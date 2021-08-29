Sofia Popov of GUTXY: “Know your why”

Know your why. Doing something out of the ordinary is challenging, unpredictable and takes never-ending persistence. You need to know why you’re doing something. Otherwise, it’ll be all too easy to quit when the going (inevitably) gets tough.

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sofia Popov.

Sofia Popov is the founder and CEO of GUTXY, a microbiome and gut wellness company based in Denmark. Sofia is passionate about science communication and making microbiome-friendly lifestyle choices more sustainable.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

I grew up in South Africa. It was a beautiful place to spend my childhood. I loved seeing wildlife in their natural habitat at a young age — baboons strolling about, for instance! However, it was isolating as well. The crime in Johannesburg meant I could never venture around on my own. Everything was about safety.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Disgrace by J.M. Coetzee was eye-opening. He’s South African, and I only found out about it when I moved to London. That book really highlighted the realities of life, and how unfair it can sometimes be — yet we must keep going.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

GUTXY’s mission is to support people in sustaining a lifestyle that enriches their microbiome, to lead a more fulfilling, healthy life. As Hippocrates said, “All disease begins in the gut.” GUTXY is built around that: we are working endlessly to develop our platform to empower people to sustain healthy habits that serve their longevity and quality of life.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Disease has run through my family for decades. My grandfather died of cancer, as did his 6 siblings! I’ve noticed how much of an effect taking medication and not being in full health can have — on your mental clarity and presence in the world. That’s why I became so passionate about health. I truly believe it’s the most important factor in our lives, without that, we dilute everything else. You can’t appreciate life when you’re in pain.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

One case comes to mind, of a young man who was really having trouble with his digestion. He was very frail and pale — it was clear he wasn’t absorbing much nutrition from what he was eating. This was because he was having diarrhea 6–7 times a day. Through all this, the doctors had recommended medication, but no one had thought to suggest he change his diet. Once he got our report, it became clear his overall diversity was very low — his community had been severely depleted through antibiotic use. On top of that, he wasn’t eating foods that would nourish his good gut bacteria. He had just been eating the Standard American Diet: meat and potatoes, with little veg. We showed him what foods to eat to support his gut, and he couldn’t thank us enough! He told us: “I never thought about changing my diet.”

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Making a difference comes from within, when we do work with the intention of improving society and the lives of those around us. By making a positive impact on one person through your work, you are making a difference. For instance, if I write a blog post for GUTXY, and one person learns something about their health, finds one way to make a practical change in their life, I’d call that making a difference.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Know your why. Doing something out of the ordinary is challenging, unpredictable and takes never-ending persistence. You need to know why you’re doing something. Otherwise, it’ll be all too easy to quit when the going (inevitably) gets tough. Work without permission. It’s easy to wait for someone else to give us the validation to start doing what we really want to, and to try. This can mean we wait our whole lives! Before I started GUTXY, I had been thinking about getting into entrepreneurship for a while. With every project I’ve ever done, I’ve learned the most important thing is showing up. I’ve seen so many give up, or never try. We need to be bold enough to make that move. Relish risk. It’s easy to only do something when we’re sure it will work. Fact is, we never will. Focusing on predicting outcomes instead of creating dilutes our energy without a rewarding end. When our mindset shifts to one of experimentation, we approach our projects as something that’s meant to be uncertain (and exciting!) Make it meaningful. Be inspired by others, but don’t be a copycat. What’s the point of trying to replicate the same old thing that already exists? You need to add your own spin. Be inspired by what others have made and let it guide your taste and vision. Creativity is about combining influences and connecting the dots in different ways. Find out what you can offer that’s unique to you. Go beyond yourself. Making an impact is about having a positive influence on someone else’s life. When we think about how to improve experiences for those around us, we inspire innovation. It also helps us shape our actions to create something that’s not only self-serving but supports society.

What are the values that drive your work?

Intention, compassion, curiosity, and creativity.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centred in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

Working with simplicity and intention does wonders. This means concentrating on the essentials and doing my best not to get distracted by tasks that aren’t as important and can take us off track.

One of the most valuable practices I’ve found is picking my top 3 tasks for the day.

It’s very easy to gravitate towards more trivial tasks and avoid the more difficult work that makes a difference. That’s why I always try to do what’s most important first — it brings the most relief when complete. Once done, I know I’ve accomplished what I wanted for the day, and anything else is icing on the cake!

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

I would love to see a world where we eradicate dietary-related diseases. Today, so many people are suffering from conditions that are preventable. The more we can educate ourselves and others on the essentials of nutrition — leading with research and not pseudoscience or anecdotes — the more we can free up life to focus on what brings us joy. Being addicted to lifestyles that make us sick and tired is just not good enough. If we put our minds to it, we can all embrace habits that sustain our vitality and longevity, and that’s what happiness is about!

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

I would make it easier for people to live in a way that is healthier and more sustainable. This would mean making it much more affordable and accessible to get whole, natural foods, as well as create more dining and takeaway options that are prepared in a microbiome-friendly way. When it’s easy to get delicious healthy foods, more people will be inclined to do so. Instead of filling airports and street corners with fast food places, we ought to have more meals that don’t drive us towards medical care.

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

More openness, empathy, and appreciation for generalists. There is so much pressure on young people to plan out their lives, pick a path early on and stick to it. We are changing all the time. Instead of approaching education as learning material to pass tests, we ought to look at is as a journey of discovery. Investing time in something that won’t necessarily lead to monetary gain or acclaim is worthwhile because it opens up your creativity and allows for cross-disciplinary connections.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Your voice matters, make it your mission to stand up and share it. Expect anything worthwhile to take a long time and come with challenges. That’s why it’s crucial to stay centered in your values and mission; use it to guide you. Building something bigger than yourself will inevitably be difficult and unpredictable, but that’s part of the process! When you stop assessing what you dedicate your time to according to outcomes or potential achievements — be it money or acclaim — you free yourself up to naturally make more meaningful things, because they matter to you.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Sara Blakely! Her journey has been very inspirational to me: how she bootstrapped Spanx and did everything herself in the beginning. She perfectly demonstrated how there are non-traditional routes to success, that don’t rely on VCs that are seeking ideas that tick their boxes. You can pick yourself and find the people who matter most: your customers.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Connect with me on LinkedIn.

Join our private Facebook group: Microbiome Friendly Foods.

Visit our website: www.gutxy.com.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!