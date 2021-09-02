Andrew Forman of Givz: “Be sustainable and scalable”



In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Forman.

Andrew is the Founder and CEO of Givz. Prior to Givz, Andrew spent 6 years in investment banking and was the treasurer of a nonprofit organization. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Hamilton College. He lives in New York, is a proud dad of a 2-year-old daughter and a newborn son, and still tries to make time for recreational sports.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

Growing up I was competitive but compassionate. Not as odd a mix as you might think. My passion was directed at team sports such as football, baseball and basketball but just as much focused on fair play and caring for teammates. Somehow, I mixed in time for math and music and had a happy time in northern New Jersey (which is greener than many imagine). I was lucky to have a loving home with my parents and brother where we had the material things we needed but more importantly plenty of support in a healthy environment where all people were respected.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

During my very first job, albeit my second summer working there) I was what was referred to as a ‘Summer Branch Manager’. Having the responsibility of negotiating a lease, hiring dozens (if not hundreds) of people, and running an office all at the age of 19 made for a lot of interesting stories. One night in particular stands out in my memory when a fellow Summer Branch Manager called me up at 7pm on a Wednesday to let me know he had his first round of interviews the next day and he needed to put up a wall in his office. That’s right — he was asking me to drive an hour down to his branch office after I finished up my work and help him build a wall so that he would have an office to interview the 14 people he had coming in the next day. I finished work around 11pm and drove the hour down the New Jersey highways to his office where I found him with a vast majority of the supplies to build a wall. There were three of us in total as he recruited another friend — none of us knew what we were doing. It took us 7 hours from midnight until 7am to build that wall. The three of us slept on the floor two hours and I then drove the hour back to my office to be there to conduct my 10am round of interviews. Upon reflection, my gut told me that this was completely irresponsible. But I can assure you that for the rest of the summer I thought about helping out a colleague and building that wall nearly every day. The day where I had only had two hours of sleep was one of my most productive days running on pure adrenaline. The big takeaway for me was that helping someone else out, even at what could have seemed to be detrimental cost, ended up being the thing that drove me to succeed the rest of my time there — and the thing I still think about to this day.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I can say with certainty that I would not be where I am today if it were not for my wife. Now this isn’t just a nod to your normal wonderful wife. My wife, Katie Shea, is a killer investment professional. She was the inspiration for me to go to business school and the muse for me to make the jump from investment banking to starting a company. Aside from simple inspiration — she is a brilliant investor and marketer — so there are many stories I could choose around her expertise guiding us to make better decisions. We try to separate our personal lives from our professional lives, but I think the one hour per week she fondly refers to as her ‘pro bono CMO work’ is definitely her favorite hour (and it is certainly one of the most helpful for me).

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get back up” — Vince Lombardi. Givz’ life lesson came when we decided to pivot the company about a year ago. It was a tough moment to admit that we needed to change direction, both because our original idea was not working the way we envisioned and because the pivot that presented itself had massive opportunity. It was hard to give up on something we had put so much effort into, the idea that we had initially left our jobs for. One of our biggest takeaways as a team is to not be afraid of making a big change — to dare to repurpose a lot of work (and throw away some), make the decision to change paths, and to have faith in a new idea. Next time a decision such as that needs to be made, we will make it faster.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Listening and reacting — Not being afraid of making and admitting mistakes and quickly course correcting. I don’t have all the answers. When someone suggested we pivot Givz from a D2C business to a B2B donation driven marketing platform that would actually result in more money going to charities in the long run — rather than defend my original thesis — I did a deep dive, got sound advice, executed a few case studies and made the change. Trust in my team and conviction in our vision. When you are an entrepreneur, getting the first bigger investment from people who have never heard of you or your business is tough. I remember one morning last December, when I woke up and started to have this feeling of doubt taking over — it’s tough to be responsible for all my employees who left their successful jobs, to be responsible for all of the early investors’ capital. What helped me push forward was the energy in my core team meeting that day and my trust in our ultimate vision. I see our clients’ numbers consistently outperforming discounts and I know that this is the future of retail. We can drive sales BY doing good! Being authentic and creating genuine connections with the people I’m working with. Early on I got advice from another founder that you always have to have a positive spin on what is going on with your company — nobody wants to hear about the real struggle. I actually don’t agree with that advice — what I do agree with is that your attitude always have to be upbeat and positive, but you can certainly shoot it straight to people. Some of the most important conversations I have with folks (close to me and not) are around the problems that are keeping me up at night.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

At Givz we see two major problems facing direct to consumer (D2C) brands and their marketing teams. First, D2C marketers lose over 50B dollars in revenue each year to discounts. And while discounts drive immediate sales, they crush profit margins and brand image. Discounts often also bring in the lowest lifetime value new customers while training loyal current customers to never pay full price. Second, with today’s educated consumer, branding is more important than ever, and consumers have shown they want to shop from purpose driven brands. Consumers are all deeply passionate about something. The challenge is that they’re all passionate about different things.

Meanwhile, as tax revenues shrink and government funds to provide services become scarce, charitable organizations have stepped up to provide more and more of the basic needs people have. Yet in the last year or two, the pandemic has depressed donations — these charities and nonprofits are getting wiped out at the very time they are needed most.

So how can donations be increased significantly and globally? Beyond individual donors, fertile sources are companies and brands who spend billions on marketing and discounting.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Givz is the first B2B marketing technology platform that drives full price purchasing behavior by rewarding consumers with the ability to choose their favorite charities after making qualifying purchases. No other marketing solution simultaneously drives short-term sales and strengthens the core brand by doing good. That’s how Givz is revolutionizing marketing and empowering brands and consumers to collaboratively do good.

By creating tangible, positive marketing ROI out of running donation incentive campaigns — Givz will build the largest, sustainable, charitable giving engine in the world.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

For as long as I can remember I’ve had dreams of both making a lot of money and doing a lot of good. I knew I couldn’t be alone in this pipe dream. During my time as a treasurer for a nonprofit I gained valuable insight into how charities operate behind the scenes and realized changes needed to be made to the fundraising process. From then on, it’s been my goal to make charitable giving part of our everyday lives.

After working on this idea, I realized the best way to get resources to charities was to incentivize companies the same way I was incentivized — make it profitable to give back. I knew we were onto something when results from A/B tests came back and Givz incentives outperformed discount incentives a vast majority of the time. Experiencing that amazing moment when a marketer realizes that they can not only increase their average order value and conversion rate, but make full-priced sales and donate 10K dollars to charity in the process is priceless!

How do you think this might change the world?

We created Givz to make charitable giving a part of everyday life. Givz helps companies champion the causes their consumers care about most by converting discounts into donations. Not only do companies do good by sending more money to charity, they increase sales while building their brand. We are making it financially imperative for companies to do good with Givz.

By making giving sustainable and scalable to businesses, we are creating a new 100B dollars marketing category, and becoming the world’s largest charitable giving engine in the process. The world would be a better place with better funded nonprofits. Since these organizations are highly focused on their communities, they know better than anybody else what these communities need. With Givz, each consumer can donate to the organization of their choice. We believe there is a knock-on effect as well by allowing people that may not have otherwise been able to donate to now think about where they want to direct their donation. By sending money to thousands of different charities every month, Givz is democratizing giving and getting the money to where it’s needed most.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

What I would hate to see as an unintended consequence is that a consumer receives gifts from brands to donate to charities of their choice so often that this takes the place of them donating their own funds. We want to encourage both brands and individuals to give more and more to charities, not less! That’s why we are very conscious about building Givz in a way that it will encourage giving behavior — there are many features on the twelve month roadmap that will further incentivize both brands and consumers to do good.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Really hear your customers — or you will miss it.

We started Givz to make charitable giving more accessible and convenient for consumers. However, we had some retail marketers reach out and share their challenges with both discounts and with a more scalable way to offer donations. What we found out was that our tech was not only scalable, but performed incredibly well on increasing donations, and driving full-price purchases, increasing cart-size, and improving conversions. If we were not listening to our customers — we would have missed this. So what did we do? We pivoted. Fast.

2. Dream big and GO.

We saw the vision to utilize the rails of our tech to create an eCommerce platform that would essentially disrupt discounts and make giving possible for marketers (not just cause marketing departments). We are providing brands the opportunity to both drive sales and do good. After partnering with retailers and proving out the concept again and again, it was time to move quickly, get funding, and bring this to retailers in a more turnkey and scalable integration. We just launched our app on the Shopify App store and Givz is the first donation driven marketing platform for retailers to turn their discounts into donations, disrupting not only traditional discounts but the charitable giving space of the past.

3. The right team is everything.

Technology starts with your ability to build it — make sure there is a technical co-founder or hire an amazing CTO. More broadly, bring on a foundational team that 1) believes in the vision and 2) brings value that moves you forward. Be ready to onboard new roles as critical needs arise while you grow and evolve — whether advisory, consultant, or full-time. Don’t fall into the trap of trying to take everything on yourself.

4. Be sustainable and scalable.

If you want to achieve real positive social impact, you must reach millions of people. The more people you provide a solution for, the more impact you can create! We recently published our new app in the Shopify ecosystem, opening our services to the 1.7+ million stores on the platform. We have made it one-click and a ridiculously simple onboarding. This means we can reach more consumers, have a greater impact, and do more good. Our focus is on doing good in a sustainable way and by using Givz it’s in the financial best interest of companies to use donation incentives instead of (or in conjunction with) discounts.

5. Create a transparent experience.

The tech needs to have a seamless, easy-to-use integration that makes sense. Your clients need to understand the value that is being brought to both them AND their consumer. It must be a turnkey, transparent experience for both brands and their guests. Utilize already tried and true methods that your clients already know how to navigate — for example, we setup the Givz UX/UI within Shopify to be reminiscent of setting up a discount within the Shopify platform. This limits the need for our clients to have to think about how to setup their campaign. On the end-consumer side, when someone allocates their gift to a charity they’ve chosen Givz sends acknowledgement that the charity will receive the money, closing the loop and creating transparency with the end-consumer who is usually left having to ‘just trust’ that the brand will donate in a general cause-marketing scenario. This makes the brand, the consumer and the charity happy (and Givz for that matter) — a win for all.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Making money is important in today’s society — to have a comfortable life and to provide for the important people in your life. Doing good is also very important — we all have a responsibility to take care of each other and the planet we live on. Everyone is substantially affected by the environment we live in — social as well as environmental. We should all play a part in creating and maintaining a beneficial environment for all.

So what I would tell young people is not that they should simply consider making a positive impact, but that they should find a way they can do that AND make money at the same time so that it is sustainable. Social entrepreneurship is the future, we are revolutionizing society and business, we are changing the world.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I grew up a diehard Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders fan in New Jersey. I know this makes no sense but my father loved the Raiders and I loved football and watching the Raiders on Monday Night Football was the only time I was able to stay awake past my bedtime as a little boy. I grew up watching Al Davis run the Raiders organization and admired him for everything he had done in and for the game of football. Mark Davis, his son and current owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is who I’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with now. He has a tremendous opportunity to start over with his team in a new city and apply some of the magic his father displayed as a rebel but skilled owner — with his own sensibilities for the current world including analytics — to create success on the football field and off.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/company/givz-inc

https://www.instagram.com/getgivz/

