Jennifer L’Heureux Of Citrine Synergy: “Focus on the Outcomes, not the Time spent”

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer L’Heureux.

Currently based in Toronto, Jennifer L’Heureux has had the opportunity to work and volunteer throughout the world. Cultivating experiences in North and South America, Europe, and Africa, Jennifer has learned first-hand how the diversity of thought and expertise makes us stronger. She has 15 years of experience and a background in implementing global Cultural Transformation Projects and designing delivering Leadership development programs at all levels of the organizations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

My career path is a Venn diagram — Crisis Management, Change Management, and Leadership Development with change being the common element. When I bring these disciplines together, my success formula is innovation and engagement plus accountability equals results. I have spent my career working in large organizations throughout the world: GE, ABN AMRO, CIBC, and the Government of Canada. I learned very early to embrace any opportunity that gives you the chance to learn and grow. Through living outside my comfort zone, I have been forced to develop and embrace change in ways that would not have been possible otherwise.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Post university, I got an opportunity to move to Amsterdam and take a job in a field I knew nothing about, Business Continue Management. Six weeks from when I got the job, I was on a plane moving halfway across the world. I have not looked back since that day. More than my four years at university, it set me up to learn how to work with a diverse group of people, understand how to live outside of my comfort zone, and have enabled me to do the work I am doing today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember the mistake when I was complaining about someone at work, not knowing that this person’s family member was two rows ahead on the bus and heard everything. I can laugh only today because it taught me to be kinder with my words and if I am going to vent, keep it close to home.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

More there anything, I believe in the 80/20 rule. Where 80% of your results come from 20% of the work/effort. So really think about where you need perfection and where the 80% will be what is required and the energy and resources you would use to get to perfection can be better use to make an impact somewhere else. Sometimes we push something to get 1% better, but the ROI does not pay off.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides a great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

I think we can break the benefits down into two categories.

Benefits for the Organization

The availability of talent — when you open up your locations, you open up the availability of talent.

Cost-Saving — we cannot deny that real estate is a considerable cost, and this can help with this when you need a smaller footprint.

Reduction in absenteeism — when people can work remotely, they can be more flexible with their time and are less likely to miss a day of work.

Benefits or the Individual

Opportunities available to you — it opens up where you can apply.

Time savings with your commute — You can’t beat it if you have an at-home office.

Flexibility — You can plan your day to suit both your work and home life.

Wardrobe — The dress code is much more individualized, and we can all be creative when we need to dress up for video.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Communication — if you have ten people on a team, I would say you have at minimum 10 unique communications styles, and they are harder to understand as we work remotely.

Maintaining Focus/Time Management — Different environments can create opportunities for various distractions, which can cause issues with maintaining focus and keeping on task.

Human Connection — Human beings are wired to connect, and if we have learned one thing over the last 18 months, a video call creates a divide in our human connection.

Quick turnaround — when things need to go quickly, getting ahold of each other can become tricky when you can’t just walk over to each other and connect.

FOMO — Fear of Missing Out — as human beings, we feel the loss of something twice as much gain of the same thing. The fear that we would miss out can be genuine and can cause us to be attached to our digital divides are we work remotely, which removes balance from our lives.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Communication — Take time to understand everyone’s communication preferences. More importantly, be patient with the differences. I had two very different leaders in the same role, one liked a list of things we would talk about, and the other only want to think together. I was able to communicate with them both productively, but only once I transitioned from one style to another. Knowing what people need and you sharing what you need can make all the difference.

Maintain focus — Routines and habits. I put specific structures in place to help me drift away from what I needed to work on. It does not matter how much work I need to do; I am never allowed to turn the TV on before 430pm. When I first started to work at home, the food network was my constant companion.

Human connection — you have to make a conscious effort to talk about things other than work and make sure you try to get together in person at least once a year, however, 2+ would be better. Thank being said, don’t wait to find other fun things that can be started remotely. Since the start of the Pandemic, a fellow entrepreneur and I, unless we have a meeting, turn on zoom and work together every Friday afternoon. We make jokes and “work” together. As I write this, the Olympics is taking place, and having some fun around something like this can make a huge difference.

Quick Turnaround — Having clear expectations about when people need to be available and response times make a huge difference here. Set expectations about when people need to respond to certain things and remember a phone call is always quicker than an email. When I was younger, I worked as an incident manager, and if someone put 911 in the subject line, I knew I needed to follow up quickly. I also set a specific notification for this, so I knew when I needed to act quickly. The key is to only use a feature like 911 when it is needed.

FOMO — Transparency is key here. The more people know what is going on, the less likely they are to worry they are missing something. As a rule of thumb when you feel you are communicating too much, you probably are getting to the right amount, especially when changes are going on. I always find after a meeting a follow-up email can go a long way to ensure we all leave on the same page.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Maintain a Starting Routine — Thinks like getting up at the same time and getting ready for work before you start.

Have a dedicated workspace — this can be tough for some people; however, having something you bring out or take away to make the change can make a big difference if a dedicated space is not available.

Plan in downtime — plan into your schedule time to do things outside of work. We all need breaks, and if you can make them benefit you when you go back to having your head down, you will be even more productive.

Keep the same hours — it’s easy to keep working. So have key end and start times like you would if you were commuting somewhere.

Have an end-of-day Ritual — just as you started the day with a routine, make sure you have something in place that signals the end of your day. Something as simple as leaving your dedicated space or closing your computer can do the trick.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the Pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

This is a tough one. It’s easy to get comfortable in the new routine. It’s nice not to have a commute, do laundry during the day, and for parents to be around more for their kids. The thing with the Pandemic is that most people had one option of how they could work, so there was not much that could shake things up outside of the virtual office. Opportunities are opening up, so I would start to think about how you organize work in the future, especially in a hybrid environment. What activities do you need to do where, and whom do you need to be in locations with? Most importantly don’t wait to shake things up if you have the opportunity to do so.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Shared Purpose — Having a shared vision or purpose can make a huge difference. When everyone understands where they are going, it is easier to understand where adjustments are needed, this can be even more important when everyone is not together.

Focus on the Outcomes, not the Time spent — Everyone is there to do a job. Focus on this and not the time people are connected. Especially when this does not impact others’ work.

Human Connection — Find ways to connect on a human level. It can be simple. Have a morning coffee together, start each meeting talking about life outside of work. It doesn’t have to be complicated but doing this regularly can maintain and build the human connection. When teams have physiological safety, which comes from human connection, they tend to perform better and have a more robust culture.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Kindness — I once read that kindness is lending someone your strength vs. reminding them of their weakness. If we can all do more of that, we can make the world stronger and break down some of the barriers we have. Often, we tend to see the differences between us rather than the things we have in common. Be kind to one another and help each other when you can.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is too important to be taken seriously.” I am an overthinker and can tend to get carried away when things cause me stress or anxiety. When something like this happens, and I get in my head, I remind myself of this quote. So often it reminds me in the grand scheme of things, this moment will not be as big or as stressful as it seems right now.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn is the most prominent place to follow me, and they can also check out my website.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jlheureux/

www.citrinesynergy.com

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success