J.W. Crump of Brrrn: “Humble yourself”

As part of our series about "5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society" I had the pleasure to interview J. W. Crump.

J. W. Crump is a North Carolina-born, LGBTQ writer and creative director. He’s formerly the Asst Director of Operations at Lively Group and the Senior Producer and Head Writer at the Microsoft Mixer NYC Studio, where he produced over 100 live streaming shows. His pilot, “Ian Owes U,” was an official selection in the 2018 New York Television Festival. J. W. has worked with various commercial brands, from toothpastes to weighted blankets, elevating their copy and creative to reach bigger audiences. He’s currently the Director of Creative Operations at Brrrn, where he’s produced over 500 original videos, including workout content, commercials, and an interview series. He’s represented by Buchwald and AM3 Management.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Absolutely! I was born and raised in Lenoir, a small city of less than 20,000 in Western North Carolina. We’re known for our incredible furniture manufacturing (I had a solid wooden dresser that lasted me through college and about 40 subsequent apartment moves).

I attended undergraduate at Wake Forest University where I majored in Economics, but they accidentally printed my diploma without my major, so pretend I majored in anything you like! I used to make the tepid “Underwater Basket Weaving” major joke, but I can’t swim, so the joke doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I got a LOT out of “The Memo” by Minda Harts. I had followed her on Twitter for a few months before the release of this book, and was very excited when it finally debuted. It’s a great exploration of the racial inequities faced in business. It’s written primarily for the Black corporate professional audience, but Chapter 8, “No More Passes” is written specifically with her white audience in mind. Loved this part: “…for real change to happen, you must learn and be open to unlearning what’s been comfortable…you no longer get a hall pass for being naive and meaning well.”

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I always liked this one from Bassam Tarazi, an author and TEDx speaker: “The only thing you can really control is how you react to things out of your control.”

I think this idea can be extrapolated to both the big conversations as well as small, everyday interactions. I can’t control if my local coffee shop is out of my favorite flavor, and I can choose to let it ruin my morning or think of it as an adventure in deciding a second fav flav (it’s not pumpkin, FYI, tho I respect the pumpkin-cravers out there).

Likewise, if someone comes to me with a concern, a criticism, or a complaint about my leadership, I can choose to get defensive, shut them down, hold a grudge…or I can let it be an opportunity to listen to my colleague and hopefully grow from the experience.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Recently, I had a lovely chat with a former colleague, and we discussed the difference between a leader who demands to be followed and a leader who inspires people to follow.

Look, if you’ve got the title “boss” the people on your team should listen to you. It’s kinda the whole point of the title. If they don’t, you have to discover why. Is it truly because they aren’t “good” employees, or because they haven’t been inspired to follow your lead?

You know how to tell the difference? Catch two former colleagues when they can talk about their boss with nothing to lose. We’ve all participated in some juicy “oh now let me tell you MY story” one-up-each-other marathons after leaving a job. But we also remember those jobs where we don’t have anything bad to say about the leadership. What’s the real difference? One boss commanded you to listen to their leadership without inspiring you with true, meaningful growth, and one inspired you to be more like them.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Honestly, most of the time I’m from the Will Smith / Suga Free / RuPaul “If you stay ready, you ain’t got to get ready” school of thought. Prepare yourself daily for anything you might have to face. Keep your mind healthy. Get sleep. Drink water. Please, I implore you, wash your pillowcases. Recite those daily affirmations in your CB2 mirror (imagine the day I’ll graduate to Crate AND Barrel!).

But when all that preparation and mental health exercising fails, and I do feel stress, I try to remind myself of the actual stakes of whatever I’m about to do. As humans, we love to feel as if each and every move we make is going to be super impactful and change the course of our life, but in reality…most of our decisions are incredibly low stakes.

Now, of course, I’m not talking about human rights decisions, treating people well, etc. I mean the ”should the logo be light chartreuse or slightly-lighter chartreuse” decisions. You’ll end up in 30 meetings about that damn green logo, and it’ll all feel very high stakes, but it isn’t. The logo will be a nice logo regardless, and then in three weeks (heck, maybe days!) you’ll barely remember how high stakes it all felt. Save your emotional energy for when it counts, when you’re dealing with real people and things that might truly affect their lives.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

I think this is an excellent time to point out that when talking about race, there are so many incredible activists and writers that have provided thoughtful analysis, and most importantly, they are speaking on their own personal experiences.

But I’ll speak as a white man to the white portion of the audience. Did we listen? No, we didn’t.

A lot of the things we are “reckoning” with now are things that I guarantee you an employee from the BIPOC community (if you had one) pointed out to you. Or a friend shared, or an activist mentioned in a speech you attended. But because it was uncomfortable, or challenging, or made us have to look within ourselves and notice our own biases…we ignored it. That was easier. We LOVE easy.

It took a global pandemic for us to all focus enough to pay attention to just SOME of the issues facing our Black communities. And still, now that we’re returning to jobs and old routines, there will still be folks that say “wow, that was a weird summer!” and move on. Because they can be comfortable again.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I’m not sure I have a story about an invitative that’s interesting. I think, if we’re talking about corporate workshops, their usefulness is primarily getting everyone on the same page regarding language and hopefully also providing an outlet for some brave folks to speak up. But too often, I think companies hire a few people that don’t look like them, pat themselves on the back, and think they “did the work.”

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Let’s chat about my feelings on the difference between Diversity and Inclusion. Diversity, to me, is hiring a checklist of folks you think you’re supposed to hire so you don’t get “cancelled” one day by someone on Instagram. Inclusion is hiring those same people but giving them a voice within your organization. You hired a queer studio manager but didn’t let them offer their opinion on how to properly add pronouns to intake forms? That’s Diversity, not Inclusion.

If you create an environment where the voices you hire are confident that they will be heard when they speak up, slowly but surely, I do feel like you’ll create a more Inclusive workplace. And yes, they are going to challenge some of your ideas and notions. That’s the point.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Pay people equal pay for equal work.

If folks are doing the same task, they should be paid the same. Full stop. Brrrn pays all of its instructors the same, and it’s something I’m incredibly proud to tell new hires.

2. Take a beat. Check your inherent biases.

When you “just don’t like someone” ask yourself…why? If it’s because they use the shared bathroom to clip their toenails, sure, fine. But otherwise, that bias you have could lose someone an opportunity for which they’re really qualified.

You wouldn’t believe how many times, to my face, someone has told me they “like me” because I don’t “make being gay my whole thing.” Which is a fabulous way for me to discover someone devalues queer-coded people.

And look, our society has created biases. They are unavoidable. Take a moment when you feel a certain way about someone, be honest with yourself about why you feel that way. Was your female colleague “too chatty” or would you have appreciated the same banter in a male colleague?

3. Stop worrying about being “cancelled.” Start worrying about creating a good place to work.

The number of times someone has told me that they made a decision to avoid “getting cancelled” is astounding. I mean, I suppose there’s a part of me that’s glad they made a good decision, even if it was solely to avoid trouble. But that’s not sustainable.

Stop worrying about getting cancelled. Louis CK released a special in April 2020. Trust me, you’ll be fine. What you should worry about is creating sustainable, equitable environments and processes so that all your employees feel safe, secure, and heard.

4. Read.

Specifically, read books, articles, and social media posts from people who don’t look like you. If you’re straight, follow some gay activists. Don’t know any non-binary folks? Type “non-binary authors” into a search engine and order a copy of a novel from a local bookstore. Not a single Asian comedian in your timeline? You can so easily fix that. (Ali Wong is a great starting point; those specials on Netflix are incredible. Oh, and Jimmy O. Yang!)

Everyone sees the world through their own lens. Reading a novel from a Native author is going to provide some perspective into that lens, even if it’s not a book specifically about the Native experience. Create an inclusive set of reading materials for yourself, and you’ll internalize so many perspectives over time, and hopefully erode some of your biases.

And over time, those algorithms will adjust for you, and it’ll be even easier to find new perspectives. And I know you love easy.

5. Humble yourself. You don’t know it all. Ask for help.

You’re not going to get this all right. I most likely didn’t even get everything in this interview right. You’re going to mess up. You’re going to need to apologize. You’re going to need to take steps after that apology to correct future behavior.

Have trusted colleagues and friends you can ask for help. Now, to be clear, don’t zap the emotional energy of your buddies every time you want a second opinion. Google is great. Bing is a blessing. Yahoo Search might still exist.

But if you want to do things right, have people who can provide their experience and options (hey, maybe, even consider…hiring them? Nudge nudge.). If you’re well intentioned and humble in your asking, most folks, I believe, will want to help. In my experience, if you’re not a

cis-het-white-dude, you’re probably somewhat of an activist by default.

I’ll never forget when Janelle Monáe came out as pansexual and that very day, five colleagues came up to me to ask what it meant. I’ll assume Google was down that morning.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

“Resolved” is BIG language for an issue that’s systemic over hundreds of years.

Making a more equitable society and workforce is not going to happen overnight, it’s not going to have a stopping point, it’s going to be daily work for the rest of your life.

I think of it like someone’s fitness journey. Whatever fitness and wellness goals you have, you will be working towards them for the rest of your life. You can’t change your food intake for six months, hit some arbitrary goal, and declare yourself “done.” Just like you can’t hire new staff members and assume that’s all it takes.

This is going to be a daily thing. And hey, maybe you’ll have some active rest days, where you don’t have to be AS uncomfortable, but most days, you’ll be lifting weights, sliding on your Brrrn Board, putting good foods in your body. You’re going to be working on creating equity for the rest of your life, if you truly want things to be equitable. Trust me, your “diversity hires” don’t get a day off, why should you?

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

First of all, thank you for suggesting breakfast. More of these questions should have suggested breakfast. And I’ll say Dolly Parton. Is this partially to make my friends (hey, Chris!) jealous?

Yes, it is. But as a Southern gay man, having the chance to share waffles with Dolly and not saying ‘yes’ seems like a crime punishable by blueberry pancakes (those are trash, wake up, sheeple!).

How can our readers follow you online?

Start by following @brrrn to see the incredible work we are doing with at-home fitness and lateral movement. I was a customer first, and an employee second, and there’s a reason.

And if you want content about my three gerbils, follow my personal IG @jw_crump or my twitter @jwcrump. I’m more fun on IG. It’s the CB2 to my Crate and Barrel.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!