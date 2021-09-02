Sergey Savastiouk of Tickeron: “The more people involved would make transactions seamless and spread in the buy and sell would have been less”

The fourth concern is that power consumption is the problem. Number five is the absence of enough people creating a spread in trading. The more people involved would make transactions seamless and spread in the buy and sell would have been less.

As part of my series about the “5 Things That Can Be Done To Improve and Reform The Cryptocurrency Industry” I had the pleasure of interviewing Sergey Savastiouk.

Sergey Savastiouk is the CEO and founder of Tickeron. Tickeron is a human and artificial intelligence platform delivering unparalleled market trading analysis. Sergey is a thought leader in financial technology, specializing in artificial intelligence. Visit Tickeron.com to learn more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

My story starts when I finished my Ph.D. in applied mathematics and artificial intelligence. I then started working and teaching at Santa Clara University in Silicon Valley in the 90s. I started a few companies in the 90s and 00s and had a few successful exits. Then, one of my partners and I started Tickeron. So, we invested about 11 million dollars of our own money into this platform, and now we have tens of thousands of people subscribing. We are moving forward on several fronts: US equities, crypto, and ForEx. We hope to have more people come to our website to get analytics and trade signals for crypto.

Can you tell us the story of how you got first involved in blockchain and the cryptocurrency industry?

I first noticed the cryptocurrency industry in 2017 when a lot of people started moving to ICOs. At that time, we were providing a lot of analytics for primarily US equities and saw quite a big chunk of activities around cryptocurrencies, so we started creating new analytical tools. It is very interesting right now and it was quite a sophisticated new feel back in 2017.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

All of our customers. Back in 2017, when there was a first interest or spike in Bitcoin, we had a lot of our customers asking us to adjust and add to our technology with cryptocurrencies. The number of requests from our community of customers was so overwhelming that we had to invest quite a lot of money to buy the data, create new tools, and create new analytics because cryptocurrencies are completely different than US equities. Since then, our audience interested in cryptocurrencies is still growing, and we are grateful for that initial push into the cryptocurrency world from our customers.

Can you share a story of a time when things went south for you? What kept you going and helped you to overcome those times?

At the beginning of 2018, both Facebook and Google stopped allowing us to advertise to people who were interested in cryptocurrencies, and that caused a severe plummet in new subscriptions and revenue. Facebook and Google started prohibiting and targeting whatever we did, so our digital marketing and articles that were linked to cryptocurrencies were shut down and not shown. It was a quite severe crackdown. Since then, I think both companies have relaxed their policies a bit since learning we are a registered investment advisor and that we are compliant with what we advertise. If they would have paid attention to our registration with the SEC, then they should have allowed us to do more, but unfortunately, I think they are still kind of guarding that advertisement quite significantly.

In your experience, what are the top strategies that blockchain companies should consider having a stronger competitive edge?

What we have at Tickeron is a set of automated algorithms and robots that work 24/7. Our customers tell us that because of the 24/7 cycle in cryptocurrency, many traders have a hard time keeping up. They can miss opportunities and get quite a lot of losses if something happens overnight. What Tickeron provides is an automated set of signals working 24/7. Right now, we are working on connecting our algorithms and robots to brokerage accounts. If that is accomplished and we receive the same real revenues and the gains as we receive on paper trades, that would be tremendous. From my perspective, the top priority is to build a connection between the brokerages and the algorithms because the algorithms will be able to work in the 24/7 cycle and outperform humans.

What are the 3 things that most excite you about the blockchain industry in general? Why?

Blockchain is really important because, from my perspective, it is becoming a self-auditing technology. What I mean by self-audit is that it does not allow people to tweak and twist the facts. When you have maybe hundreds of thousands of different algorithms, those algorithms are going to be for different technologies and industries and people are going to be questioning their performance and their records. The question is how to verify that those algorithms perform because it is a complicated set of algorithms, and you have to spend a large amount of time testing it. So, having artificial intelligence somewhat linked to the blockchain and using all of the advances and failures of artificial intelligence to make a proper decision is going to make it very important for the blockchain industry. Since it is a self-verifiable technology, it is going to be possible to believe those records. So, from that perspective, when people test an AI out of a sample, they will have those records kept by the blockchain and can be accessed by those who are going to be using that in the future.

I think that would be a tremendous way to link AI and the blockchain. I am also intrigued by records of ownership with blockchain technology. However, my focus is AI and the link between AI and blockchain is the key. Everything else is somewhat known to experts of blockchain.

What are the 3 things that worry you about the blockchain industry? Why?

I am worried about the costs. When we want to use blockchains and existing currencies, the cost of the transaction is always too high. The spreads for trading are too high and obviously the fact that there’s so much energy consumption. I think we need blockchain or cryptocurrency to be cut down on the energy they consume.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share “5 Things That Can Be Done to Improve and Reform the Cryptocurrency Industry”? If you can please share a story or example for each.

The first thing that needs to be done is a regulation by the SEC in the United States. The absence of good regulation is forging this technology in the United States quite significantly. If we make goals and objectives of the SEC for the year 2021, there is no mention of anything related to cryptocurrencies or blockchain, and that is disturbing. At the same time with the absence of their regulations, there are several lawsuits around cryptocurrencies, as the XRP. I am no expert at what is going on, but I am guessing that the innocent people are getting hurt and the crooks are getting away.

That leads to my next concern, which is that this week, the founders of the cryptocurrency exchange in South Africa disappeared with about 3.6 billion dollars worth of cryptocurrencies. So why did that happen? It happened because with the absence of all the regulations in the United States, people are pushed to other countries and other countries also do not have regulations. This leads to a lot of scammers and criminals stealing getting away with stolen money. So that correlates with number one, the absence of regulations.

So, number three corroborates a conclusion to the first two. The public image of the cryptocurrency is not very positive because of the absence of regulations, the absence of good practices, and the presence of crooks. The proliferation of technologies is also becoming an issue, and people kind of shy away from cryptocurrency for these reasons. The longer this continues, the more negative impact in the future. Elements such as proper records, verification, seamless transactions are going to be delayed when other countries are going to develop them. There was a crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China in June 2021, because China’s government regulates cryptocurrencies quite seriously. They are going to be embracing cryptocurrency on the government level, and then they are going to crack down on the crooks.

The fourth concern is that power consumption is the problem. Number five is the absence of enough people creating a spread in trading. The more people involved would make transactions seamless and spread in the buy and sell would have been less.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

As a commissioner in Santa Clara County, I worked on the commission bringing together Silicon Valley and Moscow for about seven years. We were working with delegates from Moscow who wanted to learn how governments deal with children in foster families. We brought people from non-profit organizations of Moscow to Silicon Valley, and they can observe all different types of life experiences here.

It turns out that the experiences with the foster families were new for most of the visitors. Silicon Valley has a series of shelters for kids over 18 who have aged out of the foster care system, but in Moscow, once the child turns 18, there was an absence of any kind of shelter or support system. That was quite fascinating for people from Russia because, in Moscow, there are facilities and government programs for foster children, but only until they are 18. It was interesting to see these observations transferred back into discussions with the people from Moscow.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In life you get not what you deserve, but what you can negotiate. That has been a lesson that has stuck with me throughout my life. It is easy to be a talented person, but if you cannot present yourself highly, negotiate your salary, and advocate for yourself, then, it is kind of hard for the talent to find a good path by itself. The ability to negotiate is the key to real success and development.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Go to Tickeron.com or Facebook and LinkedIn. We published quite a lot of information and our analysis of stock into occurrences, quite a lot of data, quite a lot of articles, pretty much everywhere in the media you can find us.

Thank you so much for this. This was very enlightening!