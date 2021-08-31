Matthew D. Anderson Of Leadership Coaching for Results: “Trust Yourself”

Trust Yourself: If you don’t trust yourself, why the hell should your clients? Being a successful coach is the most vulnerable, naked, and defenseless job I have ever witnessed. To do it right, you act as a mirror for your client, which means you must reflect all the faults and weaknesses that you share with your client so they can see how to overcome them. This means that you must have already dealt with all your personal baggage, and not let it override your ability to demonstrate empathy while your client is sharing hard parts of their life.

Matthew D. Anderson. Matthew's passion is to be of service to others — His mission is to help others to do the same! After a COVID-influenced layoff, he thought a lot about what he wanted to do next. With the opportunity to do anything, he decided to combine his skills, abilities, passions, education, and experiences to build a company he wished he had available to him earlier in his leadership journey. With that, Leadership Coaching for Results was born, where he and his team help individuals to become the Leaders that they need and want to be.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Thank you for inviting me to share! It’s an honor to have the opportunity to inspire those who are doing this important work of serving others through coaching.

I feel so fortunate to have the career that I do. While I loved being a trainer, mentor, and informal coach, being a leadership coach is not something I aspired to become — It seemed like something that was out of reach and unattainable. Then, like many of the best parts of our lives, one event influenced the entire course of my career.

When I was 5 years old, I was told that if I worked hard, I could become anything I wanted when I grew up. I realized this meant that I could even become the President of the United States, and that became my guiding light and dream job for decades. It influenced virtually all the decisions I made, including my early career path. I knew that politicians often had some form of personal financial skin in the game as they entered their first race. Pragmatically, this meant I needed to have some sort of financial success. That led me to decide to become a business owner — Of what mattered less than identifying a path that seemed viable. I loved the restaurant industry and knew that successful restaurants could be replicated or franchised. In a 15-minute conversation with myself at 15 years old, I decided to go to college for restaurant management, and ultimately graduated from one of the top schools in the country for the subject.

While serving in my first restaurant as a full-time manager, I was given the daunting task of being on the 5th management team in a 10-year period of time. This may not seem like anything noteworthy, though it should ring as a huge red flag — 4 other teams had each tried and failed to make the restaurant successful. We were told that if we didn’t succeed the restaurant would be permanently closed. I was specifically responsible for the bar that was ranked number 45 out of 45 in the national brand. A year later, I had turned the bar around to #1 without sacrificing quality, and another year after that, the restaurant was deemed so successful that we were approved for a 2M dollars expansion. The outcomes were impressive, but my shortcomings were becoming blindingly apparent.

My colleagues realized my nonchalant attitude toward disciplining and terminating employees. They all lost sleep over firing people, but it didn’t faze me at all. Therefore, I became the chief disciplinarian in the restaurant. I wasn’t focused on coaching or counseling individuals to improve their behavior or performance — I was focused on gaining compliance through intimidation. It wasn’t until I realized that our employees whispered behind my back, referring to me as “The Hammer,” that I started to become aware of my failings. From a metrics standpoint, I was an incredibly successful manager. Based on the metrics that actually matter at the end of our lives, like how we treat others, I realized that I was an abysmal leader.

Later, I was rebranding a professional trades organization. Every year I was there, we had 19% growth, so once again, I felt emboldened in my behavior, because my results were so strong. This time, though, I had a new challenge: One of my employees had a toxic personality and was causing significant issues within the company, but he was also personally responsible for closing half of the company’s annual sales. I couldn’t just fire this guy like I would have previously. I knew that I needed new tools in my toolbox.

I discovered the Dale Carnegie Course — The moment that started the shift in my career trajectory that led to where I am today. During the program, I realized that my issue was that I was so focused on results that I forgot to consider that people have feelings. It seems so obvious and ridiculous to me now, and I’m sure it does to the other coaches who are reading this, but the reality was, I was focused on outcomes, not how I achieved those outcomes. When I changed my behavior, and started treating people like people, it immediately changed the way individuals responded to me. And more surprisingly, the results got even better!

I liked the improvements I was making in my approach and knew that mastery of any subject could be obtained once there was enough competency in the subject to be able to teach it to others, so, I became a Dale Carnegie Trainer, and in 2019 they recognized me out of over 3,000 global trainers as the #1 Corporate Trainer in the World.

Having a training and coaching pedigree from the original personal development program in the modern world helped prepare me for so many incredible opportunities. Paired with an MBA and an MS in Conflict Management, I had the skills, education, competence, and passion to commit myself to serving others for the rest of my career. Now that’s what I do with my virtual coaching company, Leadership Coaching for Results — Help people become the Leader that they need and want to be.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Someone I have a great deal of respect for is Simon Sinek. He has distilled the nebulous nature of “purpose” into something so easy and bite-sized: “What’s your Why?”

My Why is that I feel compelled to be of service. Politicians, as I see the job, should be unyieldingly committed to serving their constituents. The hospitality industry is literally referred to as the “service industry.” Being a business owner is about serving clients to improve their lives through the business’s products or services. Coaching, if done for the right reasons, is completely focused on the individual being served. Everything I am and do is committed to the purpose of serving others.

To be more direct, purpose, service, and commitment are the three things I would attribute to the success I’ve found in my career. When we know why we’re on this planet, and we choose to honor that purpose, everything starts falling into place very naturally.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

There’s an awesome book I read almost a decade ago called, “The Power of Habit,” by Charles Duhigg. The concept is essentially that we form habits in our lives for a variety of reasons, but all of them are regularly activated by some force. This triggering event leads us to execute the habit, which our brain processes as comfortable, safe, and pleasurable. Think about anyone you’ve ever met who excuses themselves to smoke when something stressful occurs. The trigger is stress, the habit is smoking, and pleasure is achieved through the act.

Duhigg then goes on to share ways to accommodate for this natural process in our minds, so that we can eliminate bad habits and replace them with healthy and productive habits.

What this meant to me when I read it is that the human brain, which we hold up as being almost magical for its abilities, is really dumb. When we understand how our brains work, we can intentionally use those understandings to influence ourselves into doing whatever we want.

One of my habits is that I have extremely high standards for myself and what I deliver. That said, I’m also realistic about my abilities and the time it takes to be able to execute at a high level. I wasn’t the #1 Corporate Trainer in the World my first time I worked with a group of managers from a Fortune 400 company. I knew it wasn’t realistic to even try to be. Instead, in my first program, I set a goal to be 80% perfect. There were instances where I was well above this goal, and a few times that I missed the mark substantially. I kept good notes, reviewed them before I taught the lesson again, and set a new goal to be 85% perfect. Ultimately, I set a goal to be 99% perfect, and worked until I achieved that consistently.

When I launched my first program with Leadership Coaching for Results, I had very high expectations of myself based on past success. It was a pleasant surprise when my participants shared the overwhelmingly positive outcomes that they received — Which were notably better than the high standard I had hoped to achieve.

Habits are most often referred to in a negative context. With intentional thought, goal setting, and effort, we can create habits for ourselves that are healthy and positive, and that will allow us to achieve virtually anything we desire.

This will be intuitive to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

I graduated from Michigan State University with my undergraduate degree. While I was there, the university hired a new head coach, Mark Dantonio, the gentleman who went on to become the winningest football coach in the university’s history. I was in the stadium the day he was celebrated for this achievement — It was an incredible thing to witness.

During a post-game celebration, a video was played about the coach and his methodology. He talked about circles, and the importance of closing circles. This was his terminology for habits and goals. Essentially, Coach Dantonio had a series of habits all tied up in this one concept — Close your circles. He would work on vision-setting with his players, would get their buy-in that they would push themselves to achieve this vision, then held them accountable to behaviors that helped them achieve their dreams. He also used the habit concept from Duhigg, either intentionally or not, to create a series of cyclical triggers, actions, and outcomes that became the basis for success. When he’d talk about circles, his team knew what the shorthand meant, and would snap into action. He created a series of positive habits that led to tremendous success.

Here’s another variable to consider: Some habits seem noble on the outside, but you know deep down they aren’t contributing positively. A lot of stock is put into reading books. Phrases like “readers are leaders,” abound. But does reading articles count? What about reading the news instead of watching it? If reading books makes people into leaders, how is reading Harry Potter (fun as it may be) helping make you into the best version of yourself? A “good habit” for the sake of having a “good habit” is stupid. You know what you need and want in life — You need to make your habits align with the outcomes you desire. If you don’t know what you want in life, hopefully you aren’t coaching anyone else yet.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Like I said before, our brains are surprisingly dumb. We create habits because it’s easier to process the same action repeatedly than it is to go through the whole process of attempting to achieve success in a new way.

Think about this: If your goal is to drive to a new office for a new job, you’ll likely rely on a GPS the first few times. You may feel zesty one day and try a different route because you think it might be faster, and you’ll find that it either is or isn’t. Over time you’ll find the fastest, easiest route, and will soon be driving it day in and day out on mental autopilot. We’ve all done this before, where we arrive at our destination and realize that we were deep in thought the whole time we were driving, and we barely remember any of the drive itself. This is because your brain developed a habit. It’s easy and requires little or no thought. You do this when you shower, brush your teeth, and do a whole bunch of activities every single day. If you want to test this, do your regular routine out of order, or try using your non-dominant hand, and see how quickly you get screwed up.

Another way to put it would be this: Habits are our brain’s way of being lazy during tasks that it doesn’t need to waste energy on. This means if we develop a bad habit, our brain will go into autopilot and eventually we find ourselves repeatedly sitting down at the end of the night eating the same guilty pleasure watching the same pointless TV show. Unless someone or something jars us, the habits we form inform very directly the life we live, and the outcomes we get. When we are jarred, though, we have the opportunity to evaluate and change our behaviors.

In Duhigg’s book, he shares that once our brain has formed a habit, the habit pathway cannot be destroyed. It can, however, be repurposed. If a person is used to waking up, firing up their 1st cigarette of the day, and then getting ready for work, that habit pathway is deeply entrenched. In this scenario, every morning that person wakes up, which is the trigger for the habit. The trigger will happen every single day until that person dies. The response to the trigger could be changed, though. Instead of smoking, the individual could choose to go for a run or do yoga. Over time, the trigger will not change, but the action associated with the trigger will become a new normal. In this way, we can override any habit we already have.

One of the people that I admire is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. I remember being a teenager and watching him as a wrestler. I’ve followed his career ever since. If you follow him on social media, barely a week goes by without a picture or video from his Iron Paradise personal gym. Regularly, he mentions how waking up at 4 a.m. and starting with a workout is how he anchors himself. Waking up at 4 a.m. to work out isn’t a choice for him, it’s a habit. He’s trained his brain to do something few people are willing to do, and he gets results few people are capable of achieving.

Because our brains are lazy and dumb, we can use that to our advantage, and make our brains work for us. We can choose to train our brain to do the things that we don’t really want to do, but we know will give us the outcomes that we want. When we choose to create or rewrite our habits intentionally instead of automatically, we can achieve the results we need and want in our lives.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

A statement that I believe is helpful in framing how we engage with others, approach conflict, and evaluate ourselves is this: Perception is reality.

There’s a cute cartoon that gets shared around in conflict management circles where two people are both standing opposite from one another looking at a number written on the floor. One person sees the number as a “6.” The other sees a “9.” From each person’s perspective, they are right, and the other person is wrong — Perception is reality.

The argument some make is, “well, it isn’t actually subjective because someone at some point put the number on the ground and knew exactly what they were doing.” Sure, that’s fair, but that person isn’t present, and barring additional details or contextual clues, no one really knows for sure what the first person intended. Maybe their goal was to create chaos through endless arguing over a meaningless number. The original intent matters less than how the situation is playing out in real time.

Our opinions, beliefs, and the way we approach situations are all informed by the sum of our lived experiences. All these things inform the context through which we view the world. If a person was raised by predominately negative parents, and every time something good happened there was a pessimistic attitude of “luck,” and bad things were perceived to be normal, and people were assumed to be selfish, it would make sense that the individual becomes skeptical when you do something nice for them. They may question your real motive or assume that the gesture is a coincidence instead of an act of genuine kindness. The lived experiences of each person inform how they view the world.

Understanding this allows us to be able to navigate conflict in incredible ways. First, it allows us to avoid a large volume of negative interactions, as we’re more likely to be intentional with our own approach. It also forces us to respect the other person as a human being with thoughts and feelings, just like us. Further, it gives us the opportunity to demonstrate empathy, because we understand where the other person is coming from.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t necessarily matter if the number on the ground is a “6” or a “9.” What matters is that we choose to make that exchange productive and meaningful. We can do that when we remember that perception is reality.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m really excited to be finishing the manuscript for my first book, There’s No Such Thing as Right and Wrong. The premise is like the approach of “perception is reality.” The argument is that, regarding ethics and morality, there is not a universally accepted “one right way,” which means automatically that “right” and “wrong” cannot exist.

Some take umbrage with this, particularly those who are extremely devout in their faith. I’ve heard countless times, “that’s nice and all, but God says…” The challenge with using our religion as a barometer for the morality of all is that not everyone believes the same religion, and others don’t even subscribe to religion in any form. Our faith is important and critical to how many people live their lives, but that doesn’t weaken my argument, it only reinforces it. We believe what we believe based on the sum of our lived experiences.

The book explores a series of topics that are perpetually topical and dyadic, like abortion, gun control, immigration, the War on Drugs, and others that are timelier, like COVID-19, racial justice, and the 2020 election. The purpose is not to influence anyone to believe my stance on these issues — I work hard to keep my biases at bay in this book — Instead the purpose is to help the reader to understand the reasoning behind both sides of each argument. The goal isn’t for anyone to change their opinion, but rather to cast light on issues so each person can understand and appreciate why people believe things differently from them. Through this understanding, we become less critical of those we disagree with, and far more likely to respect them despite our disagreement. This this respect in place, we can choose to work together and solve big problems collaboratively.

While There’s No Such Thing as Right and Wrong is a book about conflict, it’s really a book of hope and inspiration that we each have the power within us to choose to make the world a more respectful and collaborative place. This book will show you how.

There’s No Such Thing as Right and Wrong will be released in January of 2022 and is available for pre-order now at www.MatthewDAnderson.com.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I’ve been fortunate to work very closely with many, many coaches. I’ve learned something from each of them. I’ve also learned that success is not afforded to everyone just because they decide to start coaching others. Based on what I’ve witnessed and experienced, the first thing that everyone needs to create a highly successful career as a coach is:

Know Your Purpose

I once knew a coach who proudly claimed to be a “servant leader,” but also never provided coaching or counsel if he couldn’t see a way to play some angle and benefit himself. His purpose wasn’t about serving others, it was about making money by “being a servant leader.” Making a lucrative living isn’t bad and it doesn’t run counter to being a good coach, but there’s a huge difference between being of service and being a stereotypical sleezy used car salesman.

To have a successful career, however you define that for yourself, it’s vital that you understand why you’re going into this business. Since there isn’t a base standard or governmental regulation on who can call themselves a coach, anyone, even the massively unqualified, can jump in and bastardize the industry. That’s why it’s important to know your purpose. Are you trying to help people, make a world a better place, share your wisdom, or get rich by telling people what they want to hear? Knowing your purpose will ensure that you’re in this business for the right reasons, and will help you to achieve success for yourself, which is only obtained by helping your clients to become successful.

Commit to Your Purpose

Knowing your purpose is one thing, but nothing happens without action. Committing to your purpose means that you are willing to invest your time, energy, resources, and passion into your craft. It means studying your segment of the industry, and the industries you are serving; continuing your own education so you can share enhanced insights with your clients; participating in the work of other coaches so you can hold yourself accountable to the standards in the marketplace and learn from your peers and competitors; and objectively evaluate yourself. Committing to your purpose isn’t always fun or easy — It’s work. But it’s work that will make you better, which means you’ll be able to help even old clients reach new levels of success.

Trust Yourself

If you don’t trust yourself, why the hell should your clients? Being a successful coach is the most vulnerable, naked, and defenseless job I have ever witnessed. To do it right, you act as a mirror for your client, which means you must reflect all the faults and weaknesses that you share with your client so they can see how to overcome them. This means that you must have already dealt with all your personal baggage, and not let it override your ability to demonstrate empathy while your client is sharing hard parts of their life.

But here’s the deal: You’ve been successful lots of times before. You’ve tried, failed, learned, tried again, succeeded, tried again, succeeded faster, and on and on. You’ve learned from the failure and the successes alike. If you trust yourself to be successful on this path you’ve committed to pursuing, you will make the decisions that are appropriate for you and your clients.

Give Yourself Grace

Each quarter I write a report for my supporters. It’s an opportunity to engage with those who are the most invested in my work and want to cheer me on. It’s also a point of accountability for me. If I feel like slacking off one day, I have that luxury, but I also know that if I do it too much, I won’t have anything worth reporting, which will make me feel like I’m not living up to the expectation of those supporters (or myself).

When I’m coaching people, we start by talking about something that we’re proud of. I start my report that way, too, then I share the failures of the past quarter before moving into greater successes and exciting developments. I’m always surprised at how many things don’t go the way I envision them going. I’ve had tremendous success in my career, yet I fail so consistently.

The purpose of sharing the failures is three-fold: First, it closes the loop on items from the previous quarter’s report. Second, it gives me an opportunity to reflect on what I spend time on and that gives me the results I want. Third, it makes me into a real-world example for my supporters that not everything we hope to achieve will happen on the first try, or sometimes ever. By owning the failures, I make, I’m showing them that it’s okay to acknowledge our shortcomings without beating ourselves up. Instead, we can give ourselves grace for trying, and hopefully we’ll fail better tomorrow.

Keep Improving

Benjamin Franklin was known for being highly self-reflective. He journaled all of his meetings and noted what went well or not the way he wanted. Each day he would take time to evaluate himself, and ultimately ended up realizing that he had a bunch of consistent flaws. He set out to eliminate each flaw, one at a time, and ultimately became the historical figure that we know today.

If there’s one reason why Dale Carnegie recognized me as their #1 Trainer, it’s because I was never satisfied with my own performance. After every class I taught or client I served, I evaluated myself. I had individuals that I trusted analyzing my delivery, energy, and nuances. I’d review their notes immediately before I would attempt to deliver the content again. Each time I did this, I got better and better. I don’t believe that 100% perfection is attainable, but that doesn’t mean that being 99% perfect can’t be better tomorrow than it is today. When you commit to keep improving, you’ll find that the time you thought you did your best starts to look average, because your best keeps getting better.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see new coaches make is being too arrogant or ignorant to realize that they aren’t yet ready to be coaches. There are WAY too many “experts” on the internet who will charge people a few hundred bucks to “become a certified coach in just 2 days!” I’ve never met one of those hapless victims who found success in this field.

Listen, you are already an absolute master of something. For some, they are a master of a useful skill. For others, they are a master of Game of Thrones knowledge. The question is, are you a master of something that people care enough about to come to you for coaching? If yes, that’s great, but it now means you must answer this question: Can I put my own master-level ego on the shelf to help someone else learn this information? For many, they can’t.

There’s a line I share with my clients when I’m teaching them how to behave as Leaders: Leadership is in no way about you, and 100% about you.

We can’t be Leaders for others if we can’t lead ourselves. We must have complete mastery over the topic we want to coach others in, but that’s just the ticket to entry. We must also have mastery over our ego, emotions, demeanor, words, actions, and intentions. All of this takes extensive time, effort, and trial and error — Much more than a weekend — Focusing on making ourselves into the absolute best version of ourselves. Leadership is about us so we can make it about others. When we make these decisions and invest in ourselves first, anyone will have the capacity to be an incredible coach for those they serve.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

I look at coaching as the opportunity to share commonly understood information in a new or unique way that gives the receiver an A-Ha! moment. One of the topics I’m passionate about is Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. I’ve had a lot of people in the DEI space share that they find it strange for a white guy to care about the topic, and I take that as a compliment.

DEI is heavily politicized, and emotionally charged. The conversation also does a consistently bad job of enrolling the demographic that needs to be enrolled the most: White people. Books like White Fragility have alienated those that have the most inherent power to help influence and change the systems that DEI initiatives prioritize. So, when I built a module focused on appreciating DEI initiatives, I made an intentional decision that it needed to make white folk feel like they had the power to play a positive role in making change possible. With this outcome in mind, I was able to build the content in such a way that did the topic justice, while also positioning it in a way that was novel to those who believed they already had a basic understanding of the concept. The feedback is overwhelmingly positive from individuals of all walks of life. The content represents the real realities of race, equity, and inclusion in our nation, while making no one feel bad or wrong for the color of their skin, and instead makes everyone feel included — A key for inclusion initiatives.

I share this as an example of what you can do with your content. Start with the outcome you want your clients to achieve and build backwards from there. If you can make your clients see the world in a new way, even familiar content will blow their minds and will give them a Wow! experience.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I’ve been selling coaching services for years, as an education consultant, Dale Carnegie Trainer, and in my own business. Coaching is not a get-rich-fast business model. It takes time, energy, and effort to grow the business. Any good businessperson will say that it’s easier to keep an existing client than it is to find a new one, and it’s true. Just like working to make your clients into repeat clients is important, leveraging your clients and their ability to share and advocate on your behalf is critical.

When I started Leadership Coaching for Results, I went out to a bunch of my old clients and past students and asked them to share with me what they believed was the most impactful thing I did for them. 35 people sent me 2–4-minute testimonial videos that talked about their experiences working with me. Those videos made me feel incredible, which was cool, but more importantly, they informed me on the specific things that other people saw as being unique or valuable about working with me. I took that information and designed the company around those core outcomes. I didn’t build a business for me — I built a business for my clients.

One of the coolest things that happened because of this approach was that my past clients immediately started asking for ways in which I could further grow and support them. They started bringing me sales opportunities, and they spoke vocally on my behalf to open doors to opportunities that I wouldn’t have known existed without them. Instead of banging my head against a wall trying to pitch a new company, these individuals shared the success they had experienced with me and helped me to serve more people within their companies.

There are all kinds of lead generating activities that you can use with varying degrees of success for different segments of the industry, but for me, I prefer the Ken Blanchard method of turning my clients into Raving Fans.

Coaches are like startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

My coaching business is focused on helping individuals, particularly managers, bridge from being just a manager to becoming the Leader that they need and want to be. One of the tools we share at the very beginning casts light on the difference between management and leadership.

At Leadership Coaching for Results, we classify management as focusing on goals, processes, numbers, KPIs, and managing a group of people. Basically, management is a job. Leadership, on the other hand, is about motivating, inspiring, and empowering those we are charged with serving. With this definition, anyone, regardless of title, has the capacity to behave like a Leader if they choose to. That means Leadership is a choice.

We’ve all been guilty of saying the dumbest phrase in modern business, “I’m so busy.” Everyone is busy. Saying you’re busy doesn’t make you special, it means you have a job and a life and people in both of those aspects have expectations of you. Instead of saying we’re busy, we should really focus on how productive we are, or are not. When I’m coaching someone and they tell me that they’re too busy to XYZ, I reply, “that’s a great excuse for a manager. How are you going to approach it as a Leader?” When we’re consciously choosing to motivate, inspire, and empower those around us, we give them opportunities to take things off our plates, so we can do more of the Leader-level stuff we’re actually getting paid to do.

The tool we share in The Leadership Mastery Program is this: Managers are busy. Leaders REST.

It’s a double meaning that holds up the importance of not working yourself to death, but it’s also an acronym that stands for Respect, Empathy, Service, and Trust.

Leaders [Give] Respect, [Demonstrate] Empathy, [Are of] Service, and [Build] Trust. When we focus on these things, we are behaving like a Leader. When we are focused on these things, we give others the opportunity to learn, grow, try, fail, improve, and become Leaders for themselves. With less tactical stuff on our plates, we can focus on the most important things we need to focus on — Our people. Through them, we’ll get more done in less time, and we’ll have the opportunity to serve more people.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I was working the other day and decided to have the news on in the background. I turned on side-by-side mode and had both CNN and Fox News playing at the same time on mute. Whenever I looked up, I could see what they were talking about based on the banners on the bottom of the screen. After a couple of hours, I realized that at no point had either new station covered the same content. One was disproportionately focused on the border and the other was disproportionately focused on COVID. Neither reported on the actual events of the previous 24–48 hours, like the resignation of a Governor, but both were able to play into the fears of those who regularly tune in to their specific station.

For years it’s been obvious that each of the major news stations has a bias that makes them each appealing to different segments of the population, but it wasn’t until this week that I realized that the news stations aren’t even reporting the same stories! This means that if one of our habits is to only watch the news from a certain station, we will have a completely different frame of reference on the world than our neighbors. With this being the case, it’s no wonder that our nation feels so divided.

If I could inspire a movement, I would inspire a movement of individuals seeking to understand those who think differently than them. As a people, we are currently more apt to damn “the other” than we are to ask, “why does that person think and feel differently than I do?” I believe deeply that the biggest problem we are facing as a society is a lack of respect toward “the other.” I do not advocate that anyone should be expected to change their beliefs or opinions unless they feel that they want to, but I do argue that we’d all be better off if we tried to understand those who think and act differently than us. When we do this, we can’t help but to show the other person respect. And with respect, we can choose to collaborate with one another instead of perpetuate the divisiveness that has become so prevalent in our society.

Hopefully I will be able to inspire a few folks to join this movement. This argument is the whole premise of my upcoming book, There’s No Such Thing as Right and Wrong. I truly believe that we can make our world more respectful and collaborative place. We have that power within us.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I mentioned earlier that I have deep respect for Dwayne Johnson. His work ethic is incredible, and his results are impressive. He is also amazing at telling a story that draws people in and makes them feel like they’re a part of his circle of friends. When I think of the reach he has, and the good he wants to put out into the world, I can’t help but be inspired. We also share a not-so-secret vision of earning the trust of the public so that we may have the privilege to serve our country as the President of the United States. I have a feeling that he and I could do some amazing things together to be of service to the people.

Rock, if you’re reading this, it would be my honor to share a meal with you, in-person or virtually.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I welcome connections directly via email at [email protected]

I invite everyone to check out my website at LeadershipCoachingForResults.com

Leadership Coaching for Results has a Facebook page at Facebook.com/LeadershipCoachingForResults

I’ve recorded 100 short leadership lessons from my experiences coaching others. They are all 3–5 minutes long and each has an actionable take-away. You are invited to enjoy them and encouraged to share them with others. You can find them at www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Tl0fmWg9J9EQgcqCMvrow

You can also find me on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/andermd/

