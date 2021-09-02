Jill Xu of Reali: “Make money work for you”

Make money work for you. Understand how money can work for you, not only how to work for money. Your job should be fulfilling on a personal level, and not the only way to make money. Learning about investing and money management will be very helpful.

As a part of our series about “Women Leading The Finance Industry,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jill Xu.

Jill Xu joined Reali in February 2021 as Finance Director and is responsible for the company’s financial planning, including budgeting, forecasting and exploring growth scenarios. Jill began her career as an auditor at KPMG and has worked for technology startups Gigya, Sumo Logic and Swrve. Jill holds a Master of Business Administration from University of San Francisco and resides in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

As an undergraduate at East China University of Science and Technology my major was international finance, which I chose because at the time it was one of the most popular majors and I thought it would be easy to get a job after graduation. To be honest, after the first semester, I didn’t quite get what finance was and how it could be applied to the real world. I thought about switching my major to computer science or engineering. But, in my second year, I took an internship at an imports and exports company and helped with paperwork to earn extra money to upgrade my computer. Originally, I thought this was all about buying and selling products, but in reality, people were talking about the international finance situation and interest rate increases and having all kinds of professional, in-depth conversations. I started to learn all about currency and monetary policy and began to realize that finance is so closely connected with our daily lives. Throughout my next two years of college, I decided to pursue a finance career, took more advanced classes, and completed a few more internships.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

At my first job after college, I worked as an auditor at KPMG. As a rookie auditor, I was like every other new employee learning everything like a sponge — as much as I could and as quickly as I could. One project I got assigned to was working with a client — which happened to be a farm — to verify all of their fixed assets. On a farm, what are the fixed assets? In this case, chickens. So, I had to physically go to the farm and count chickens. You can imagine how hopeless I was on arrival. No one had ever taught me how to count chickens and the farm had at least 20 coops. I needed to quickly calculate the chickens because my managers on this project were on the call with the customers and they were actually waiting on me to report the number so they could move forward. I figured out how to apply a sampling method to a smaller area of the coop to count the chickens.

I learned that in any job, you may not have all the answers right away, but you can’t be afraid of new things that you may be assigned to do. Just be brave and take the responsibility to do the job.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Reali we have many exciting and challenging projects ongoing every day. On the finance team, our work is more cross-functional with our target to bring the best products and services to our customers. Outside of Reali, I’ve been volunteering in my neighborhood. We just finished planning and enjoying a few small events to celebrate July 4th, which has been much needed after the last year and a half. Of course, we strictly followed the COVID-19 rules to make sure everybody stayed safe. These smaller community gatherings are very helpful as we prepare ourselves to get back to normal and move forward.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I joined Reali earlier this year and the biggest thing that sets us apart is one of our core values, which is always doing what’s right for our customers. The market and customer needs are always changing and we need to be very flexible. In a town hall meeting, our sales team shared a story about a family trying to sell their home. But, due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, they were stranded and unable to get their property ready to be listed. They were very upset thinking they were going to miss the best time to sell the house. So, our sales team jumped in quickly and was granted authorization from the family to get the house ready to list. Our team was pretty far away from the physical location of the property, but they drove overnight and worked for an entire week to finish all the staging, including painting the entire house to get the property ready for an open house. I was really touched when I heard this story. When you hand over your house to Reali, we will take away the stress and do whatever we can to help the customer.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all white boys club.” This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

I’m really glad to see increasing diversity and inclusion in finance. I see more and more women and also ethnic minorities coming to the front of the stage and taking senior leadership roles, like Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, former International Monetary Fund (IMF) President Christine Lagarde, and current IMF President Kristalina Georgieva. They are great role models for young people. There are several things that we are doing right and we should continue to do those things. The first is changing hiring policies to create less biases. When we are looking for talent, hiring managers are focusing on skills and exploring non-traditional talent pools, instead of focusing on degrees, age, years of experience or specific schools. The second thing I see happening is within performance management in organizations, including compensation, leadership development and promotions. Barriers are being removed to advance diverse talent and senior leaders are guided to use performance targets to measure progress, not people’s identity.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a) individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

As individuals, we need to be active in society and try to be role models for our young generations and for ourselves. We need to become mentors, but also seek out mentors for ourselves and participate in networks where we can communicate opportunities and challenges. Second, we need companies to help us cultivate an unbiased culture. For women, a flexible working environment is very helpful as it allows us to take care of our family and our seniors. Third, as a society, we need to work more collaboratively, and use our networks. I see networking as our lifeblood for a successful journey to leadership. Developing and nurturing strategic networks is critical.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

While the United States has one of the best higher education systems in the world, unfortunately in financial literacy, we still have room to improve. First, our entire society should promote the education of financial planning. Our schools and communities promote science competitions for students, as well as math, computer science, and coding. We should do the same for personal finance. Second, families should be open to discussing finances with their kids. You can learn so much from your parents and other family members and as kids get older and go off to college, they may be more inclined to explore finance for themselves. Third, use financial tools. Right now everybody has a smartphone. In addition to TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, people should download financial tools to get familiar with terms and methodology.

You are a “finance insider.” If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non-intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each.

I don’t have any kids right now, but I do have a plan for this future conversation:

Educate yourself. I would encourage everyone to educate themselves as much as possible. Technology makes this so easy now. We have online learning systems, community groups, online books, and classes. Set financial goals. When you have a goal, it’s easy to make a plan. Budget. Learn how much money you have, how much you want to spend, and how much you want to invest and create a plan. Do your own taxes. It’s so easy to hire someone or use an online service, but knowing how to calculate your own taxes and understanding the rules will be very helpful. Make money work for you. Understand how money can work for you, not only how to work for money. Your job should be fulfilling on a personal level, and not the only way to make money. Learning about investing and money management will be very helpful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Early in my career, I had a manager named Paul. He trusted me and empowered me at a time when I was very unsure of myself professionally. When I first began my work with tech startups, I was initially lost. In this environment, you need to learn quickly because everything is changing rapidly. I remember Paul provided a lot of support and advice to get me on track. At one point, the finance team at this company wanted to implement a planning system. Typically, establishing a planning process can take a couple of months, but we had other audit requirements and they needed the system to be finished as soon as possible. Paul assigned this project to me and told me not to go the traditional way. He encouraged me to think about the project very differently and gave me free rein to do so. Without following traditional rules, I did a lot of things my own way and the project was pretty successful. I gained confidence in my abilities, thanks to Paul’s leadership.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A few years ago, I read the book The Making of a Manager by Julie Zhou. In the book the author says, “I would rather be honest about what I don’t know, rather than pretend I know everything.” This philosophy is great in a startup environment. There’s so much to learn and so many new people you need to talk to everyday. Being honest about something you’re not good at, or you don’t know yet, is the most efficient way to actually learn. And being honest with your team can only create trust and strengthen the bond between team members. In the last five years, I’ve been trying to apply this principle to my daily life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One idea I’ve had is to create a community for young girls. It would be almost like a second home, where they can go, learn new things, and be able to share their joys and concerns all while feeling safe. They can be themselves. I really missed out on something like this in my own childhood. I was not confident, was always hiding in the crowd, and was not comfortable speaking publicly. Creating a space where young girls can prepare themselves for their future lives to be more confident and able to express their opinions is a goal of mine. I’m not sure how to get there, but hopefully one day it will happen.

