Andrew Filev Of Wrike: “Feelings of Isolation”

Andrew Filev is the founder and CEO of Wrike, a collaborative work management platform. Under his leadership, the company has been consistently recognized for its excellent product, tremendous growth, and top-rated work environment.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It’s been a period of enormous change in my life, so it’s hard to pick just one. The business grew from a small skeleton crew where I answered support emails myself, and into a global organization with about 1,000 employees and more than two million users. My wife and I became parents during this time. Outside of work, I got a chance to program some cool robots and I won bronze medal at an international jiu-jitsu tournament.

I think our customer stories are always some of the most interesting. I have had the good fortune to wear sneakers made by our customers, play video games made by our customers, and watch our customers win their playoff games in front of a national audience. Helping our users achieve their goals is what Wrike is all about.

It’s also cool to run into customers when I’m out and about. I knew we were onto something when I was attending a trade show a few years back and got stopped in the hallways a couple of times by customers who recognized my Wrike t-shirt and wanted to talk shop. I also remember dropping my wife’s car off at a service center and the person there recognized the Wrike logo asked me to pass kudos along to an amazing rep who had helped them out the week before.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We had a dress up day for Halloween, so I played along and put on a Hercules costume in the morning. I had forgotten that later on that day I had a working lunch at a nearby restaurant with a small company that was pitching their business for sale to Wrike. So I showed up — dressed like Hercules. We all laughed it off and had a good meeting. Lesson? To check the calendar in the morning. Or not, because life sometimes needs these fun moments.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I remember in my teenage years getting up two hours earlier than my commute schedule required, just to get a free hour of dial-up access. Economic opportunity is connected to knowledge. Making information available to people regardless of age, income, gender, or location is going to help those people become more successful. It also has the chance of benefiting the world by unlocking everyone’s capacity to innovate.

I really like what massive open online courses like EdX are doing to make education available to the masses. I’d love to inspire a movement where everyone uses such platforms to make their dreams and ideas a reality.

Here’s a bonus one for work: Demand from yourself and others very clear goals, success criteria and a step-by-step action plan to get there. Put those in a collaborative system, creating accountability through transparency, and keep track of your success in real-time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Great vision without great people is irrelevant.” — Jim Collins, “Good to Great”

“Good to Great” was a very influential read for me at the time. It reinforced the importance of hiring the right team, orchestrating it well, and not letting your or anyone else’s ego stand in the way of achieving greatness. I spend a disproportionate amount of time and effort recruiting the right team, and keeping the bar high, even under strong pressure to hire faster.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

Two words: vision and visibility.

At Wrike, we were curious about this question, as well, and wanted to take a dive into what drove employee happiness, engagement, and productivity. We conducted a global survey of 4,000 workers and found that meaningful work has a more substantial and fulfilling impact on happiness than even compensation. In fact, 40% of respondents said they’ve taken a pay cut at some point in their career to accept a job that made them happier. Taking it a level deeper to better understand how we can create meaningful work; it all came down to vision and visibility.

Many employees (61%) are unaware of or detached from their company’s vision, so how can employees see the impact or value of their work when they’re in the dark about the company’s mission and objectives? It’s critical to get everyone on the same page and working toward the same goals. That’s where visibility comes into play.

Regular discussions about your company’s mission and direction can help address questions and concerns. For instance, I make sure to reinforce Wrike’s vision and mission throughout the year by addressing them head-on during monthly All-hands. I’ve found this approach grounds our team and stokes our passion.

Another way to bring vision and visibility together is to host post-mortem sessions following the completion of major projects. This allows the team to revisit the purpose of the project and how it contributes to larger company objectives, as well as highlights successes and learnings. Explicitly tying individual work to company goals and objectives is a great way to make work meaningful. We use objectives and key results (OKRs) to measure performance and align individual and team goals with company-wide objectives so employees know exactly where they’re adding value. Connecting daily tasks and team initiatives to larger objectives will not only show individuals how their work is making an impact but also unify cross-team efforts with company vision.

Can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

It’s clear hybrid environments are the future of work, so I wasn’t surprised when I came across a recent McKinsey survey that found 90% of executives will combine remote and on-site working. The benefits for both organizations and employees alike are numerous.

For organizations, communication and collaboration is more efficient now than it was pre-pandemic thanks to the rise of collaboration technologies, like work management platforms and instant messaging tools. And the integration between technologies creates a single source of truth for teams, which, in turn, increases productivity.

There are also cost savings benefits when it comes to leased office space and on-site events, but another important benefit is the expansion of the talent pool. Employers are no longer limited to hiring local talent, so there’s a greater chance of finding someone with the exact skills, experience, and personality to fit best within an organization.

For employees, a major benefit of remote work — if managed correctly — is a healthier work-life balance. There is an opportunity for more flexible hours that supports things like differing energy levels and personal schedule needs like childcare drop off or health and wellness days. And without the daily commute, they’re given time back to focus on other items.

Additionally, employees who are able to work remotely 100% of the time can set up shop anywhere, as long as they maintain the same quality of work and level of collaboration. For hybrid workers, they may have the benefit of moving outside the city to the more affordable suburbs.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

On one hand, the benefits of remote work are many, but on the other hand, there are certain disadvantages to consider, as well. Spotty Wifi and awkward Zoom moments aside, the main challenges we’ve run up against over the past year and a half include overcoming workplace complexities, maintaining company culture, eschewing in-home distractions, conquering feelings of isolation among our workforce, and solving for security risks.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Workplace Complexities: The rise in workplace complexities has been one of the biggest challenges organizations have had to face as a result of the pandemic. For the last decade, we’ve been juggling the increasing pace of work and the complex nature of digital work. With even more systems and applications to manage since last year, we’ve seen heightened employee burnout, productivity issues, and the growing need for visibility and security. Now we’re in the midst of another major shift to hybrid work, which we anticipate will be even more complex. To overcome workplace complexities, companies must establish a shared digital workspace that provides a common and transparent environment in which teams have consistent access to applications and information and can efficiently collaborate on projects to get work done, wherever it needs to get done. We have effectively done that at Wrike over the past 15 years, and we were recently acquired by Citrix to further this mission of helping employees do their best work through a single digital workspace.

Company Culture: I think a number of organizations took a cultural hit at the very start of COVID last year. What I found though, especially at Wrike, is that if the foundation is strong, your company culture will prevail no matter where your workforce is located. Our team of more than 1,000 Wrikers spread out across eight offices, from Tokyo to San Jose, went remote in March 2020 when countries began to institute shelter-in-place orders and organizations were forced to go remote nearly overnight. Our PeopleOps team got to work right away, planning several virtual activities that strengthened the culture of our individual “offices,” as well as the company as a whole. A commitment to these activities has been maintained over the course of the pandemic and have included Zoom trivia games, St. Patrick’s Day Bingo, a Halloween decoration and costume contest, a month-long wellness challenge, and more.

In-home Distractions: I think we’ve all been the victim of this one, whether it’s a child asking for help with their homework or a household chore calling your name. Interruptions are productivity killers, but there are a few ways to effectively manage them. First, you need to address your physical location by identifying a quiet, distraction-free spot. Find a space for work specifically, and make sure it’s outfitted with the right equipment. Next, address your digital workspace. As I mentioned, having a shared workspace and single source of truth saves you from having to search, scroll, or tab through applications and tools to find what you need.

Feelings of Isolation: Communication and collaboration technologies, as well as a talented PeopleOps team, have played a massive role in ensuring that employees don’t start to feel isolated and disengaged while working remotely. Collaboration solutions can help to ensure a certain level of transparency throughout an organization, enabling teams to share information and make sure everyone is on the same page regardless of where they are located. And asynchronous communications solutions, alongside PeopleOps, can also help to avoid feelings of isolation by connecting individuals and teams, allowing them to regularly catch up online.

Security Risks: Remote work opens up an organization to many potential security risks, such as security leaks, online hacking, or external breaches, because all conversations happen online and many remote workers use the same laptop or smartphone for personal use. Organizations can reduce vulnerabilities by storing all corporate data and files in a single cloud work management platform and not on anyone’s laptop or hard drive. Another great tip is to use SSO, two-factor authentication, and virtual private networks. In addition, set up regular, online security trainings to keep security top of mind.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Given the workplace complexities and in-home distractions I mentioned before, I recommend striking the ability to multitask from your skillset. Toggling between deep work, such as an in-depth writing exercise, and shallow work, such as responding to a colleague on Slack, is one of the fastest ways to decrease productivity.

Instead, I recommend identifying that one sweet spot during the day where you are most productive and blocking it off to focus on your hardest tasks. Close out of other platforms not tied to the task at hand, time yourself so you don’t get carried away, and make sure you take a break before and after.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

I think it all comes down to effective communication and collaboration. Remote workers need to be very intentional about the way they communicate now because we’re not in the office anymore. We don’t have that same level of visibility into schedules. Workers must exercise caution when connecting with colleagues at the risk of burdening them with too many notifications. Make sure calendars are up to date and use status updates.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

To create or maintain a positive remote culture, organizations must start at the very beginning. The onboarding phase is a critical part of this, and one that can make or break a new employee’s impression of the company. Optimizing your virtual onboarding process, therefore, heavily influences their decision to stay long term.

You will also want to create multiple opportunities for team members to connect, whether it’s at the individual, team, or company-wide level. One way they can connect is to recognize achievements. We use Bonusly to reward colleagues for work they’ve done or milestones they’ve hit. With our Bonusly points, we’re able to purchase swag or donate to charity.

Lastly, as with on-site employees, continue to nurture professional growth and support a healthy work-life balance, building remote teams to enhance their productivity and achieve business goals.

