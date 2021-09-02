Dane HE of INTO THE AM: “Try not to be too self-critical”

Try not to be too self-critical — even if you make a mistake, I always find it best to point out the mistake you made. It will help viewers understand the game and opens up discussion within the chat about what you could have done differently. It is a good way to fill up “dead air” and an interesting conversation starter to have viewers engaged.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Dane HE.

Dane is a UK streamer who primarily plays Wild, Hearthstone’s legacy format. Dane can be found streaming on Twitch and also regularly uploads videos to his YouTube Channel.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I used to play/stream Hearthstone as a hobby when I was working a full-time job as an engineer. It then grew from there and gave me the opportunity to quit my job and to start streaming full-time.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I saw other streamers doing this and being able to make a living from this line of work and thought that this is something I wanted. I didn’t watch any streamers in particular but I did keep up with all the Dota2 internationals and pros during T1 — T4. I knew I could monetize this as a career by utilizing YouTube videos (which was my main source of income). Google had pretty easy steps for setting up an Ad-sense account.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

One thing I quickly discovered is that having great broadband internet speed is incredibly important. The place I was living at the time when I first started had awful broadband. Whenever anything happened on the screen it turned into a giant pixelated mess and made it difficult for viewers to watch.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Take your time when doing something, if you make a mistake it will take twice as long to rectify. I have always taken time out to learn a new skill or hobby, which has been a good way to save money and time in the long run. Whether it’s learning to edit and stream or taking on big DIY projects like hardwood floor installations or renovating the garden.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

I have a couple of projects potentially coming up but at the moment I can’t talk about these.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Try to gain real-world experience and take time working in different areas to ensure you are financially stable first. Begin by pursuing this as a hobby because committing to streaming full-time may not always work out. Once you have your feet on the ground, you can ease your way in.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I like to think that my success has brought goodness to the world. My goal is to hopefully provide entertainment for my audience who likes to watch my streams. If they can learn something from the way I play, or just be entertained, then I am happy.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

My Dad taught me to take my time in everything that I do. He explained that rushing through something usually will not yield the best results. It’s important to focus on the task at hand in order to give it your best shot.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

In my opinion, it’s no different from a normal job. I dedicate a certain number of hours per day for streaming and editing my videos and then once this is done I like to switch off and relax. I learned from having a “normal” job as an engineer it is important to be able to have a specific time for working and a specific time for unwinding. In my spare time now, I enjoy going to the gym, gardening, and spending time with friends.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

A unique opportunity that I had was teaming up with companies like INTO THE AM, who provide sponsorships which helped support me in the first few months of starting up as a professional streamer. Of course, it also meant I got some really nice free t-shirts 😉

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

When making the transition from a hobby to a full-time job, you need to be able to find entertainment in games that you may have become burnt out with. There is also an expectation to be extremely knowledgeable in whatever game you play which can put a little bit of pressure on you.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

It takes a lot of stamina and mental exertion to concentrate for such a long time. One example, I had a 10 hour Artifact tournament and towards the end, I made multiple mistakes due to mental fatigue. I feel like this is similar to traditional athletics in that there is a lot of pressure to perform well, which can take its toll.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

If you perform well in tournaments then yes, organizations will try to recruit you to represent their team.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

If there is a game that you are particularly good at and you are interested in playing professionally then set up a stream in your spare time. If you are extremely good at something and ranked highly, then that is one way of increasing your chances of getting noticed and gaining an audience. If you are not looking to be completely competitive, then doing streams for entertainment rather than competition is another way to get into the industry.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Consistency — Try and set yourself up with a specific day and time to go live and make sure you try and stick to this as viewers will be more likely to tune in to watch if they know what time you are going to be on. Try not to be too self-critical — even if you make a mistake, I always find it best to point out the mistake you made. It will help viewers understand the game and opens up discussion within the chat about what you could have done differently. It is a good way to fill up “dead air” and an interesting conversation starter to have viewers engaged. Find a niche — even if a game has well established streamers there is always room for you to join. If your strength is high-level play, entertainment, or a mix of both, find what best suits you and your style of streaming. Spread yourself across different platforms. Don’t focus too much on one platform, it is best to have multiple i.e. Twitch and YouTube. The more platforms you have the more you can share your content and the more people you can reach. The last one is simple but make sure you have a visible email contact so that people can get in touch!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on Twitch.tv/danehearth

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!