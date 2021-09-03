Dr. Vonda Wright: “Opportunities”

Opportunities: “You don’t need another degree, you need opportunities.” When Dawn Whaley, President and CMO of Sharecare, said this to me I immediately had an overwhelming sense of relief as I already have 4 (yes maybe too many) degrees and what I wanted was to play at a higher level on stages, meetings, venues I would not normally have access to on my own. Then she began pushing speaking opportunities my direction and I parlayed those into more opportunities! Remember I come from a farm in Kansas and was starting out without the benefit of networked parents or the knowledge of how networking even worked……thankfully Sharecare has adopted me and my boat has risen with their tide.

Dr Wright is a double boarded orthopedic sports surgeon, internationally recognized authority on active aging and mobility, and an innovator focused on optimizing personal and professional performance at every age from the backyard to the ball field to the boardroom via building physical and mental hardiness and resilience across the lifespan. An intrapreneur, building businesses inside of health corporations, she serves as the inaugural Chief of Sports Medicine at the Northside Health System in Atlanta and previously served as the inaugural Medical Director building the 185,000 sq ft UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Pittsburgh PA, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In addition to her surgical practice, Dr. Wright is a media content expert and regularly contributes to national TV shows including “Dr. Oz,” “The Doctors” and the “Today” show. She is frequently quoted in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, USA Today and U.S. News & World Report, as well as in magazines such as Maxim, Prevention, Fitness, Runner’s World, Best Life, and Arthritis Today and numerous online publications. She proudly serves on the Sharecare Medical Advisory Board, the Atlanta and Pittsburgh Ballet boards and is President-elect of the American Heart Association Atlanta.

Dr Wright has written 4 books on topics surrounding active aging and precision longevity which spurred a 20 sku fitness equipment line in 500 Dick’s Sporting Goods Stores, created the non-profit, “Women’s Health Conversations” which ignited a national conversation on women’s health, is the host of the HOT for your Health Podcast and performed award winning research that is reshaping the way we think of aging in this country.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up on a farm in Kansas where on any normal day you would find me and my cousins running around our land, hiking in the forest and swimming in the Verdigris River that flowed near our house. It was an amazing way to grow up and every day we played our hearts out, exploring, making up games and using building better bodies and brains in the Kansas sun. On rainy days I would spend the day reading the Hobbit Series or any book I could get on Greek mythology. In addition to all this amazing free play I was a ballet dancer, played the piano and sang in church and our high school choir. My home town, Fredonia, Kansas is small and so I could really try anything I wanted and that built my lifelong attitude of “throwing my hat in the ring”….meaning, I don’t wait to be tapped on the shoulder with opportunities…..I pursue them actively.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Currently I am one of only 6% of Orthopaedic Surgeons who are women and specialty is sports medicine and caring for people of all ages and skill levels who want to optimize their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing by harnessing the power of mobility…..BUT before I went back to medical school at 28 to become an MD I worked as a cancer nurse and helped lead a cancer institute in Chicago.

This was the formative experience in my early career and taught me life is precious, not guaranteed and that we are worth the daily effort of investing in our health. My first nursing job was as a night nurse on a cancer floor in the early 1990s. At that time, chemotherapy was mostly given at night in the hospital so once a month, my patients, mostly women with breast cancer, would come into the hospital for a week to get their treatment and every month I got to care for the same women so you can image our therapeutic relationship become very close.

I will never, ever forget the night I was taking care of one of my patients who unlike so many of my other patients, was not responding well to treatment. Every day of every week of every month she was in the hospital getting treatment her family would visit to care for her mind and spirit as we cared for her body. On the night still burned into my brain it was clear (as it often is ) that this would be her last night on earth and she was working hard on breathing as she waited on her family to come in the morning. Her family arrived and on this Saturday…..her sister arrived in her wedding dress and her family in their wedding clothes….as her sister was getting married that morning. As they stood around her bed devastated for their loss and celebrating her life I stood in the door and the lifelong impact of the scene hit me and even today, 31 years later, leaves me with chills….in the bed was my patient who was at the hard-fought end of her life journey and standing next to her was her sister in her wedding dress about to embark on the rest of her life.

This juxtaposition of life and death seared into me how precious life is, how becoming old is not guaranteed and that we need to invest every day in optimizing our health, relationships and drive to live the best of life.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Interestingly I have never had a “true mentor” in the classic sense but what I have had are sponsors and champions who make the critical call, used their own reputation to propel my career by connecting me to their network and push opportunities, given to them, my way. I will mention 3 of them.

Vision-casting: When I was a nurse at Rush Cancer Institute in Chicago, I was incredibly fortunate to work for one of the most brilliant, articulate, well read and driven doctors I have ever met, Dr. Azra Raza. Her presence commanded the room in a powerful understated way, and I watched her every move, listened to the way she presented ideas and how she connected seemingly disparate ideas into creatively cogent new paths. Dr. Raza is now a professor at Columbia University in NYC and the Director of the MDS program. I wanted to be just like her.

Network and TLC: I teasingly tell, Donna Hill-Howes, RN, MS (SVP at Sharecare) that all the good things in my career lead back to her. Not only has she selflessly “fanned my flame” throughout my career but more than 11 years ago she asked me to serve on the medical advisory board of the then start-up digital health company, Sharecare (which recently went public with a valuation of nearly 4 billion dollars) and through the people I met on the board and via Sharecare have opened multiple doors and taught me the process of business building. Donna is the kind of person we all need in our corners.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have learned to live Ageless. Authentic. and Indefinable. This means being who I am without apology and recognizing AUTHENTICITY as a superpower not as “standing out like a sore thumb.” EVERYDAY of my career could be a “stick out like a sore thumb” because as an orthopaedic surgeon there are only 6% women in my field and not only am I often the only women in a meeting, on the football field or in the operating room but I am also an innovator with ideas ahead of my time …..like using a personal website and social media to reach patients (which I was told to cease and desist- I did not and now it is expected), researching the aging process and working to change the national narrative on how amazing the 40, 50, 60 decades in the early 2000”s when aging was treated like a disease (now everyone is talking about it) or creating the first sports medicine care of esports athletes in their billion dollar industry. SOOO, what is the funny story….. the irony is showing up everyday looking like me in stilettos and lipstick with my innovative ideas that are first scoffed at by my industry and ultimately adopted…and viewing AUTHENTICITY as my superpower.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Aging is NOT an inevitable decline from the vitality of youth to the frailty of old age. We can be healthy, vital, active joyful until the last days, if we recognize we are worth the daily investment in our health.” Vonda Wright, MD

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently I have harnessed you years of aging research and advice to smart savvy women to develop a curated community of smart savvy women in their 40, 50, 60’s and beyond who are in passionate pursuit of the Best of Life.

Our community is called Ajles.Life and we live Ageless. Authentic. Indefiable.

When I talk about living more, I am talking about not fiving into the myth that aging is an inevitable decline….In switching our mindsets about aging, we also need to redirect our intentions towards our life’s purposes and the goals that we have for staying alive. We will age, but how we age is our decision. We are not done yet.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Mobility motivates Mindset: As we age we can begin to feel ache and weakness of aging and this can make us feel like we are getting “over the hill.” We will age but HOW we age is our choice and I choose to intentionally work on staying strong, building lean muscle mass, building physical stamina and staying agile by stretching out instead of becoming stiff. ALL these physical acts will pivot our mindset from “old and weak” to a strong and can-do attitude. Research has shown that building a better body at every age helps build a better brain.

Pivot to resilience by building mental Hardiness: Mental Hardiness can be built like a muscle! Our mental wellness depends on many factors including our sense of Control (can we make decisions that matter), Commitment (what is our purpose) and Challenge (do we see difficulty as opportunity or defeat). We can build hardiness by breaking tough situations into small solvable pieces, building physical hardiness, and focusing on being present in the moment by focused breathing or meditation.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Build lean muscle mass- my research has shown that we can maintain our strength and the metabolic benefits of muscle (versus fat) into our mid-70’s if we invest daily in our health. We know that contraction of skeletal muscle stimulates the production of the longevity protein, Klothos, which keeps all parts of our body youthful and also stimulates a variety of pathways for keeping our brains healthy. Burn for 20 minutes every morning- Schedule yourself first and break a sweat for 20 minutes every morning. The work you do will keep your metabolism revved throughout the day and the endorphins released will pump up your mood too! Balance on one leg- As we age our neuromuscular pathways for staying upright decline and lead to falls, fractures and disability as we age….the good news is that we can rebuild our balance by standing on one leg while we brush our teeth in the morning. This complex balance feat will retrain your ability to stay upright.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We know what to do but we don’t do it. We know what to do but we don’t do it….. Why? In my experience our goal timelines are too long. If our goal is to be healthy in older age we need to make decisions in the moment to position ourselves of optimal health. We have 1440 minute (opportunities) every day to feel amazing by making the best choices. So choose to feel great TODAY. When it comes to nutrition that means, protein at every meal, prioritize green leafy fresh veggies and make your body work for the carbs with complex carb sources and choosing healthy fats. We need to STOP shaming foods and pivot our mindsets to choosing to live MORE every moment.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

The physical, brain and nutritional tips we have talked about all contribute to how we feel and our emotions! In addition to these, remember to surround yourself with positive, supportive people. Zip code also matters when it comes to emotional wellness. This means is someone or a group is consistently bringing you down or discouraging you or tempting you to make hurtful decisions…..it is okay to step away for a while or even permanently. It is hard to be our best when we are surrounded by people who do not support our goals to optimize physical, mental and emotional health.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My career mantra since I began has always been to “Change the way we age in this country.” Even before the rise of women and the focus on aging well I have worked to spread the message that “from our first breath to our very last, aging is the MOST natural thing we do. We will age but it is HOW we age that matters.”

My current work focuses on my company, Precision Longevity, LLC, which harnessed 20 years of research, writing, my work as a doctor and the new science of aging to build personalized precision longevity plans for our members. We are finally at a place in aging science that we can not only extend the “Healthspan” (our healthy life) with lifestyle changes but also measure our physiologic age and risks and apply molecular approaches to optimizing our aging journey.

It is the best time in the history of people kind to age. Anyone interested in our company or becoming a member of our community should reach out to me via www.drvondawright.com

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh so many fascinating people to choose from: Nikki Haley, Oprah, Cher, Richard Branson, sassy gran Doris.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.drvondawright.com

@drvondawright

www.ajles.life

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.