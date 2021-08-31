Rebecca Hay Of Rebecca Hay Designs: “Work ethic”

…Work ethic. As a founder you must be prepared to put in the work to get the job done. Especially in the early years. There certainly is a balance that can be found and I think now more than ever but when I first started my business I worked around the clock and I hustled. Sometimes it felt like I was moving at warp speed but in hindsight without that hard work I don’t believe I would have grown the business to where it is today. You have to also be able to push yourself to do the small tasks that you don’t want to do.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Hay.

Rebecca Hay is the CEO of Rebecca Hay Designs, international speaker, podcast host, and business coach. She teaches interior designers who want to attract and serve their ideal clients with greater ease and efficiency so they can have more entrepreneurial freedom — time, money, creativity. Rebecca believes in collaboration over competition and that given the right tools any designer can have entrepreneurial freedom — time, money, & creativity, without sacrificing the things that matter most.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I always loved Interior Design but followed the traditional path first. I studied political science at university and then traveled teaching English overseas in Spain. Eventually I made my way back to Canada where I went to film school and pursued a career in acting. But the reality was I got tired of working in a restaurant between gigs. So I went back to school for design and haven’t looked back. I love being creative but also building a business at the same time. All my years of growing a business has made me realize that I have a passion for business and so now enjoy teaching other designers how to grow their own design businesses through online courses and my podcast.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

It’s hard to pick just one story. But I suppose the most interesting thing would be my early decision to focus on Instagram. In the early days of Instagram and Instagram stories most people could not understand why I shared so much of my personal life online. Looking back it was the best decision I could’ve made. It helped me grow a beautiful community and showcase who I am and how I run my business. When I first started sharing more online than most designers in my realm I had close friends tell me to stop and that nobody wanted to listen to me. Turns out 13,000 followers later and a thriving million dollar business. I was right to stay true to myself and share the parts that I felt others needed to see.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I suppose one of the funny mistakes would be in my own house. I did not want to invest in a professional to measure my windows for drapery. I insisted on doing it myself to save money. I measured and the drapes were made but when we went to install them they were 12 inches too long. To this day my drapes still puddle on the ground behind the sofa and I hate it. The lesson I learned is to always invest in the professionals who are worth our weight in gold.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my very first boss in this industry, Stephen Taylor. He showed me the ways of running a design firm. I learned how to manage a project from start to finish and work with very high-end clients. It elevated my own personal design taste and my ability to service clientele at a higher level than I could’ve experienced if I had just jumped into running my own business. There’s so much to be said from learning from others. I also credit all my designer gals who are always one phone call away when I have a question and I need help figuring something out.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

This is a great question. To be honest I think there was a lot holding women back. And unfortunately I think it’s a greater cultural and societal issue. I talk often in my podcast about women needing to trust their intuition more. I think as a society we teach women to only speak up when asked to speak or, follow the rules and don’t step out of the lines. These are the exact traits to make someone a successful business owner however. I’ve learned that in business if you don’t ask for what you want you’re likely not going to get it. But in life I feel that women have been encouraged to trust the outside world, the rule makers and not their intuition. Only raise your hand if you know the answer, don’t speak up if you haven’t been asked to speak. Don’t disturb the peace to the party line and be a good girl. Women tend to hold back and feel impostor syndrome in business more than our male counterparts. Also, women are mothers and many of us choose to spend time at home with our family, losing those years where we could be building our business. One way to support women is to provide adequate childcare so that women can find a balance. Also I think articles like this that Spotlight women founders show other women it’s possible. So much of my own business success has been from seeing others succeed before me. If they can do it I can do it too.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Certainly investing in childcare as a society would greatly benefit women. Women are constantly forced to choose between taking care of their family or pursuing their career. Many cities do not have adequate funding for childcare and so women have to make a hard decision. I know some women who decided to stay home with their kids because their salary barely covered the cost of childcare.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I think women make great business leaders. Women tend to lift up their community and I believe that a strong company has a strong team mentality. It’s collaboration not competition and women get this.

We are ultimately stronger together. Women also have strong empathy and value a good work life balance. If we had more women founders then we would probably have more businesses with built-in day cares and flexible work schedules!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I think the greatest mess about being a founder would be that we have it all figured out. Most female founders that I know are entrepreneurs who have not gone to school for business, they do not have their MBA or their masters in anything related. We are simply driven and hard-working individuals who learn from our mistakes and are continually looking for solutions and ways to grow.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

As a founder you do have to be prepared to wear many hats. You will do the dirty work and the tasks that you may not want to do. You need to be able to jump in when an employee leaves or when everyone is scrambling for a deadline. You must have a Can Do attitude.

If you were looking for a 9-to-5 job then probably leading a company and being a founder is not the best fit.

I also believe that founders are people with great vision. Founders can see 10 years down the road, into the future. If you get too stuck in the nitty-gritty of the day to day then you can’t grow. A founder also needs to recognize her own limits and where her strengths lie and hire her weaknesses. Ultimately you cannot do it all.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Vision. You need to be able to have a future vision for your business and yourself. Without vision you cannot grow a great company. I have always sat down with my team to review our five and 10 year goals. And sometimes our goals are ludicrously large and people laugh but… We are all in it together striving towards the future. Even if we only make it halfway there it’s a huge success. It’s like that expression says, reach for the moon and land among the stars. Work ethic. As a founder you must be prepared to put in the work to get the job done. Especially in the early years. There certainly is a balance that can be found and I think now more than ever but when I first started my business I worked around the clock and I hustled. Sometimes it felt like I was moving at warp speed but in hindsight without that hard work I don’t believe I would have grown the business to where it is today. You have to also be able to push yourself to do the small tasks that you don’t want to do. A team mentality. No one woman can do it all alone. Sure you could probably do every task in your business but can you do it all at the same time? Can you do it all really well? Successful founder recognizes her weaknesses and her strengths. You need to understand that it is the team working together that will grow the business. For the longest time I would hire designers and assistance to help me but never gave them enough space to make decisions. I was the bottleneck for many years. I’ve learned you need to hire people for the right seats and then let them thrive. Passion & drive. Every founder I know is extremely driven. Whatever it is that drives you this is a trait that cannot be missed. I have always been driven to help people initially that was through decor and design and now I am seeing that transcend the interior design business into coaching other designers on their business. When you are passionate and driven you will continually strive for more. And your passion will inspire those around you to jump along for the ride. And when you reach that big goal that you thought was the be-all and end-all you realize there’s more ahead that you want. Persistence and perseverance. Ultimately success is a compound effect. The overnight success never actually happens overnight. It happens over a decade. As a founder I have learned to keep trying even when I fall down. Keep going even when it doesn’t feel like I’m getting any traction. Try a new idea and keep going. When I first started my Podcast I only had a handful of people who listened. But I kept doing it every single week. Now we have over 8000 downloads and it will continue to grow. A true founder knows that that success will not come overnight. Many people give up on the road to greatness because they’re discouraged, they are tired, or they just can’t persevere. I won’t tell you that there are not ups and downs in times that I want to throw in the towel because there are. But it’s the times that are hard that make the times that are great so much greater.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am extremely passionate about the environment and sustainability. Over the last two years I have made it my mission to talk about eco-conscious choices and design through my social platforms, my design work and speaking on international platforms. We have a social responsibility to make conscious choices when we purchase products for our home. I hope this message will continue to grow and we can steer away from what I call disposable design. I have also started to learn more recently about the elements that make up a healthy home. Many of the products that we are putting into our interiors off gas and make people sick over the long term. It appears not much research has been done on this, there’s so much focus on building materials but no one‘s paying attention to the accessories the furniture the rugs the lamps the tables etc. that we put into our home I’m a big proponent of up-cycling, reusing furniture and shopping vintage … and it can all be done to achieve a high and look.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Besides eliminating disposable design which would be the most incredible movement in my lifetime., If I could inspire a movement it would be to empower women to step up and take more charge in their own lives to really go after what they want. To give them the confidence they deserve to have the life they want.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Obviously I would love to meet Oprah because I think what she has done for women and business is unbelievable. I also truly admire What Rachel Hollis has done for the female community. I know that she has made mistakes but I think it’s how we learn from those mistakes that matters. But honestly, I would love to have lunch with anyone who is a little bit further along on this journey than I am.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.