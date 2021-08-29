Amy Ronneberg of the National Marrow Donor Program: “Compassionate”

Compassionate. Everyone needs compassion especially today. Everyone involved in the workup of a donor is showing compassion and encouragement for the donor every step of the way- knowing that they are doing something amazing but taking them away from their family and friends for a few days.

As part of my series about people who stepped up to make a difference during the COVID19 Pandemic, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy L. Ronneberg, Chief Executive Officer of the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match®.

With more than 20 years as a proven leader in multiple industries, Amy Ronneberg has demonstrated exceptional strategic and operational leadership coupled with financial acumen. As CEO of the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match®, Amy leads an organization of more than 1,300 professionals and 3,000 volunteers, fighting so all people, irrespective of background, get the cell therapy they need.

Amy joined the NMDP/Be The Match in July 2013 as the chief financial officer and was responsible for planning, implementing and directing NMDP/Be The Match finances, facilities and real estate management, reporting and tax management. In that role, Amy partnered with and advised NMDP/Be The Match executives and board of directors in the development and implementation of an operational and financial business plan to meet the changing health care environment.

Amy was also the first president of Be The Match BioTherapies®, which was launched to support rapid development in the ground-breaking cell and gene therapy industry, and led new business development while overseeing the delivery of a strategic plan to grow and expand the portfolio of product offerings. Since launching Be The Match BioTherapies, the company has supported more than 40 companies in developing and delivering next-generation therapies, like CAR-T.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

Thank you for the opportunity to recognize Be The Match’s incredible work during these challenging times. I grew up in small town in Stevens Point, Wisconsin where I was either at school, working or running. I knew I wanted to do something in business, but it was hard in high school to see a clear path on exactly what that was, so I ended up majoring in Accounting since it was a very tangible path. I was fortunate to get a job at Ernst & Young in Minneapolis where I was able to see so many different industries and sizes of business. I fell in love with entrepreneurial and start-up businesses, which led me to Capella Education Company where I was for nearly 12 years. It was an amazing experience on my leadership development path and learning the importance of always focusing on the customer first.

My NMDP/Be The Match story began in 2013 when I was recruited for the Chief Financial Officer role. During the interview process, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and planned to withdraw from consideration. My treatment plan included 16 rounds of chemotherapy and about five surgeries. It was going to be a long process.

I was shocked when the NMDP/Be The Match CEO told me they wanted me regardless of what the next year was going to be for me and that they would support me through every step of the way in my treatment journey. From that point, I knew this organization was something special. Although I did not have a transplant, I knew what it felt like to be a patient and the importance of the team that supports you and the NMDP/Be The Match allows me to be part of thousands of patient’s journeys.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My favorite book is Robin Robert’s “Everybody has Something”. As many know, Robin has battled breast cancer and MDS (an early form of leukemia requiring a bone marrow transplant). This book highlights that we ALL have something that we are battling through and we can choose how we treat that mess. Robin is all about making that mess your message. Her story gave me hope during some pretty dark times but has also been a reminder that everyone you encounter has something going on in their life, now more than ever before, and therefore kindness is critical with every interaction. It could be the person you pass in the hall at work or someone in a meeting that is dealing with something really rough.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Patients first, employees always.”

I use this expression a lot with colleagues, and it highlights NMDP/Be The Match’s and my own commitment to carrying out our mission. Healthcare organizations must focus on patients first and foremost while still caring for the needs of employees. It can be easy to get wrapped up in the numbers, but our organization literally measures success by the number of lives we impact…not the number of dollars we bring in. I believe that this is one of the big reasons why we were recently selected as one of the best 3 places to work in Minnesota. Although our north star is patients’ lives, we recognize that this doesn’t happen without our incredible team.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

At the NMDP/Be The Match, our mission is to save lives through cellular therapy. We do this by collaborating with a worldwide network of transplant centers, cord blood banks, apheresis centers and marrow collection centers, just to name a few, to coordinate the collection and delivery of blood stems cells to waiting patients. These patients have blood cancers and blood disorders, like leukemia and lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and their therapy delivery is time sensitive.

To help deliver these therapies to patients, we grow and maintain Be The Match Registry®, which consists of millions of people who could be called to donate blood stems cells for a stranger. We partner with transplant centers and hospitals across the world to facilitate the matching, collection and delivering of those life-saving cells. We also are a global leader in research, as the CIBMTR (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research), focused on expanding access to new treatment options, and improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

We faced major obstacles since the inception of the pandemic in continuing to deliver these time-sensitive therapies around the world, but we have an incredible team of people who will do whatever it takes to save lives. For example, about half of the cell therapies we deliver cross an international border and we have couriers who transport and deliver them by hand. During the pandemic, we saw a major decrease in availability of our volunteer couriers because many are retirees, so were in the high-risk category for COVID complications. This happened overnight, and we had patients who’d already had their immune systems depleted to receive their therapy. However, we had hundreds of employees step up to be trained as couriers, board planes, travel cross country or across the world, to make sure that patients received their therapies. We also faced border closures around the world including our own border for international couriers. Our legislative team obtained the only known blanket waiver from the CDC so we could continue to bring life-saving stem cells into the country. Despite what we had to overcome in 2020, our organization still managed to facilitate more than 6,600 cellular therapies in 2020 — more than any other year in our 34-year history. Further, I am so proud to say that throughout the COVID pandemic, every patient who started their conditioning regime, which could result in death if the cells are not delivered on time, received their life-saving cells.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

Heroes inspire others with their actions to improve the lives of people around them. When tough times come, a hero rises to the challenge. They treat everyone with respect and look for ways to help others who may not be able to help themselves. The entire team at NMDP/Be The Match, our donors and our partners across the transplant and cell therapy field that save lives every day are truly who I define as heroes.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

Selfless. A hero is not looking for recognition, a reward or to be in the spotlight. Our donors donate their time and cells to a stranger. Not to be recognized but to do something amazing- saving a life! We often refer to them as heroes and always hear– I’m not a hero. I am just doing what is right. The patient that is fighting for their life is the real hero. Courageous. Its hard not to call out the donors for every one of these, but here I really think about the physicians who have the courage to walk into a room with family hoping for good news, and instead tell a parent that their child has cancer and will need chemo and a bone marrow transplant. I am frequently overcome with awe on the courage these individuals have to be able to have the most difficult conversation a parent can have and at the same time be able to give that parent so much hope for the journey. Self-sacrificing. Every one of our employees. They are wiling to do whatever it takes and whenever that is to make sure the patient gets their life saving cells. Given all of the international border closures you can imagine the number of time zones that employees needed to navigate- our employees made the necessary sacrifices without complaint for someone they will never meet. Compassionate. Everyone needs compassion especially today. Everyone involved in the workup of a donor is showing compassion and encouragement for the donor every step of the way- knowing that they are doing something amazing but taking them away from their family and friends for a few days. Perseverance. A hero never takes no for an answer if it means helping someone. Our entire organization made the impossible possible every day. We heard that there is no way you are going to land a plane on this airstrip- it hasn’t been done since COVID began. And after nonstop work with embassies and government agencies we were landing a plane to pick up a donor.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

You’re right — heroism can come from doing something difficult or scary. But more often than not, heroism comes from ordinary situations. Every day, ordinary people have opportunities to make a difference for another person and change the world, even if just in small ways. A little encouragement from loved ones and colleagues can give confidence for anyone to do incredible things.

At the NMDP/Be The Match, our team is driven to make a difference for patients waiting for a therapy that could give them a second chance at life. I look at them and see heroes every day, and that was further emphasized when they moved mountains during COVID-19 to continue delivering therapies no matter the obstacles they faced. But it wasn’t just our staff who were heroes. It was the donors, the patients and the centers delivering care who also overcame incredible challenges. Together, we truly made the impossible possible.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

Our ability to deliver for patients is dependent on the collection, transport and delivery of time-sensitive cell therapies. Every step of our operations was impacted by COVID-19 almost immediately. Country borders closed, international restrictions increased, governments issued stay-at-home orders, collection centers closed or limited capacity, donors were worried about going to healthcare facilities for appointments or travelling to donate, commercial flights were cancelled, and our research studies were delayed. We as an organization could not just sit back and wait for the situation to improve — patients’ lives were on the line. We needed to be creative and innovate with new solutions in response to unprecedented circumstances.

As I mentioned earlier, our legislative team was able to leverage our government relationships to receive a blanket travel ban waiver, which was critical for our operations to continue. We established new models for delivery and increased our flexibility in donation collection scheduling by pivoting to cryopreservation, which allows for cell donations to occur before a patient’s scheduled transplant date. NMDP/Be The Match also reworked protocols to minimize the number of in-person appointments needed for our heroic donors, and we trained new staff couriers to take over transportation of life-saving donations for those couriers who didn’t feel comfortable travelling or were unable to do so. We even secured private planes and landing strips so we could continue picking up and delivering products in what seems like impossible situations to overcome.

Almost all the changes impacted the centers we partner with — from transplant centers to apheresis centers to collection centers — and their willingness to adapt was incredible.

We had to act fast, and we had amazing results. As a result of our quick changes to our protocols and systems, every single patient who started the regimen to prepare their body for transplant received their blood stem cells.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

I have so many heroes. There is not one in particular. I get to see so many amazing stories or parents sitting by their child’s bedside while the child battles cancer. Those families are my heroes- I don’t know if I would be strong enough. I think people who are willing to do something extraordinary especially in the face of adversity have always been my heroes: Martin Luther King Jr, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and so many more.

It’s impossible not to highlight the nurses and doctors who are battling on the front lines for the past 18 months. There isn’t an end in sight, yet they get up each day ready to save another life. Its incredible that they have any energy left!

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

From a personal standpoint, my children are under the age of 12 years old, so they have not been able to get a vaccination. I worry about their safety. I am frightened about society’s ability to do what is necessary to end the pandemic and given we have not been able to show that we can do it for an extended period of time I worry that we will be battling surges and death for many years to come. This is a global issue and until everyone is vaccinated around the globe, we are going to be fighting this for years. I worry about the impact on employees, health care workers and families in general. There will likely be a long tail of mental health issues from this experience, and I worry about my entire organization and the impact it will have on them over time.

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

We still have a lot of work to do, but the incredible work and collaboration of the world’s health leaders to create a safe and effective vaccine gives me hope. We collectively stepped up in the face of adversity and managed an incredible vaccine rollout.

We support thousands of stem cell transplant patients every year, and each one of them gives me hope for the future. The transplant recipients overcome a serious and unexpected health crisis and go on to continue their fulfilling lives with courage. It puts everything into perspective for me.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

I think we have seen people become more empathetic toward others’ experiences. The uncertainty of the pandemic made a lot of people become more appreciative of those around them and understand that we as a society have a lot more in common than we do different. However, we still need to instill more confidence in vaccines and the healthcare field in general.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

It certainly has reaffirmed the inter-connectiveness of the entire globe and the impact a country can have on the entire globe. It saddens me a little to be honest. There have been so many opportunities around the world for global leadership and we haven’t quite been able to get there.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

NMDP/Be The Match has always been focused on people’s lives — they’re not just part of a supply chain or bottom line — and the pandemic highlighted that for us more than ever before.

We are seeing major companies and organizations start to think how we think. They are rethinking their operations, creating more flexible workstyles, and innovating in ways that can improve their industries for the better. They are beginning to think more and more about how business decisions will directly impact employees, customers, and patients — and I think a lot of good will come from that.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Life is short. Sometimes we have a smack in the face to remind us and sometimes we need to learn that from others. We only get one chance to do something amazing; to create a legacy. Don’t wait to create your legacy until its too late. Your chance is now to make a difference in the world. Find your passion. Pursue your passion and make the world a better place in some way, even if for one person, while you have the opportunity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, what a great question. Well, I’m going to keep it close to home. If everyone between the ages of 18–35 years old joined the registry, we would save an additional 12,000 plus patients a year. Over a decade, that would be over 100,000 people that would have another tomorrow. The impact this would have on patients and their families would be incredible.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Lin Manuel Miranda. First of all, he’s brilliant and opened the eyes of so many people not only in the US but around the world about immigrants and diversity- what this country was built upon. He is such an influential person that if he could speak out about Latino/Hispanic indivdiuals joining the registry to save someone else’s life in their community, I think he singularly could make an incredible difference in hundreds of Latino/Hispanic patients and their families lives. He could same hundreds of lives.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can learn more about NMDP/Be The Match at www.bethematch.org. And they should consider signing up for the Be The Match Registry®. We have made significant progress in increasing the diversity of our donor registry, which increases the likelihood that those from ethnically diverse communities can find an ideal donor match. But the work isn’t finished — we always need more donors.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!