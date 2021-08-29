Bianca Alexander Of Conscious Living TV: “Humility is the Path to Greatness”

Humility is the Path to Greatness. I have found the greatest joy in not making my work about me. Instead, I focus on the gifts I’m offering to the world. In the words of Paramahansa Yogananda, “The way to freedom is through service to others. As you forget self in service to others, you will find that, without seeking it, your own cup of happiness will be full.”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing BIANCA ALEXANDER.

Bianca is the Emmy-award winning host of Conscious Living, a fun mindful lifestyle series now airing its fourth season on PBS and streaming on Amazon Prime.

When faced with a frightening health crisis, this Princeton-educated entertainment lawyer (who also serves as show attorney for The Kelly Clarkson Show) was forced to look deeper within in order to find a path to wellness. On a quest for self-discovery, she took a spiritual sabbatical, picked up a camera, and began producing Conscious Living with her husband Michael to document their inspiring adventures in mindfulness. From a Zen hot springs meditation retreat near Big Sur, California and a healing yoga detox in the Himalayas, to front-row seats at an up-cycled eco-fashion show in Hong Kong and hunts for the tastiest vegan street food from Bali to Berlin, Conscious Living has taken Bianca and Michael on the wild ride of discovering what it means to be a mindful human.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Conscious Living was conceived on a beach in Bali on our honeymoon. I always considered myself an educated person, but knew very little about how to take better care of my health and wellbeing, not to mention the wellbeing of the planet. I was a stressed-out smoker who often binged on fast food and cocktails to anesthetize myself from what I was actually feeling: anxious, angry and afraid. And then I met Michael.

As a holistic health entrepreneur, he cringed at my unhealthy lifestyle — from the food I ate to how I washed our laundry. One day, he mentioned that a cup of traditional laundry detergent kills one cubic foot of phytoplankton — a precious marine organism that helps scrub CO2 from our oceans. Once I knew better, I did better. I started washing our clothes with eco-friendly laundry detergent. The skin is the largest and most absorbent organ in the human body, so I researched the best natural personal care products free of toxins like sulphates, phosphates, parabens, and aluminum that have been linked to degenerative diseases. I learned that the power that made the body also has the power to heal the body, so I began detoxing and adopting a more vegetarian diet.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Both traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic doctors recommend seasonal detoxing for optimal health. After my first cleanse, I bit into a tuna fish sandwich and something about it was just off. That was the last time I consumed animal flesh. I always felt sad about the cruelty of pulling baby calves away from their mothers so humans like me could enjoy cheese and dairy. But as a foodie, I just couldn’t bring myself to give up my favorite comfort foods like yogurt, quesadillas and melted brie. I was addicted to dairy. It’s not surprising, given that cheese contains the protein casein, which activates the opioid receptors in our nervous system. Taking cheese away from a foodie is like taking smack away from a heroin addict.

While living in Chicago, we produced an award-winning story on the health benefits of a 30-day raw vegan detox led by an African-American restaurateur. Within the first two weeks of the program, I slowly transitioned to a plant-based diet and learned first-hand that you can reverse disease with what you put on your fork. In addition to losing weight and clearing up old allergies, I felt smarter and less bloated than I’d ever felt in my life.

We documented a similar experience on this season of the show with “Disappearing Diabetes”, a story about an African-American pastor who reversed a type-2 diabetes diagnosis simply by going plant-based. You can watch that episode of Conscious Living now on PBS stations across the U.S., or stream it on the PBS app.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first launched Conscious Living back in the early aughts, the idea of a mindful lifestyle TV show was not well-received by industry insiders. At the time, environmental sustainability had just become a buzzword. “Going green” (from recycling to swapping lightbulbs) was all the rage, but not personal health and wellness. So we doubted our vision. Listening to naysayers, Michael and I put a pause on the show for two whole years, waiting for the right Hollywood producer to validate our idea and give Conscious Living the “greenlight”. It wasn’t until we left L.A. and moved to the energy vortex of Sedona, AZ for a spiritual sabbatical that we were able to unplug from the matrix, so to speak. From a place of stillness and introspection, clarity emerged. We were guided to double down on our vision and produce Conscious Living ourselves.

At the time, neither of us had ever attended film school or received any professional training on how to produce a TV show! We just went out and bought a camera and started shooting stories that inspired us. Then, we bought a Mac and Final Cut Pro and taught ourselves how to cobble together our first few episodes. Around the same time, YouTube and other video streaming platforms launched, which finally gave us the power to produce and distribute our own original content — without the blessing of the Hollywood elite.

The moral of the story is this: believe in your vision, especially when no one else gets it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so grateful for our spiritual guru, Paramahansa Yogananda. An avatar who helped bring yoga to the West in 1920, he also founded Self-Realization Fellowship and wrote the bestselling book, Autobiography of a Yogi. Yogananda’s meditation techniques have given me more personal empowerment, freedom and joy than I could have ever possibly imagined. In one of his most popular books, The Law of Success, he wrote that the most important principle of success is perseverance — “a saint is a sinner who never gave up.” Though Paramahansa Yogananda left his body over 70 years ago, his vibration and teachings are as alive today as ever. I feel his presence, love and guidance in everything I do.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Media — especially television given its frequency and reach — is such a powerful vehicle for global change. The mission of Conscious Living is to raise the vibration of the planet. With our weekly television series, we aim to inspire viewers to make the connection between their personal well-being and the well-being of the planet as a whole. Each episode of Conscious Living highlights the journey toward adopting a more empathetic, compassionate, and socially conscious worldview, giving each of us the power to create the world we wish to see — with simple choices like how we shop, eat and travel.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

According to the 5,000-year-old practice of Ayurveda, the definition of health embodies physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellness. True well-being requires balance in all of these areas. These wellness practices help me stay in balance:

Detoxing with the Seasons. In addition to the basics like exercising daily and eating healthy, for thousands of years traditional Ayurvedic and Chinese doctors have recommended cleansing with the seasons to remove toxic build-up from unprecedented levels of chemicals in our food, home, cosmetics and environment. For the past ten years, we’ve detoxed religiously every spring, summer, fall and winter to reset, recharge and renew our pursuit of optimal health. For simple tips, read The Conscious Living 10-Day Detox Book, now available on Amazon. Practicing Sobriety. For many years, I believed the only way to relax, be creative or have a good time was with a bottle of wine and a toke or two of high-grade cannabis. Over the years, the impact of these lifestyle choices was a frayed nervous system, withered willpower to meet the daily challenges of life, and lots of missed appointments. Not to mention countless hours spent looking for my keys! Now whenever I’m stressed, bored or need a creative boost, instead of anaesthetizing my feelings I move through them with a walk in nature, invigorating yoga class or a calming meditation. And sometimes, what I need most is just a nap. After practicing sobriety for over a decade, my physical appearance, emotional wellbeing, serenity and overall ability to persevere in the face of obstacles have increased exponentially. Going Vegan. The science is in: adopting a whole food, plant-based diet can reduce your carbon footprint by up to 78% and minimize the risk for chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, arthritis and even cancer — not to mention alleviate allergies, irritable bowel syndrome and even erectile dysfunction. In addition to the obvious energetic benefit of not ingesting the vibrational death and suffering of other sentient beings, it’s super easy to go vegan nowadays with countless delicious options that delight the taste buds. Our favorite app for traveling vegan around the world is Happy Cow. Healing Your Emotional Pain Body. Whatever we don’t express, we repress. If they go unprocessed, feelings can overwhelm us and get trapped in the body, causing emotional triggers that make us feel inappropriately anxious, angry, depressed or afraid. As an African-American woman, I inherited a vast emotional pain body from my ancestors, many of whom were slaves held in captivity against their will for generations. Just like we inherit our ancestors’ eye color, intelligence or physical attributes, we also inherit their emotional pain. These emotional triggers can be cleared for good through energy work like Reiki, crystal or sound healing, or one of my favorite modalities: Emotion/Body Code sessions. For more information, read the Emotion Code by Dr. Bradley Nelson. Meditating. Meditation is proven to reduce stress and create a greater sense of balance, peace and overall well-being. It’s also linked to higher intelligence, stronger willpower and a greater sense of personal empowerment. If carving out time for a meditation practice seems daunting, even just five minutes of stillness per day can help clear the mind and lead to better decision-making. The Calm app is a great place to start. Their daily ten-minute meditation is my essential self-care reset between taping shows, especially on busy production days.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A global mass-meditation movement could have the most profound impact on the planet, and our wellness as a civilization. Through daily mindfulness practice, we have the ability to connect to our innate divine wisdom, freedom and happiness. As we create more balance within and identify with our true nature, the need for empty materialistic pursuits that ultimately lead to misery and suffering lessen, whether it’s eating unhealthy, inhumane food, driving a gas-guzzler, or using bee-killing pesticides so we can have the perfect lawn to “keep up with the Joneses”. A balanced inner state of being inevitably leads to better choices about the foods we eat, more empathy for ourselves and those who share our communities, and compassion for the plight of all humanity.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Be Patient — According to Tony Robbins, most people overestimate what they can accomplish in one year, and underestimate what they can accomplish in two or three decades. All of my greatest accomplishments have been much harder than I thought they would be and taken twice as long. If I had been more patient with the inevitable twists, turns and detours that are essential on every journey to success, I could’ve saved myself much heartache and self-doubt.

2. Don’t Worry, Be Happy. I’ve spent so much time and energy worrying about future events outside of my control, and could have spent that time enjoying the journey of self-discovery and simply staying in the present moment. In the end, everything always works out.

3. Be Mindful How You Define Success. What I set out to do when I first started my career in entertainment is vastly different from what I’m doing now, but served as an essential stepping stone to my true calling. True success often looks different from what we imagine when we set out on the journey, so stay open to the magic the Universe may have in store.

4. The Universe Always Provides. I thought I had to earn a certain amount of money for Conscious Living to be successful. Over the years, we somehow always found a way to produce the show with no major sponsors or investors. For every step forward we took to produce the show independently, the Universe took three more on our behalf. From camera equipment and our production crew to new distribution platforms, whatever we need always shows up at exactly the time we need it. The same is true for anyone who aligns to allow this power to work for them.

5. Humility is the Path to Greatness. I have found the greatest joy in not making my work about me. Instead, I focus on the gifts I’m offering to the world. In the words of Paramahansa Yogananda, “The way to freedom is through service to others. As you forget self in service to others, you will find that, without seeking it, your own cup of happiness will be full.”

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

The single biggest thing an individual can do for optimal personal and planetary wellness is adopting a whole food, plant-based diet. I’m passionate about the vegan lifestyle because it reduces countless carbon and methane emissions, eliminates waste of water and food resources used to feed animals (both from animal husbandry and the dairy industry), and also makes people healthier and happier. When we consume meat and dairy, we ingest the emotions and vibration of suffering and death the animals endure. It’s no wonder the planet is warming up and so many of us feel more anxious, and angry. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

