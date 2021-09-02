Amy Carr and Mary Schulman of PYT Beauty: “Learn from your mistakes”

When we first started PYT Beauty we wanted to offer complexion products and knew we had a great formula with our concealer that had taken us many trials to create, but the challenge we learned is that while we offered many shades from fair to dark, we still needed more. We have since decided that until we are able to offer an assortment that can deliver on our promise of clean beauty for all those that seek it, we will stop producing this product category. We love this product, but we know (for right now) we won’t continue selling it.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Carr and Mary Schulman.

Amy Carr, Co-Founder of PYT BEAUTY

Amy graduated from the University of Maryland and earned her MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. Prior to co-founding PYT Beauty®, Amy spent 20+ years in corporate, starting her initial career with Arthur Anderson and spending the last 13 years in retail. While at Gap, Inc, Amy held many roles but spent the latter part of her time as the Sr. Director of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) which included consumer-based marketing, loyalty programs, consumer insights and also consumer payments (mobile and credit cards). She led large initiatives including launching VISA card loyalty programs and managing the strategy for digital marketing. This role was both cross channel (online and stores) and across all the Gap Inc. brands (Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Piperlime). Amy then joined Sephora to lead their CRM and Personalization strategy and platform. This included consumer insights, analytics and marketing execution. She was responsible for developing the vision, strategy and execution while also building a highly effective team and technology to support it. It was there that she gained a deep understanding of how consumers think about cosmetics, what drives their purchase decisions and how to execute against that information. It was this insight that helped her co-found PYT Beauty.

Mary Schulman, Co-Founder of PYT BEAUTY

Mary graduated from the University of Maryland with a BS in Finance and then spent 10 years in the finance industry, including working at The Investor Responsibility Research Center (IRRC) selling corporate governance and social responsibility research services to investors and corporations world-wide. As a new mom and a self-taught “wellness expert” she became passionate about healthy snacking. Seeing there were limited healthy snack options she founded Snikiddy, a brand of health-conscious snacks acquired by Utz Quality Foods Inc. in 2015 (Utz is ranked fourth in market share in U.S. salty snacks behind PepsiCo, Campbell Soup Co., and Kellogg Co.). Snikiddy retailed at over 2,000 retail doors such Target, Costco and Whole Foods Market. In 2016 Mary observed similar health-forward trends in the beauty industry and again seeking to solve a problem Mary co-founded PYT Beauty on a mission to offer high performance clean cosmetics for all those that seek it.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

MARY: Right before creating PYT Beauty, I had just sold a natural snack food business that I founded in 2006 to Utz Quality Foods, and was deciding what to do next when my teen daughter started to take a dive into my makeup bag. It was the first time that I took a closer look at the ingredients in my makeup and I was appalled. Not only did I not want my daughter using these harsh chemicals on her skin, but I didn’t want my family or friends to either. This felt very similar to the same trends I had seen in the food industry 10 years earlier. I reached out to a college friend, Amy Carr, who was deeply entrenched in the beauty industry. She too was seeing beauty moving in the direction of what is now known as “Clean Beauty.” We spent 2 ½ years developing formulas that met our ingredient standards with quality and payoff that rivals that of our “not so clean” pears. Soon after, Achelle Richards joined us to lead the charge on product development and creative. We quickly decided that in addition to offering clean ingredients in our products, we also wanted to create products that are better for the environment and made with the earth in mind. Our journey to clean beauty with sustainable packaging started with reducing packaging and removing mirrors, which just end up in landfills, but it didn’t stop there. On Earth Day of 2021 we launched eco-conscious packaging:

All Products Made are made with Recycled Plastic (PCR)

Products are Recyclable when possible

Utilize Pre-Degraded Plastic and Bio-based Sugarcane

When we formulate, we constantly ask ourselves, “does this product deliver on our mission of clean and sustainable beauty that looks damn good at a fair price?” If we can answer “yes” to these questions we know we are staying true to our mission.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

AMY: Something that always surprises people is that I started as an auditor for Arthur Andersen. I am a numbers geek and I spent five years learning about all sorts of businesses, how they operated and lots of different corporate cultures. Then Arthur Andersen went bankrupt and I was left trying to redefine what I wanted to be when I grew up. So I went back to school and got an MBA. It was there that I became interested in marketing, entrepreneurship and really honed in on my finance skills. I took a huge leap of faith and went to a retailer after graduation. This was not the common path, but it seemed like a great fit. From there, it led to me working at Sephora and then co-founding PYT Beauty. When people ask me about my career, I love to share that building careers is a journey that takes many turns. Had Andersen not gone bankrupt, I might still be in financial consulting but it did and ultimately these changes out of my control, led me right where I wanted to be.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

MARY: My career started in finance, but as a self-taught “wellness expert” and a new mom, I had become passionate about healthy snacking. Seeing there were limited healthy snack options I founded Snikiddy, which retailed at over 2,000 retailer doors such Target, Costco and Whole Foods Market, and was a brand of health-conscious snacks acquired by Utz Quality Foods Inc. in 2015. Fast forward to 2016 when my oldest daughter started becoming interested in makeup and I observed similar health-forward trends in the beauty industry. This ultimately led to my co-founding PYT Beauty on a mission to offer high performance clean cosmetics that are sustainably packaged for all those that seek it.

The most valuable understanding as an entrepreneur is that it is a roller coaster. From the outside many think it’s the most glorious situation. You make your own hours and control your own destiny. While all of this is true, being an entrepreneur means doing everything. Some days I work on the P&L and Inventory forecasting and others I’m cold calling a retailer, but then there are times I’m on my hands and knees packing up boxes or digging through a back room at a retail partner trying to find a sign that is missing from the display. It takes grit, perseverance, the ability to hear “no” time and time again, but finally make it a “yes”. Most of all it takes the ability to put any semblance of an ego aside and having the willingness to do whatever it takes to be successful (ethically of course).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

AMY: There are a lot of people that have helped me personally and professionally throughout my life and for that I am grateful and blessed. When I think of a specific person, I cannot come up with just one, but there is a collective group of friends that helped me get here today. When Mary and I were in the first phases of PYT Beauty, we realized we could not continue to self fund. We turned to friends and family. At first, other than my parents, I didn’t really think anyone would invest in us and in this idea to make clean beauty affordable and darn good. I was shocked and humbled really by how many close friends of mine came out and wanted to fund this idea. They wanted to fund me because they believed in me. It blew me away. People from all walks of my life including close friends, parents of my children’s classmates, clients, family members, etc. took a look and with very little knowledge of the beauty industry wrote big checks to support us. It was really humbling and very touching for me to have all this incredible support. Without their support, we never could have launched this business. For that, I am truly grateful.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

MARY: 1.2 Billion cosmetic packages are produced globally each year. The vast majority of these end up in landfills. We have committed to doing our part by creating sustainably packaged beauty products. This means that many of our products’ packaging is curb-side recyclable. Additionally, all packaging is made using recycled plastic (PCR). We also use bio-based sugar cane, have removed excess packaging such as mirrors and in many cases the secondary packaging.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

AMY: There are so many things changing right now about beauty and this change continues to accelerate. I love the innovation that is happening all over. This includes the massive shift to clean beauty, but now also the shift to sustainable packaging. It is going to be so important to our industry to be a leader in this and I feel we are gaining so much momentum. The second thing that I find fascinating is the marriage of skincare and makeup. We used to call them “Bridge Products” because they bridge makeup and skincare departments. I love that makeup can be part of your skincare routine and be a good alternative. We have an amazing Baby Got Base Face Primer that is also a skin hydrating serum. It is two-fer so you only have to use one product. This is also great for young girls as they learn good skincare routines early with their makeup. Lastly, I love that makeup is now so inclusive. I mean this not only in terms of skin color but also gender and age. Beauty is becoming part of everyone’s routine.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

AMY: It still really concerns me that many beauty companies today are not regulated in terms of their ingredients. While PYT Beauty is completely clean (no toxic chemicals, no bad stuff), there are still companies out there that use these chemicals for a variety of reasons. I would not want my children, family or friends to get into these products and unknowingly cause harm. This is not easy to decipher on ingredient labels either so it feels wrong.

I am also very concerned over the level of control social media has on the beauty industry. If you have a large following and you say something — good or bad — it can be taken as law. I would like to see it more balanced here. It is hard to watch an influencer make a claim that is wrong because there is no way to correct it and the impact on young followers can be devastating.

The other concern we are passionate about is the amount of waste the beauty industry creates. From single use products to large components with little fill to excess packaging that just gets thrown away upon opening. At PYT Beauty, we are committed to getting our product packaging sustainable and continue to push our manufactures on this journey with us. I just hope other companies can join us.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

AMY: Beauty is such a biased word. How does one feel beautiful — is it putting on makeup, wearing a new outfit, giving yourself enough rest to be your best or simply having self confidence? It is anything and all of these. For me, I feel most beautiful when I am in my best state of mind and that takes a lot with three kids and a full time job. It absolutely starts with sleep. I have to get enough rest, at least 7 hours, but preferably 8 hours a day. Then I like to eat healthy and get some form of exercise. This boosts my energy level and my self confidence. Of course, to finish it off, I put on my favorite PYT Beauty products (I don’t leave my house without doing my brows and using our Swipe Right 12 HR Mascara). All these things together give me confidence and make me feel beautiful. However, it is my kids that make it real. When I am in a great state of mind, looking my best, feeling healthy, they notice. They love to tell me, “Mommy you look really beautiful.”

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

MARY: Have an open mind. We have always been willing to adapt and learn. A good example of this is when we first started developing our sustainable packaging, we had a notion that biodegradable would be the way to go. As we researched, listened and learned we determined there were better, more honest eco-conscious solutions and we didn’t think twice about doing what was right rather than stick with our original thinking.

Stay true to your brand mission. Our mission at PYT Beauty is to offer clean, affordable sustainably packaged makeup for all those that seek it. We know that clean beauty has typically been for the very wealthy, but we didn’t think that was fair. We have lowered our own margins so that we can stay true to our mission and give all those that desire clean beauty that is sustainably packaged an opportunity to make a switch.

Learn from your mistakes. When we first started PYT Beauty we wanted to offer complexion products and knew we had a great formula with our concealer that had taken us many trials to create, but the challenge we learned is that while we offered many shades from fair to dark, we still needed more. We have since decided that until we are able to offer an assortment that can deliver on our promise of clean beauty for all those that seek it, we will stop producing this product category. We love this product, but we know (for right now) we won’t continue selling it.

Create a hero product with a cult following. Our Brow Goals Pencil is the product in our portfolio that is one that no one should have to live without. I personally never used a brow pencil, but now I won’t even go to the gym or grocery store without filling in my brows! It is the best easy to use, foolproof, retractable pencil that shapes, defines, and fills in brows for an everyday polished look. It’s unique tip makes it easy to draw on brow hairs with precision and fills in sparse areas. It comes with a built-in spoolie to groom brows, and secret sharpener for extra precision. Not to mention it’s also:

Sustainable: Made With 47% Recycled Plastic

Formulated with nourishing Vitamin E

100% Cruelty-Free, Hypoallergenic, Vegan, Not Irritant For The Eyes, Harsh Chemical Free

Never launch anything but the best. We only create products that pass all of our rigorous testing from ingredients and sustainability to payoff and performance when a product finally receives all the green lights we know it’s ready to introduce to the world, but this is sometimes hard to accept. For a very long time we were trying to create an eye primer. We intended for this to be our second product, but we couldn’t get the formula to pass all of our standards. Finally, over three years later this past April we finally launched Baby Got Base Eye Primer. It was a long wait, but well worth it!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

MARY: This is a bit of a layup question for me because not only am I passionate about health and wellness, but I know the impact that we as a company have on the Earth and the need to make a difference. My movement would be to ask everyone to do something to help the Earth each day. It could be as simple as reusing a plastic bag (maybe even multiple times) or maybe go plastic free. It could be using leftover drinking water to water plants or not running the dishwasher until it is absolutely full. All of these little things will add up if we all do our part. There is a great podcast that can help all of us be more Earth Friendly it is: https://brightly.eco/podcast/

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

AMY: My father once said, “Life is about tradeoffs. Just know what you are trading off and you will always make a good decision.” It is so true in my personal life and my business life. As a business owner, we have to make tradeoffs daily. Should we partner with this retailer or that one? Should we invest money on this media campaign or hire someone to help us? Should we do this new product or that one? The list goes on and one. As a small business, we have scarce resources (time, money and people) and while we can do anything we want, we cannot do everything. Life is just a series of tradeoffs.

How can our readers follow you online:

MARY: You can follow us online at:

Website: www.pytbeauty.com

IG: @pytbeauty

TikTok: @pytbeauty1

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.