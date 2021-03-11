25 (short) Rules for a Better Life for Startup Founders

Here are 25 rules that have helped me, my Clients, and many other startup founders, and investors to create & live a better life.

True, your conditions may vary, but hopefully, some of these will help you in your own pursuit of living a sustainable life.

1. Wake up early.

2. Say no (a lot).

3. Park the desired outcomes – focus on microsteps – a little progress every day.

4. Don’t watch or read news.

5. If you don’t want to be unhappy don’t compare yourself to anyone.

6. Read and exercise every day.

7. Practice your resilience – get up when you fall.

8. When you have a choice – chose to be kind first.

9. If you want to be good and feel good, you have to do good. No exceptions here.

10. Create your own philosophy of life.

11. Journal, meditate and visualize every day.

12. Spend time in solitude.

13. Cherish your sleep.

14. Don’t try to beat others, try to be the only one doing what you’re doing.

15. When you are lost – hire a coach.

16. Don’t wait until later, do the thing now.

17. Master the art of breaking things down and helicopter view.

18. Make it a habit to learn from every human you meet – even humans you don’t like.

19. Always say less than necessary.

20. Have a schedule, seek out challenges, make commitments, keep yourself accountable.

21. Don’t talk about projects until you’re finished.

22. Focus on what you can control.

23. When in doubt – ask yourself – how will I grow from it?

24. Upgrade yourself every day – you are your best investment.

25. Keep your promises and stay true to your values.

Dear Founders, life and pretty much everyone around will inevitably try to bend you. Remember – the right to try belongs to them, the right to be resilient and true to your values – to you.