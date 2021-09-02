School Psychologist Emily Rose: “There is no substitute for face-to-face interaction and slow, real conversations”

Social media and smartphones have given us an incredible access point to the lives of our friends and family, but there is no substitute for face-to-face interaction and slow, real conversations. We need it.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Emily Rose, Nationally Certified School Psychologist and Registered Yoga Teacher.

Emily Rose (Fragapane), is a Nationally Certified School Psychologist, Registered Yoga Teacher, and author of the mental wellness blog, Missmagnoliasays.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Anxiety and depression clouded much of my teenage years and I found so much healing in fostering connection with others and back to myself. I grew up on the west side of Cleveland in a household with an emotionally volatile parent, which shaped much of my young brain and body. I often felt disconnected to others due to an internalized silent suffering. Through devouring memoirs, TedTalks, and personal stories that pulled me out of my perceived isolated experience, I felt the spark of human connection light my healing process. I attended The Ohio State University (no, I’m not the typical alumnus who emphasizes “the” with her pinky out — I live in Michigan after all!) and majored in psychology with the intention of becoming a therapist. I pivoted slightly and went to grad school at The University of Dayton to become a school psychologist and have been working in this field for the past three years. As an avid journaling lover, I dabbled in writing creatively while in college when I first started my blog, Missmagnoliasays.com. After about 6 years off from the writing that I love (thank you grad school homework), I re-launched the blog with the intention of supporting others through authoring stories that foster the same healing connection that once lit a spark in me.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I currently split my time between in-person and at-home work. At the beginning of the pandemic when schools closed in March of 2020, I was able to hold meetings and complete my report writing virtually. However, I was not able to complete one-on-one testing with students suspected of having learning disabilities — which is the largest part of my current role. Now that my schools are back in-person, I travel to the buildings to test students and I continue to do report writing and hold meetings virtually from my home. The biggest adjustment from my pre-pandemic work life was transitioning from a tightly scheduled week of testing, to being unable to conduct the assessments that enable the school to determine whether or not a student may be eligible to receive special education services. Before the pandemic, I naively believed that my education insulated me from significant swings in the trends of the world or the job market. After all, there will always be schools and students, so there will always be a need for school psychologists. However, I learned that sometimes your job is your career, but other times your job is a job is a job and there are few 9–5s that can offer true stability. This was a weird and valuable lesson to learn at 28 years old, because I was able to understand early in my working life that only you can fully take care of you.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

This is a somewhat difficult question to answer because although my pre-COVID lifestyle certainly included less weighty decisions (Do I grab a drink with my friend in her backyard because I trust the outdoor airflow and risk one or both of us becoming critically ill? Or I stay at home and only connect with others through my phone for the foreseeable future?), the value that I place on my personal relationships is so much greater after living with such a disruption to them. It’s true that you don’t know what you have until it’s gone, and I am so grateful that I learned the value that my relationships have in my life as a whole. So, although I miss not having to twist a mental Rubix cube when deciding whether or not to see a friend, I am not sure I would have developed the same reverence for social time that I now have.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

I think many of the social changes I would like to see have already been set into motion. We know that unconscious (and conscious) bias exists, and yet the movements for social justice seemed to happen slowly or fizzle out when people no longer felt the sting of an unjust event in years past. In 2020 when we were denied of our human connection and saw these same injustices streamed through our many screens, the thought that something as newly valued to our mental and emotional wellbeing — another human person — was being desecrated in front of our eyes was unbearable. And with our new understanding of the importance of showing up for others, we showed up. People placed signed in their yards to tell the world they believed that minoritized lives are beautiful. People got off their couches and screens to march or to donate time or dollars. People had gentle and firm conversations with family and friends. We listened, because we had unscheduled time to sit and look at our world and respond purposefully. I hope that as COVID-19 fades in its severity that we continue to have this same sense of urgency when prioritizing other humans, because this forced reset is something we don’t want to squander.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

I think we gained a greater understanding of the value of human connection and prioritizing healthy positive relationships over the tangled trance that comes with the avoidance of big feelings. We felt so many things during the disruption to our everyday due to COVID-19. We felt scared for our family, friends, and ourselves. We felt conflicted, we felt confused, we felt angry, we felt lonely, we felt reflective. We felt an inner spark of joy when watching videos of a lone guitarist on a balcony who inspired the entire neighborhood to sing along. I hope that this comfort with feeling (and displaying) big feelings and helping each other through them lingers and brings us closer to each other and ourselves.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

First, I would like to say that I was very fortunate to experience tedium. I did not have a job that required me to be working long shifts in the midst of such uncertainty nor did I have small children to occupy (or educate, for that matter). There was a time in my life when an empty calendar was the scariest thing I could imagine. I always needed to be scheduled to avoid feeling consumed by depression or panic. I am lucky that I had access to therapists in the past, the ability to buy healthy and fulfilling food that kept me feeling physically well, and access to things like books and the world wide web. I read several books during the closures — many of which were memoirs that I described as being such a life force for me.

I ordered Untamed by Glennon Doyle from a local bookstore and devoured it. I also found out that I had access to online courses through my local library’s offerings of Ed2Go and I took online classes in meditation, online copywriting, and nonfiction book publishing.

I cooked for my sister and my boyfriend while we spent weeks together in our bungalow, expanded my vegetable garden, and called my mom nearly every day while I walked the dog. A delicate blend of working my brain and body, taking time to allow myself to do nothing, and trying to eat well helped to float me through much of the stress and expanse of unscheduled time.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

This is another tricky question for me, because I think that any pain or suffering that I experienced during this time likely pales in comparison to so many others. For me, one of the hardest hurdles has been turning on the news or scrolling on my phone to see new tragedies, disinterest from those who can make great change, or just plain hatred. I found comfort in reminding myself of the quote: “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.” I donated to organizations that were making an incredible difference in the seemingly unsolvable problems in the world, like Color of Change or Together Rising. I am also a big Armchair Expert fan and have loved hearing Dax Shepard put his anthropology degree to some great use and distill some complex facts of human nature for me — such as knowing that humans were really only designed to know about 180 other people, and our perceptions of failure, success, and tragedy have so much to do with the extent of our exposure to much of the planet’s population. The amount of exposure we have to other humans via social media is overwhelming because scientifically, it was never possible before. When I struggled with anxiety and panic attacks in the past, I always found it helpful to just learn my fear to death. When I finally understood the ins and outs of something, I was much less afraid of it and was able to see a plan for moving through it. So that’s what I continue to do — get in motion to learn or do when I feel uncomfortable, fearful, or helpless.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Some people don’t care, but more people DO care — Throughout the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic we saw many people, in leadership positions or within our own families, who either did not care or were not willing to consume or discuss facts. We also saw people who marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, who dropped off groceries to their neighbors, who donated to organizations, and Go Fund Me pages that made a drastic difference in real human lives. In every psychology class, I have ever taken, the instructor presents this accepted truth: Most people are good. Most people want to do good and be good and live good meaningful lives. And I still believe that is true. Introvert or Extrovert, We All Need People — I still don’t know whether I’m a true introvert or a true extrovert, but I know that I need to connect with others in a meaningful way. Social media and smartphones have given us an incredible access point to the lives of our friends and family, but there is no substitute for face-to-face interaction and slow, real conversations. We need it A Job is a Job is a Job — Even if you work in the helping field where prioritizing people is the foundation of your employer, at the end of the day businesses weigh the numbers more heavily than their employees. It sometimes is the fault of the organization, and sometimes the organization hates the reality of the dollar. This is both disheartening and freeing. You may be boiled down to just a number, but now you can really work on creating those sturdy boundaries for work-life balance because you have a new understanding of what often happens when push comes to shove. Aim to meet expectations, and throw “exceeding expectations” out the window (unless it’s within your zone of genius, it truly fulfills you, or it is short-term and directly correlates with an increase in pay or title). Your life is your life, and that’s what matters most. Prioritizing Hobbies and Creative Time is Where it’s at — Before the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting closures, I did not realize how cranky and creatively unfulfilled I was. I am no artist or expert knitter, but when I spent time learning more about something I was interested in (not work-related) even in the midst of a terrifying pandemic, I noticed that I was happier. As our schedules begin to fill up again, make a promise to yourself to spend time redistributing your energy to things that you like, and not just the things you feel like you “should” spend time on. That’s where happiness is really at. In All its Flaws, the World is Still an Amazing Place — I watched TikToks of Irish step dancers expertly tapping away in unison to pop songs, saw neighbors painting well wishes on their front windows, watched a video of two children hugging after spending months apart and bursting into tears while tightening their grip. The world is an amazing place despite the problems that seem unsolvable, and you are a part of that amazingness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“You are afraid of surrender because you don’t want to lose control. But you never had control, all you had was anxiety.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

When I read this quote, I felt like I had been slapped in the face and punched in the ribs at the same time. I am a person who over-prepares and over-schedules and leaves no to-do list incomplete (even if the items include cheat tasks I already completed like “brush your teeth”). We do not have control, because anxiety is not control. You can’t worry your way out of a bad situation or worry your way into a good one. During the closures from the pandemic, I really crammed in a lot of things into my previously super available expanse of time. I had to actually put effort into the not-doing of things, to relax and spend time just in my body and not in my head. This is one of the reasons why I love to do yoga, because it brings me back into one space and helps me attend to things I often neglect, like breathing and being. So, a big thank you to Elizabeth Gilbert for this reality check quote.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Hands down I would love to hang with Ash Ambirge, author of The Middle Finger Project and all-around real talk enthusiast. She is an unmatched writer whose words read like a hectic and hilarious conversation with the smartest and most self-aware person in the room. It makes me wonder often how her keyboard does not catch fire. (Or has it?)

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If you enjoy a good dose of real talk, you can scroll through the articles on Missmagnoliasays.com and join the email list on the homepage to get a weekly message from me. You can also find me on Instagram @missmagnoliasays where I love to publish posts to support your mental wellness.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.