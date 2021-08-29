Gil Bar-Lev Of HomeRoots: “Don’t strive for perfection, strive for better”

“Don’t strive for perfection, strive for better.” — When you strive for perfection you never finish or in some cases you never actually launch a product or a service. If you just strive for better, you have agility through constant improvement and feedback that eventually takes you towards perfection.

Gil Bar-Lev is a serial entrepreneur who, prior to HomeRoots, built and exited a multimillion-dollar, e-commerce business. He was awarded the winner of the “2013 most innovative Web Store” by Amazon.

Recently, Gil founded HomeRoots, combining his passion for furniture, e-commerce, and technology to disrupt the way selling and buying furnishing is done with a novel wholesale platform. HomeRoots leverages “community buying power” by uniting sellers of furniture, lighting and home décor and retailers and licensed trade in one place, making the B2B shopping experience in this vertical as easy as the B2C shopping experience. HomeRoots helps sellers and buyers increase profit margin and reduce overhead.

Gil moved to New Jersey in late 2002 and led a major financial project for Toys-R-Us networking their physical stores around the globe with their headquarters. Witnessing the development of online commerce in real time, Gil was tasked by Toys-R-Us to strategize and lead their technical integration with Amazon.com.

Since his departure from Toys-R-Us, Gil launched other online businesses and consulted with various companies in the wholesale, retail, e-commerce and logistics verticals. Gil has BSc in Computer Science from HIT Israel, and MBA in Marketing & Finance from Rutgers University News Jersey. He lives with his wife Dafna, 3 children and their dog in New Jersey.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thank you for asking me to share my story! I started my career as a software developer and what I loved is the development process requires a special type of thinking. When you build something from nothing, with no fixed set of rules, it becomes a form of art. There are many ways to achieve the same result which inherently makes you think outside of the box in complex development efforts. Years ago I did a project for Toys R Us which got me interested in the business side of things and pushed me to pursue an MBA instead of a Masters Degree in Computer Science. I found myself drawn to retail and ecommerce.

Throughout the years, I saw many of the ecommerce companies were focused on B2C, or now in its more sexy 21st century iteration, “D2C.” The question is, How is ecommerce serving the B2B sector? This is where the idea for HomeRoots was born. By combining my two passions of technology and retail, we are able to do something unique in the B2B ecommerce space.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

HomeRoots makes the B2B online shopping and selling experience as easy as B2C or D2C. We fulfill dreams of either starting a business in a certain geographical location, or introducing a new product into a market.

We have developed a business model to scale both suppliers and buyers of furniture and home decor on one platform. On one side of the business, any company supplying goods from around the globe can engage in a B2B relationship with retail business customers without all of the struggles required to get started. For retailers, HomeRoots enables them to compete with marketplaces by feeding them with an enormous and diversified selection of “in stock” inventory that is tailored to their audiences, without losing their identity as a company.

HomeRoots equips these large ecommerce sites and retail partners, with a vast selection of high quality products that helps them regain or grow market share. The depth and breadth of inventory offerings puts them on a level playing field with the marketplaces. We provide all of this while maintaining a unified shopping experience.

One of the major pain points in eCommerce is data for both suppliers and buyers. We are selling on screen, so to create the experience of touch, feel, color and all of that sensory information our brains compile to make a decision about a sofa or a piece of wall art, has to be uploaded via text and imagery. The quality of the images and the content we provide is superior to buyers to consume.

Another pain point is order flow — orders from buyers to suppliers are different for each buyer in their formats and protocols used. We simplify for the suppliers the process to ship via FedEx, UPS or scheduling a truck to pick up and deliver with requiring minimal expertise on the supplier’s side.

So it’s one data integration, one order flow for suppliers that gives them thousands of buyers. And it is good, descriptive, accurate data for buyers where we know, understand and have expertise in handling their data integration systems. We really do it all for both suppliers and buyers.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the first days of HomeRoots, I was walking the showrooms at furniture shows, talking to domestic wholesalers and I was giving them a really detailed pitch about our technological advantages and explaining how our platform worked. They looked at me like I had three heads because I was focused on the technical side of the business. My approach was too complex and it was only when I left the complex things out and simply explained how we can help other businesses buy and sell online easier that I got people interested. The lesson learned was to keep it simple and share how the idea will help improve their bottom line.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have received more than a little help from my first Angel Investor, who was the first person to believe in me and my idea. During one of our meetings we spent the whole day brainstorming ideas and came up with a concept that touched upon customer acquisition. This one idea has changed the course of HomeRoots and set it on a path to success.

We speak every week to discuss strategies and topics of the heart. Not having a co-founder can be really lonely and having an investor that I can trust and that truly brings value to the business is a blessing.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The not so positive disruption can occur if the net value to society is negative. Information silos, as an example, have polarized people. On the flip side, and it might be an overused word, but when something disruptive “democratizes” access or allows a greater audience access, that can be net positive. For example, some artisan or craft made products from small suppliers, have Amazon, Etsy and Shopify to attract buyers. Now, they also have HomeRoots and that provides them access to retailers they could never penetrate as a very small manufacturer.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Don’t strive for perfection, strive for better.” — When you strive for perfection you never finish or in some cases you never actually launch a product or a service. If you just strive for better, you have agility through constant improvement and feedback that eventually takes you towards perfection.

“Don’t respond when you are upset” — Back in the day, as soon as I read an email that upset me, I used to respond with a passion that usually escalated the situation. One day, a former boss told me to take a walk whenever I get upset and only respond after I cooled down. This way, I respond after thinking the answer through, without extra emotion. Usually it leads to a better response.

“Don’t compare yourself to others” — If you compare yourself to others, you will constantly feel bad about yourself and that hurts your self esteem. Instead compare yourself to your own self of Yesterday and ask yourself if you got better, smarter or even more interesting as a person. That’s an easier “race” to be in which boosts your confidence and makes you look forward to tomorrow.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are striving to be the absolute best way to build, grow and sustain a thriving business on both sides of the HomeRoots platform — a united engine of growth for suppliers and buyers across all verticals.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I love historical, and biblical, stories and to read current day interpretations, or at times to make my own. There is so much to learn from thousands of years of human behavior and understanding of what does or doesn’t work. After learning about an historical event, I may try to apply it to my situation and think about what I need to learn from it and what might be the impact if I act the same way.

The Old Testament Proverb “by wise counsel thou shalt make thy war” is something I heard many times when I grew up. Now, I’m not an historian so one might correct me, however, if you look at how many wars were won, they were not won when the smaller entity went head to head in a series of battles against someone much stronger. But, when the smaller, or weaker, entity found the tricks, changed the tactics on the battlefield, or found a new path, this strategic and different approach added incremental victories, chipping away at the stronger entity, to an eventual victory.

Take this into the business world, how can you win a market against someone far bigger, with a huge brand name and more capital, and resources than you? Switch your tactics to outside the box thinking, always probing for the soft spot, the un-traveled paths, other channels and then work toward many small wins on a different front, where your opponents expect it the least. By the time the dust settles, the smaller entity has grown, captured market share and has won.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote by Les Brown: “Accept responsibility for your life. Know that it is you who will get you where you want to go, no one else.” I’m the youngest of four brothers. When I was 11 years old my parents divorced, and our financial situation turned upside down from quite rich to what I would call poor, almost “overnight” by my recollection. By the age of 18 my father passed away. I’ve learned firsthand that if I don’t push myself forward, no one will. I used to do almost everything by myself and get into the lowest resolution of matters, get outside my comfort zone, get my hands dirty and gain the experience of how to do things.

I believe that my childhood had an impact on my entrepreneurial spirit and grit. Launching a business, not to mention a startup requires an enormous amount of emotional and mental strength.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s not that I have a solution for it, but in my opinion, tuition cost in the states is outrageous. Everyone deserves the right to higher education without taking on significant debt. I really wish I could solve this problem of affordable access to higher education, like looking to the rest of the western world and understanding how people can pay an affordable amount. I do believe that this can not only introduce new talent in the market, but also make interpersonal connections, bridge socio economic gaps and expose young people to others who may be very different from what they are used to in their family or home town.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m always honored when someone follows me! I’m active on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/in/gil-b-2b45b84/ or via HomeRoots @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/homeroots/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!