Dr. Mani Kukreja Of Livagewell: “The most basic way to recover from burnout is by nourishing your social connections”

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Mani Kukreja.

Dr. Mani Kukreja (MD, MPH, IIN) is an integrative nutrition health coach, the founder of Livagewell, and the creator of the 21-Day Immunity Reset, an online course that optimizes immunity in only three weeks. After becoming a medical doctor, she earned her master’s degree in Public Health from Tulane University, became a 200-hour registered yoga teacher, and obtained certifications in nutrition & healthy living from Cornell University, Mind Body Green, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN). She uses her expertise to solve hormonal, gut, and digestive issues, food sensitivities, acne, metabolic weight gain, fatigue, low immune function, and brain fog, to name just a few common problems.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in New Delhi, India. I always knew I would do something related to science. Biology was my favorite subject in school. Even as a young child, I wanted to know the reasons why things happen and tried to figure them out. In my free time, I played badminton a lot, hung out with friends, and read science books.

Additionally, I also witnessed my father’s struggle to manage his diabetes. This sparked my eagerness to know and understand the scientific reasoning behind medicine and holistic health. In India, college is in English, and so is medical school. But language wasn’t a barrier, since I had previously studied in British schools growing up. My schools were internationally accredited by the same institution that oversees those in Australia, the US, and the UK. After completing my medical studies in India at 25 years old, I moved to the US to further expand my academic career.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My father always wanted me to become a doctor. At that time in India, parents commonly encouraged children to go into certain professions, including medical doctor or engineer. That was very traditional, and that was how my dad was.

Luckily, there was no hindrance to his plan, because I was a good student and liked science.

On top of that, when I was 17, my father was diagnosed with diabetes. I was too young to say that I would become a doctor. But he began to take medication. He was on medication for 40 to 50 years of his life.

When I entered medical school, I remember him being on many medications and insulin. It led me to read about diabetes more and more. I began to research the topic of diabetes extensively, learning how my father’s prescribed medications worked. After earning my MD, I went on to get a master’s degree. So my father was a big inspiration throughout my life.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My father was the initial spark. But my husband, Promil Kukreja, has been incredibly supportive of my career and academic journey as well. He has always encouraged me to follow my passion and ambitions. Because of him, I have had the clarity and confidence to execute my dream of starting my own health coaching business. I also respect him so much because of his own career and expertise. He is an Anesthesiologist and holds a Ph.D. in pharmacology. Additionally, he serves as the director of the Trauma and Acute Care Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Despite the stress of his demanding job, combined with the long, odd hours of working in a trauma center, he manages to remain present for me and our family.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Throughout my career, I have had to teach myself not to be as reserved or internalized when networking with others. Additionally, I have learned the importance of building a strong social network of positive, like-minded people who bring meaning into my life. It is critical to build and grow your network consistently. This network is ultimately the key to building a strong, lasting foundation for any business.

A more difficult lesson I have learned throughout my career is the importance of knowing how to ask for help from appropriate sources. In my profession, I have learned that the best way to ask for help is to ask for it directly. In my experience, help will not come your way until it is asked for.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

There are two life lesson quotes that come to mind.

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” — Pablo Picasso

This first quote deeply resonates with me because it encompasses the challenges of finding your passion in life, developing it and finally mastering that passion. After filling yourself with abundant amounts of knowledge and experience, however, the purpose of your life shifts. Your new purpose blossoms into an opportunity to help and enlighten others by sharing your knowledge, time, charity, and services to those who need them the most.

“Just keep taking chances and having fun.” — Garth Brooks

I resonate with this second quote because it clearly highlights one of the most important lessons I have learned throughout my career. For instance, I have learned that obstacles will always keep coming, therefore I must keep listening to my insight. I must keep growing and moving forward.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, I am working on authoring a book based on my successful 21-Day Immunity Reset Course. I couldn’t be more excited to release this project to help share my extensive knowledge and further educate a wider audience. The book features topics in my field of expertise such as how to build a stronger immune system by committing to various lifestyle practices. These include committing to balanced nutrition and exercise, as well as prioritizing a circadian sleep cycle and emotional wellness. These practices ultimately serve as the foundational components of achieving a strong immune system.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe it is critical to stress the importance of building and maintaining a healthy immune system. The immune system is our body’s first and last line of defense. A weakened immune system leads to an increased susceptibility to a plethora of conditions or diseases such as allergies, viral or bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases and more.

Overall, my goal for this book is to impact people’s lives and health in a positive manner by teaching them the simplest ways to strengthen their body’s ultimate defense mechanism.

In addition to this project, I am also currently writing bi-weekly health and wellness blogs to share on my website, LivAgeWell.net. Every other week, my website’s readers and subscribers also receive access to a newsletter that focuses on my mission to educate my community and audience proactively.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits that were most important to my success were determination, focus and a positive attitude.

At the beginning of my career, I decided to shift my focus from being a clinical practitioner to becoming a clinical researcher in the fields of cancer, heart disease and chronic illnesses with nutrition interventions. My determination and precision allowed me to further my education on a deeper level through my research before I ultimately moved on to health coaching. Presently, I use my high level of focus and my positive attitude to help various people around me through several holistic wellness practices. However, I credit my success primarily to my relentless determination.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

In addition to my academic credentials, I have faced burnout myself in the past. During my 9–5 clinical research job, it was my responsibility to manage anywhere from 15 to 20 clinical study projects. These projects often came with tight deadlines and involved multiple presentations with principal investigators. This accumulated stress and pressure ultimately led to burnout.

Additionally, my husband also works in healthcare as an Anesthesiologist and Director of Trauma and Acute Care Anesthesia. Because of my previous experience in this industry, I am aware of the high levels of responsibility, elevated stress, and extended hours that often come with jobs in the healthcare industry.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Yes, absolutely. Burnout can be defined as the chronic mental, emotional, or physical fatigue experienced by individuals who have been exposed to consistent high levels of stress. This stress can stem from a variety of factors such as work or family. However, if these chronic stressors are not addressed properly, they can begin to affect an individual’s sleep cycle or socialization patterns. These effects can lead to social isolation or a low mood.

How would you describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout, in my opinion, is when you know your worth. It’s okay to care about your job and to want to make an impact on your community through your education, relevant knowledge, and experiences. However, it is not okay to compromise your own health or self-care to achieve your career goals.

My advice to those who are struggling with burnout is to take time to reflect on their own abundance, capabilities and worth. Sometimes, we expect too much of ourselves. While it’s important to keep moving, growing and improving to reach our passions and goals in life, it is also important to prioritize ourselves and our health.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Besides the scientific evidence that demonstrates the long-term negative effects of burnout, I have also personally witnessed and experienced its various consequences. When someone is experiencing burnout, it tends to be obvious. Burnout is known to lead to chronic levels of unhappiness and low-self-esteem if it is not addressed.

For example, in the past I witnessed a former healthcare colleague of mine go from being a productive, energetic, and efficient team member to suddenly quitting and moving onto a new job. It is my guess that my former colleague most likely succumbed to the intense level of pressure associated with the job.

If you think about burnout on a grand scale, losing talented employees to burnout can be a tremendous loss to a company’s productivity and revenue.

Ultimately, it is better to maintain a healthy balance between your career and your own personal life. This balance is the main foundation of our emotional and mental strength.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Healthcare professionals know burnout is caused by a prolonged exposure to high levels of stress. In my experience, job related stress is frequently found to be the primary cause of burnout. The type of job an individual does can also contribute to the amount of stress someone is regularly exposed to.

For example, the healthcare field is infamous for very stressful jobs. Many people who work in healthcare do not have regular schedules because they are often required to be on-call for long periods of time. This subsequently disturbs their natural sleep cycle and can contribute to a potentially harmful imbalance if ignored. On a larger scale, it is important to note that an employees’ productivity and efficiency can be negatively impacted by burnout.

Another cause of burnout can be family-related stress. Marriage, children, and the financial aspects of maintaining a home are different factors of our lives that usually bring us joy. However, it is possible for them to turn into stressors that eventually lead to burnout.

Finally, inadequate social support is another factor that can contribute to burnout. For some individuals, it can be nearly impossible not to avoid taking on different responsibilities simultaneously. However, trying to balance those responsibilities without any help or outside assistance can often lead to feeling overwhelmed, unbalanced, and overworked. When these feelings arise, individuals will commonly begin to neglect former priorities in their lives, such as maintaining a healthy sleep schedule, a nutritious diet, or a self-care routine.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

To clarify, burnout is not a recognized medical condition. There is no “cure” for burnout. However, there are steps you can take to overcome, prevent, and avoid burnout.

The most basic way to recover from burnout is by nourishing your social connections. I achieve this in three ways. First, connect with communities or like-minded individuals that are personally meaningful to you. Expanding your social network will ultimately increase the number of supportive connections in your life. You could also hire a life coach or a mentor for guided support. My advice is to select someone who is the right fit for you. A life coach or mentor should guide you in making small shifts in your life to improve your thought patterns, lifestyle decisions and self-care. The second step is to stand your ground. Don’t withdraw. While it may be difficult to reach out or talk to someone, I believe you should push yourself into reaching out for help. Try to accomplish this by spending time with those who are closest to you and sharing your concerns with those few people. Your loved ones care about you and will ultimately want what is best for you. The third step is to eliminate negativity from your life. I believe you should limit your contact with negative people in order to keep growing and moving forward. Instead, surround yourself with supportive colleagues and friends with a positive mindset. This will become your ultimate support system later in life. The fourth step is to consider trying new experiences that may reinvigorate you. Travel and vacation plans can certainly help. For example, my husband and I try to take weekend trips to our beach house whenever we can. The sunlight and ocean water acts like a purifier, or a cure. Above all, self-care is critical to prevent and avoid feelings of burnout. Prioritize your downtime and rest whenever possible. It is important to keep in mind that stress hormones can affect an individual’s motivation and productivity. If you constantly feel tired, regardless of the amount of time you slept the night before, that doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t have physical energy. Constant fatigue could mean that your stress hormones (cortisol) are on overdrive because of a stressful situation. My advice is to prioritize activities that promote relaxation such as yoga, deep-breathing exercises, and meditation. Simple, slow, and easy movements work to boost our neurotransmitters and promote an improved mood, as well as higher levels of concentration and motivation.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

If you are concerned about someone in your life potentially suffering from burnout, my advice is to approach them with as much empathy and understanding as possible. It is crucial not to approach those who may be suffering from burnout with judgement or negativity.

Start by scheduling or planning a social activity with your loved one. Perhaps you could encourage them to take a break by suggesting a vacation or committing to participating in regular exercise activities together. Next, offer to talk things out with them. Be transparent by sharing your own experiences with burnout and how you eventually overcame it.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers who want to help their staff reverse the effects of burnout can begin by educating employees about burnout, its symptoms, and its long-term effects. Additionally, employers can also teach their employees different ways to implement work-life balance practices to decrease feelings of burnout.

It can be incredibly powerful to have institutional and organizational leaders sharing their own experiences with burnout and how they handled those situations. By being transparent with employees, employers can break the hesitant barrier that often comes with discussions related to mental health and burnout.

My personal advice to employers is to plan and organize well ahead of time limitations. In my opinion, this is the key to solving an abundance of work-related stress issues. I encourage employers to examine their employees’ different time windows and gauge whether they should be extended. Additionally, providing employees with an earlier estimate of project deadlines may also aid in combating stress as well as time-management issues.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

There’s no denying the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has put most of us under a tremendous amount of stress over the past year. Each day we’re exposed to grim headlines and even worse statistics.

At a time when we needed social support the most, we were forced to isolate ourselves from each other to protect our health and minimize contagion risks. Even the simplest of tasks required copious amounts of mental effort, since we needed to calculate our next steps strategically, rather than trusting the comfort of our long-held habits.

Most importantly, the pandemic has caused us to think about the importance of mental health in relation to our workforce and work environment. If we look at our current job market, we can see that businesses are actually having a very hard time hiring new employees, who are often viewed as the backbone of a business or organization. If an organization’s employees are not happy, healthy, and balanced, then it cannot realize its full potential for productivity and profitability. Because of this, I encourage all employers to view employee wellness as a strategic priority. Employers can accomplish this by implementing the examples I previously discussed as a starting point, or even extending break times. Additionally, employers can begin to set a proper example for their employees by providing educational workshops dedicated to sharing various employee experiences with stress, as well as different ways to cope with and manage it.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the easiest ways to buy yourself some uninterrupted time is to put your laptop away when you are not working, or to silence your cell phone while you are trying to relax. Checking our electronic devices constantly is a compulsion. The human mind is actually wired to be engaged in habits like this. Most of us avoid silencing our phones because we are worried that we will miss out on something important. However, these factors eventually accumulate and turn into stress, which we know can lead to burnout in the future.

Additionally, proper time management is the key to ensuring that you are completing your high-priority tasks at an efficient rate. For weekends and downtime, I always advise people to engage in exercise for at least 30 minutes. Being active can help you boost both your productivity and dopamine levels.

Lastly, you should always prioritize your food intake. Eating three healthy and nutritious meals a day can boost your energy as well as your immune system. My advice would be to drink plenty of water, prioritize protein, and regularly consume healthy fats, such as omega 3 fatty acids. You should also fill up on green vegetables, fruits, and seeds or nuts that are packed with vitamins and minerals. Most importantly, avoid added sugars whenever possible. Added sugars can actually deplete you of hormones that cause positive moods.

Our sleep schedule, exercise routine, and social lives are all essential pieces of the puzzle that makes up our health and wellness.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see a world where we are taught the value of motivation and drive early on in childhood, rather than being taught the importance of having a career to succeed in life. I firmly believe that being taught to follow your passion early in life will ultimately lead you to a job in which you are happy and fulfilled. When you achieve this, you will then be less likely to experience burnout.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

That would definitely be Jay Shetty, who is a life coach, bestselling author and podcast host for the platform Purpose. I believe his content and story are so incredible, wise, and inspirational. I would love to sit down with him, even if it’s only for an hour or two, to learn more about his podcast’s strategic conversational approach or just to gain wisdom, insights, and important lessons from an inspiring life coach.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!