last year has shown us that we don’t need to be in the same physical space at the same time of day to work well together. Whether sending voicemails instead of booking a conversation, or pre-recording presentations for people to watch before they meet in person, we can allow people to choose when and where they give their valuable attention.

A wider, more diverse pool of talent. My company Paraffin has always been a remote working business, and that’s mainly because it allows us to recruit and work with the best possible people, no matter where they are based, or what hours they prefer to work. We are a truly flexible model, and for people with other commitments like caring, charity work, parenting or acting work, they can work on their side hustle and their work to suit them. The inspiration and diversity of thinking this brings to our team far outweighs minor inconveniences that remote working brings.

In-person time is valued. When our team do meet in person, it’s usually twice a year for team events, training or parties to celebrate our work with our clients. In those meetings you won’t find anyone on their laptop “doing emails” while they listen or turning up late and leaving early. We prioritise excellent food, a gorgeous venue, and most importantly give each other our full attention because in-person time is rare. We know that’s our time for building strong relationships with each other and enjoy our time together.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely? Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

1. Unclear expectations lead to misaligned teams

Hybrid and remote working mean a degree of flexibility in how we show up for work, and when and where. With flexibility comes blurred boundaries and unclear expectations. In my team, we have deliberately agreed what is and isn’t acceptable in our working culture, so there we all have clear expectations for each other. Don’t be tempted to “see how things naturally settle” into remote or hybrid working — every team needs to deliberately and consciously define what remote working means for them. In our team we agreed to always meet with our cameras are on videos on, so we can connect and see each other’s faces and body language. We also agreed on a rule we call “People not PowerPoint”. When we are in a presentation, every time there’s a discussion, even on a client presentation, we come off slide share and make sure we are seeing each other face-to-face and talking to each other, not just talking while we all look at a static slide.

2. Lack of communication causes uncertainty and misunderstandings

Leaders and managers need to communicate with teams much more than before when remote working. Whether inviting the company for a weekly online Q&A with the boss, sending out a regular newsletter, sharing awards and celebrations or simply picking up the phone more often to the individuals on the team. The more you can communicate with each other the stronger your relationships will be, the more trust you will develop, and the better the teams will feel. It’s easy for misunderstandings to happen when we are working remotely. Encourage people to give and receive fast and transparent feedback, in the moment. If someone seems upset, or if a person didn’t get what they were expecting from someone, create a culture of being able to immediately pick up the phone and clarify, positively and constructively. Make sure teams don’t let things fester or worry, and make sure they don’t only communicate by email. Check in immediately when someone’s tone seems off.

3. No downtime means our relationships suffer

We have all been under enormous pressure to adapt and survive through a crisis, but we need to be careful not to bring our crisis habits into our new remote-working normal. Many of us have had back-to-back meetings 5 days a week, and the time we’ve saved from commuting has been given back to yet more (badly run) meetings and (too many unnecessary) emails. We are filling up our working day and leaving no time for development of others, relationship building, or learning from each other. Without the distractions of the commute, the downtime between meetings, the watercooler conversations, we have become all work and no play. Remote working only works when people trust each other, so put in unstructured “no-agenda” meeting time to develop your relationships with each other. You will need to create space and time for downtime together with your team — for example have lunch together once a week or share hobbies with each other once a month. Ipsos do “Coffee Roulette” where they randomly pair people up across the company to spend 30 mins together having coffee. Especially when we are working in different locations and online, relationship building is essential, and should be booked into the day job, not just for after hours.

4. No learning by osmosis

Hybrid working makes it harder for younger or new members of the team to learn from the other people in the team “by osmosis”. When we aren’t able to overhear conversations, pick up on language and culture, or see experienced people in action, we waste valuable learning opportunities. Make sure to schedule for shadowing and development time for new team members or assign them buddies from their management and leadership group, so they have the chance to overhear meetings and learn from the conversations that more experienced people are having.

5. It will keep evolving, so we need to keep experimenting

Change is the only constant — the working world is moving fast, and new technology, platforms and teams will continue forming. For that reason, remote working isn’t about creating one permanent set of rules for the whole company — every team should decide between them how they best want to work well together in a hybrid or remote environment, and be open to continual improvement, flexible solutions and new ways of doing things. This means giving people permission to experiment and try out new ways of working until they find a pattern that works for them. When new team members join or when a new project starts, they might need to change how they work again, so keep the options open for improvement.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Working at home can be very convenient but very unhealthy. If possible, create a space where work can be done and put away, whether a separate room if you have the space, or an area that can be “closed down” at the end of the day so you’re not thinking about work all day long. Be careful to use the time you would otherwise spend on commuting or getting lunch on something positive like yoga, a walk or a moment reading the paper, rather than filling it all up with extra work. Get your workstation at home ergonomically checked so you don’t injure yourself through bad posture or using the wrong equipment.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

You may find some people have been reluctant to work remotely but now see there are benefits — but don’t get stuck in the patterns of the last 18 months just because they are familiar. Allow and encourage suggestions and improvements. Don’t just accept the working habits that have naturally formed over the last 18 months, revise them, reset them, ask each other how we can improve. Give everyone in the team permission to bring new suggestions on a regular basis and allow for trial and error — this kind of culture is the only way to keep a team performing well remotely. Getting stuck in one way of doing things will eventually hold your team back.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Being in the same department or company as each other does not make you a team. Attending a meeting together once a week certainly doesn’t make you a team. A team is a group of people who work together on achieving a specific goal in an agreed amount of time. Most teams have objectives, but hardly any have defined their team vision or purpose. Beyond the objectives and outputs of your team, what makes you a team, what do you stand for, why is your work important, what outcomes do you plan to achieve? In Chapter 4 “What goals do you want to achieve?” and Chapter 5 “Find your motivation” you will find several useful tools that will help your team be passionate about working together well and identify what they can be motivated to achieve together.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We spend more time at work than anywhere else. If I can improve the way the world works together, one team at a time, I would significantly improve people’s quality of life at work, their enjoyment of being in a great team and achieving something purposeful together. We would respect each other more, appreciate each other’s differences, expertise and experiences, and collaborate well to solve the big issues our world faces, constructively and positively. This mission includes making bad behaviour, bullying, time-wasting and toxic teams totally unacceptable. Now that would really improve everyone’s life, wouldn’t it!?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem”. Stefan Homeister, a leadership expert who I interviewed for the book said this to me. It’s drastic but true. We can moan and complain, or we can get on with making things better. I want to be part of life’s solutions! Of course that means identifying the problems first, but I believe in focusing on what’s possible, what can be improved and what is the better version rather than getting sucked too far down into the problem itself. It’s something I try to do at home and at work ☺

How can our readers further follow your work online?

More info can be found at www.superchargedteams.co.uk and https://paraffin.ltd/

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success.