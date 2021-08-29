Tony Uphoff Of Thomas For Industry: “Get a clear picture of your customer’s “jobs-to-be-done.””

Get a clear picture of your customer’s “jobs-to-be-done.” These are the range of challenges your customer is dealing with. Armed with this understanding, you can then focus your digital engagement to assure you are demonstrating how your company can best help them with their “jobs-to-be-done,” which increases your marketing engagement and ultimately conversion.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tony Uphoff.

Tony Uphoff is President and CEO of Thomas for Industry, the parent company of Thomasnet.com®: the leading platform for product sourcing and supplier selection for the Industrial and Manufacturing markets. His career in business information has given him a ring side seat for every major technology transformation of the last 25 years. Tony regularly speaks on the digital transformation of business and the overarching impact technology is having on business management and leadership. In addition to his role at Thomas, Tony also serves as an advisor and board member of several tech and media companies as well as a mentor at Mucker Labs and a Trustee of Linfield University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My grandmother was an English professor, my mother was an English teacher and journalist, and my father was an advertising salesman for trade magazines. I guess you could say I grew up in and around journalism and publishing, which instilled a true passion for creating information products and services. My early experience started by selling advertising in trade magazines, which evolved into a life-long career in business information with a particular focus on technology markets. I’ve been fortunate to have led some of the major brands in B2B media including InformationWeek, The Hollywood Reporter, TechWeb, and Business.com. This has given me the unique opportunity to have a ringside seat at every major technology transition of the last 25 years.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Too many funny stories to recount them all! The one that immediately comes to mind though was the time I was giving a presentation to an advertising agency executive. I crouched down to emphasize a key point in my flip chart presentation and ripped the seat out of my pants! The worst part was that I couldn’t stop laughing, but the agency exec didn’t react at all which made me laugh even harder! While truly embarrassing, the experience taught me to keep my cool, retain my focus, and not sweat the small stuff. Oh, I think I got the sale too!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

As the saying goes, “I stand on the shoulders of giants.” I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have numerous mentors who have helped me immeasurably in my life and career. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Ray Kittle, who was the principal at Galavan, Hatfield and Kittle, the sales representative firm where I got my start in the media business. Frankly, he took a significant risk on a kid with no real experience in selling or the media industry. He not only hired me but gave me invaluable coaching to help me get started in the business.

The other mentor would be the legendary Bill Ziff. Bill owned and ran Ziff Davis when I started there as a sales manager, and his insights into how the media business operated and, as importantly, where it was going, were truly visionary.

These two mentors gave me the frameworks, systems, mental models, and inspiration to be successful in business and I owe them huge debts of gratitude.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Dedicating time to reading and listening to podcasts are daily habits for me. I read on average two books a month, focusing on business leadership, decision-making, technology, psychology, and biographies.

The book that had the most significant impact on me in the early stage of my management career was “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey. I was in my first big management job and that book literally saved me. It gave me a thought process and set of systems that taught me how to prioritize, make decisions, and gain a sense of balance between work and personal priorities. I use many of the lessons learned from that book to this day.

Two recent books that had a big impact on me were “The Book of Why” by Judea Pearl and “The Rational Optimist” by Matt Ridley. “The Book of Why” challenged and frankly changed the way I think about cause and effect, helping me to reevaluate how decisions are made and how we use data and analytics. “The Rational Optimist” provides a strong framework for how to view our current world and the pace of change in more of a historical context. As for podcasts, I regularly listen to the “Knowledge Project,” hosted by Shane Parrish, as well as “The Pivot” podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, for business, management, and leadership insights.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

I’m incredibly fortunate to lead Thomas for Industry, a company that was founded 123 years ago and is still family-owned. The founding mission of Thomas for Industry — to serve as the leading resource for product sourcing and supplier selection for industrial buyers and sellers — remains true today. It’s not an overstatement to say that Thomas played a leading role in building the modern manufacturing and industrial economy in North America, and we are helping to lead the resurgence we’re seeing today in American manufacturing.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Every 1 second, an industrial buyer sources a product or evaluates a supplier on our core platform Thomasnet.com®. This sourcing generates a remarkable amount of data, some 4 petabytes and growing, that serve as a unique window into the 2.8 trillion dollars U.S. manufacturing economy. We are now offering data services to help financial institutions, consultancies, industrial companies, and government agencies understand and act on the real-time trends in the manufacturing sector, which serves as a leading indicator to the global economy as a whole. Thomas Industrial Data is one of our new business units and we are super excited to see how our data can serve stakeholders across the industrial economy.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is the process of using digital technologies to create new — or modify existing — business processes, cultures, and customer experiences to keep pace with rapidly changing business and market conditions. On a practical level, digital transformation allows companies of all sizes to harness the remarkable power and scale of cloud and SaaS (Software as a Service) technologies to more effectively run and grow their businesses. Adopting digital tools and platforms like SalesForce.com, Hubspot, or Marketo, as an example, can transform sales and marketing efforts in order to more effectively reach, engage, nurture, and sell to customers.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Literally every company in every industry can benefit. Even “traditional” businesses like manufacturing, logistics, or hospitality are being transformed through the innovative use of digital technology. I would suggest that not developing a strategy for the digital transformation of your business puts your company’s future at risk.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Today the average business-to-business purchase process is over 70% complete before a buyer engages with a sales rep. Your buyer is leveraging digital technology to source, evaluate, compare, and initiate the purchase of the products and services they need.

At Thomas for Industry, we’ve helped more than 15,000 companies reach, engage, and sell to in-market, industrial buyers by creating digital marketing programs and services — everything from building and managing customer websites to developing sophisticated supplier discovery programs on Thomasnet.com. These digital transformations have helped companies reach new buyers, expand into new markets, grow existing customers, connect with partners, and significantly improve the scale and impact of their marketing and sales processes. In the last year we have processed over 2.4 billion dollars worth of Requests for Quotes (RFQs) on Thomasnet.com, helping to create a vibrant and growing North American manufacturing economy.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

While rewarding, digital transformation can be a challenging process. The biggest challenges revolve around culture, as individuals and various business functions struggle with the adoption of new, and perhaps unfamiliar, technology.

Another challenge is setting proper expectations to assure that the goals and related metrics are realistic and achievable. Most of our products are delivered “As a Service,” meaning we deliver our products through powerful and scalable cloud applications that enable us to provide easier service delivery for customers.

We have a talented Customer Success Team that supports our customers, as well as a wide range of online service and support. Our sales channels are also well trained on how to best support customers through their digital transformation.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Get a clear picture of your customer’s “jobs-to-be-done.” These are the range of challenges your customer is dealing with. Armed with this understanding, you can then focus your digital engagement to assure you are demonstrating how your company can best help them with their “jobs-to-be-done,” which increases your marketing engagement and ultimately conversion.

2. Map the customer experience with your company. And by this I mean not the one you’d like it to be, but the actual experience from beginning to end. What you’ll find is that there are likely a series of inefficiencies, duplicated efforts, and confusion, ultimately creating a poor customer experience. Leveraging digital technologies in marketing, billing, customer relationship management, and other areas will allow you to dramatically improve your customer’s experience, which will grow customer retention.

3. Data is the new oil. By aggregating, organizing, and refining the data on customers, prospects, and your own operations, you will find many ways to improve operations, grow customer relationships, enter new markets, and evaluate potential new business models.

4. Organize from interest to invoice. Most companies can tell you a fair amount about how many proposals they have and how many of those turn into customers. Far fewer companies can tell you how many potential buyers there are for their products, how many — and which ones — are interested at any point in time, and how many of those interested buyers convert into customers. Digital technology allows you to set up your systems so that you have visibility from initial prospect interest all the way through to invoice and renewal. This line of sight provides dramatic benefits to growing new and existing customers and entering new markets.

5. Think from digital transformation to business model transformation. Done correctly, the iterative process of digital transformation should start to yield business model transformation. By that I mean the ability to gain new insights that turn into business opportunities, the ability to create a new product or service, or the ability to deliver your product in a new way. A good example of digital transformation creating business model transformation is the Disney streaming service Disney +. In essence, Disney was able to leverage their existing content assets and create a new 1 billion dollars recurring revenue stream in just 18 months.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Think big. Start small. Companies often try to change everything at once or tackle a company-wide digital transformation, which can prove to be too difficult. Instead, tackle a specific function or project to start while also keeping that broader strategic vision. Again, think big but start small, which will allow you to gain skill and confidence along the way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be the solution.” In all walks of life, there are naysayers, doubters, and critics. Success is always achieved by those who focus on solving problems as opposed to those who focus only on the problem.

