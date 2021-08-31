Kim Carducci: “Acknowledge my feelings”

Acknowledge my feelings — Whenever I’m feeling overwhelmed or stressed, I open up the Voice Memos app on my smartphone and word dump everything inside my head. By simply acknowledging how I’m feeling I remove the intensity of those emotions and can more easily process them. It’s an instant stress-reliever.

As a part of our series about Mental Health Champions helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Kim Carducci.

Kim Carducci is a former D1 Swimmer, Author, Podcaster, Sports Researcher, and Mental Health Advocate. Her organization, Everything Athletes, serves as an online refuge supporting athlete’s mental health struggles and offers practical wisdom to thrive in sports. In addition to her website, podcast, online courses, and blog, her debut book for athletes, The I of the Tiger, will be available on Amazon on September 21st, 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia to two loving parents that are still married after 35 years! As a hyperactive, competitive kid, my parents signed me up for any sport that would drain my energy — soccer, softball, basketball, tennis, handball, you name it. I loved playing sports. It was so gratifying to learn the rules of the game, sweat, compete and become “good” at something so fun.

Although an extremely competitive tomboy, I also expressed a softer desire to connect with and help others. In elementary school, I created a project and coined myself “Comforting Kim” because I was always concerned with the happiness of others. In 8th grade, when assigning end-of-the-year superlatives my classmates designated me the “Friendliest Person”. I’m an interesting mix of competitive but compassionate.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

My organization, Everything Athletes, is a comprehensive content hub for athletes to access during some of the most trying times of being a competitor. Athletes aren’t permitted to be human beings. It’s a terrible stigma that contributes to major mental health disorders in sports. Due to this stigma, there aren’t widely accepted practices, methods, or knowledge to advise athletes when they’re struggling mentally or emotionally. We want to grow awareness to help end the stigma while putting helpful content into athlete’s hands today.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Some people say college is the best time of their lives. College, for me, was the worst. I retired after my freshman year of Division I Swimming at UNC. Leaving a sport that I had known since I was five years old was unexpectedly shocking, and I spiraled down into a dark crisis of identity. It sounds like such a first world problem (*cough cough* there’s the stigma), but leaving a world of strict guidelines, outlined benchmarks, a time to be somewhere every second of the day, and an entire support system behind you as an athlete to being just another person in the world lacked purpose. After being diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder, I worked hard to feel like myself again, which took almost a decade. It was those troubled years that inspired me to help other athletes that are going through the same thing.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I can tell you the exact moment. I was playing a mixed doubles tennis match with my then-boyfriend. Excited to make it to the championships in this local league, I was crushed when we lost an early-round match. We were totally off with each other — bad communication on the court, bad shots into the net, bad movement, it was all just bad. I walked to my car alone after the match and sat in silence for 10 minutes before I could even talk to him. That night, I wrote a lengthy email to my boyfriend about how the loss was his fault and why I would never play tennis with him again. Yes, I still feel disgusted thinking about it. When I woke up the next morning and felt a pit in my stomach for being overly critical and hurting someone I loved. I said enough was enough. I can’t go on living with this competitive attitude hurting others. It was that moment that inspired me to write an entire book about the athlete’s identity.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

In my debut book, I reference several notable athletes and experts. One of those experts, Dr. Markus Rogan, is an Austrian Olympian who competed in 4 Olympic games. In advance of the book launch, I reached out to him to see if he wouldn’t mind reposting about the book on Instagram. Not only did he repost, but he created a handful of new images with quotes from the book and offered a glowing review. To have an athlete like him now turned psychotherapist connect with the book made me feel like I was making an impact early on.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Absolutely. My club swim coach, Ian Goss, supported my mission since Day 1. My book’s editor, Mohamad Al-Hakim, dove into this project to polish the book in a way most helpful to its athlete readers. My family and friends have been nothing but supportive — even when I go off the grid for a week to write! Honestly, every person or athlete I come across relates to athlete mental health in some way and supports the content we’re producing. The feedback I receive from Just hearing how aathletes, in addition to theirs, coaches, parents, of athletes, and siblings of athletes, everyone can understand why I’m doing this in the first place continues to inspire me andto keep me going.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

We all wish we could say we know this answer in order to make more effective strides to remedy our society’s mental health crisis. In the broader community outside of just sports, I think the rate at which we experience our world and the general socioeconomic class of this generation certainly don’t help mental well-being. Social media accelerates the frequency of communication with everything — people, news, work, events, etc. While technology and social media can certainly be beneficial, the rate at which we engage with our world can be overwhelming to keep up with at times. It contributes to feelings of inadequacy.

I also believe that America is as progressed as we’ve ever been in terms of wealth and prosperity. Poverty certainly exists, but each generation continues to get wealthier than the last. Worries such as securing a well-paying job or paying rent aren’t as common as they might have been decades ago. I think that as more people don’t need to focus on the bare necessities of living, the mind looks for alternative stressors, insecurities, and worries, another factor leading to the rise of anxiety, stress, depression, and other conditions. Someone waiting in line for soup during The Great Depression was more concerned about nourishing his body than anxious thoughts over a conversation from the day before.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

a) Individuals: Check on your friends. Make it known you are available to talk or that you’re simply a resource to listen to. Provide comfort to anyone suffering by letting them know they aren’t alone and as David Goggins, a retired Navy SEAL and ultramarathon runner, says, “No matter how bad the pain gets, no matter how harrowing the torture, all bad things end.” Also, encourage them to find a community on Reddit as endless subreddits are covering different topics such as depression, anxiety, and even different life circumstances.

b) Society: Normalize experiencing the entire range of human emotions — the good and the bad. There’s a reason the app TikTok has a substantially higher growth rate than Instagram. No one wants to see the seemingly perfect, edited pictures on Instagram anymore. People want to connect with real people sharing real stories from their lives, which is what’s shared on TikTok (among the silly dances, of course). It helps seeing others go through similar experiences and feeling related to.

c) Government: Include mental health appointments as part of insurance plans! This is for private insurance companies as well. O offer assistance and support for therapy appointmentsappointments, so people don’t feel like they’re breaking the bank by seeking help.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

1. Acknowledge my feelings — Whenever I’m feeling overwhelmed or stressed, I open up the Voice Memos app on my smartphone and word dump everything inside my head. By simply acknowledging how I’m feeling I remove the intensity of those emotions and can more easily process them. It’s an instant stress-reliever.

2. Read — There is more content now than ever supporting mental wellness. Browse the shelves of a bookstore near you or check out what’s popular on Amazon. Relating to other’s stories and gleaning wisdom from those that have done the research can expand your knowledge of strategies to support your mental wellbeing.

3. Find a role model — I learn best by example. I have been fortunate to have people in my life that live with a healthy, well-supported mind not easily succumbed to anxiety. Looking at situations from the vantage point of someone with that mental fortitude helps me see what’s possible.

4. Envelop yourself in nature — Despite the number of devices or technology that enters our lives we are still creatures of the earth with heartbeats and senses. Sit by a creek or go for a walk and notice how engaging your senses in the peace of nature also serves as an instant stress-reliever. Plus, it’s nice to feel small in an ecosystem so large.

5. Limit social media — Social media can be harmful to several reasons, including comparative culture and the addicting content that has you spending hours on TikTok. What you expose yourself to affects your mind and even your dreams. Find which accounts make you feel anxious or down and unfollow them (or you can mute them temporarily). Don’t watch content or text while you’re eating. Don’t scroll through social media for an hour before you go to bed. What you feed your brain affects your life.

6. Take care of your body — Exercise and stretching are givens, but what is your health routine when it comes to vitamins or supplements? Do you know about the benefits of B-complex and GABA on your brain’s function?

Research and consult a doctor on what elements you can add to your routine to support healthy brain function.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

I love listening to the Coachable podcast by Tori Gordon. I’m currently reading Permission to Feel by Marc Brackett and Think Again by Adam Grant — I love personal development books about emotional intelligence. I also love athlete memoirs and just finished Chris Bosh’s book Letters to a Young Athlete. In the sports community, there are great accounts on social media such as The Hidden Opponent and The Sideline Perspective that offer mental health support to student-athletes and injured athletes.

If you could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

In the big timeline of the universe and life, we are only here for a blink of an eye. Don’t you want to optimize the years you do have on this planet and experience your best life while you can?

