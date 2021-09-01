Jennifer Kwon of CALPAK: “Affordable, accessible, high quality education for everyone”

Affordable, accessible, high quality education for everyone. I really believe in the power of education and how transformative it can be. Hopefully through education, we can collectively move towards a more understanding, empathetic, and extraordinary society. Education is power and to do more, you have to know more.

As part of my series about “developments in the travel industry over the next five years”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Kwon.

Jennifer Kwon is the President of CALPAK, a design-forward, first of its kind travel essentials brand that is backed by more than 30 years of industry expertise. The heritage brand was founded by Kwon’s family in 1989. She joined the team in 2013 working in product development, evolving the brand’s offerings and ultimately shaping its current DTC trajectory. Prior to joining CALPAK, Jennifer studied art history and was an attorney in New York City. Jennifer currently resides in Los Angeles, but can often be found discovering new destinations whether through travel or escaping with a great novel.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

CALPAK was founded by my parents, Judy and Edward, so you could say that I grew up with CALPAK. My parents immigrated from South Korea and I grew up traveling back and forth from the U.S. to South Korea, and that love of travel has never left me. In 2013, I left my career in law to join CALPAK permanently.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I started at CALPAK, I noticed that luggage was merchandised in retail stores in the men’s department. Online, where the site navigation acts as merchandising, the luggage would be under the men’s section as well. At the time, it was confirmation that the travel category didn’t have a strong offering for me or my peers. To this day, I try to find similar anomalies.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I made dozens of mistakes a day that ran the entire gamut — both small and large. That included making too much product, initiatives that weren’t successful, foregoing sales, and more, I’m sure. But, my biggest lesson has always been to believe in yourself. I had so many people tell me to my face that I was going to fail, but I knew they were wrong. And if I asked them today, they would agree they had misjudged me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

My tip would be to keep your focus on your goals, realizing that everything ebbs and flows. It’s easy to focus on past and current successes or failures, but it’s much better to focus your energy on the future and what the next steps are in front of you. Everything comes in phases.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Of course, I would say my parents, but also my brother and sister-in-law. My parents have sacrificed so much for me, and taught me so much throughout my entire life. More practically, they built the base of CALPAK so that we could bootstrap CALPAK into what it is today. And at our core, CALPAK is a family run business. I feel so lucky to be able to work with my family and that we are able to not only survive, but thrive doing so.

Thank you for that. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?

CALPAK is a travel goods company that focuses on making beautiful and functional items at an affordable price point. Our products help our customers become efficient travel pros, while still making them feel good wherever they go.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?

When we entered the DTC space in the travel category, it felt at the time that the luggage and travel category was dominated by companies catering to the business traveler. As travel has become more accessible, that has evolved and changed. We try to address the needs of today’s lifestyle, one that is often on the go, busy, and constantly evolving.

How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?

I think the DTC space is fascinating not necessarily in the products themselves, which I believe most companies are constantly trying to improve, but in the change of how the entire retail industry operates. Consumers, not retailers, are making the decisions of what to buy, which brands to support, and having one on one interactions with the brand. This past year has not only expedited the transition to e-commerce, it’s pushed consumers to seek out individual brands themselves.

As you know, COVID19 changed the world as we know it. Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers will prefer to travel?

More remote and self service hospitality services such as self check-in, drop off / pickup room service, digital concierge.

Same as above, but for all categories. Touch less car rentals, virtual concerts, etc.

A new category of trips where people will travel for longer periods of time while working remotely.

Road trips and outdoor travel are becoming more popular.

And of course, visible sanitation and cleaning practices.

You are a “travel insider”. How would you describe your “perfect vacation experience”?

My favorite trips have been those where we’ve been able to go as a group, whether it’s the entire family or a group of friends. Everyone’s schedule is so hectic these days, that those trips seem so precious and filled with laughter and memories. In general though, I like to pack my trips pretty full. I usually feel like I need a vacation from my vacation! I love a mix of great restaurants, shopping, sightseeing, and relaxing.

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since last year, CALPAK has been trying to support our local community organizations. We’ve been in the South Bay of Los Angeles for decades now, and we hope to give back more and more through both resources and time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Affordable, accessible, high quality education for everyone. I really believe in the power of education and how transformative it can be. Hopefully through education, we can collectively move towards a more understanding, empathetic, and extraordinary society. Education is power and to do more, you have to know more.

