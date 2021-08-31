Tiffiny Frances Hogg of The Personal Consultancy: “Re-prioritize”

Re-prioritize: Once you have rested and only then, reevaluate what you are prioritizing. It is more than likely that your main priority in life is work and in an unbalanced way. Yes, work is important, but so is rest, breaks, family, friends, healthy eating, exercise and joy! I know from my own experience that I burnt out because I was putting everyone and almost everything above myself and what’s important to me. One of the most beneficial tasks I ever did was to define my core values and to really explore how and where they were showing up in my life. After doing this, I began to take steps to make changes to be more aligned, happy, fulfilled and engaged in my life and work. You can download a free workbook from my website if you would like to explore your own values.

Tiffiny Hogg is a business consultant, accredited coach and Founder of The Personal Consultancy. Tiffiny has spent the last 17 years helping executives and founders to build their businesses and now helps entrepreneurs to create successful and fulfilling businesses and lives. Having experienced burnout multiple times, she shares her experience and tips on how to manage burnout and how it can be avoided.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in the South East of England called East Grinstead. My parents divorced when I was just two years old. My Dad remarried and started a family, my mum worked hard to support us and sadly her new partner passed away when I was fifteen years old. This taught me that life is short and that I had to grab it by the horns. It also forced me to grow up quickly. Wanting to get out into the working world as soon as I could, I moved to London aged twenty, searching for a better life and more opportunities.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Since school days, I knew I wanted to help people and was always fascinated by psychology. My dream was to be a psychotherapist or an actress. But acting was stumped by my two left feet and an inability to sing — stage school was clearly out and by eighteen, I couldn’t think of anything worse than doing seven years at University to follow the psychotherapy route. So, I dropped out of my A-levels and started working life; earning money and having fun being at the top of my agenda. I became an Executive Assistant and worked my way up the corporate ladder; working for different businesses and Execs along the way until I became Head of Operations. Alongside my full time corporate work, I worked in the music and event industry — running club events and managing DJ’s.

After seven years of working in the music industry, I decided to take a BSc in Psychology (alongside working full time in the corporate world). After graduating in 2018, I took a diploma in Transformational coaching. I have always combined full time work with either studying or another line of event work. I now combine all my business, coaching and psychology experience at The Personal Consultancy. My main mission and inspiration for my personal business is to help people create a life they don’t want to escape from. After seeing so many people unhappy in their work and personal lives, I want to empower people and equip them with the tools and strategy to challenge the status quo and live fulfilling lives.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I have always been very supported by my mother who raised me to believe that there is nothing that I cannot achieve. She really has been my rock and an encourager for my career; taking on the roles of friend, therapist, relationship counsellor, coach and sounding board. I am incredibly grateful for having such a grounded and supportive mother.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I laugh at it now but it was not funny at the time. I was flying from London to New York for a business trip with a client and I slept through my alarm, waking up as my client arrived in the departure lounge where we had agreed to meet. I have never moved so fast in my life! Luckily, I had already packed and was in an Uber within 15 minutes! I had never done anything like that before and almost lost that contract as a result. This was a huge lesson that I was doing too much. I had been so busy leading up to the trip and was over tired. Thankfully I had packed, so lesson number two — always pack the night before just in case!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“If it doesn’t bring you income, inspiration or orgasms, it doesn’t belong in your life”

I just love this quote. If it’s not adding to your life or setting your heart on fire, then really consider what value it has in your life. I think this is particularly relevant to burnout. It is so important to create a life you love so that you are engaged and happy with what you are spending your time and energy on. You are not an unlimited resource, so pick wisely.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on a new podcast series where I will be interviewing visionary leaders and entrepreneurs who have created successful and fulfilling businesses. They will be sharing their stories of how they carved their own paths and tips to encourage and inspire people to do the same.

In addition to this I am creating an online course called “A brand new you™ ” for people looking to start their own business and transform their lives in the process.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Number one is to always act with integrity. Honesty is always the best policy and being true to my morals and values is the most important trait for me. It is so important to be true to myself and lead by example.

Reliability and responsibility for your actions And by this I mean always doing what I say I will do and showing up for my work and for myself, everyday that I can. As I say this it makes me laugh; this was probably one of the causes of my burnout — always saying yes — and then because of how highly I valued this trait, running around like a headless chicken, getting totally burnt out. Because God forbid, I didn’t want to look uncapable. Now I have much stronger boundaries and am picky about what I say yes to, so I can still uphold this trait in a healthier way.

Ability to delegate and empower others I think this is one trait that is often overlooked and probably one that took the longest for me to build on. I used to want to do everything myself and almost lived by, ‘if you want something done properly, do it yourself’. Again, another recipe for burnout. The ability to delegate is a game changer, not only does it let me do what I am best at, it also empowers other people to do what they are good at too. You really cannot excel as a business owner or leader without delegation.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I used to wear my ‘busyness’ as a badge of honor. Always on the go, always putting others as a priority. I was a people pleaser, working my way up the career ladder as quickly as I could by taking on as much as I could, all the time. It was as if I had something to prove. I managed to sustain this for a very long time until my constant need to achieve meant that I took on even more. Until, I broke.

In 2018 I started to get headaches and was unable to function. I would sit there staring at the screen, not feeling like I was capable of anything anymore. I had no focus, no motivation and no energy to do anything. This was so hard as I had always been more than capable. I thought I was unstoppable. I went to the doctors and had blood tests and the results came back with an inflammation level of CRP 75, normal levels are between 3 and 10. This left me very susceptible to serious illness and their diagnosis was burnout. I didn’t really listen, apart from trying to get my CRP levels back to normal so I could fly for my upcoming trip. I carried on working, despite my doctor’s request to sign me off. A year later I started to get burnout again. This was my wake up call for a drastic lifestyle change.

I now live in Ibiza, Spain and have created a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. However my tendency and susceptibility for burnout has never left me. Even now, if I take on too much, I feel it creep back again. Only last week I began to recognize some old symptoms. Now however, I take action immediately to make sure it doesn’t get out of control again. I wish I had been able to spot the signs sooner in the first instance as now I feel this is something I have to continually manage. This might not be the case if I had not let it get so out of control in the first place.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

This is the best definition I have found: “Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands”(https://www.helpguide.org/).

I would add that when a burnout is reached then it is totally debilitating and can also lead to a series of health problems including inflammation and chronic fatigue if not addressed.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

For me, the opposite of burnout is living in a ‘flow state’, which is the optimum state that anyone should wish to be in. The ‘flow state’ is living a life balanced between surrender and action where things just flow. In the ‘flow state’, we are happy, balanced, energized and engaged in our work and all aspects of life.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

In the question lies the problem, that people are just expected to carry on; that some people view burnout as a sign of weakness and an indication you cannot cope. In my experience it is the most capable people that burn out. Have you heard the expression, “If you want something done, give it to a busy person.” I feel like being stressed and busy has become the norm and this is becoming another pandemic. In fact I think one good thing to come out of Covid-19 is that many people have slowed down. It is just not healthy for an individual or society to be in a constant state of fight or flight. This is the main source of chronic illnesses and stress has become our biggest (and often silent) killer. It’s time to wake up and make changes on both an individual and societal level. Rest and downtime is just as important as work and should be scheduled like meal times.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

From my experience, burnout is caused by overdoing it; a combination of having too much pressure and total overwhelm to the point where you lose your capabilities. It is accelerated by taking on more than one can handle, usually with a lack of support or help to the point of not being able to function. In my case I had taken on too much and kept saying yes to things; prioritizing work to the point that there was no room for anything else. I was totally overloaded, but more importantly, I was doing things that I wasn’t really passionate about. I was doing work that I thought I had to do and was good at, but it wasn’t connected to my calling or passions.

As mentioned previously, culture and societal pressure also plays a huge part in causing burnout, where working yourself to the bone, being busy all the time and exceeding in every area of your life is what is deemed as successful. This puts a huge amount of pressure on people and is totally unrealistic. Not to mention the constant pressure one can feel from social media to compete with one another.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

STOP

I cannot express this enough. If you are experiencing burnout then put the emergency brakes on everything; work, socializing, non-essential commitments and even exercising. Despite what common advice says, exercising when your body is already under extreme stress is not a good idea as it produces more cortisol — and your body already has enough of this when you are under so much stress.

However hard this sounds, stopping and taking time out is the only way to recover from burnout. Rest is the only thing that will make you feel better. Just rest! When you feel better, you can begin to take steps to get back on track. My advice is sleep, rest and ‘be’ in nature where possible.

I was signed off from work with extremely high inflammation in my body and I still didn’t stop. I continued to work every day. As I was due to go on holiday to Bali, I managed to persuade my doctor to not sign me off as the thought of not working was more stressful for me. She agreed as I was about to go away, otherwise she would have signed me off for at least three weeks. I look back now and cannot believe I did that. I worked up until my holiday, which I then spent the whole time recovering on. When I returned to the office, no one had picked up the work I had stressed myself so much over finishing before I went away..

Nothing, I repeat nothing is more important than your peace of mind. They can manage without you in the office for a while. Listen to your body.

2. Re-prioritize

Once you have rested and only then, reevaluate what you are prioritizing. It is more than likely that your main priority in life is work and in an unbalanced way. Yes, work is important, but so is rest, breaks, family, friends, healthy eating, exercise and joy! I know from my own experience that I burnt out because I was putting everyone and almost everything above myself and what’s important to me. One of the most beneficial tasks I ever did was to define my core values and to really explore how and where they were showing up in my life. After doing this, I began to take steps to make changes to be more aligned, happy, fulfilled and engaged in my life and work. You can download a free workbook from my website if you would like to explore your own values.

3. SPEAK OUT

This is not easy, but it is definitely something the world needs to practice more. Especially in Western society where we do not speak up and out. We carry on, people pleasing, not wanting to rock the boat, often making ourselves miserable in the process. Too many of us don’t speak our truth.

Be the change and normalize speaking out when you are not ok. Let’s not normalize pushing ourselves to our limits all the time. Speak to your friends, family and your boss. Not coping or having burnout does not correlate with your abilities, it means you are human and changes need to be made. It’s ok to say no to things, we don’t have to always take on more and more and more. You are only one person.

4. REWRITE YOUR DEFINITION OF SUCCESS!

Stop defining your success by how hard you work. Who says you need to work so hard all the time to be successful? Who is putting that pressure on you? Often it is us! and for me it was certainly myself and my perfectionist tendencies. Success for me is now measured by how happy I am, how much I enjoy my work and also by having balance in my life and work.

5. SELF CARE

Self-care has probably become the biggest buzz word over the last five years, but many people don’t understand the depth needed in it. It is a combination of all of the above points, but ultimately it is fully choosing and prioritizing your mental and physical health and your peace of mind. Burnout affects all three of these areas and NOTHING, again I repeat NOTHING is more important than these. Putting you first is the key to ‘getting your mojo’ back. For me a morning routine is the surest way to make sure I have prioritized myself. Giving yourself self-care first thing makes sure you establish the day as you mean to go on. If you are pushed for time, a simple 20 min meditation, 20 mins of movement and 20 mins of journaling and gratitude will make a huge difference. One hour is only 4 % of your day. You have no excuse.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Remove as much pressure as possible from that person, on a work and a social level. Make them feel reassured that taking some rest and time out is the right thing and that they are fully supported. I definitely felt guilty taking time out before but now I make it a priority. I am also honest about how I am feeling, knowing that it is supported by my friends and clients. Also reassure them that their job is safe, no one needs the added worry that they may not have work to come back to if they take time out to rest. I know this probably goes without saying, but encourage them to have the time off they need, guilt free.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

I believe creating a forum for people to speak out and share how they are feeling in the workplace is essential to create lasting change. We need to shift office culture to make it normal for people to share when they are overwhelmed and make it easier for people to ask for help. Asking for help is not a sign of failure and neither is not being able to manage an overloaded workload. A problem shared is a problem halved. Culturally, businesses could also add value to activities not related to performance, but related to well-being and fun. This would ensure well-being and self-care become a priority for people in the workplace.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

It is really important to normalize and encourage rest, as well as creating a safe place for employees to speak out. Reducing competition between colleagues, enforcing breaks and thinking twice before rewarding staff that are working late, working lunch breaks and coming in early is key for a healthy work environment.. Also check in with your colleagues before you pile more work on them. Daily stand ups can be a good way for everyone to check in on the day and their priorities. Creating a work culture where people are encouraged to ask each other for help is a great way to ensure that burnout and overwhelm is identified and stopped early on.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake I see and have made myself many times is that you think you can get back to firing on all cylinders like you were pre burnout. I can’t speak for everyone, but in my experience (and for the people I know who have also suffered from burnout), once you start to feel better and begin to overload yourself again, the problems return. There is a constant dance between feeling good and overwhelmed and — it can happen in a snap of the fingers. Now, as soon as I start to feel the symptoms creeping in, I make sure I put the breaks on everything and rest.

People with burnout also suffer from time anxiety; if you have too much to do, you start to panic that there isn’t enough time and overwhelm creeps in. Once overwhelm creeps in it can leave you debilitated and then nothing gets done. It is fundamental to know your limits, set your boundaries and stay present. I find making lists of what I need to do today (and only today) helps me create achievable goals. It is important not to think about everything all at once. And as I mentioned above, no is a perfectly fine and important answer.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have already started to build the foundations of one, it is in the early stages. I have two core pillars to my business, Entify and Empower. Entify comes from the word entification and means to bring objective existence to something and Empower means to give the means to achieve. I aim to create a movement that empowers people to speak up, challenge societal programs and conformity to help people create a purpose driven and fulfilling business and life. I want people to know they have the choice of change and to help entrepreneurs to create businesses built on the right values.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Tony Robbins or Dr Joe Dispensa. These are both hugely influential, empowering individuals who have had a big impact on my life and whose lives are causing ripples throughout the world..

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can read more about The Personal Consultancy at www.thepersonalconsultancy.com and follow me @tiffinyfrances and @thepersonalconsultancy on Instagram.

