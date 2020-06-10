25 ideas to capture holistic wellness during quarantine

Here are 25 ways to keep your happiness, social connection, and well-being at the forefront of your mind.
- Watch Ted Talks on YouTube (these can be very informative but also motivational)
- Get lost in a book (or two)
- Search a new at home workout video (many of them are equipment free)
- Write letters to young family members (let’s keep our kids reading and writing)
- Write letters to other family members (so they know they’re not alone)
- Listen to Podcasts
- Clean out your Junk Drawer(s)
- Plan a dream vacation for the future
- FaceTime young family members and read to them
- Learn a new language
- Create an at home “Spa Experience” (think face mask, cucumbers, mani / pedi)
- Discover a new healthy recipe
- Cook / bake a healthy alternative from what you’re used to
- Write (journaling can be very therapeutic)
- Spiritually connect your way. Meditate, yoga, pray, bless the world.
- Stretch (something many of us don’t do enough of)
- Plan your future goals
- Have a virtual happy hour
- Create a new fun music playlist to keep things positive
- Make a gratitude list or start a gratitude journal
- Clean out your basement or garage
- Check out LinkedIn Learning
- Call an old friend and find out something new about them
- Call your grandparents or other family member and find out about their youth
- Learn one new vocabulary word each day