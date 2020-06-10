25 ideas to capture holistic wellness during quarantine

Here are 25 ways to keep your happiness, social connection, and well-being at the forefront of your mind.

Watch Ted Talks on YouTube (these can be very informative but also motivational) Get lost in a book (or two) Search a new at home workout video (many of them are equipment free) Write letters to young family members (let’s keep our kids reading and writing) Write letters to other family members (so they know they’re not alone) Listen to Podcasts Clean out your Junk Drawer(s) Plan a dream vacation for the future FaceTime young family members and read to them Learn a new language Create an at home “Spa Experience” (think face mask, cucumbers, mani / pedi) Discover a new healthy recipe Cook / bake a healthy alternative from what you’re used to Write (journaling can be very therapeutic) Spiritually connect your way. Meditate, yoga, pray, bless the world. Stretch (something many of us don’t do enough of) Plan your future goals Have a virtual happy hour Create a new fun music playlist to keep things positive Make a gratitude list or start a gratitude journal Clean out your basement or garage Check out LinkedIn Learning Call an old friend and find out something new about them Call your grandparents or other family member and find out about their youth Learn one new vocabulary word each day