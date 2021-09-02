Yolie Moreno of One Smart Cookie: “Don’t expect someone else to make it happen”

I spent a lot of time putting my faith in someone else thinking they were going to get my product out there. They didn’t.

As a part of our series called “Meet The Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yolie Moreno, founder of One Smart Cookie. Yolie is a full-time mom and entrepreneur. Yolie worked in film and television for a decade in Los Angeles before relocating to Connecticut in 2010 to raise her daughter and develop One Smart Cookie™ cutters. Her passions are creating, gardening, travel, and motherhood. Yolie is a graduate of NYU film school.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in a small town in New York in a family of six children. When I was 11, we moved to another town 15 miles away where my father owned a pharmacy. A month later my brother was killed in a car accident. That tragedy shaped the entirety of my early adult life. It made me understand that anything could happen and inspired me to take advantage of every single day. Being an entrepreneur can be scary, but I was willing to take the risk. It is scarier to me not to try something.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My motto has always been: “If you don’t ask, you don’t get.” My favorite quote is from the film Shawshank Redemption: “Get busy living or get busy dying.” They both perfectly sum up my life philosophy which is: you only have this one life to live and while you’re here you need to make the best of it.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle had a profound impact on me. It was my “bible” in terms of understanding the power of now, and how I can rethink my “story” without it defining my life and my future.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

Like most inventors, I wanted to simplify a process to make it easier, more enjoyable and something I wanted to do more frequently. My “ah ha” moment came many years later when I met a woman who gets products into stores. She loved the idea and asked me to make her a prototype. It took off from there. I believe things happen for a reason and this proved that was true.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

I did my research and figured out how to get a patent. The internet is the most indispensable tool. It allows anyone to find whatever they need to do most of the work themselves. I have always been able to create a tangible version of my ideas. Once I have an idea, I always want to see it through to the end.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

The internet is an amazing tool, and it’s right at our fingertips. You need to dedicate a lot of time to research, and it’s important to get creative with your searching so that no stone is left unturned. As a final step, search the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

When it comes to my love of crafting and baking, I credit Martha Stewart. I watched her for decades and was inspired daily. It didn’t matter if what she did might be unattainable because she made it SEEM possible. Inspiration is the great motivator. I also saw that crafting, baking, and cooking were things that so many people were interested in doing and learning more about. It was clear to me that there was room for new ideas in this arena.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

I first thought of the idea when my daughter was 3 years old. It wasn’t until 5 years later that I randomly met a neighbor of mine who had been putting products in stores like Walmart for years through Direct Response. She thought the idea was great and told me to make a prototype. I made it myself with a plastic cutting mat, aluminum flashing for the raised edges and hot glue. It was extremely rough, but it was good enough for anyone to understand it. She connected me to a manufacturer who she knew, and I sent it to her with drawings and measurements so they could make a sample. In the meantime, I was connected with a CAD (computer-aided design) artist who produced drawings for me to apply for a design patent. I applied for the patent online without a patent attorney. Once the patent was filed, we used that time to perfect the sample and make a mold. This is one of the costliest parts of initial startup, so you have to be 100 percent sure that this is what you envisioned. It was many years of pitching my product to Direct Response companies, going to housewares trade shows, and trying to find buyers. Nothing seemed to be working. It wasn’t until I inherited some money when my mother died, that I decided to fund this project myself. That’s when I built a website, hired a marketing person, and went ahead with production. Then COVID hit and everything shut down. I had just paid my manufacturer to make 15,000 units in mid-February 2020 but did not get my shipment until late July 2020. I missed most of the outreach for buyers for the holiday season and had to scramble to find some way to sell my product. I had waited 8 holiday seasons and could not bear to miss another one. I had been following up with the contacts/buyers (HSN, QVC, HomeGoods, Michael’s, Target) my marketing person had secured for me. HomeGoods was the first to say yes. I then submitted them to ZuLily and they sold very well for Christmas. Combined with sales on my website, I managed to make some good headway. Every source I utilized came from my connections and relationships with people who I had reached out to for help. Outreach and visibility remain a daily job.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In my original design, the cookie cutter sheet was going to come with a baking pan. We made the design to fit precisely in the pan. When I got my first sample, I could not lift the cookie sheet out of the pan. There was no tab or space to put my finger under to lift it. I used a small Dremel sander to grind out a small “lifting space” in the corner and had my manufacturer add that before we went to mold. It had never occurred to me. Thankfully, a disaster was avoided. Test, test, test!

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The first “real” success I had was randomly finding out about Zulily. I don’t shop much online and had never heard of it. A woman I met told me to submit my product. They accepted it and put me in an event 3 days later. I sold 1500 units in 3 days. As the event is happening, you can see the numbers in real time. That was very exciting because you can see every sale immediately. It’s very different from seeing them in a retail store.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1- Don’t expect someone else to make it happen.

2- Don’t think it will happen overnight.

Impatience and not understanding the process facilitated many mistakes.

3- Don’t expect to become a millionaire

I had to learn a lot about expectations. Remain humble and understand that your product may not be the massive hit you dream of. And that’s ok.

4- Have an understanding of the supply chain

COVID made a quick learner out of me. We rely on an entire network of raw material, manufacturing, shipping, storage, customs, UPC codes, etc. When one stops, everything stops.

5- Make sure you really love and believe in your product.

In the beginning I thought my idea was great. But it has gone through a few incarnations and now I love it even more. I would buy my product. You have to absolutely love it.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Again, I say research, research, research! Doing a deep dive into the industry of your product is always a great idea. Figure out if you’re really creating something that will solve a problem, and of course, if someone else has already thought of it. As much as we would like to think our idea is unique, chances are someone else has already thought of it. Find that out first, then proceed.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

It really all depends on the product. I believe in striking out on your own first. But always take any help you can get and always get help if you need it. Always ask.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

If you are fortunate to have the money to see your product through, then do it. However, most people don’t have the capital (and it takes a lot of capital!) so investors can be crucial. I am a very small business and used a small inheritance to get started.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

While getting my product on the shelves wasn’t easy, and took time and perseverance, I hope that I have laid the groundwork for others to see that it’s possible to act and turn their idea into reality.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

What can be better than making and decorating cookies with your children? Spending time doing joyful and creative things with my child is my passion. If my product makes people WANT to do this more, then I would be thrilled.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love the chance to meet with Martha Stewart. As a businesswoman and entrepreneur, Martha changed the landscape for home decorating, cooking, and entertaining, and so much more. She made people see that homemaking and crafting and cooking were all businesses unto themselves. It opened up a whole new world of businesses and gave so many people an opportunity to showcase their talents and abilities and create businesses. It would be a dream to have the chance to sit down and talk with her.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.