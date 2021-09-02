David Foote of Marianella: “Know how to pivot. Always be on your toes ”

Know how to pivot. Always be on your toes — when covid hit we were the only luxury beauty brand that was distributing hand sanitizer. It allowed us to pivot to selling something people needed and not something they wanted. It introduced us to so many people who would have otherwise not heard of us. It also allowed us to give a percentage of sanitizer sales to God’s Love We Deliver, because we really wanted to help out in other ways during this crisis.

Jaboneria Marianella’s Venezuelan-inspired formulas and fragrances are born out of Marianella’s nostalgic travels and her childhood spent making soaps and beauty products by hand in her grandmother’s kitchen. Paired up with her son David’s eye for Fine art and Design, this unique Mother and Son team bring you a handmade line that is stylish, clean, sustainable and more importantly beneficial with a zero waste philosophy. Made with no Harsh Chemicals and No Animal Testing, all Handcrafted in the U.S.A in small batches.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started this company for my mother back in 2007. My mother was sending me soaps that she made in her kitchen as a gift and I started giving them away to friends, suddenly all these messages started pouring in of how this soap cleared their acne and eczema and how they’ve tried everything but nothing had ever worked, at that moment our little company was born. Today we have over 300 skus.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Oprah randomly picked our soap as her favorite soap in her holiday gift guide, my mom lost it!!! That really helped our soap company go to the next level.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Funny enough — that was right after a bad partnership and a near bankruptcy in 2016/2017. We regained control of our company and decided to switch from a wholesale company to a direct to consumer one. My mother and I moved in together and started working small pop ups selling directly to customers, this lead to seven pop ups nationwide, two stores, a flagship store and spa in soho which closed during the pandemic and now two new massive experiential stores in Brooklyn which will open end of the month. Selling directly to consumers helped us see what they really wanted, the interaction of brand owner with customers really helped us see who our customer was, their wants, needs and what resonated from a brand messaging perspective. We also learned about our community, strengthened our values and helped us build our brand in a completely different way, not from sales numbers but from people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When our brand went through its lowest point in 2016 we were able to pick back up by doing a kick starter, so it wasn’t one person, It truly took a village, but thanks to all those people’s faith in our product and their donations we made it out of that situation and our company was able to grow and thrive.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Our focus is always on ingredients, unlike other brands that send you products that have been sitting at a warehouse for months, when you place an order on our website, that product is made fresh for you right there on the spot and sent as quick as we can. All our products are handcrafted in Brooklyn, NY with only clean ingredients. We make our products fresh for each order so that you can enjoy the wonderful benefits of each ingredient at its peak of extraction, for the longest shelf life possible, and the most amazingly fresh products imaginable. Also, all our products are sustainable and 100% Cruelty Free. That is why when you try a Marianella product, you immediately feel and see the difference. Our innovation comes from our constant discovery of new amazing beneficial extracts that we add to our formulations for new beneficial oils, serums and creams.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1. The customers interaction with the brand. With social media we are so integrated with our customer base, we are in constant communication with our tribe and this has really made our brand flourish.

2. Innovations and discoveries — it’s quite incredible how many new, clean ingredients have been sourced over the past few years that improve our skin.

3. With the use of ecommerce and social media we can really showcase our brand anywhere around the globe so anyone with the dream of having their own beauty line can make it happen.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

3 things that concern me about the industry is how saturated it is, lack of transparency in ingredients especially in the states and fake marketing, products that tell the customer it will do x,y and z but do nothing. Ways I would improve the industry by having more companies responsibly market their products with actual facts, our industry creates a lot of waste, we need to figure out how to close that gap and finally more recyclable options for packaging.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

True beauty comes from good habits, there is nothing like a good night’s sleep, good healthy food and a good laugh! The most beautiful face is always a happy one.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Perseverance. When you are trying to build something that most people won’t understand, they will tell you NO. Don’t stop till you till you find the person that tells you YES.

Keep learning. Things change lightning fast in this industry, ingredients & science are constantly evolving and you need to stay ahead of the curve.

Know how to pivot. Always be on your toes — when covid hit we were the only luxury beauty brand that was distributing hand sanitizer. It allowed us to pivot to selling something people needed and not something they wanted. It introduced us to so many people who would have otherwise not heard of us. It also allowed us to give a percentage of sanitizer sales to God’s Love We Deliver, because we really wanted to help out in other ways during this crisis.

Be a jack of all trades. Sometimes you will be wearing all the hats, from social media to packing and shipping your product to customers. You need to know every aspect of your business inside and out because at the end of the day, it’s your business and no one else will love it like you will.

Be kind. You never know who the person will be helping you out down the line. Be kind to everyone!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire any movement it would be the movement for less waste in our industry. At Marianella we try so hard to bridge the gap by making our products in glass, making refill pouches and using biodegradable and recycled goods for shipping. At Marianella, we just think it’s an important part of personal responsibility so since we have this brand we need to do the best we can with it and lead by example.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I know people use this one all the time, but seriously, don’t sweat the small stuff. I think in this age of covid things have changed, and what people put onus on has changed. We are selling beauty products at the end of the day, let’s not take things that seriously.

