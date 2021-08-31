Justin Goodbread of Financially Simple: “You must learn to delegate”

You must learn to delegate. By delegating, you will not only free yourself up to work on your business, you’ll also be showing your team that you trust them to handle various responsibilities within your organization. With 77% of business owners admitting to feeling the pressures of burnout, it’s vitally important to take some of the workload off of your plate.

Justin Goodbread, CFP®, CEPA®, CVGA®, is an award-winning financial advisor, serial entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and author. Following his passion for helping small business owners succeed, Justin created the Financially Simple podcast, where he educates thousands of business owners on a variety of complex business and financial principles that he explains in financially simple terms. Justin recently published his second book, Your Baby’s Ugly: Maximize the Value of Your Business or You’ll Have Nothing to Sell, to continue his pursuit to empower and equip today’s small business owners with the tools they need for success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in Southern Georgia where I was homeschooled by my mother. I always loved being outdoors so I used to complete my schoolwork as quickly as possible so I could go explore the swamps and woods near my home. That love of the outdoors led me to start my first business, a landscaping company, at the age of sixteen. Through lots of hard work, I built that business into a company that I was able to sell for a profit while I pursued a degree in Horticulture from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. I honestly thought that was going to be my life until I met the love of my life and moved to East Tennessee.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Not long after moving to Tennessee, I had a friend who worked for an investment firm. He offered me a signing bonus if I would come work for the firm and could pass three tests in 30 days. Candidly, he didn’t think I could do it. However, I’ve never been one to back down from a challenge. I think that’s a common trait amongst people with an entrepreneurial mindset. I was determined to prove him wrong. So, I put my nose in the books and I passed all three of the exams.

Unfortunately, that branch was closed about a month later. Nonetheless, that’s how I was introduced to the financial industry. Although that was a short-lived career stop, it helped me to realize that I was passionate about helping people to pursue their financial dreams.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I absolutely couldn’t be where I am today without the love and support of my dear, sweet wife, Emily. She has stood by me through thick and thin. There were many moments when I just didn’t think I could bring my vision of my business to life, but she always believed. She always cheered me on through the struggle, and she’s been there, celebrating every victory. Whether it was driving me to important business meetings so I could prepare or keeping up with important dates and milestones in our team, Emily deserves so much credit for where we are today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Back when I had my landscaping business, I was working on my aunt’s lawn. On that particular day, we were treating the lawn for insects. So, I grabbed the insecticide and went to work, spraying it over every inch of her lawn. Unfortunately, I accidentally grabbed the wrong sprayer. The one I grabbed was filled with RoundUp which, of course, is an herbicide. I ended up killing her entire lawn.

It certainly wasn’t funny at the time, but I get a good laugh from it now. I ended up having to replace her entire yard. In the end, I learned the value of having proper systems in place. By having systems for marking products and double-checking processes, you can prevent costly mistakes like killing your aunt’s lawn.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” — Henry Ford

This resonates with me because of my children. I want my kids to understand that nobody can keep them from reaching their goals, except for themselves. The mind is a powerful asset, but it can also be your greatest liability. If you live with a positive mindset, then all you see are the opportunities you’re looking for.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just published my second book this past July. However, I began work on my third book before the second one was through the publication process. So, I’d have to say that I’m most excited about seeing book number three to its conclusion.

I believe it will help business owners further understand the absolute necessity of working on their businesses, rather than in them. At some point, each of us will retire. As business owners, your businesses are often your greatest assets. However, if you don’t work to prepare your business for its eventual transfer, each and every day, it’s likely that it won’t sell for what you think it’s worth. Worse, it’s possible that it won’t sell at all and you won’t have enough money to fund your retirement. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re nearing retirement, you must work to prepare for your exit on a daily basis.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, you must be resilient to be a successful entrepreneur. You’re going to fail many times before you succeed. However, failure isn’t the absence of success. It’s part of success. Each setback is just an opportunity to learn what doesn’t work. As I mentioned earlier, when I killed my aunt’s lawn, I could have hung my head and decided that landscaping wasn’t right for me. I could have let that mistake defeat me. Instead, I found the lesson in it and applied it to every business I’ve owned since then. So, resiliency is a must for entrepreneurs.

Next, successful business owners are focused on the mission. Oftentimes, when we begin to struggle in our businesses, it’s because we’ve allowed the day-to-day to obscure our view. We can get so tangled in the weeds of managing the daily operations and putting out fires that we forget what our reason for starting the business in the first place. Not long ago, I went on vacation with my family. My kids and I took a fishing charter one day and I was really looking forward to watching them haul in some beautiful game fish.

What actually happened was that a massive bull shark ate my son’s catch and, subsequently, got hooked on his line. My boy grew tired from wrestling with this beast. So, I took over. After more than an hour of fighting this shark, I found myself becoming angry because things hadn’t gone as I planned them to. However, my kids were so excited, cheering me on. The reason that we had two different reactions to the same event was that they hadn’t lost sight of the mission. We were there to catch fish. I was angry that the focus was on me, rather than getting to see them catch a few (which they certainly did). Once I remembered our mission, I was able to join in their excitement.

Finally, I think just being honest with myself and my team has been instrumental to our success. I know what I’m good at. Likewise, I know the areas in which I struggle. By being honest with myself, I was able to set aside any ego or pride that might get in the way of our goals. Instead of pretending that I could be a rock star in every aspect of my business, I found people that complemented my strengths and weaknesses. When you’re honest about who you are and where you’re weak, you can assemble a well-rounded team that places people in the best position for success.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I work with hundreds, if not thousands, of business owners. Because of this, I’ve gained a unique perspective. I know the demands that owning a business places on you and your families. It’s often been said that entrepreneurs will work 80 hours in their own business just so they don’t have to work 40 hours for someone else. While that’s true, many times business owners work far beyond that 80-hour threshold.

When you go home, you’re still thinking about what could have been done better that day. As you lie in bed at night, you’re worrying about a struggling team member and how you can help them. Your time off is never truly time off. I’ve experienced it in my own life, and I’ve discussed it with countless peers and clients.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a condition of not taking proper care of yourself. The symptoms can include sleeplessness, increased stress levels, loss of focus or the desire to work on your business, decreased productivity, feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, and even physical illness.

We aren’t meant to work non-stop. Just as our bodies need time to recover from a workout, our minds need time to rest. Without allowing proper down time, the chemistry within our brains can become unbalanced, causing a multitude of mental and physical consequences.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I guess the word I would use is content. Although it’s possible to be discontent without also being burned out, it’s not really possible to be truly content while experiencing burnout. When you’re well rested, you just function on a higher level. You’ll think more clearly, make quicker and better decisions, and just be in a better overall state of mind.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The longer you “soldier on” through burnout, the more the problem compounds. Because you’re not thinking as clearly or performing as well, you make more mistakes. Each time you make a mistake, you create more work which makes you less productive. Eventually, you’re buried under this mountain of work and stress which leads to depression. Depression leads to a variety of other problems, including long-term mental and physical health problems.

As a whole, our society suffers from this notion that burnout is just a minor annoyance, or just a part of life. America is one of the largest markets for antidepressants. We have stigmatized mental health issues while glorifying working ourselves into an early grave. Let me be perfectly clear, I am all about a great work ethic. However, many business owners boast that they work 100 hours per week, as though it were a badge of honor. Meanwhile, their families never get to see them, and their personal lives are in disarray. This is not only unhealthy, it’s also counterproductive. Recent studies have indicated that as much as 21% of work hours are wasted on news, entertainment, and social media.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout can be caused by any number of things. However, one of the most common factors contributing to burnout amongst business owners is a sense of isolation. It’s often been said that it’s lonely at the top. As a business owner, I know this to be true. Sure, you’re surrounded by a whole team of people. But you’re the only one who knows what it’s like to assume 100% of the risk involved in owning a business.

As a result, many business owners feel they must be in charge of all aspects of their businesses. This leads to problems within their work/life balance which leads to an increase in stress levels and a decline in morale. Once again, we’re faced with the compounding effect that is caused by or leads to burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

If you’re experiencing burnout, there are many ways to combat it. Of course, every situation is going to be a little different, but here are five things I suggest for business owners who are experiencing or are on the verge of burnout.

First, assess your schedule and refine it for maximum efficiency. As I said before, studies have shown that as much as 21% of our work hours are wasted. Likewise, studies have found that there are peak productivity times throughout the day, and they vary across professions. In my own work, I have learned that I am at my best between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Therefore, I schedule my highest revenue producing tasks during that time. At the end of the day, I look back on each task I performed and try to identify areas where I wasn’t as efficient as I could have been, or where I performed tasks that were beneath my revenue threshold. For example, if my time is worth 1,000 dollars per hour, then it isn’t a good use of my time to check the company’s social media or to take out the trash. That doesn’t mean those tasks are beneath me. It simply means, it isn’t an efficient use of my time.

So, to maximize your schedule for efficiency, you must decide when and how much you’re going to work. This means blocking out dates for days off, vacations, family get-togethers, etc. Then make sure your clients and your team know that you’re unavailable on those dates. Next, schedule high priority/revenue producing tasks during your peak productivity times. Third, you must be sure to schedule short blocks of time between tasks to allow you to refresh and prepare for the next task. Then assess what you accomplished by the end of the day, looking for areas to refine and improve your schedule. This brings me to my second suggestion.

You must learn to delegate. By delegating, you will not only free yourself up to work on your business, you’ll also be showing your team that you trust them to handle various responsibilities within your organization. With 77% of business owners admitting to feeling the pressures of burnout, it’s vitally important to take some of the workload off of your plate.

An added benefit is that there have been studies showing that CEOs who delegate authority grow faster, earn greater revenues, and create jobs faster than those who don’t. Therefore, by delegating, you stand a chance of killing two birds with one stone. You can alleviate some of the pressure on your shoulders by handing tasks off to your team while simultaneously improving your business by removing yourself from its epicenter.

Then, be sure to take time to do things you enjoy. If you like being outdoors, like I do, then take a weekend camping trip, go hiking, fishing, or hunting. Perhaps you prefer sitting in your favorite chair while reading a really good book. If that’s your thing, then do that. Whatever it is that you enjoy doing for recreation and relaxation, take time to do those things. Allow yourself to unplug during that time. The truth is, your business will still be there with the same strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities when you return. However, you will have returned refreshed. Taking time for catharsis enables you to think more clearly and provides you with a fresh perspective.

Next, take care of your body. I know so many business owners who dive into their work and never even stop to eat. Your body needs fuel to perform at peak levels. If you’re not eating right, getting enough sleep, or exercising, you’re putting yourself at risk for major health issues. Likewise, you’ll be shortchanging your business because you just won’t be able to perform as well. It seems so simple to just do what we’ve been taught to do since we were small children, but it’s really easy to neglect your own wellbeing in order to put more time and effort into your business. However, when we make that sacrifice, that time and effort typically isn’t as productive.

Finally, break up the routine from time to time. It’s good to have standardized operations and they generally help you and your business be more efficient. However, you can do things to break up the monotony of the daily grind without sacrificing your operating routines. Plan a quarterly, semi-annual, or annual retreat or team-building day. In my own office, we use our strategic planning sessions as an opportunity to break from routine. Oftentimes, we will rent a large cabin for 3–4 days and the whole team and their spouses will stay together while we conduct our planning sessions. We’re still working but it gets everyone into a new setting and gives us the opportunity to also have some fun as a team. It’s amazing what a little change of scenery can do for combating burnout.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Just be supportive. If someone you care about is experiencing burnout, encourage them. They’re already stressed out and likely realize their work/life balance is out of whack. Nagging or making demands or ultimatums could exacerbate the problem. What they need is a consistent support system. Listen to them, surprise them with random acts of kindness, try to help them find ways to unwind. If you’re a colleague, help them find ways to reduce their workload and increase efficiency.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Showing your team how much you love and appreciate them goes a long way. In my office, we celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and career achievements. Sometimes, I’ll just drop a gift card to their favorite restaurant or coffee shop on their desk. I love to shower my team with praise and recognition for the work they do. Empowering them to take an active role in the development and growth of the business also pays dividends. Each of these things boosts morale but when you show them that you trust your business in their hands, that’s when something magical happens. Suddenly, they feel that they’re part of something greater than themselves, but they are also being developed for their personal career goals.

Little acts like these can really go a long way. Likewise, scheduling team events is another great way to prevent and even reverse burnout. We will sometimes close the office and take the team to an escape room, ropes course, or something along those lines. Once again, it’s a great way to break up the monotony and build team bonds.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

In my books, I discuss the 8 key areas that have the greatest direct impact on a business’s value. One of those areas is people. In order to have great people, you must make your business an attractive place to work. I look at companies like Apple and they have created a culture of extraordinary service by taking extraordinary care of their employees. They have all of the standard benefits you’d expect but they go above and beyond to ensure that they’re getting the best people to work for them and to retain them.

For instance, Apple provides free snacks, dinner, discounted on-site gym memberships, and even concerts to their employees. Now, I realize that small business owners typically couldn’t do all of that for their teams. However, I would point out the added value of caring for your people in a similar fashion. You don’t have to have an on-site gym or produce concerts for your staff, but providing paid time off, snacks, and other benefits that promote and even reward physical and mental health could actually lead to an increase in your company’s value. Oftentimes, it’s difficult for business owners to put money and resources toward something they don’t see an immediate return on. However, I believe that people are one of the most important areas to invest in, as a business owner. The money saved by retaining your best employees, alone, is worth the investment.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I think the biggest one that I encounter is they try to hold on tighter. I’ve seen business owners who are struggling with burnout attempt to fight through it by making all communications and decisions pass through them. This is actually counterproductive. You’re already feeling overworked and stressed out, and now you’re increasing your workload exponentially. Not only that, it tends to create greater tension in your team because they suddenly feel that you don’t trust them to do their jobs.

When you’re experiencing burnout, it’s important to take a moment to assess why you’re feeling what you’re feeling. Once you’ve identified the problem, the solution becomes clear. If you’re burned out because you have too much responsibility on your plate, holding on tighter and increasing your workload will only make things worse. In that situation, you need to explore ways to distribute the workload more evenly.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to make business owners aware they don’t have to be broke when they retire. I would start a movement to make business owners realize that their business is an asset that can be transferred to others, whether that be to their children, employees, or an outside buyer.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with either Gary Vaynerchuk or Dave Ramsey. Gary Vaynerchuk is the reason I began my blog. His book, Crushing It, and his podcast made me realize there’s a guy who understands business and who is talking about it. His book motivated me to reach further, doing the things that I’m doing now. Because of his influence in the marketplace, I’ve seen unbelievable success in a short amount of time.

On the other hand, Dave Ramsey’s philosophy of living a simple and debt-free life is one that has resonated with me since I was a kid. I first learned of Dave Ramsey not long after the release of his first book, and I’ve been following his career ever since. Because each of them has impacted my life, I would love to break bread with them to thank them and learn even more from their wisdom. I want to follow in their footsteps, so that the next “Justin Goodbread” can learn from and come along behind me to lead the way in the future.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find my full catalog of blogs and downloadable business tools at FinanciallySimple.com. If you prefer video content, you can check out my YouTube channel, Financially Simple Business. And, of course, there’s each of my social media accounts; on Facebook, Justin Goodbread, on Twitter, @financiallysimple, on LinkedIn, Justin Goodbread, CFP®, CEPA®, CVGA®, and on Instagram, @justingoodbread.

