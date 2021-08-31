Daisy Mack of Spiritual Mixtape: “Rest, rest and more rest”

Rest, rest and more rest — that’s the number one thing the body needs when it’s depleted. Sleep is vital for any form of recovery as it is the body’s time to recuperate and rebuild. Track how much sleep you get over a week and then see if you can increase it by just 30 minutes. Start with small achievable sleep goals and build up.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daisy Mack.

Daisy is a breath work and stress management expert, certified integrative nutrition health coach and yoga teacher. Prior to moving into wellness, she spent 15 years working in the music industry. First as an agent at leading power house WME and then as a North American VP for an entertainment conglomerate. Daisy’s tips on wellness and spirituality have been shared in popular publications from WebMD to Bustle. As the founder of Spiritual Mixtape she is committed to helping people dealing with chronic stress to build a personalized self-care protocol that will support and lift them above their current challenges.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in North London in the 80’s and 90’s. Unlike other parts of the UK at the time, London was diverse in culture and had a mixing of social classes. This melting pot was a gift for any biracial child. It was the opportunity to grow up feeling proud of my blended heritage, while also giving me my own identity as a “Londoner”. At the age of 14 this was all turned on its head; I was awarded a full scholarship for a boarding school in Cambridge and I left all that was familiar behind, including my childhood.

There was sexism, racism and classism, but these things weren’t unique to my school. They would be societal challenges I faced for the rest of my life; especially in my career. At school there were many tearful moments — I experienced homesickness that felt like actual pain, but there were also times of great joy and wondrous self discovery (like taking my English A level on mushrooms — sorry, mom — they were legal at the time). As cliché as it sounds, the more adverse experiences did build character. However, in the grand scheme of things, I certainly don’t deem them as important as the loving start my parents gave me. It created a limitless feeling that no money or education can buy.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have two “what’s”. They are siblings, one is called Psoriasis and the other is called Stress. My body is not compatible with either and finally admitting that is what spurred my change of career.

At 26 tired of the pain and the constant use of medications, I looked for more holistic approaches to handle the psoriasis. Diet change, acupuncture and even therapy did help my skin improve, but I soon realized I was only treating the symptoms not the cause. It took another eight years of dancing around it before I would really take stock and deal with my biggest trigger — stress.

At 34 I was a VP at an entertainment company in Los Angeles — I had the salary and the status, but I was anxious, overweight and unable to sleep. My days at work were tough, bouncing from one crisis to the next. I was just about managing, then my dad’s cancer got worse and I simply couldn’t cope anymore.

I took the hard lessons I learnt from that period and I channeled them into healing myself. I thought because I had done it once with my psoriasis I could do it again. Let me tell you, my 30 something body didn’t bounce back in the same way it had at 26. Stress takes a huge physical toll on the body, not to mention my mind. For me to be well, I can’t just manage the stress — I have to find ways to live in harmony with it. This meant a full life overhaul — career, home, time… everything needed to be reevaluated.

Understanding and teaching stress relief methods to others is my calling in life. Now I get up every day with bags of energy. I am excited to learn and thrilled to share my experience with my wellness coaching clients.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband and I met when we weren’t much older than kids so it’s fair to say that we have grown up together. While he has stayed consistent in his vision for his life and his business, my journey has been full of twists, turns and periods of poor health. I doubted myself many times, but my hubby has never felt this way. He has always been sure of my ability to succeed in every part of life — health, wealth and all the bits in between. Unlike how I have loved myself, my husband’s relationship with me has never been dependent on my behavior or accolades. I think it’s vital for us, as humans, to feel that sort of unconditional love. When you lose sight of the shore, it’s those connections that bring you back safely.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Like everyone in Covid, I have had a Zoom learning curve!

I really cut my digital teeth teaching yoga virtually in the Cancer Support Community in Redondo Beach. Lucky for me, my class is always sweet and patient as I got over my “technical difficulties”. The first time I led a sound bath I forgot to switch the mics. The frequencies of the instruments are too high for normal mics to pick up. My poor class simply watched me banging the gong for 30 minutes and didn’t say a word. I didn’t notice at all — I was in the zone. My lovely students never berated me and they never stopped coming. One mistake is not the end of it all. Please remind all recovering perfectionists of that.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

You can only be you. My dad would always say this to me and it only started making sense after he passed away two years ago and I started my change of career/lifestyle. One day, I woke up and I thought, I just don’t have the energy to be anyone else apart from myself. I would waste a lot of energy striving for an ‘ideal’ future self. If I just stopped and redirected that energy into the present moment, my experiences would be far richer and way less taxing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m turning my practice, Spiritual Mixtape, into a book. I can only coach so many people in a day, but if my method is in a book people can have access whenever they need it. Transformation is far easier with accountability and support so I am working on making the book easy for readers to do in book groups.

When the world opens up a little more, I plan to write a piece about the healing practices of my ancestors. There’s so much wisdom from the East that has been lost to time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Vision — I have a clear vision of how I want my work to impact people. This isn’t just about goals, it’s about a raw energy that the clients can use for their own transformation.

Courage — Understanding that my cause is far greater than me spurs me on. That’s so important in the lonelier moments and I have found that growth is always at the end of the more challenging periods.

Beginners Mindset — I have to be open to learning and adapting. If I never get stuck in what I think I know, then my practice will always be improving and evolving.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I’ve lived this and I don’t believe it’s in anyone’s interest to be part of a culture plighted with it. My experience showed me how little people understood about what stress does to the body. I’ve made it my mission to educate people on stress, burnout and its long-lasting impact on our health.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is what happens when a person experiences prolonged periods of stress. It affects their physical, mental and emotional state creating a deep sense of exhaustion.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Vitality. It’s being able to hold ourselves (our needs, our emotions) in general, but especially when faced with adversity.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

For any community to thrive we have to care for it as a whole. If one person is ill, we are all ill. If everyone felt cared for, connected and respected, we would be happier and more productive. I grew up with free health care for all and I will stand by what a beautiful and necessary service it is.

Ultimately, our bodies respond to daily stress in the same way it would to being in imminent danger. If this is experienced for an extended period the body’s cortisol levels start to decrease. When that happens our ability to evaluate a real threat from a perceived one diminishes.

It simply isn’t good for us, as a society, to have people running around unable to distinguish between the two. Only chaos and bad decisions will follow — sound familiar?

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Either we wear our stress like a badge of honor or we shy away from it pretending our lives are picture perfect. Being a human has always had stressors. A certain amount of it keeps us safe (think driving), even motivated (think not leaving the gas on in the kitchen), but pretending that we are either stress-free or immune to it has sunk us into burnout and all of its associated issues. We don’t talk enough about how we feel about our increased workloads, societal pressures etc. Instead, we create make-believe-lives on social media where we are not only coping — we are thriving! In reality, we are drowning under deadlines and residual trauma.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1) Breathe. The breath is the foundation of everything in life. You have to give your mind and body what it needs first before you can deal with the situation. When we are stressed, we take shallow breaths from the top of our chest, this only heightens the stress response and strains the muscles in the neck and shoulders. To trigger our natural rest and relax cycle we need to breathe deeply, engaging our diaphragm (which in turn massages the heart). When our body understands that we are not in danger and we can take big breaths we enter into a calm state. I teach my clients a simple and quick 60 second breath work exercise, which I encourage them to use as a centering tool before difficult calls or challenging meetings.

2) Tell a loved one. Before you deal with burnout in the workplace, you need to feel supported and safe. The best way to do this is to get loving reinforcement from someone who knows you outside of work. This will give you the opportunity to process your emotions and sort through your frustrations out in a loving space first.

3) Communicate your situation to your place of work. Now you have grounded yourself in your body and found non judgmental support outside of work, it’s time to deal with the situation by telling someone within your organization. It could be HR, a line manager or your CEO if that’s how your company works. BUT no matter who you tell, you have to understand and accept that the best way out of this is with the help of your coworkers.

4) Look honestly and realistically at your hours. It’s easy for over-conscientious people to burn out. You stick at things until they are done to a high level and are often called upon to do more because of your solid standard of work. 18-hour day and no work-life balance will lead to burnout. That’s a fact, not a threat. Exercise kinder time management, prioritizing balance and wellness over tight deadlines.

5) Sleep. Rest, rest and more rest — that’s the number one thing the body needs when it’s depleted. Sleep is vital for any form of recovery as it is the body’s time to recuperate and rebuild. Track how much sleep you get over a week and then see if you can increase it by just 30 minutes. Start with small achievable sleep goals and build up.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Listen. Listening is a lost art. We tend to listen to respond. What a burnt-out friend needs are someone who listens to understand. They need to feel heard.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Let’s start with listening, then let’s help staff manage their days. Take the time to understand how long projects take and what the strengths (and weaknesses) of your team are.

If employers want gold stars, they should provide access to stress relieving activities like mediation and yoga and consider investing in productivity coaches as well as wellness coaching.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Encourage time to pause — start with real lunch breaks where staff leave their desks. This should be the norm anyway so all that’s happening is ensuring ‘best practices’.

Make emailing out of hours the exception, not the rule.

Cultivate respectful and open internal communication.

Finally, find ways to promote laughter and camaraderie within the office. Sharing small victories, embarrassing moments are always winners, but supporting coworkers in losses is essential for morale too.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

A lot of people who experience burnout are high achievers. They think they can plan and strategize their way out of it. This is actually part of the problem. Everything in life needs balance. The best way to avoid it is to get back into our bodies so we don’t go out of our minds. First, catch your breath and then seek support from people in both personal and professional scenarios.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Let’s just all learn to breathe better. We’d be calmer and kinder if we did.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Isabella Huffinton’s, Map to the Unknown, is a vulnerable and beautiful account of one person’s journey from chronic illness to their own version of wellness. It’s frank, honest and really touched me. Anyone who has suffered from a long term or untreatable condition should listen to it, but I do feel that her story will resonate beyond that to all of us who have felt lost at sea. She sounded like a kindred spirit to me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’d love to hear from more people — my website is above, but for daily interactions please go to my Instagram.

www.instagram.com/spiritualmixtape

I’m really excited to hear from you.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!