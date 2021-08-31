Jackie Torres: “Have Patience and Be Consistent”

Have Patience and Be Consistent: All worth accomplishments require patience. Most people give up on their fitness or health journey after a few weeks because they are not seeing results or they feel miserable with their crash diets. It’s important to understand when you start an effective training program to reach a healthy body weight, that significant visual results in the body take at least 2–3 weeks, and body composition changes can take anywhere from 2–3 months. This is why it’s so important to work with a plan which you will enjoy long term and has manageable actions.

The founder of WONDERBODY, an online fitness, nutrition & wellness training program to bring lasting results for women, Jackie’s motto is fitness inside-out. Having struggled for many years with body image, fitness eventually came into her life as a form of therapy from her stressful corporate job. The life changing results that came from fitness led her to bring those same results to others as a personal trainer. Through her journey of learning about nutrition, how the body works, and discovering that mental health is at the forefront of it all, she developed WONDERBODY, a program that looks at fitness on a macro level. It takes into account all aspects of a woman’s health, and is centered on learning to appreciate the amazing functioning of their body in order to work with it to achieve results.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As a kid I was not even remotely “athletic”. I grew up in a very feminine home with mostly women where sports were just not something girls were encouraged to do. Through much of grade school I was a pleasantly chubby girl who played the piano. I remember the P.E. days where I was nearly the last 10 year old picked to be on the dodgeball team and I would turn red like a tomato after running for 10 seconds. I had started to believe very early in my life that I wasn’t “built to be athletic”, though I deeply desired to prove to myself that I was capable of it. Even through college I was a bit overweight and subconscious about my body. Looking back on it, I missed out on so many years of just being happy, grateful, understanding and loving my body so that I could work with it, instead of constantly shaming it. I don’t ever want girls or women to feel that way. It’s my goal to teach women and young girls about their bodies so that they can never feel that way again and so they can come to love their bodies like they deserve to be loved.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

A huge change in my lifestyle happened when I decided to start going to the gym on my lunch breaks at work in a very stressful time in my life. I was working 10+ hour days and had an hour commute. This small initiative stirred something inside of me, although I had no idea what I was doing at the time. I just knew I wanted to show up at the gym at least 3–4 days a week for 30 mins. It eventually turned into a habit that was so therapeutic for me, I decided to keep it. Each year that passed it felt more like a part of me, and I loved the feeling of getting my friends to work out with me and giving them that rush of amazing energy. A few years later, I met Kelsey Wells, a trainer who I hugely admire at a fitness event. I remember telling her, “You inspire me so much! I wish I could do that and bring that energy, joy, and life into people’s lives in such a beautiful way!” She looked me dead in the eye and said, “You can! You will! You have the power in you.” I was completely shaken. Her few sentences literally made me sign up for the NASM course a few days later.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who I’m grateful for. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my family, who has always been super supportive especially as I balanced studying to become a trainer and my full-time job.

I also have to thank a wonderful mentor and friend, Karissa Kouchis, who has been a huge driving force for WONDERBODY and where it’s headed. I’m beyond grateful for all the encouragement she has given at the times when I’ve most needed it. You might not imagine how powerful saying “I believe in you” to someone can be, but she said this to me one day, and it’s replayed in my mind helping me push through some major obstacles.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh, there are many mistakes that happen to you especially when starting a business. The most interesting mistake when I started my career was expecting that by being an expert or a trainer, it would be easy to do things exactly the way you are supposed to. The truth is, when you are training other people and managing a business, it makes things more challenging. It means you have to work harder than anyone else to maintain that fitness as a leader. A leader sets the example and goes above and beyond to make sure those looking to them for help are not lost or stuck. There’s an extra level of dedication that I didn’t imagine existed because there is stress and long work hours just like in any industry, but also physical drain from putting a lot of energy out into your sessions.

But the rewarding feeling you get when you see your clients’ fitness, wellbeing, health, and happiness improve, that makes all of it so worthwhile!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!” — Rocky Balboa

This resonates so much with me because when you start a business, just like when you start on your fitness journey, you’re going to get knocked to the ground more than once. I’ve experienced this so many times I lost count.

Especially if you’re an optimist, some of those hits can feel like you won’t get back up and have to drop out of the fight, but it really comes down to what you want out of life and how much you are willing to fight for it. That is really how winning is done, whatever winning looks like for you.

Whether it’s getting in the shape you want, feeling more energized than ever, or being able to run alongside your kids with ease, it’s not going to always be easy or pretty. But if your motives are important enough, you need to build the mental muscle to get back up no matter how much you trip.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working largely on my Youtube Channel to bring new nutrition, fitness, and health videos every week. This channel is a very important project because WONDERBODY’s goal is to educate women on nutrition, health, fitness, and ultimately how their body works, so that they learn to truly appreciate it. Most women don’t realize that their body is something to be in awe over. It’s so extraordinary! We aren’t something static. Our bodies are one of the most dynamic things in the universe, and it’s changing every millisecond. My ultimate goal is to make women fall in love with their bodies again by bringing them as much relevant information as possible, so that they learn to work with their bodies instead of against it.

I am also rolling out a Precision Nutrition & Training Program in September for dedicated female professionals and entrepreneurs who want to work with me closely 1–1 to achieve measurable fitness results. It is a premium service which includes a plan completely tailored to the clients’ needs, precise goals, and schedule. The goal of the program is not only to achieve your desired results, but by the end of the program to have a comprehensive understanding of nutrition & exercise which enables you to be able to continue making healthy decisions and incorporate everything learned in your life consistently.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

As a NASM Certified Trainer specialized in Women’s Fitness and Certified in Nutrition, I’ve worked for years with women of all ages, mothers, professionals, and entrepreneurs, to help them achieve their fitness and weight loss goals, improve their nutrition and metabolism, switch to healthy habits, and rebuild their strong core.

I’m obsessed with learning about the body, homeostasis, and health, both mental and physical, and I particularly study how women’s’ bodies differ to men’s. My approach to fitness is that it must always provide health, never take away from it.

One of the things that I think makes me such a successful coach is that I know too well the struggle for so many busy women to lose weight and make healthy choices. I lived that story for so much of my life, that I can naturally understand my clients. I really dig deep into listening to each one of their stories, their needs and desires, which has been pivotal for guiding them to success.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Well, first we must define “Health”. Health is the absence of disease and a state of wellbeing in the body. You can’t necessarily say to someone who has no proven disease in their body, but weighs 250lbs that they are not healthy. However, clinical research has demonstrated that there are body weight levels for each individual, or body fat percentages to be more precise, where they are at a higher risk for disease.

It’s really important to note that certain diseases are hard to identify in our body because they are asymptomatic, such as fatty liver. According to years of clinical research by the Buchinger Wilhelmi clinic, two of the biggest indicators of a presence of fatty liver are being above a specific BMI or “Body Mass Index”, which divides your weight by your height, as well as higher body circumferences. This is key because if a fatty liver reaches a state of Liver Cirrhosis, it is no longer reversible, and the liver is one of the most important organs for your body to function.

So, “Healthy Body Weight” is when the weight of your body fat, or your body fat percentage is within a specific range where you as an individual are going to be at the lowest risk for disease.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

The average scale will not tell you the whole story. The key is to understand how much of your overall weight is body fat, muscle, water, etc. This is the most correct way to measure how “over” or “under” weight you are.

Many “fit” women that you see at the gym might weigh 145lbs although you guess they weigh 110lbs. This is because muscle weighs more than fat. So, as you become more thin or toned, your overall body weight can stay nearly exactly the same. The key is to measure your body fat percentage and compare that the ranges where there is a risk in your health for your gender and age. A few ways of measuring this from least reliable to most reliable are using online calculators, using a body fat caliper, or weighing yourself on a professional body composition scale. This last option is the one I highly recommend.

You then want to compare your percentage to the risk chart based on your age and gender. A ballpark healthy body fat percentage for the average woman is between 16% — 30%. Anything below or above that range is usually problematic for the body. Women trying to get pregnant or are pregnant should aim to be a bit closer to 17%-22% body fat.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being over or under a healthy body weight puts your body in a position where disease or “dis ease” can very easily take over. You might already be aware that being under or over a healthy body fat percentage puts you at great risk for diseases such as hormone imbalances, high blood pressure, liver disease, pregnancy complications, certain forms of cancer, and diabetes, as it may affect insulin resistance.

This happens because body fat is something that we definitely need to be able to function in our bodies, but in a manageable amount. Think of the way we need body fat like the way we would need coats to keep us warm in an igloo. If we have an insane amount of coats and we allow them to take over all the space in our living area, our capacity to do basic things in our home greatly reduces. Just imagine if your house was filled with coats everywhere right now. It can come to a point where they disturb your entire life, and you might not even be able to breathe because they take up so much space. On the opposite side of the spectrum, it’s also a gigantic problem if you’re freezing in an igloo and you don’t have any coats to keep you warm. The same scenario happens in your body. It absolutely needs body fat, but in a manageable amount so that it’s efficient and you can survive.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

A person with a healthy body weight is going to automatically be in a better position for cardiovascular health, which will affect almost everything they do because they will be utilizing more oxygen! Therefore, they will be able to run and keep up with their kids easily, they will be able to go up stairs without fatiguing as much or running out of breath, and their heart health will be in a better position, as well as the health of all of their other organs.

Energy levels are something that are greatly affected by body weight. If you notice people with faster paced breathing, they have more difficulty getting oxygen to the blood. The more oxygen able to reach the blood, the more energized you feel. Getting to a healthy body weight also dramatically helps reduce muscle and joint pains for many people. Most often, this pain is in the lower back.

However, one of the greatest things that clients experience as an improvement to their lives when they achieve a healthy body weight are the mental benefits including a boost in their confidence because they feel stronger and more energized, and more alive (naturally if they are getting more oxygen!), and the ability to cope with stress so much better.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

First I have to point out that nothing in our bodies can ever be permanent. We are constantly renewing. It is ultra important to address this misconception. The key is to focus on being sustainable, but not permanent because that’s biologically impossible and people don’t realize this.

Our body is one of the most dynamic things on the planet and the precise amount of body mass actually fluctuates with every breath you take. The human body has about 37.2 trillion cells. To give you an idea of the changes you experience in a day, every single second alone our body makes around 3.8 million cells, while close to 1 million cells die, and 37 thousand billion billion chemical reactions occur in the human body.

Now, when it comes to sustaining a Healthy Body Weight Level, these are the five things you need to:

Lose The Right Kind of Weight, Body Fat.

Many women come to me saying they’ve been doing cardio exercises 5 days a week while keeping a calorie deficit, and they can’t seem to see results. While they may start to lose weight in the beginning, the problem is that they aren’t losing the right kind of weight like they think. When the body is in a caloric deficit (when you are consuming less calories than you burn), you’re not consuming enough protein, and you’re barely training with resistance, it starts to take the protein inside your muscles to convert that into energy. That is a huge problem, because losing muscle means your metabolism slows down. So the calorie deficit is no longer a calorie deficit within a week or two because the body learns to run with less calories. In these cases, by incorporating specific resistance training into my clients’ week and making sure they consume enough protein, we switch on their metabolism and allow their bodies to utilize fat and carbs for energy versus the protein in their muscles.

2. Increase & Maintain Lean Muscle.

Muscle on your body is not only necessary to protect your bones, and prevent premature aging, but it is also one of the biggest fuelers of your metabolism. Lean muscle burns around 14 calories per pound per day, while body fat burns about 2–3 calories per day per pound. This makes muscle your metabolism’s best friend. Going on a crazy juice detox while running and spinning 5 days a week is going to take a toll on the amount of muscle in your body. You want to be sure that if you aren’t gaining muscle, you are at least keeping the muscle you already have on your body. This is done first and foremost by making sure you are getting enough protein, something many women don’t get enough of, especially during a detox.

3. Get Accountable.

In order to achieve a healthy body weight, the best thing I can recommend is to find someone who is experienced in maintaining good health and has your best interest at heart to help you stay accountable. This could either be a coach, trainer, mentor, or friend who has already achieved great results or has helped others as well. Human beings need each other and we need accountability. We often have no clue what we are doing when we start something new. So if we ask an athletic friend or a personal trainer to advise us on how to lose weight, it is the fastest way to achieve the results we desire.

4. Have Patience and Be Consistent.

All worthy accomplishments require patience. Most people give up on their fitness or health journey after a few weeks because they are not seeing results or they feel miserable with their crash diets. It’s important to understand when you start an effective training program to reach a healthy body weight, that significant visual results in the body take at least 2–3 weeks, and body composition changes can take anywhere from 2–3 months. This is why it’s so important to work with a plan which you will enjoy long term and has manageable actions.

The other key is to be consistent. Sustaining a healthy body weight is like sustaining healthy teeth and gum health. You need to brush your teeth at least daily and floss. It must become a part of your routine.

5. Understand and Appreciate Your Body.

Understanding how your body works and what your body needs will quickly shift your thinking, and is a critical piece of the equation. Coming from a place of resistance with your body versus appreciation always backfires. It sounds silly to say, but sometimes we have to remember that your body does not work like Instagram filters, nor does your metabolism work like an instant notification. What it actually does incredibly well is keep you alive through all the messes. When you can appreciate the incredible body that you live in, you will take care of it for life because it’s the only thing that will be with you for life.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

As explained before, the right word here is ”sustainably”, because your body weight fluctuates every day and every hour. That said, maintaining a higher metabolism is key for those with a tendency to gain weight to maintain a healthy body weight. One of the best ways to fuel that metabolism is by having a higher percentage of lean muscle mass on the body. The more percentage of your body is composed of lean muscle, the faster your metabolism.

Yo-yo dieting is one of the worst things you can do to your metabolism, and it’s the main reason why so many women have difficulty with losing weight. Yo-yo diets focus on quickly making you lose weight, but it’s never the right kind of weight. This results in a slower metabolism and you gaining weight right back again very quickly. The best thing you can do is stay away from yo-yo dieting, learn about how many calories you should be getting to be in a healthy, sustainable calorie deficit to reach your goals, and most importantly, how much protein, fat and carbs you should be having to reach those goals and keep lean muscle on your body.

Another important thing to keep in mind in terms of exercise is that the body goes through plateaus and needs to be challenged as well.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The first mistake I see particularly women maken is doing too much cardio and not getting enough protein. By incorporating resistance training into their weekly routine and making sure they are getting at least 20g of protein per meal, they will be on the right track.

I also see people doing detoxes or fasting, then poorly breaking or ending their fast or detox. The way that you break a fast is just as important as the fast itself, because consuming foods that are difficult to digest such as fat or complex carbs immediately after a fast is going to basically undo any progress you got from the fast. For detoxes, it’s the same concept, however fasting is generally going to provide a greater benefit to the body than a detox. It’s also best to do fasting or detoxes in limited amounts and only for a specific time frame so as to not cause too much stress on the body which can reduce your metabolism. For example, if intermittent fasting with a 16 hour fast window or longer, it is more beneficial for women to do 2–3 days out of the week maximum versus every single day. If going through a longer fast, such as 24 hours or more, this should be kept to roughly once a month maximum.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The main problem people are dealing with is information overwhelm. There is an enormous amount of vague and sometimes faulty information on the internet. Another huge roadblock people deal with is that they don’t know how to plan or prepare properly to set themselves up for success. Most people literally don’t know where to start, and when they do, they don’t know how to continue.

We also live in a society that mainly accommodates a style of living which is detrimental to our health. It’s so hard for us to find healthy options, and many times, things are labelled to us as “healthy” when they aren’t doing our health any good, such as green smoothies which contain over 30g of sugar.

If we look across the majority of offices or public spaces, food options are limited to vending machines or convenience shops stocked with sugary, salty foods which might not specifically make you gain weight, but they disrupt your body’s insulin and sodium levels which wreak all kinds of havoc on your hormones, organs including your brain and liver, and metabolism. Also, a specific trend has now become more of a problem than ever. With virtual meetings, work, and the ability to order anything on demand to your home, people are barely moving throughout the day. This is a real risk for your health, because the human body is literally designed to move throughout the day.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

My biggest piece of advice is to start with one small change. This is how everyone starts. If you have decided that you want to make a change, whatever that goal might be, commit yourself to one small change that you are going to make. This way, if you mess up in the other areas you want to change such as nutrition, exercise, hydration, you will still feel like a success because you committed to that one change. For example, when I first started exercising, I committed to going to the gym during my lunch break for just 3 days out of the week. Because I had given myself an easy goal, it encouraged me to end up at the gym 4 days out of the week and it also encouraged me to eat better.

Start off with just one thing that feels manageable, like drinking 64 oz. of water, eating at least 20g of protein per meal, or exercising for 3 days out of the week. When you start to feel successful in one area, you begin to apply that to other areas of your life.

Now, if you are truly committed to making a lasting change, you are then going to need a plan. In order to integrate things into our lives properly, we always need some sort of a plan, a foolproof one which will anticipate any setbacks. It’s so important to take some time to map out your goals and the right strategy for your particular situation. Getting some help with this from a professional or someone who has achieved your results is key.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This is what I am trying to create with WONDERBODY. It is a movement towards fitness inside-out here to bring to women the truth about the incredibly amazing body they possess, so that women of all ages can learn to appreciate and fall in love again with their bodies, replacing all of the body shaming that currently exists.

I believe this movement is ultimately going to be something that will help bring eating disorders such as binge eating, anorexia, and bulimia to an end.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

It would be a dream come true to have a private breakfast with Tony Robbins. He has been such a huge influence in my life. I can attribute so much of my mental fitness and life philosophy to his audio tapes and attending UPW. His work has impacted so many people all over the world and he has left such a positive mark on so many. It would be the greatest privilege to speak with him, ask him so many questions and take in everything I could learn from him so that I could positively impact as many people as possible.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

