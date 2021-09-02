Jared Tendler: “Good team rapport”

Good team rapport. The #1 thing that fractures teams is unresolved conflict among teammates. When you are on stage competing in championships that you’ve worked so hard for, you need to trust the people next to you implicitly. If you ascended as an individual and aren’t used to being on a team, that can be difficult to learn. But as teammates, you are all aligned toward the same goal and have the same interests at heart. Being a good teammate means providing constructive feedback to your teammates, being respectful, pushing them to be their best, understanding them, and making sure that you always have their back.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Jared Tendler.

Jared Tendler, MS, LMHC, is a leading expert in how your mental game impacts performance. His roster of clients spans 45 countries and includes esports athletes, financial traders, some of the top poker players in the world, a top ranked pool player, and several PGA Tour players.

Jared is the author of three highly acclaimed books, The Mental Game of Poker, 1 and 2, and The Mental Game of Trading, ranked #1 on Amazon for financial risk management.

In addition to his writing and 1:1 coaching, Jared also previously served as the Head of Sport Psychology for the esport organization Team Liquid. He was a key driver of their success as they won multiple championships, including The International 2017 (DOTA2), the Intel Grand Slam (Counter-Strike) and four League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) titles.

Jared began his coaching career in 2005, after earning a Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology (MS) and becoming a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC). His straightforward and practical approach to coaching has helped numerous clients solve their mental game problems and perform at their highest levels.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Thanks, I appreciate the opportunity. I’m Jared Tendler, mental game coach and author. I’m the former head of sport psychology for the esport organization Team Liquid, where I was an integral part of recent championships across many of their teams, including The International 2017 (Dota 2), the Intel Grand Slam (CS:GO) and four League of Legends Championship Series titles. As a coach, I help esport professionals, PGA Tour players, traders, and poker players, remove the emotions that negatively affect their decision-making and performance. I have clients in 45 countries, including some of the top professionals in their fields. I’ve also written three books, The Mental Game of Poker 1 & 2 and The Mental Game of Trading.

In terms of my childhood backstory, I grew up surrounded by family and friends who believed that I could do whatever I put my mind to, and their belief was unwavering. I got constant reinforcement and encouragement, and was given the opportunity to try and fail. My grandparents, parents and their close friends always provided support, advice and motivation. In my late teens and early twenties, whenever I would fail (e.g. shooting a terrible round in a big tournament, or failing a big test), their words were always in my head, so I didn’t doubt that I could recover and find a way to be successful. Even when the failure was painful, I was able to pick myself up easily because of the people who supported me. In some ways, that led to overconfidence, an issue that I had to later conquer.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I got into the field of mental game coaching from my experience as an aspiring professional golfer. In college, I was a 3-time All-American and won nine tournaments, but I choked in major national events, like trying to qualify for the US Open. I searched for answers from sports/golf psychology, but didn’t find any that helped in those high pressure tournaments. As is common with a lot of entrepreneurs, my career was born from believing there had to be a better way. I got a master’s degree in counseling psychology and spent 3,200 hours of supervised practice to get licensed as a therapist, but never with the intent to be a therapist — instead, I wanted to understand how to better solve performance issues in golf. In 2005, I started working with golfers and quickly built up a roster that included players on the PGA, LPGA, and Korn Ferry Tour, as well as top ranked juniors. My success with golfers has since led to me expanding my audience, and I now work with esports professionals, sports betters, poker players, traders, pool players, lawyers, and entrepreneurs across many industries.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

I’m not sure if it qualifies as funny, exactly, but the first thing that comes to mind is a spectacular failure that happened early in my career. I was coaching an LPGA player through some performance issues, and amazingly she won her first tournament on tour right after our first coaching session. She used the things we talked about and it immediately made a difference. I was super excited, and we doubled our efforts. But I let my excitement get the better of me and that reached a tipping point during an event where I watched her play an event in person. Rather than staying back and observing, as the most seasoned coaches did (I later learned), I was on the ropes, up close and cheering on every shot. It was way too much! She ended up playing horribly that day and subsequently fired me. It felt like a punch to the gut, but it was self-inflicted. I was so excited to be in a position that I had dreamed about — working with a tour player in person — that I wasn’t thoughtful about my own role. The experience taught me to be more strategic about everything I do or say with a client. There must be a plan. Of course, the plan may need to be adjusted as we go, which is fine. But if I’m out there trying to help people improve their emotional stability, I need to walk the talk.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“You don’t really understand something, unless you can explain it to your grandmother.”

— Albert Einstein.

This may not seem like a typical life lesson quote, but it has guided my work and life. If someone doesn’t understand what I’m trying to communicate, I take the responsibility for improving my competency and figuring out how to explain it better. That dedication has provided an endless stream of feedback and the opportunity to improve my skill as a coach, speaker and author.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

On the heels of releasing my newest book, The Mental Game of Trading: A System for Solving Problems with Greed, Fear, Anger, Confidence, and Discipline, which was released just a few months ago, I am now working on a few online courses that will help bring my material to people in esports, poker, and trading. This will help to expand the audience to include people who don’t like or don’t have time to read and prefer to learn in a more multimedia format. The book is designed to permanently correct the most costly errors in trading performance. Even though the book is written for traders, it’s accessible to anyone who has an intense desire to perform at their highest levels.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

I get asked this question a lot, especially from people in high school and college who want to be a mental game coach in esports. My advice is that there’s no shortcut to success. It’s understandable to want things to happen quickly, but if you are looking to build a career that can sustain itself over the long term, you need to put in consistent hard work to develop a skill set that makes you invaluable — “so good they can’t ignore you” as Cal Newport says. Having a set of skills that are invaluable to the marketplace is another key to financial security. People often mistakenly think that financial security comes from having a nest egg, but that’s actually not accurate. Having a financial cushion may make life easier, but valuable skills provide another form of security.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Helping people to resolve their emotions in the performance spheres of esports, golf, trading and poker may seem like a selfish endeavor, but my clients have increased their competence and confidence, and that has led to improvements in their personal life as well. Having learned to do this, they’re not just better competitors, they’re better people.

The real key to unlocking the next level of performance is to recognize emotions as signals, investigate their underlying causes, and correct the flaws at the heart of their problems. Too often people regard their emotions as something irrational. They try to trick their mind, or work to rationalize, deny, avoid, ignore, deflect, project, distract, numb, or desensitize themselves to their emotions. They even use healthy options like meditation, yoga, and exercise, among other less healthy options to manage their emotions. But the problems continue to pop back up, like weeds that aren’t pulled out by the roots. This cycle creates significant ups/downs in performance, and that affects people profoundly on a professional and personal level. My work allows people to permanently solve these issues so they can grow and work towards achieving their goals.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

My grandfather immigrated from Poland before WWII. He came to the country with nothing, yet became a successful businessman through his wits and ability to partner with the right people. My father started a real estate company in 1981, when home mortgage rates were 18%, and also found a way to create a successful business. They were both smart, and they hustled. From a young age I was interested in business, and did everything from selling candy on the bus to cleaning houses, detailing cars, and working odd jobs. I was hungry to be successful like they were, and that drive also fueled my passion in golf, and my desire to play on the PGA Tour.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

It’s actually pretty varied because every game has its own kind of ecosystem, culture and lifestyle. But prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it typically involved lots of travel. The CounterStrike team, for example, traveled more than 200 days per year, sometimes to very interesting parts of the world. As a young person, getting paid and traveling for free is a great opportunity, but there’s also a side to it that can be less than glamorous. Sometimes the conditions are sub-par, but you still have to make the most of it. Many of the pro-gamers are living away from home for the very first time, and that brings its own set of challenges. Some of them are playing 12–14 hours/day, and are surrounded by people who are doing the same, so tensions can rise and fall. There are a lot of people vying for their attention, including the media and the promotional wing of the teams they are on. It can be quite lucrative, but just as with other types of professional athletes, if you are there for the purity of the game, you eventually have to make some choices. Often, that means making less money to preserve your autonomy.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

There are immense opportunities in eSports because it’s a new space that’s evolving incredibly quickly, and there’s so much creativity being applied to it — from ways to build the fan base to the games themselves. This is not a traditional sports industry like professional baseball, where new rules could take a decade to come down the pipeline. There’s an enormous amount of investment from many large companies backing the ascension of the industry. Pro-gamers have the opportunity to make a lot of money, build a fan base, travel the world, meet power brokers, and attain levels of access that were unprecedented, even just a few years ago.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

Many pro-gamers are unprepared for the level of responsibility and self-management required. Some of them are very young, and find themselves growing up in front of lots of people, which can cause an emotional strain. They often find themselves suddenly faced with a myriad of decisions to make, financial and otherwise. Many players struggle with managing their finances, and that can affect their livelihood in the long term. People start coming out of the woodwork asking for money, which can be a heavy burden. Many of these careers are relatively short-lived, because the game dies off. For example, Fortnite was all the rage 2–3 years ago, but that’s not the case anymore. So it’s important to surround yourself with good people you trust who can help you navigate the day-to-day and manage the big picture.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

Most of it is similar. The competitive structure is similar, with only one winner at most of the championships. There’s lots of practice and analysis going on behind the scenes, and the sophistication is scaling up rapidly, with biometric data and video analysis to help eSport athletes continue to find new edges through data analysis. Similar to the dynamic popularized in the movie Moneyball two decades ago about data crunching in professional baseball, there is continual evolution in terms of the ways in which advantages are acquired in eSports, and a lot of it is coming through data.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

I believe the biggest difference is the lack of early coaching. In traditional sports like baseball, basketball or golf, most players started before they were ten years old in an organized league that had coaching, and received continual coaching as they developed. By and large, pro-gamers haven’t had that. They’ve developed on their own in an environment that was primarily peer-driven. They may have had players that they admired, and gotten some tips and tricks along the way, but most of them aren’t accustomed to being coached on a daily or weekly basis, and there can be a learning curve for young professionals when it comes to understanding how to be coached.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

It depends on the game, but yes, there are sometimes formal and informal means of recruiting. For League of Legends, there’s a forum called Scouting Grounds, where the top players on the leaderboards come together to play in front of franchised teams. In other games, it tends to be less formal. The Managers, General Managers, Coaches and Assistant Coaches, look at the leaderboards and watch prospective players within a section of the game — in League of Legends, it’s called SoloQ, and in Dota they’re called Pub Games. Basically it’s a type of ranked play on a leaderboard. It collects a lot of data about your performance so they can see your results based on certain match-ups. But standing out can be challenging.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

Besides being really good at the game, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a large following on platforms like Twitter, Twitch and YouTube. Also, find out more about the organizations, Managers and players you like and reach out to them. Don’t be annoying about it, but don’t be shy, either — there’s nothing wrong with saying, “Hey, take a look at my play, I think my game is good enough to play professionally.” And see what they think. There are lots of inner circles, and players do get talked about. Sometimes it has to come from your own networking.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Drive and love for the game. This is true in every competitive arena, but it’s worth mentioning because it can be easy to forget. Three are a lot of ups and downs in eSports — both in your attempts to get there and also once you are actually playing. Having a professional career is not all fairies and rainbows, so you have to have a strong drive to excel and be one of the best in the world and you have to love the game. That’s not to say that having these traits will make it easy, but it will certainly help to make the lows more manageable. An honest assessment of your skills and mentality. It’s great to have a high belief in your potential, but you also need to have a clear understanding of what you are able to do right now. It’s okay to be a little overconfident, but don’t be blind. The best athletes and eSports professionals in the world understand their weaknesses, and are constantly hammering away at them. If you aren’t sure what your weaknesses are, that can be dangerous. So be honest, and get feedback from other people. If you are overestimating or underestimating your skills, your progression as a player will be slower. Coachability. If you haven’t been coached before, learning how to receive feedback may be a new skill for you to work on. A lot of the players I’ve worked with have had difficulty with this because they perceive feedback as criticism, and they take it personally. As a team, your coach is striving for the same goals as you are, trying to make the team and its players perform at their very best. That doesn’t mean that they are always right, or that you can’t have a conversation and work through your differences. But don’t become defensive or deny what they are pointing out, because it won’t help you to get better as a player. Good team rapport. The #1 thing that fractures teams is unresolved conflict among teammates. When you are on stage competing in championships that you’ve worked so hard for, you need to trust the people next to you implicitly. If you ascended as an individual and aren’t used to being on a team, that can be difficult to learn. But as teammates, you are all aligned toward the same goal and have the same interests at heart. Being a good teammate means providing constructive feedback to your teammates, being respectful, pushing them to be their best, understanding them, and making sure that you always have their back. A big personality doesn’t hurt. At this stage of eSports, fans are the engine that drives the ecosystem. The organization and the media attention are all directed toward building a bigger fan base, and the players with big personalities tend to have more fans. Not every roster decision is going to be made on this basis, but if skill sets are relatively equal between players, the one with a bigger following definitely has an advantage. There are lots of ways to get attention, so you don’t have to be toxic or cause chaos. That won’t serve you in the long run. Authenticity counts a lot in this space, so be yourself — but be the very best version of yourself, and let people get to see who you are.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Daniel Kahneman, an Israeli psychologist and economist notable for his work on the psychology of judgment and decision-making, as well as behavioral economics, for which he was awarded the 2002 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences (shared with Vernon L. Smith). He is one of the foremost psychological thinkers of the 20th century — like the Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods of psychology. I feel that our work is very complementary, and would love to get his advice and guidance.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can contact me through my website: www.jaredtendler.com and on Twitter: @jaredtendler.

