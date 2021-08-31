Kelly Roach: “Mentorship”

Mentorship. You need someone who has been where you want to go who can help you get there , which is why I’m so passionate about mentoring 6, 7 and 8-figure women around the globe.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelly Roach.

Business strategist Kelly Roach transforms overworked entrepreneurs into seven-figure CEOs, by teaching them how to leverage timeless business principles, employed by billion-dollar corporations, with the speed and agility of the most powerful online marketing strategies of today.

Prior to starting her own company, Kelly spent years in corporate America, rising through the ranks of a Fortune 500 to become the youngest Sales VP in the company. During her time in corporate, Kelly led a team of over 100 to record-breaking sales, even during the economic downturn of 2008–2010.

Kelly’s multi-million dollar company, Kelly Roach Coaching LLC, is the fastest-growing coaching program on the market, and the first of its kind. Her accountability-driven approach has been responsible for hundreds of clients finding financial freedom through entrepreneurship. Kelly is also the creator of the Live Launch Method, a simplicity meets strategy approach to making millions online through launches that consistently generate 6-figure results.



Kelly is not only a best-selling author but is also an ongoing expert on ABC, NBC, Fox, and The CW. She has been featured in some of the world’s leading publications including Inc. and Forbes and is the host of the Top 50 Marketing podcast, The Unstoppable Entrepreneur Show.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I knew from a young age that I wasn’t going to settle for the circumstances I was handed in life. I came from a family of 5 siblings, my mom was a stay at home mom, and my dad worked for a nonprofit. There were months where bills barely got paid, I was on the free lunch program… nothing about how I grew up pointed to the fact that I’d be a successful entrepreneur one day. I worked multiple jobs throughout college, and the one that probably taught me the most about business was waitressing — because I realized good things come to those who hustle. I rose the ranks at my first entry-level corporate job and 7 promotions (in just 8 years) later, I had become one of the youngest senior VPs in the company. But as I moved up in my career path, I realized I wasn’t truly fulfilled. I had a gift for helping people, and I knew I could do that on an even bigger scale. I decided to start my business and help entrepreneurs scale their businesses, grow and lead teams, and build a self-led legacy company that could provide financial and lifestyle freedom for themselves and their families… just like I wanted for mine. I built my business to 7-figures before leaving my corporate job and deciding to go full-time in the business, which has now grown to multiple 8-figures. I truly believe my purpose in this life is helping others simplify their path to financial freedom through entrepreneurship.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I just recently had a really interesting full-circle moment with my podcast, which I started 6 years ago. When I started the show, I told myself that in 15 years I was going to be the number one marketing podcast of all-time. So, fast forward to the other day, and I was editing my book, which should be coming out this upcoming February. With all the craziness going on in my company, it was the first time I had gotten a chance to look at it in probably a year or so. I was reading a part where I talked about the podcast being in the top 50 of all marketing podcasts and it was a really interesting “wow” moment for me, because I realized within the year we had gone from the top 50 to now being in the top 10. In a YEAR.

It wasn’t magic, there was not a secret thing I did to grow that fast, but it reaffirmed that the unsexy stuff, like running the drills, showing up consistently, staying focused and serving first — really pays off.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I missed out on probably months that I could’ve been earning money because I had listened to someone’s advice that I needed a great website to get my business off the ground. My first 50 customers bought from me directly from social media, and when I surveyed them they had never even looked at my website. I see prospects and clients constantly stressing over getting their website up and running first, and I stress to them that it isn’t the first and most important thing you should be focusing on as a new entrepreneur. People rarely visit your website unless you direct them there, so if you’re just getting started all you really need is a one-page template with a photo, a bio, an option above the fold to get people on your email list and a blurb about what you do and how you help people. Don’t spend your time or money on a website, when it can be spent on growth, advertising, team or other things that’ll get you a bigger and faster ROI.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

During my years in Fortune 500, my mentor Dave absolutely played a huge role in my success. He was one of the biggest advocates for my growth and success out of anyone, and encouraged me to do whatever it took to reach my highest potential. He saw what I was capable of achieving, even before I did.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think many times women and individuals overall aren’t even aware of funding options, so it’s hard to even understand or explore the options available to them.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We need to focus overall on increasing awareness of the funding options available and the option of building your own business, which is exactly why I created both the entrepreneurial Gap Year Program as well as the LEAP program for 6th through 8th graders, which is now being taught in middle schools. This will allow more of the next generation to explore the option of entrepreneurship and cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset that’ll allow them to thrive regardless of which path they choose to take.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

There are so many women that play a huge role in their families as the breadwinner, the homemaker and contributor to the family unit. The path of entrepreneurship provides more flexibility and freedom to balance the many demands we all have on our plates while also achieving our fullest potential and maximizing the impact we can make in the world and on our families. The amount of achievement that can be accomplished is astounding.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Without a doubt I want to dispel the myth of overnight success. Every person of influence that you see did not get where they are without sacrifice, discipline and commitment to mastering the basics. Every “overnight success” story you see on social media was actually years and years in the making, but so many times new entrepreneurs will quit or give up when they don’t see immediate results from their efforts. Success is a long game and you have to remember that most of the progress you are working toward is developing under the surface. Instead of getting discouraged or starting over, keep running the reps like an athlete does to master their skills.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Anyone can, in that you don’t need a degree or any fancy credentials to start your own business… but that being said, most people are not cut out for entrepreneurship. If you want to succeed, you need to be prepared and fully willing to take imperfect action and to keep learning and improving. It’s a rocky road that requires a level of mental toughness, commitment, passion and drive that many people don’t have. You can’t be the type of person who is always waiting for the “perfect time,” because that perfect time will never come. There will never be a right time career-wise, family-wise, etc. to start your business, but if you can commit to the follow-through — you can be successful. If you’re the type of person who can’t embrace change, risk-taking or stepping outside of your comfort zone and prefers routine, safety and comfortability, you might be more content with working as an employee or intrapreneur. The willingness to take imperfect action is without a doubt going to contribute to your success as a founder.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

To thrive as a female founder, you need:

Perseverance, determination, grit and understanding that every overnight success is 15 years in the making. Funding.. This can be created through bootstrapping, keeping your full time job and working on your business part time until you get it off the ground, raising funds or getting funded. Either way, you will need money available for startup costs. Mentorship. You need someone who has been where you want to go who can help you get there , which is why I’m so passionate about mentoring 6, 7 and 8-figure women around the globe. A community of other female business owners who are on the same path as you, and are serious about exponentially increasing their income, impact and influence in the world. A strategy for team building and advertising, so you’re able to create that high level of impact and influence while also reaching relevant people that’ll benefit most from the work you’re creating.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I absolutely believe that being successful and building wealth allows you to give back on a bigger scale, which is why I started the Human Family Foundation and moved my company to a 1:1 giving model in 2019. This past March we were able to fully fund a well in East Africa to provide clean drinking water to the people of Malawi and I’m so thankful that we were able to make that happen.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Right now our focus is on disrupting the education system through The Courageous Brand, a company I started with my best friend Amy. We just launched an all-new LEAP curriculum being taught in middle schools, so that students can learn entrepreneurial skills and be set up for success. We also launched a Gap Year program for high school graduates to learn entrepreneurial skills required to be successful whether they choose the path of higher education or not. Our mission is to pave alternate pathways for the next generation of leaders to succeed.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My number one dream lunch would be Napoleon Hill, the author of my all-time favorite book: Think and Grow Rich. If it were possible, that’s who I’d choose!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you so much for having me.