Benjamin Schroeter of Facelift Cloud: “We need to push for tangible business use cases and invest in writing and sharing these”

As part of my series about the “5 Things That Can Be Done To Improve and Reform The Cryptocurrency Industry” I had the pleasure of interviewing Benjamin Schroeter.

Benjamin is a serial tech entrepreneur from Germany, e.g. the co-founder of the leading SaaS company in Europe for professional social media management (Facelift Cloud). Prior to his entrepreneurial life, Benjamin has been with the Boston Consulting Group for several years, working as a strategy consultant with a focus on high tech & internet. He is the Chairman of the newly formed Signum Network Association, which provides the core funding for all key activities around the blockchain Signum. Signum is an innovative, truly sustainable and decentralized next-generation-blockchain.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

I come from a background of management consulting and have been working for the Boston Consulting Group for several years. I was mostly involved in projects around digital business models and saw first hand how powerful a sound and beautifully executed strategy can be. At some point, I decided to set up my own company in this space. Together with a very good friend of mine, I founded Facelift in 2011. At that time, setting up a company to build a social-media-management-platform in Europe was not obvious. Many people believed that there would be no market. Seven years later we had over 200 employees and hundreds of well-known customers. We sold the company in 2018 and I started to invest in selected startups. One of them is SIGNUM, the world’s first truly sustainable blockchain that drives its native cryptocoin SIGNA. I am also the managing director of the mother company of several European MarTech champions.

Can you tell us the story of how you got first involved in blockchain and the cryptocurrency industry?

In 2018, the first time I started taking an interest in blockchain, I was very busy with other things and didn’t take enough time to really understand the implications of blockchain and cryptocurrency. In 2021, I got to know many people who are deep into blockchain and cryptocurrencies. And then I realized it felt like a massive flashback of my time at BCG when I really understood the power of the internet (that was back in 2008–2011) and later founded Facelift (and few people understood how big social media would become). The more I got into blockchain, the more I believe that the digital world as we know it will be very different 5 years from now. Many of the latest digital innovations have been rather marginal, but blockchain and cryptocurrency are different. They will stir things up big time!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people who — especially in retrospect — have been great . However, one person stands out: Teja Töpfer, my co-founder at Facelift. I am certain that Facelift’s success was only possible because we were a team. It’s hard to pick one story to underline that.

Can you share a story of a time when things went south for you? What kept you going and helped you to overcome those times?

Before founding Facelift, Teja and I had another company that tried to bridge the off- and online world. This was before the smartphone became big. The company never took off, as the task was too big considering the funding we had. Shutting down that business was very painful. It felt like I was burying my dream of building a successful company. But Teja and I had enough energy and optimism left to overcome the disappointment and we started all over again. It is so much easier to overcome what’s holding you back, the pain and frustration, when somebody has your back.

In your experience, what are the top strategies that blockchain companies should consider to have a stronger competitive edge?

In the end, excellent product quality will succeed. This is our core belief at Signum. The better the technology, the more it will be applied and used. The more it is used, the more the technology will evolve. Those leading this virtuous cycle have a competitive edge. But this is easier said than done. Like in every company, you are fighting many battles at the same time: Building a strong team of engineers, creating successful marketing campaigns and providing excellent support for your people etc. Ultimately it all comes down to having a team of skillful and ambitious people. That is your true competitive advantage.

What are the 3 things that most excite you about the blockchain industry in general? Why?

It is fast, it is innovative and no one really knows where blockchain is heading in the long run. It’s like the internet 25 years ago, where nobody was able to predict how it would change our lives forever. It feels like that for blockchain now.

What are the 3 things that worry you about the blockchain industry? Why?

Too much anticipation of the future can lead to a hype which can in turn lead to a crash. This would be a significant setback for the blockchain industry. It would diminish the trust we need for blockchain to evolve and to be taken up as a technology by businesses and people. Blockchain has a huge potential to provide great benefits for business and society.

Too much regulation too early from people who don’t really understand the technology. Frameworks are needed to prevent fraud for example, but it should not slow down innovation.

Too much fragmentation of the space. If everyone sets up his/her own blockchain or cryptocurrency then no one will reach the necessary critical mass. Without it, the rate of adoption and the speed of innovation will continue to be slow. It would be better for everyone to build on top of some major existing frameworks.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share “5 Things That Can Be Done To Improve and Reform The Cryptocurrency Industry”? If you can please share a story or example for each.

There are many things that can be done, but I find these five most important:

We need to push for tangible business use cases and invest in writing and sharing these. This is the only way to showcase the potential and benefit of blockchain applications. There is so much to gain if blockchain is to fulfill its potential as the innovative technology it is. Its versatile use ranges from logistics, to anti money laundering tracking systems, medical data frameworks and many more. Kill “pump & dump” initiatives. These “get rich fast” schemes are poison to the industry as they provoke hefty regulations which are a burden for all serious projects. Change the focus towards the real value behind crypto which is blockchain. The public perception needs to shift from crypto as a speculative asset to the real benefits of blockchain as an underlying technology. The value for example for Signa goes beyond what someone is willing to pay for it. There is real value behind it through what the blockchain SIGNUM can do. Crypto and blockchain are essentially not the same thing. Engage with regulatory frameworks to stabilize blockchain in the different economies. This would allow us to move away from governments seeing crypto and blockchain as a competitor to FIAT money and eventually embrace it as a technology that can efficiently drive processes in the economy. We need to reduce complexity through education and good PR. Although blockchain is essentially a revolutionary application, understanding the principles of crypto and a decentralised ledger system takes quite an effort. We are still quite far away from the vision that everyone can understand what blockchain is and what it can do. If we remain in “conceptual expert mode” blockchain will never become a mainstream technology.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

That is one of the reasons why I chose to devote my time to Signum, a truly sustainable blockchain solution. I believe SIGNUM will revolutionize the way we do things by using great technology in the most sustainable way. Otherwise, to be honest, my current life only allows me to give money and leave the rest to the experts. I give donations to some larger organizations which provide a better life for children and also directly to some local organizations in my hometown, e.g. to provide shelter for homeless people during the winter.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are so many “life lesson quotes” which hold a lot of truth. It’s hard to pick just one. The one that has always stuck with me is: “love it, change it or leave it”. I think this is true for many areas of life. If you don’t like something, don’t complain about it and change it. It has served me well especially during the first years of becoming an entrepreneur.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit https://signum.network as a starting point for my engagement in blockchain/cryptocurrencies. From there you can dive into multiple sites and channels to see what we do at Signum and how we aim to revolutionize the broader space of blockchain and crypto.

