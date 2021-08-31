Brian Corey of Outpatient: “Don’t overthink”

Don’t overthink. You can think of a million reasons why a concept or an idea won’t work. You’re probably right. But at a startup, you have one advantage and that is that you’re nimble. You can most likely recover from any mistake if you rectify fast enough. And what if the concept works?? Working with the military didn’t make a ton of logical sense on its face for us. We had heard of the very long sales cycles. Members of the military are usually healthy and young. What use would they have for Outpatient? Thankfully, we weren’t overthinking that. We just went and had a few conversations that identified a specific need that our product could serve, and we found a commercial entry point that was years faster than the standard process. Yay for thinking just enough, but not too much!

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Corey.

Brian Corey is co-founder/CEO of Outpatient, a digital health, medical task, and care coordination tool for families, medical professionals, health systems, and military medical services that he hatched after his own family caregiving experience. Previously, Brian was COO at Premise Data and built operating systems and mobile apps at Facebook. He was formerly President at Brightstar Corp. and helped drive major revenue and profit growth preceding its sale to Softbank. Brian also has held various positions at Amazon, Katzenbach Partners, Accenture, and others.

Brian earned a BA from Northwestern University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Brian lives in Lafayette, CA with his wife, son and daughter. He cooks fancy food, plays guitar badly, and is an exuberant fan of sports teams, dogs, and friends.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After a few years at a startup, my world was rocked when my Mom had a serious medical incident. It was so significant that my dad could not handle all of her care needs by himself. So my brother and I took turns flying home to help out, but it soon became clear that even that would not be enough. I made the decision to become a temporary but full time caregiver for my Mom for several months, leaving my startup and putting my career on hold.

Throughout this caregiving experience, I was shocked by how unprepared I was in handling medical challenges and how unhelpful the current system and tools were for family caregivers. While on the hunt for useful products and good advice, I reconnected with a friend and former colleague, Pete Yewell, who had also experienced a similar life change in his family. After we shared our tips and tricks, complaints, and most importantly, our family health challenges and experiences as caregivers, we decided to come together to found Outpatient to simplify every caregiver’s work and life.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Right after we thought we had achieved product-market fit in eldercare communities, the COVID-19 crisis hit. This was obviously a very tough situation for many people, including senior living communities, which were being the hardest hit by the crisis. Although our product was very useful for keeping family members informed and in touch with their loved ones, our customers (Senior Living Communities) were falling on tough times. Their highest priority was of course keeping their residents and employees safe but their businesses were under tremendous pressure. We saw cccupancy/growth in the industry plateau and in some cases, shrink. Our previously highest revenue growth segment stalled basically overnight. Since we had other revenue streams, we weren’t in total crisis but it was an extremely critical situation. Even hospitals/health systems were uncertain of their financial prospects in the short- and medium-term due to the lockdown of elective procedures. We needed to act quickly.

We did two things in order to respond. First, we turned more of our product and sales attention to a brand new, but fast growing segment of our business — Military Hospitals. Second, we decided to make our Senior Living product free until lockdown was over.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Above all else, I’m driven by the feeling of responsibility to others and to myself. When things are hard, especially when things are hard, I think about my teammates, our customers/users, our investors, and my family. They are relying on me to do more than my part to make this work.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

With grit and resilience, we were a) able to not only survive the pandemic, but grow even faster than before and b) keep worried families/institutions in touch with each other in their greatest time of need while creating goodwill and long-term revenue prospects. During the pandemic, without any downsizing, we reached a key milestone of profitability. While it may not be en vogue in today’s hot fundraising market to focus on profitability, we wanted to take control of our own future in case the pandemic extends further or other market shocks occur.

The pandemic was pretty clarifying for Outpatient and I’m proud to have navigated it the way we did. With our clear focus, we have product-market fit and we are well-positioned for explosive growth. We have the best teammates we could ask for and a large group of “raving fans” as customers.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Being a founder is a little like being a cornerback in the National Football League — you’ve got to have a short memory and move on from your mistakes quickly.

My first (of many) mistakes I made when first starting Outpatient was in designing our first prototype. I was so consumed by ALL of my frustrations with caregiving that I designed a product that would “solve it all”. There were so many problems the original prototype was trying to address that it was a Dead on Arrival product — too overwhelming for users, too complex to build cheaply, and too bloated to focus on basic value propositions. We had Social Networking, Real Time Video, AI recommendation engine, OCR/Image recognition all crammed into one mobile app that would be able to help families navigate the logistics of any medical issue. It was bold, ambitious, overkill and completely unfeasible.

In my first user experience session, filled with people who were our primary initial demographic (35–55 year old working moms who took care of their kids and their aging parents), it took less than a minute for one of the more vocal participants to say: “I’m sure this is all great but before I use my phone to retrofit my living room for my mom, I just need to remind my son what medications he needs to give her today while I am here!”

It’s funny to look back at our first prototype to see all the stuff I thought we should do. Sometimes, in our excitement about technology, we forget to keep things simple and we forget that sometimes the most basic needs are still not adequately covered by the technology that’s in use today. Really listening to your customers/users about what they need NOW is a great way of ensuring you’ll be there for them when they’re ready to invest in what they need in the future.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

In the world of healthcare IT, there are not a lot of examples of great user experiences in software. Our company is very design-led — our ethos is simple, modern, easy. Whether that’s the user experience of our App or dealing with us on a contract negotiation, that’s what we are striving for.

The usage/engagement of our user base corroborates our belief that if you make it simple, modern and easy, people will use (and pay for) our product.

One hospital executive, while evaluating the Outpatient App for the Children’s Hospital he was in charge of, had my co-founder Pete and I on the phone one day. He was more “in the weeds” of our App than most executives are while evaluating a purchase decision — we love that, by the way. After a few minutes of question and answer, he asked us if we thought we could become the “front end” of a shall-not-be-named Electronic Health Records System.

This was quite a compliment to our company, as we only touch about 1% of the surface area that an EHR system does. In many ways, we are trying to highlight only the things that are in EHR systems that are critical to caregiving and highlight them in language that “normal” people can understand — so having a simple, easy, modern interface is what can make an EHR system more usable and valuable to all parties. Simplicity is at the core of what we do and it is extremely rare in our industry.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’ve come around later in my career to this but having hobbies and adhering to a schedule to do them is an awesome way to avoid burnout. We work really hard and have such a singular focus when we are at startups. I’ve found that the ability to compartmentalize time is a super power — I’m all in on whatever I’m doing in the moment but it isn’t 24/7 Outpatient (maybe just 14/6?).

Currently, I carve out time to be a youth basketball coach and an avid home chef during many evenings, I workout really early in the morning, and I’m a passionate supporter of my kids’ soccer games on the weekends. These non-Outpatient activities keep me balanced and passionate about something else.

But probably the biggest tip for thriving and not burning out in your career is to do work that is personally meaningful to you, that compensates you well, and that you do with people you enjoy spending time with. If at least two of these things are true, I’d posit that work feels less like work. It will be something you love to do and that’s hard to burn out from.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

As you’d expect there is a very long list of people who have helped me achieve success. My parents. My brother. My friends. My teachers. My investors. My customers. My former bosses. My co-founder. My teammates and former colleagues. My wife. My children. All of them have played important roles in my story.

I will highlight one particular former teammate for whom I am very grateful. I worked with Joanna Lee Shevelenko at Facebook and then at a startup after we both left Facebook. She really exemplifies one of my own career mantras of “hiring only people who are better than you”. While at Facebook, we developed an easy camaraderie. She was so good at her job (and everything) that I knew she would be one of the most important people I could hire or convince to join me at any job in the future.

I cannot remember a time when I made a work request, or tasked her with something, or asked her to create anything where what she did wasn’t well-beyond anything I would have come up with myself. I’m grateful that she has innate trust in my decisions, ethics, and leadership.

Luckily, I have worked with a few people like this throughout my career (they know who they are!). The trust that I have in Joanna, and people like her, makes it so much easier to do my job. Most importantly, she makes the job not feel like a job. One of the great joys of my career is seeing people like Joanna just kick ass. She went on to succeed me as COO of Premise and has more recently co-founded her own venture fund, F7 Ventures. Sorry if this embarrassed you, JLS!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We believe our company mission brings goodness to the world. In that way, any success we have simplifying healthcare is a direct benefit. It is a great honor to serve our customers in doing good. Outpatient helps enable an elderly mom to feel closer to her adult kids if they live a nation away. Outpatient helps a flight doctor deploy to a location that’s hard hit by COVID so that she can administer care. Outpatient helps a nurse rotation to share updates with each other about how to best take care of a young boy stricken with cancer who was admitted to the hospital today. Outpatient helps me avoid embarrassment because I have my kids’ medical information in my pocket and I don’t have to call my wife to remind me of their pediatrician’s name and phone number.

In addition, throughout the lockdown, we made our App available for free to those sectors hardest hit by COVID-19. We have sponsored and funded awareness and research for MS and Nephrotic Syndrome.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t overthink. You can think of a million reasons why a concept or an idea won’t work. You’re probably right. But at a startup, you have one advantage and that is that you’re nimble. You can most likely recover from any mistake if you rectify fast enough. And what if the concept works?? Working with the military didn’t make a ton of logical sense on its face for us. We had heard of the very long sales cycles. Members of the military are usually healthy and young. What use would they have for Outpatient? Thankfully, we weren’t overthinking that. We just went and had a few conversations that identified a specific need that our product could serve, and we found a commercial entry point that was years faster than the standard process. Yay for thinking just enough, but not too much! It will feel like it’s taking forever to get traction because this is more important to you than it is to anyone else. Why hasn’t she returned my email? What is taking him so long to respond to this amazing job offer? Why is this contract negotiation taking so long? How come those people haven’t logged in yet? One of your best attributes as an entrepreneur is your impatience. Never let that go! But truly, since you care more about your company than anyone on the outside does (yet), your company won’t always be the highest priority to someone else. Don’t beat yourself up about it. Be persistent and follow up, but understand that your frame of reference is different than theirs until you’re successful in making them the same 🙂 You are data-driven. But there is no data (yet). Adapt accordingly. Especially if you’re coming from a more established organization, you might be used to having a treasure trove of data from which to make decisions. At an early stage startup, you often don’t have the data and certainly not the scale of data you might normally need to analyze a situation and react. Trust your gut, make the call, and set up the parameters and tooling to hopefully capture the data you’ll need to measure to determine if it was the right call. Learning when to cut bait on a feature is hard. I’ve probably cut more features out of Outpatient than we have kept in. As the chief architect of the product, each one of those cuts stings. It’s like an admission that I was wrong. After 30 seconds of “woe is me”, I remind myself we are cutting it for a good reason. Since our ethos is “simple, modern, easy”, the less we have in our UX, the better. When I/we come up with these concepts, we always think the feature is going to be game-changing. Many times, after a month or two, it’s clear it isn’t. We listen to our customers, we monitor usage, and we make calculated decisions. Don’t take a lot of risk on hiring. Entrepreneurship is of course about taking risk. Hiring risk is not a risk to be trifled with, however. I’d rather hire slow than fast at a startup because the cost of a mistake in hiring is extravagant on team morale, culture, company performance, growth rate and burn rate. At the outset of Outpatient (and still to this day, for the most part), we started staffing by hiring contractors for a trial period with an intent-to-hire if all worked out for both sides. This has been an excellent way for us to vet possible employees and vice versa. Our very first iPhone App was built by an engineer who ultimately was a bad fit for Outpatient — we rebuilt the app after hiring a better fit. If that engineer had been a full-time hire, we would have possibly given equity to a non-performer, could have had a difficult breakup, or could have set our bar too low for hiring. Thankfully, we could more easily make a change and while it cost us some runway, we were able to act quickly enough to mend the ship.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

My general approach is to never get too high during the highs or too low during the lows. Obviously this is hard in both directions. For sure, celebrating wins is important. Startups are difficult journeys and most don’t end up being successful. So when you get a win, no matter how small, I’ve found it is great for team morale and founder sanity. I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing that first investor wire hit our bank account. Nor will I forget the euphoria of winning that 2nd military contract (They like us! They really, really like us!). Celebrate those wins authentically and publicly so that the whole team is acknowledged and feels the validation you feel.

I ride the lows of being a founder with my co-founder. This is one of the huge benefits of having a partner in this journey. Of course celebrating with them is much better. But having someone else going through tough times with you makes it far less lonely. It also gives you the opportunity to be a cheerleader for them at times; or them for you. That forges the bonds of a team!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A long time ago, in a job interview, the interviewer asked me “What is the biggest problem in the world?” Without a lot of time to think through that thorny question, I answered “extreme income inequality”. He followed up with “How would you solve that?” My response to that off the cuff was “if I had known that was going to be your followup question, I would have chosen a different answer.” I do believe that many of the ills of the world would be solved by narrowing this gap — the way in which to do it is still unclear to me.

I believe the incentives and the system of capitalism have driven tremendous progress and good throughout modern history. How best to retain those levers while helping to alleviate the schisms that have come from economic class division? I don’t have an answer but I’m inspired by people like the late Leila Janah, who looked for model approaches to doing social good through capitalism.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

@outpatientapp @brianrcorey on Twitter/Instagram; @outpatientapp @bcorey on Facebook; @Outpatient App @brcorey on LinkedIn

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!