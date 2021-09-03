Merri-jo Hillaker Of Global Mindset Mastery Association: “If you fail to control your mind, you will fail to control much of anything in life”

If you fail to control your mind, you will fail to control much of anything in life

Merri-jo Hillaker began her career as a successful attorney at Foley and Lardner. At the age of 28, she was hired away to be VP and General Counsel of a publicly traded company, where she found ethics to be sorely lacking. Over the next 30 years Merri-jo became a Certified Nutrition Coach, started a charitable foundation, and launched three successful companies, including International Nutracom, a health and wellness company. Today, Merri-jo leads Global Mindset Mastery Association, which offers three tiers of courses to support you in breaking through limiting beliefs and truly living an empowered life to the fullest.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Merri-jo’s moniker is “Live Life Large.” She loves helping people become the “Genuine You” by coaching them to physical health and mindset mastery. Using various coaching methods, she helps people build quality relationships, form strong spiritual walks, find their voice, and discover and fulfill their life’s core purpose.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My brother Cliff was a strong Christian who could handle most of what life brought his way. He had gone to seminary, got married, and had two beautiful children. His wife had a few issues that caused a divorce, but Cliff still remarried her for the kids. One day in 1999, while working at his job, his wife shot and killed him. She landed in prison, leaving a 14 and 16-year-old parentless. I heard about the killing at night when I was out of town. My first response was to head to a friend’s church. I spent three hours yelling out, crying, and begging. Finally, I was totally spent. The next day when I woke up, I knew that forgiveness was the only path for me, for the children, and for this world. Impossible? Not! We all have a choice. Life is not fair. I brought the children from Mammoth Lakes, California, to Grand Prairie, Texas, and raised them as my own, as God had already provided the perfect home for them years before, a home that made really no sense at the time for just my husband and I. Today, these children are all grown up. Both are happily married, and one has two beautiful boys who are cherished. Last year, I wrote a book called “Impossible Place…Finding Your Space to Finally Let Go,” which is focused on helping others to forgive. When we carry unforgiveness because of our need to “be right,” we allow our joy to be stolen from us and those around us.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Coming out of the legal arena and senior corporate management, I lacked “bedside manner,” meaning that I told people exactly what they needed to hear, overpowering them at times. When I learned that “people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” I invested in improving my listening skills, my ability to be vulnerable, and opening my heart as I invested in others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The mindset mastery training I did in my late 30’s, under the tutelage of Patrick Dean, MA Psychology, allowed me to truly break through many of my limiting beliefs. He taught me how to be “vulnerable, accepting and beautiful,” and helped me discover my three most important core values in life which opened endless possibilities for me. Patrick Dean eventually became my partner in the Global Mindset Mastery Association.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My work in health and wellness spans not just physical health; it truly encompasses mastery over the mind. For if you fail to control your mind, as Napoleon Hill said in his masterpiece, “Think and Grow Rich,” you most assuredly will fail to control anything else in life. The work I do is incredibly impactful, allowing people to truly stretch, to bring their best in everything they decide to accomplish, and to build levels of success that most never even realize is possible. Releasing your fear of failure is key, because failing is merely a step on the path to reaching even greater heights.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1) Treat your body as a living plant by giving it only the best possible nutrients — those that truly support maximum functioning. So, as you look at drinks and foodstuffs, be particular about what “goes in,” and give your body what it needs to operate at its highest and best levels. I used to be a Diet Coke fanatic as I worked so hard in my legal and corporate jobs and wanted to stay at my proper weight. I found myself addicted to it. One morning, as I reached in the refrigerator to get a bottle of water, my hand redirected to grab a Diet Coke! This “loss of control” was a rude awakening; it caused me to STOP drinking any aspartame products. About two days later, my body went through aspartame poisoning detoxification, giving me the symptoms of fibromyalgia and crippling arthritic pains throughout my body. Bowel movements and diarrhea were prolific. It took three days to pass. This was a reality check for me to truly understand that even just one bad habit can cause incredible side effects.

2) Get coaching to tackle those “programmed beliefs” that we don’t know we don’t know, which are stored in our subconscious from as early as 3–4 years old. None of my schooling, even at the highest academic levels, taught me about the inner workings of the mind. I lost my first marriage due to excessive competitiveness. I thought I was born that way as I had always been competitive since I could remember. Then I uncovered that being born 4th of 4 kids in a poor family is what led me to believe I had to compete to get anything in life. Mindset mastery work in my 30’s uncovered this and many other things in my subconscious, allowing me to free myself to live life at choice versus controlled by early programming. I have now been in an almost 30-year marriage as just one example of the incredible relationships I’ve since formed.

3) Develop terrific supporting relationships with others who are better than you — people who keep you on the edge, pursuing the greatness within and never opting to play life small. Whether paid or unpaid, coaches are critical, so always surround yourself with the positive force of coaches and mentors who bring out the best in you.

4) Never stop learning. Continue to feed your brain all the new information that comes forth from an ever-expanding knowledge base of what’s best for physical and mental health. “Green and growing versus ripe and rotting” is truly the best avenue in life to keep you relevant. I challenged myself 15 years ago to read two books every month and have kept that pace for years now.

5) Grasp the fact that “time is your only limited asset.” The average person looks at life and just chooses to live, whatever comes their way. Most just deal with the “day to day,” and even if they deal with it well, they don’t take charge of life. You can either allow life to happen, or choose to take control of it. My preference is to live by choice and commitment versus chance and circumstance. If you try the latter, the results you produce will astound you. What mark do you want to leave in your lifetime? That question drove me to start my mindset business four years ago, and to create my courses, at the young age of 63. And I wrote my first book in 2020, at 66 years old. Even today, my future holds endless possibilities!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

At one point, I wanted to go after the FDA to get them to reject the horrific ingredients we see in the products on the grocery store shelves. But it’s virtually a lost cause; the FDA couldn’t even outlaw the glyphosate in Round-Up here in the States, despite the phenomenal amount of cancer it’s caused, and despite Monsanto agreeing to pay billions through a compensation fund versus face thousands of lawsuits. The best approach to eliminating those ingredients would be to get people to stop buying them, which means we’d need to educate humanity through a movement to “Choose Health.” This movement would have little impact unless we could also give people the money they need to “afford healthy.” That’s why the title of my movement would be “Affording Healthy on Any Budget!”

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. If you fail to control your mind, you will fail to control much of anything in life.

2. Your subconscious is like a storage vault: every fact you gave meaning to long before you knew any better is now programmed in you. Discovery and recovery are the initial steps to set yourself free…free to become the best version of yourself.

3. People do not care how much you know until they know how much you care.

4. Building healthy relationships is essential to living a fulfilled life, and the core principle needed there is listening. Listening isn’t a natural skill; rather, it requires training.

5. Coming from a beginner’s mind always will result in greater personal growth and more fulfilling relationships. It’s counterintuitive, as in our world showing up as the brightest in the room seems to be the most attractive option.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health is dearest to me. Why? Because I believe a lack of mental health robs millions of people from living their best lives and, in many cases, making valuable contributions. It will take all of us and all our energy to overcome the issues we face in society. The best way forward will be to empower people to become contributors, with no one left behind. Each person has a place and a purpose. And that’s why any work we do to empower others to be their best and to make their voices heard will help us more quickly solve the historic challenges we face today.

