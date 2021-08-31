Brooke Nicole Of The ‘Off Beat Self Care Show’: “Bookends”

Bookends: which I like to call your morning and evening routine. The time when you first wake up and the time when you retire for the evening should be devoted entirely for getting ready or winding down, reading books, meditating, writing in a journal, being out in nature, and most importantly device free. These bookends to your day can give you the power to regain your motivation, fulfillment, passion, and gratification.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brooke Nicole.

Brooke Nicole is a Nutrition Consultant, a Health Educator, and host of the Off Beat Self Care Show. She happily quit her day job to be a stay at home mom, while still using her Master of Public Health to spearhead community health programs so that others can obtain the power to live the life that they are intended to live.

Her passion is to participate in triathlons and to teach educational, self empowerment health that will rearrange your thinking, intrigue you with power, and inspire you to do something about it from simple regenerative actions each day.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

It is such an honor to be here with you, thank you for having me.

I grew up with a dad who had many health issues from an industrial accident. Because of that, we were in the hospital quite frequently. The waiting room chairs would become my bed, and my school projects would be pushed till later. I somehow survived all of that and am extremely grateful for those life experiences that have shaped me to who I am today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Curiosity is what has inspired me to pursue my career. If it wasn’t for me asking myself ‘how can I make this situation a positive one?’ when having the paramedics take my dad day after day to the hospital and while sleeping in those hospital chairs, I would not have had an interest in health nor would not have even pursued completing my Master of Public Health Course.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband has been one of my best supporters, for he would do the small things that would make the biggest impressions. He would do the little things like watch the kids while I would finish a project or take a test during my MPH course, he allowed my curiosity to participate in a triathlon supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and while his actions never limited my interests, he would gently ask ‘why’ to affirm if what I was doing was in alignment with my passion and goals.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Every day gives reason for laughter from my mistakes. I just laugh and use that laughter as my medicine to fix that which I cannot. When I was preparing to interview a cancer epidemiologist at UCSF, I showed up with just a pen and paper. She asked me if that is all I brought. I quickly learned that even though technology is not my strength, it is beneficial to have the proper tools to get the job properly done. So, my greatest take away from that is to have a recording device and tap into all the resources available at hand to use for my benefit.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” — John Muir

This is an important reminder for me that life gives us many choices to choose from. With those many paths that I choose to take, I had better choose a path each day that brings me outside and close to nature so that I can be rejuvenated by the beauty and serenity for the day ahead.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At the present moment, I am working on writing my book that will be composed of my experiences with my dad growing up. My goal is to help others understand that each of us have a story that has scarred our potential, yet no greatness comes from hovering over our scars. It is my passion to help others take action in shifting their ‘incare’ to ‘outcare’ in order for complete healing and success to take place.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Determined and Persistant. As much as we all try, sometimes things do not go as planned. I always tell my kids when we are driving and I miss the road that we were supposed to turn on that no matter how many times you miss your turn, keep going until you find another way to get there.

2. Self Motivated. Without the extra motivation of others, I can still push myself to get things done. When my exercise partner is not available, instead of sleeping in that extra hour, I still get up and do my own exercise because I know that if I don’t, then tomorrow morning it will be harder to get up.

3. I find the things that I love and have passion for and absorb myself with that. It’s really hard to do things that you do not have passion for, so I absorb myself with my family and opportunities to share educational health with others.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Not only do I naturally apply these principles of beating burnout in my own life, but my emphasis during my Master of Public Health program was mental health, which gave me the opportunity and privilege to spearhead several community programs focused on incorporating healthy lifestyle habits to improve one’s physical and mental health.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is more than just being tired from a long day of meetings, presentations, and interacting with individuals. Burnout is specifically when someone looses interest, lack of motivation, no sensitivity or passion, and most of all just an ‘I don’t care’ attitude on things that you normally would have attention for or receive joy from. This usually stems from a constant strain upon one’s life in ways that are most commonly experienced from work, children, family, relationships, or caring for loved ones.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Contentment, gratification, and fulfillment. The simple joys that children experience is often times seen in people who experience the opposite spectrum of burnout.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout is a side affect from a bigger issue. It is your bodies way of warning you that there needs to be some changes in order for you to function normally again. If we do not take the time to assess these side affects such as the lack of interest or motivation, irritability, loss of passion for your job or the things that are requiring your attention, then the outcome will be less productivity for employers and their businesses, less empathy towards others, and loss of personal success.

This is where one has to be very careful to ‘soldier on’ and ‘grin and bear it’ because minor annoyances may be a reason to a deeper issue, such as lack of support, frustration with work or your relationship that is not aligned with your goals and passions. So it is important to not push things aside, but to properly assess the reasons why you may be experiencing certain burnouts before they gradually keep getting worse. The long term impacts of burnout on your health can be better seen through the example of a ladder.

Normal State of Mind

Trigger Event or Life Strain (i.e. unmanageable work load, caretaker stress)

Reaction (i.e. irritability, lack of interest)

Mental & Physical Failure (i.e. no motivation, no energy)

No Productivity

The farther you go down the ladder, the greater impact your burnout has on your health and the productivity of our society. The good news, though, is that when a ladder goes down, most often times you can climb back up the same way when each step is addressed properly. Such as when your mental and physical failure is addressed through exercise, rest, and proper nutrition, then that will aid to improve your reactions to your triggered event or life strain and put you more at a normal state of mind.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

There are several causes for one’s burnout, yet the most important one that each one of us can control is our lifestyle habits. How much sleep you get, what do you put into your mouth, how much water do you drink, how much time you have being technology free, what kind of outdoor exercise are you partaking in, and last but not least, are you doing things that are aligned with your goals and passions?

A couple of other causes for burnout that come from external sources can be the lack of affirmation and approval from your authority and having no support system to boost your confidence in your work.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Ironically, the best way to beat your burnout that you are experiencing is to take action. The right and appropriate action. The first and most reasonable action to take for beating burnout is to incorporate both tact and method to your work.

1. Tact and Method.

Our minds are better apt to handle stressful situations earlier on in the day, so working on your hardest tasks first shortly after you wake up will give you better ability to cope and have energy for the task at hand.

2. Planning to save time.

You can plan to save time by order, thoroughness, and dispatch. Slow dilatory ways make much work out of very little. Order is where everything is in its correct place. Thoroughness is where you obtain great care and attention to detail. Dispatch is where you deal with a task quickly and efficiently.

3. Having a Definite Aim.

Decide how long a time is required for a given task by asking what is involved in the completion of the task, and then bend every effort toward accomplishing the work in the given time. For those bigger tasks, break them up into bite size accomplishable pieces so that you can have greater success in completing them. This reduces lag, long work hours, and seeming as though you are always at work with no work being done.

4. Boundaries.

Knowing when to stop so that you have time to take care of yourself, family, and to just give you time to decompress is crucial for your vitality. This is where self care is paramount to keep you from breaking down and not thinking clearly. Knowing your bodies signs of burnout will aid you to setting healthy boundaries and saying no when it is necessary. Taking time for self care is a key aspect to being effective in your work.

5. Bookends: which I like to call your morning and evening routine.

The time when you first wake up and the time when you retire for the evening should be devoted entirely for getting ready or winding down, reading books, meditating, writing in a journal, being out in nature, and most importantly device free. These bookends to your day can give you the power to regain your motivation, fulfillment, passion, and gratification.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Offer to reset with them, for it may just be good for you too. Go out in nature without technology and unwind. Just 90 minutes in nature can restore the part of your brain that recharges your mental ability. You can then return to your duty with restored energy. For extreme burnout cases, a longer period of time may be needed for a complete recharge, even up to 5 days.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

My recommendation for employers to help their staff reverse burnout is to first and foremost create an environment where the employees feel safe to share their thoughts and be also comfortable to receive constructive criticism. Here are a few other suggestions:

Provide a mental health expert onsite for employees to come to as needed and to train them to recognize the main signs of burnout and how to prevent it.

Company wellness plan that includes not only dental and medical, but massage and chiropractic care.

Provide a work space that contains a garden and trees or a designated room where one can go for quiet time or to meditate.

Encourage employees to take vacation.

Wellness App.

Wellness group within office for accountability.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

For most businesses, it is paramount for profit in order for the company to succeed. Unfortunately, most times when companies are profit driven, the people driven concept is overlooked and it is easy to say that people can be replaceable. If we focus more on how to create a paradigm shift where the employees are valued and not treated as a means to an end, the workplace would see more value and profit being put forth from the team.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake most people make when trying to reverse burnout is not knowing their personal signs of exhaustion and burnout. This is where you may experience anxiety from how to get everything done that you need to, not knowing where to start, and even how to break out of it. The worst thing that you can do at this time is to keep going because you think you have to. When you feel like this, do these three things:

Stop what you are doing and give yourself time to decompress.

Step Back and assess the situation to find the triggering event(s).

Take Action to change what you can and focus on what is priority.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Service for others. Especially service that includes something that you are passionate about. I like to call this the boomerang concept, because if there was a 6th reason to beat burnout, this would be it.

According to the World Happiness Report, people give their time and money for others in return for greater life satisfaction and a longer healthier life. Whether these actions are done intentionally or not, when a charitable donation is given or a voluntary good deed is performed, it activates the reward center of our brains. Positive reinforcement and benefits naturally occur when we put our energies to focus on those around us, therefore helping not only others, but ourselves also.

A few ways that you can be of service to others can be to donate blood, fill up the persons gas tank behind you, volunteer at local charities, and contribute financially to a foundation that you are very keen on.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are a handful of wonderful people that it would be a great privilege to meet, yet it would be an honor to meet Arianna Huffington personally. She holds so much knowledge in such a graceful way that not many have that elegance.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I love getting to know new people, and it would be an honor to have you connect with me here. In fact, if you are interested in knowing the 3 ways to increase your productivity, you can check out my Keen Mastery course that was launched during the pandemic, which gives you the framework to cut your time on each task. Also, it would mean the world to me if you can tune in to the Off Beat Self Care Show and let me know what you think. I look forward to connecting with you!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!