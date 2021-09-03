Jillian Bright: “You need perspective ”

You need perspective — Not every failure is the end of the world, and not every success means you’ve made it.

In this series, called "How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur" we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing JIllian Bright.

Jillian is an award-winning travel-writer, copywriter, and author of The Trouble with Wings, a deeply honest and stirring travel memoir about taking risks to live your life with your heart all in, and what happens when you decide to give up what you want to have to become who you want to be.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

For sure! How I got to be a successful writer and published author was full of unintentional, but awesome detours. I’ve always been an entrepreneur, or just a rebel maybe so I never had a desk job.

I spent my college career taking TONS of semesters off, either to take a ton extra shifts serving tables, or to spend high season down in a little town in Costa Rica so I graduated college with a degree in International Politics and the world was in the middle of a big recession and I couldn’t get a job, I basically chucked my degree, and moved to Costa Rica to start a custom bikini company.

I did that for about 4 years, and I got really into doing my part to change the way we as women see ourselves and our bodies and how we define beauty and worth, always writing here and there but never trying to get published. I loved what I was doing but I made a lot of mistakes and burned out pretty bad after a few years.

When I felt like I had lost the joy in what I was doing, I left my business behind me and moved back to my home in Northern California and worked in the cannabis industry for a few years, and man did I learn a lot about things like resource management, abundance, and self-reliance out there in the woods.

Then when cannabis was legalized and the industry began to change, I left to travel the world and I made a commitment to myself to get serious about my writing career. I’d been on the road for about a year and I was gaining traction as a travel writer, getting published and even winning a couple awards when I was robbed in South America. I lost years worth of work, including a couple book draft, countless unedited articles and thousands of photos. And then found out I was pregnant a few weeks after that.

Long story short, I hadn’t ever planned on motherhood but I decided that it was my next big adventure. It was not and easy transition and I went through a good two or three years of postpartum depression, anxiety, writer’s block, and all kinds of stuff. Eventually, I switched from freelance writing to copywriting for online business women, then rewrote my story, one of the book drafts that was stolen in the robbery, and published my memoir just this past June.

Now I live in Italy, writing copy for amazing visionary women and I’m working on the follow up to my memoir focusing on motherhood and all its implications in modern life, and a historical fantasy fiction series set in the ancient Mediterranean.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Yeah, it was more of a slow process for me than an ah-ha moment. I was always writing but I did other things for a long time, like the swimsuits or the cannabis work, and then after I got robbed and had my son, I didn’t try to publish anything I wrote for probably three years because of emotional and mental issues.

I had this idea of what “being a writer” looked like and that held me back for a long time. It wasn’t until my son’s dad and I started talking about splitting up and co-parenting as friends that I realized that idea was keeping me from actually being a successful writer.

And of course there are lots of different definitions of what success means but to me, it meant earning a living writing and writing what I wanted to write. I thought it had to be one in the same and I just created a situation with unrealistic expectations of myself and my work. But as soon as I opened my mind to making money with one kind of writing, like copywriting, while writing from my heart on my blog or in books and not expecting that to bring in any money for a while, my writing business really took off.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Well, either an entrepreneur or a rebel! Haha But seriously, I hated the idea of sitting in an office all day or working for the government. I’ve never really had a problem doing what I wanted to do as opposed to what other people thought I should do, which I think is an important part of being an entrepreneur. Whether you’re born with that trait or develop it along the way doesn’t really matter. It can definitely be learned, or unlearned might be a better word for it.

The business side though came with lots of learning, experimentation, failure, more learning, more risks… that was something I developed.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Definitely! I don’t think any of us get started or survive entrepreneurship on our own.

Abbie Stout, one of my best friends who I met in Costa Rica, owns a hostel there and a beautiful boutique hotel in Colorado so she’s very familiar with the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. She told me when I was ranting to her one day years ago about wanting to chuck my sewing machine in the ocean that 99% of business is problem-solving. Your business should solve a problem for your customers, and you’re always solving problems within your business as the founder and/or CEO so if you don’t want to deal with problems, then don’t be an entrepreneur.

This reminder has helped me so much when things get tough or problems come up, especially in the beginning when you haven’t exactly seen the fruits of your labor yet, because I don’t automatically think “Oh no, there’s this problem, what did I do wrong?” or worse, “What’s wrong with me? Maybe I’m not cut out for this…” Nope, I remind myself that dealing with this is my job and sure, maybe there are places where I can tweak what I’m doing or I genuinely messed up but that’s just a learning experience. It’s a pretty empowering, and very realistic perspective, something you definitely need as an entrepreneur.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think my story and how I apply my experiences to my client work make my business stand out. As a copywriter who also used to sew custom swimwear and write for travel publications, I think I’m pretty unique.

My process for starting a copywriting project for a client is really similar actually to the process I used to create a swimsuit. I make it as easy and comfortable as possible, and instead of just hearing what you want or don’t want, I listen to the needs and desires and fears behind the words. Then I create not only a website or an ebook or a welcome sequence for you that fits your business perfectly, but it also provides your audience with a fascinating journey that they want more of.

On top of that, struggling with motherhood, loss, and mental health issues has given my work an additional layer of depth. I’ve found that the inner strength and vulnerability I developed has made me a much more powerful and empathetic writer, both for my fiction and nonfiction readers and my copywriting clients.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Well, I mentioned earlier that I think a willingness and desire to reject other people’s expectations were fundamental when it comes to getting started, and creativity and innovation. And viewing yourself as the problem solver rather than the problem itself is a mindset that has been crucial to growth and getting through inevitable slumps.

On top of that, learning to manage your resources well, time and money being the big ones of course but learning to manage your own energy too, that can be a major breakthrough. For example, I know I have different mental and emotional capacities depending on the time of the month or how much childcare I have or if I’m dealing with some intense stuff in my personal life. I use that low-energy time for daydreaming new projects, research, taking walks, that kind of stuff. When you’re mid-transition, processing loss, or caregiving for another human, you’re just not going to be able to do all the things for your business. Knowing my capacity helps me plan better and be even more productive in meaningful ways when my energy is up and not force or guilt myself or stand around wondering why when I just can’t seem to get anything done.

Another character trait that was instrumental in my success was my willingness to take risks and fail, and then learn from those failures and keep taking risks. I’ve taken lots of risks in my life and by all means of measurements my first business totally failed, and several of my traveling adventures could be deemed failures. But there were so many lessons in those failures that I’ve been able to unpack and apply to both my writing business and life in general. Taking risks doesn’t always work out the way you want it to, but you can afford to take the risk or if your heart is just screaming at you to do something, you’ve got to be willing to do it, even if it’s terrifying.

Finally, sheer determination has been huge. I wrote, edited, and published my book, The Trouble with Wings, in less than seven months. It was nuts. When I wrote the first draft, I was running my copywriting business during the day, being a mom in the mornings, and evenings, and then writing from my son’s bedtime until midnight or later. Then during the last round of edits I actually flew out to California to see family and lost all my childcare and had to finish the book jetlagged, solo parenting, and only working between 8pm and 2am. I honestly can’t believe it got done. If I didn’t have that determination, it just wouldn’t have happened.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Oh yeah. It’s a story about my swimsuit company, not my writing business but I think it’s a good one. Back in 2011, I went to a fashion industry event in San Francisco and a woman was giving a presentation there that I really admired. I loved my custom business since it meant I could make a beautiful sew for anyone, any size, any age, any whatever but it wasn’t making a whole lot of money, and I also had a lot of goals for creating more sustainable swimwear. When I asked her advice she told me that I’d never make money doing custom work and that I should figure out how to do mass production, and that no one cared about sustainability and I would never become profitable if those were my two big values.

Now, ten years later, I know what utter BS that was. Sustainability in swimwear is HUGE and you can make a lot of money if you’re doing custom work for say people who are on the festival circuit or even just go to Burning Man or women who just want to pay to have a perfect made-for-them suit. I could have been a leader in my industry had I not listened to her. That was a big contributing factor to my burnout, I was trying to produce and manufacture suits in a quantity that was totally unsustainable for me, and I’d lost the personal connection with my clients that made my love my business so much in the first place.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Honor your energy level and your mental and emotional capacity, like I said earlier. I also really like the idea of everyone on the team staying as much as possible in their zone of genius, doing tasks and working on projects that feed their energy and creativity rather than drain them. Everything, I mean everything, exists in cycles of rest and productivity. Make that a part of your company culture, along with charging and paying well and you’ll see burnout essentially disappear.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Well, it’s that know like trust factor we talk about so much in marketing. Your audience probably needs to really know you more than it needs anything else from you. If you’re a small business, and especially if you’re a new business, you need to really show people who you are, what your company really is and what it stands for, what it doesn’t stand for, what it values. If it feels scary to talk about in front of people, that might be just the thing your audience needs to hear right now.

This is why I really love the work I do ghostwriting ebooks for my clients. They get to make their website and content all about their customers and clients but then they have this low-cost product that tells their customers and clients all about them. It allows them to tell their story in an intimate way to their audience and weave in their expertise in a smooth, natural, and entertaining way. It builds that know like trust factor, their credibility, and authority all in one. It’s meaningful and super effective for my clients and it’s fun and always something different for me.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Authenticity is SO important but I think we’ve really lost the meaning in the marketing. I think if your marketing isn’t being vulnerable in the right way for your audience, you’re missing out on connecting deeper and in a much more real and valuable way with them.

People are so sick of being sold at. They don’t trust ads or the news or much of anything. They’re jaded and cynical for good reason. Your customers and clients don’t want to see a perfect shining veneer, because they don’t believe that even exists. They want to see the cracks in your armor. They want to know your human side. Give that to them and you’ll build an insanely loyal customer base.

People buy from people in the end. We want to talk about selling using pain points and how you’re going to solve their problems and yeah, that does work but if you want to keep your customers (which of course you do) you need to connect with them on a deeper level and help them feel seen, heard, and understood. Empathy alone isn’t enough anymore. You need some level of vulnerability.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Feeling like you need to have all the answers and have everything figured out before you get started is probably the most common and most detrimental mistake I’ve seen. All the puzzle pieces don’t need to fit together. You don’t have to have a perfect suite of offers or tons of followers. You don’t have to have the perfect bio. Just decide where you want to start, set realistic goals that kinda scare you, and have fun finding out what gets you there. Rinse and repeat.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Oh yeah, dramatic highs and lows are inevitable. I don’t know how to compare it to a regular job because I’ve never really had one, except for serving tables I guess. But maybe because you have to create and maintain the structure yourself and at the end of the day, it all comes back to you. You’re responsible for your ideas, your messaging, marketing, sales, fulfillment, delivery, quality control, accounting, finances, your energy, your company culture, your team, yourself… That’s a lot.

In the beginning, you’re doing it all yourself, which isn’t easy but when you have a team you’re responsible for later, even when you’re sharing your wins and setbacks, it’s still all on the back of a company you built. The more that’s riding on your company’s success, the more dramatic the highs and lows will be. The more that’s on you, the more you’ll feel the intensity of those highs and lows.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I think the very first photoshoot I did for my swimsuit company was one of the most intense highs I’ve ever had thanks to my business. Could’ve been the coconut rum too but seeing a boat full of women all wearing bikinis that I had made, just three months after 90% of the people I knew said I was making the most stupid mistake by quitting my job search and lugging a sewing maching and a suitcase full of fabrics down to Costa Rica… Well, that was the first time I felt absolutely, utterly, and entirely validated by my youthful rebellion. I felt like I had champagne bubbles in my blood. Everyone was so happy and we had so much fun and it was because of my willingness to take a big risk and follow my heart.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Yeah, I’ve had more than a few of these, haha. But the biggest one was when I was robbed. I had just spent a whole year traveling the world by myself, collecting all my raw, unedited travel stories on my computer alongside thousands of photos. My work was starting to get published, I’d won a couple small awards. I was so ready to dive into all my notes and unpublished articles and make something of it all. I had a dream, a direction, and the drive and all the sudden it was all gone. My computer, hard dive, journal, notebooks, camera, phone, everything. Anything that hadn’t already been published was gone.

At first I borrowed my then-partner’s computer and started typing furiously to try and recreate everything but then when I found out I was pregnant a few weeks later, I crashed. For I kid you not, two or three years everything I wrote after that felt whiney, superficial like I was wallowing in self-pity or trying too hard. I had to depend on my partner and his family for everything. And I had been so independent and free. My swimsuit business had gone under. I had quit my life as a farmer. I had failed as a writer. I hated the monotony of motherhood and struggled with depression and anxiety. Those were a really rough few years. I felt like a total failure.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Little things. First I focused on just writing every day, no matter how crappy it sounded. I need to care about the process again more than the final product. I played with watercolor painting and wrote a children’s book I haven’t published yet. I let myself feel what was going on as much as it really sucked, and I was honest about where I was responsible for what had happened and how I could prevent it from happening again.

Doing those things broadened my perspective of what was possible, and how I wanted to define my life as a writer/entrepreneur. When I finally accepted I wanted to try copywriting and writing for other people for a change instead of freelancing or focusing on books, when I started getting paid really well for it, that’s when I finally got myself out of that hole.

I can look back now and put it in a nice package and have gratitude for the experience because that robbery/pregnancy double hitter has brought a depth I never had before to my writing but ugh, it was awful when I was going through it. And also I don’t write anything without saving it to the cloud now. Ever.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. You need a strong, self-empowered mindset — When you’re your own worst enemy, you’re constantly going fighting yourself and using all your resources really poorly.

Whenever I’m struggling to create or generate revenue in my business, I find that I’m usually wrapped up in a bubble of everything that has gone wrong, choices I wish I’d made differently, the outcomes and consequences that I don’t like. On one hand, yeah it’s important to first let yourself feel what you’re feeling, and acknowledge and accept where you’re at, but you can’t stay there. You need to know that under your circumstances and your emotions, you are bigger than your whatever you’re going through and seek whatever help you need to keep moving.

2. You need a solid group of friends and peers you respect, trust, and can laugh with — Being an entrepreneur, especially an online one, can be so lonely. You can’t live in a bubble or it intensifies all your lows and blows everything out of proportion. Your friends are your mirrors and your perspective and you will need them.

Over the last couple years, I’ve built up a network of awesome business friends. I’ve even started a networking group on Facebook. Whenever I’m feeling down, I reach out and they lift me up. Whenever I’m riding high on a celebration, they lift me even higher. I would never be able to have a solid business or good quality of life in general without my friends.

3. You need patience — You almost never see immediate results, no matter what. No matter how many people share about this social post that made them five million dollars or got them a bazillion clients, I don’t care. They put in a ton of effort to get to where a single post would have that big of an impact.

My first swimsuit took me something like twenty hours to sew. By the time I closed my doors, I could sew that same suit in just a few hours. Same with my copywriting work, what used to take me several days now only takes me one. You have to give yourself time to grow and learn specific skills, and you have to give your audience time to fall in love with you.

4. You need perspective — Not every failure is the end of the world, and not every success means you’ve made it.

I think the biggest lesson for me is that in the online business world, it’s so easy to get wrapped up in the results of a rebrand or a launch and zero in on the short-term results. But publishing a book is a long game. People will still be excited to discover my book one, two, ten years down the road. Your business is not your last amazing launch or your last product that kinda flopped. It’s a long game. Play accordingly

5. You need self-compassion — You will not be perfect, you will make mistakes, you will not be able to knock off ever item on your to do list or keep your energy at full-on hustle level indefinitely. When the inevitable slow down happens, when you make mistakes, when a client is unhappy with something or a customer is demanding a refund, be gentle with yourself.

When I was working on my book this last year, my copywriting revenue plummeted and I had months where I hadn’t made so little since I first started my business, I”m talking close to zero revenue months. I was also going through a time when I had no childcare, and a few other personal things that zapped me of all my mental and physical energy. I was doing my best and my best wasn’t enough. Or it didn’t feel like it was anyway. I had to just be honest with myself and say that maybe it didn’t feel like enough but I had to be ok with it, at least until I found a babysitter, resolved some of the personal stuff, and slowly dealt with the reality of my life at that moment. I could have been hard on myself, but that wouldn’t have done me any good and it certainly would have affected my ability to show up for my clients when my calendar opened back up again. It would have actually hurt my business to be hard on myself.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Ooh, I love this question. I think resilience is our ability to have perspective when we’re in the middle of the sh*tstorm. (Can I say that?), our ability to bend and flow with life’s ups and downs. So perspective, flexibility and adaptability, and equal parts self-compassion and determination are all what I think are characteristics of resilience.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Not really, I was pretty shy and nerdy growing up, also quite sheltered. It wasn’t until adulthood that I started doing and experiencing things that contributed to building my resiliency. But without a doubt that emotional and financial safety net my family provided me and their support was what allowed me to take some of my big risks. Because I knew I could fall and fail and it would be ok.

The first year I was in Costa Rica the whole year, I was not prepared for the rainy season. Everything was closed, it was constantly raining, and everyone was flat broke. My roommate and I ate nothing but white rice with the occasional black beans or tomatoes for almost two months. I was behind on rent, my cat got a kidney infection and racked up a 500 dollars vet bill (which was almost three months’ rent for context). I think I was also going through a pretty heart-breaking breakup at the time too.

I was miserable. There were times I thought I made a huge mistake and I should just call my parents and beg them to buy me a ticket home, but I knew I didn’t want to go home and that it wouldn’t always be like that. If I could stick it out until I sold just one suit, I would be ok.

At the tail end of the rains, my parents did end up sending me a few hundred dollars because my visa was running out and I needed to hop over the Nicaragua border for a few days to renew it. When I was there, I climbed volcanoes and met incredible people. I actually designed my first line of made-to-order suits that revolutionized my business.

When I got back, my heart was healed from the breakup and I was ready for high season with new designs and pumped to get back to work. It taught me first off that we can’t usually get out of the toughest spots all by ourselves, that it’s ok to ask for help, and if I could eat nothing but white rice and not have a single glass of wine after a gnarly breakup and three weeks of non-stop rain, I could probably do anything.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

For the most part I do, but sometimes that’s really hard. When I was going through postpartum depression, I was constantly bouncing between convincing myself that I was doing the best I could, I loved my son, and things would get better, and melting into a puddle of tears and not getting out of bed all day.

But during your standard business ups and downs, yes I do. A few things help me. I always look through good reviews from clients and of my book to remind myself no matter how I feel I’m good at my job. I reach out to my coach, my business friends, mom friends, or girlfriends for perspective, bonus points if we can discuss said perspective over a good glass of wine.

What helps me to do this is that I know how deep I can sink if I try to do it on my own. No thank you. I’d rather reach out for help.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

As a leader, you set the tone. Your team looks up to you to lead them through the day to day and the unusual and how you approach everything will affect everyone.

This is an extreme example but it definitely applies. When I was managing cannabis farms, we were literally about 10–15 people in a small room for 8–14 hours for anywhere from a few days to a few months. We shared a workspace, living spaces, the kitchen, the bathroom, everything. It was intense.

If I walked into the workroom in an edgy or foul mood, everyone had to sit there with me and my edges were palpable. No one wanted to be the one to deliver bad news or even ask questions about what they should do. They were scared to get yelled at or snapped at and no one worked longer hours to get the job done sooner. They kinda wanted to do whatever they had to do to get the minimum done, make their money, and get out.

But when I slowed down and eased up on everyone, people had more fun, there was a better exchange of information, no one had a problem asking me something even if my answer was to give critical feedback or say no to something they wanted. The workplace was cleaner and people were actually helping each other finish at the end of the day.

I wasn’t the be all and end all but I certainly set the tone. And what’s more, those harvests where I was more positive, not only did we get a better quality end product but we had more people want to come back and work the next harvest, meaning I had a bigger selection of people to work with when I needed them.

Like I said, it’s an extreme example but there is no way a leader’s attitude doesn’t affect her team and anyone else she works with.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Discontent is the first step in the progress of a man or a nation by Oscar Wilde.

I love it reminds me not only that discontent is normal, but that it has to happen in order for growth to occur. Finding the root of your discontent, or your customers’ discontent, and then addressing and changing it is your roadmap to greatness. Greatness isn’t made with one awesome moment or achievement. It’s about being in tune with the problems, the discontent, and doing what is in your power to turn it around.

How can our readers further follow you online?

www.instagram.com/wildbrightandfree is where I share more personal insights on where travel, writing, business, and motherhood intersect, plus works in progress, and loots of pictures of life in Italy.

www.jillianbright.com is where you can sign up for my newsletter or read my blog where I get a little deeper on living life all in, taking heart-led risks, and what that means in our modern world. This is also where you can go to check out my writing services and retreats in Italy, Costa Rica, and Argentina (beginning in 2022).

www.facebook.com/eaafemnetworking is where womxn business owners across Europe, Africa, and West Asia can pop in and meet other business owners in similar time zones for community and support.

