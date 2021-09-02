Joanna Chanis: “Family”

Family: Being grateful for the family that I have has healed damaged relationships. It has also taught me that not everyone is meant to be in my life forever and to be grateful for what we had and that I can move on.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Joanna Chanis.

Joanna Chanis, mentor and resilience expert, helps young adults and entrepreneurs who have experienced a serious loss catapult into a more productive and holistic life. Author of The Waiting Room Book Joanna has healed from cancer, carrying the lessons learned from her journey into every aspect of life. As a professional speaker, corporate teams and young adults have found Joanna’s story powerful, utilizing the realistic problem-solving tools and values to teach their teams how to have healthy resilience, overcome challenges, and increase productivity. Joanna is also the host of “About Life with Jo” where she helps and connects young adults, creating a space that feels like a night out, but the conversations are real and filter-free. She has an entrepreneurial background in owning and operating a high-volume restaurant and founding a technology start-up. She’s on the board of the Ellie Fund and the Philoptochos Society. As a proud Greek-American, Joanna celebrates her heritage by traveling to Greece each year and cooking Greek food. With a love for fine dining, luxury fashion, and travel, Joanna’s goal in life is to connect people and form deep relationships no matter where she goes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you for the opportunity to share my story in order to help others. My path to becoming a professional mentor and resilience expert is interesting to say the least. I had a decade-long career in corporate sales and sales management all throughout my 20s and early 30s. I absolutely loved it and was very successful, however it no longer fit in with my personal goals to raise my two daughters. After taking a couple of years off, I decided to become an entrepreneur. I owned and operated a very high-volume restaurant near a major university. It was challenging but extremely rewarding, and I learned so much. As my daughters’ needs changed, I decided to sell it, which I was able to do easily and quickly.

One of the many things I learned from owning my restaurant was that I LOVED being an entrepreneur. Very shortly after that, I invented, built, and launched an app in the beauty space to help women entrepreneurs start their own business. It was an incredible experience; however, I knew deep down it was not my true purpose. Then one early evening in September I received the phone call that would change my life forever. My doctor called to say a routine biopsy had come back with results we were not expecting. I had breast cancer. The world stopped, and from that moment on I knew nothing would ever be the same.

During my time with breast cancer, I was asked by a friend to help other women who had been diagnosed just a few weeks behind me. By helping her, I started to help myself as well… and the two of us got through it together using methods I developed. Once I was cancer free, she encouraged me to write a book to help other women just like I helped her. The Waiting Room Book was published nine months after that in October 2020, receiving excellent reviews.

Throughout my journey with cancer, I was also dealing with the end of my 22-year marriage. Needless to say, it was hard. One method in particular saved my life. “The Jo Method” for healthy resilience got me through my darkest moments and off my knees. It is a method centered around gratitude. I have been teaching it to all my clients, and they are also having incredible success with it.

A former colleague and friend read my book, and I was invited to speak on mindfulness at her company SAP. After my successful talk, a young woman asked if she could meet me and if I would be willing to mentor her. I love mentoring, especially young professionals, so I agreed. We hit it off immediately, and I asked her to put together a group of her peers so I could meet with them monthly to do research for my next book. She did just that, and this INCREDIBLE group that call themselves the “OG Squad” was formed. They found the sessions so helpful, and all of their lives started to improve. I thought, “Why don’t we share this with others so they can benefit as well?” So, I created a podcast and YouTube channel to share these conversations.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

My experience is so diverse, and there have been so many interesting stories along the way. However, the most interesting one was also the most painful. I think it is relevant to share since I believe how you bounce back is one of the most important things in your life.

Once I had reached proof of concept for my tech start up, I looked for local technology companies to build a scalable version of my software. It was important for me to partner with someone local that I could meet with, check the progress with, and that could grow with me. Because I lived in Boston, there are many companies that do this, and I had researched and thought I had found the perfect fit.

We started to work on the next version of the software and identified the cities we would launch in next. Everything seemed to be going really smoothly from what I could see, but my gut told me something was just not right. As the months passed and software builds started to get delayed, I discovered that the technology company that I had hired was fraudulent and the CEO had been using client funds for personal reasons instead of the software.

Needless to say, I was absolutely crushed and shocked as were dozens of other entrepreneurs like me who had trusted their “ babies” with this seemingly legitimate company. Everything I had worked so hard for was now destroyed. I went into a state of shock and anger. As time passed, I realized that my reaction was only going to further hurt me and not solve anything. I decided to forgive the person who deceived me in order to start healing. It was one of the best decisions I ever made.

The lessons I learned from that incredibly painful experience still serve me today both in business and in life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you?

“No amount of worry in the world will change the outcome!” The reason it resonates so much with me is that I spend a ton of time worrying about possible outcomes. I wish I could have all that time I spent worrying back!

Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Absolutely. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was shocked. However, I had worried about it for so many years that it almost felt familiar. Every time I would go for a mammogram, I would be so stressed out and worried that they would find something. This went on for years. It was my best friend who would remind me that no matter how much I worried it would never change the outcome. She was right.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle is the most influential book I have ever read. Before reading the book, I had listened to a 10-part podcast series between the author and Oprah. It was so fantastic; it was like taking a class on each chapter.

It was the first time that I could really understand the relationships in my life that had frustrated me for many years. I grew up in a home where yelling was very common and “normal”.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

YES! I just launched a podcast and YouTube channel. I have also decided to open up some time each week for one-on-one clients, which is very exciting! It will help people in many ways because they are “solution based” conversations. I don’t focus only on the challenges that people are having but also teach them my method to move through any challenge, feel better, and have positive results, no matter what. The intimate and authentic vibe makes it so unique and valuable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I could not agree with you more, especially since I am a professional mentor that helps people achieve their goals. I have had and continue to have many incredible people who have helped me along the way. There are different people that I lean on for different things and advice, so there is more than one for sure. However, if I had to pick one, it would have to be my very first boss when I was just 13 years old. Her name was Theresa Sampson and she was a FORCE! She took me under her wing and taught me so much about everything. I have carried her lessons with me throughout every phase of my diverse career. The most impactful thing she taught me was public speaking. It is such an important piece of who I am still to this day 35 years later.

My job was to work at our church office after school five days per week. Looking back, I realize that it was to keep me out of trouble since my sister and I were raised by my mother who worked long hours to support us. Our parish was very big and required a full-time office staff to keep it going. I was brought in as an apprentice to Theresa.

She took me under her wing and with her tough, no-nonsense attitude started to mold me into the woman I am today. I was so young and impressionable, and I had tremendous respect for her. Theresa was responsible for everything, although she answered to a BOD, she was the unofficial CEO.

One day when I was 15, I walked into work and she was standing there with a look on her face that I had seen before. It meant I was about to learn to do something new or be given more responsibility. I was right. She informed me that in a few weeks there was a celebration and that our parish was going to host lots of important visitors and that they needed someone to give a speech in front of a few hundred people and that that person was going to be me.

I froze… Me? How? I had never written a speech before or spoken in front of so many people. I knew that no matter what I said that there was no way out of it. So, I surrendered in a teenage kind of way, of course, which meant I was full-on complaining on the side.

We worked every day for weeks to get the speech just right, and she made me practice over and over and then over again. It was worth it. I still remember the feeling over 30 years later, getting up in front of everyone and the excitement and adrenaline that I felt. I fell in love with public speaking and writing then. Who could imagine so many years later that this would turn into the most fulfilling career for me? I often think of Theresa and the tremendous impact she made on my life, and I try to do that for other young adults.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

In simple terms, gratitude is the key to getting through any challenge and having a happier, more fulfilling life. It is the very core of our existence. Without gratitude, we cannot live a full life.

The concept of authentic gratitude for me, is to feel grateful regardless of what is going on. It cannot be conditional. This is what I feel most people struggle with, including myself. I think we say we are grateful, but unless you feel grateful, it is not authentic and just doesn’t work.

I learned authentic gratitude while healing from cancer. Although I would have considered myself a “grateful person” throughout my life, I still wasn’t fully there. The part that I was missing was the step before gratitude which is acceptance. I discovered that it is impossible to be grateful unless you have full and unconditionally accepted what is. This sounds so simple, but it is hard to do in some cases.

Cancer taught me how to do this, and now I teach others the method on how to achieve authentic gratitude.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Because they haven’t accepted what is. They are stuck in the circumstance and cannot see past it. I am not saying you have to like what’s going on. Believe me — how on earth are you supposed to like having cancer? I get it, but I am saying once you have acceptance you can shift to authentic gratitude and that is where the magic happens. Gratitude has become a word that we use but don’t fully understand. I also believe the simplest things to master are often the most difficult because we take them for granted. Think about how many times we say thank you and don’t even think about it or pay attention to it. We have become desensitized.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

When you are experiencing authentic gratitude, you are in a better place energetically, which means you are open to better things coming your way.

If you stay focused on what you are grateful for in each moment, it will make you feel better. When you are in a difficult situation, reach for your best feeling. I find that a simple way to do this is to find something obvious to be grateful for. For example, in your darkest most challenging moments I would say things like, “I am breathing. I am grateful to be able to take long deep breaths.” This will shift your mood and enhance your life.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

It’s simple, when you are authentically grateful, you are happier overall. Your vibration is not in a state of resistance. By following my method of acceptance first, you can achieve authentic gratitude with little effort.

If you are in a state of gratitude, your relationships will be better starting with the most important relationship — the one you have with yourself!

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Family: Being grateful for the family that I have has healed damaged relationships. It has also taught me that not everyone is meant to be in my life forever and to be grateful for what we had and that I can move on. Friendship: Being grateful for my friends and cherishing the strong bonds we have is one of the greatest gifts of my lifetime. Finances: Being grateful for whatever financial situation I am in always helps me improve. I focus on what I have, and that helps me get to where I want to go. Food: Being grateful for the ability to “eat the chocolate” without regret and enjoy all of the pleasures that delicious food brings just puts me in an overall better mood. Fun: Being grateful for the ability to have fun and enjoy life. My best friend always says, “Life is meant to be enjoyed!” and I couldn’t agree more.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

YES! I use “The Jo Method” that I developed myself after healing from multiple traumas including the loss of a parent when I was young, cancer, and divorce. I teach it to all those I mentor, and they have incredible results. It works no matter what you are going through. I am living proof as well as many others.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I love these books and re-read them all the time: Believe it, The Power of Now, The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, The Power of Favor, and Superattractor. I also reference my own book The Waiting Room Book when I need a quick boost!

When I am driving, I listen to Joel Osteen Radio. I love his messaging and always feel I get something valuable out of it.

Podcasts I love include Supershoul, Akimbo, and Oprah’s Master Class.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The HEAL YOUR TRAUMA Movement!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

joannachanis.com

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you!