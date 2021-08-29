Tricia Brouk Of The Big Talk Academy: “Keep showing up no matter what”

Keep showing up no matter what.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Tricia Brouk.

Tricia Brouk is an international award-winning director who works in theater, film, and television. Tricia has produced the TEDxLincolnSquare and Speakers Who Dare in New York City and choreographed Black Box on ABC, The Affair on Showtime and much more. In addition to her work in entertainment industry, she applies her skills to being a professional public speaking coach and is an author of her new book “The Influential Voice”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I moved to New York City from Arnold, Missouri to pursue a career in dance when I was twenty years old. When I got to the city, I started waiting tables like every performing artist. I quickly realized that I was not interested in standing all day and night, relying on tips to pay the rent. My body was my vehicle, so it had to be my priority in order to be at the highest level of peak performance I needed as a professional dancer. And I also liked to eat at restaurants and buy shoes, so being a starving artist was not something I was willing to accept. I rejected that notion completely and started my first company. I started a fitness company where I was taking care of my client’s bodies and mine while charging what I wanted for my time. I was the boss. And once I began touring the world as a dancer, I realized, “Hey, I can make additional money while I’m on the road, if I hire consultant trainers to train my clients while I’m away.” And that’s what I did. I had all these amazing clients who were paying me to be trained by my team while I was also being paid to dance in opera houses all over the world. Two incomes, one bank account. To be clear, I pay my trainers well and value them which is why so many are still with me. My company allowed me to live my dream making money doing it. This is what I continued to do for the next three decades, working in film, television, theater. I produced all my own plays, musicals, and documentaries, because I had a company that could finance my artistic endeavors. Being a starving artist is not sexy and you do not have to subscribe to that paradigm.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The amazing author, speaker and thought-leader Petra Kolber, a dear friend who had been to many of my shows and knew my work as a director, asked me to direct her TEDx. I thought it sounded super fun, just like directing a one-person show, which I had done several times. I did script analysis with her, blocking and choreography, intention and acting work and that was that. Until she planted the seed, “You should do this for other people”. I had no idea there was even a thing called coaching for speakers. And I knew nothing about online marketing as an entrepreneur. My fitness company was by referral only, getting gigs as a director/choreographer came through my agent, and I made my own shows. I was not on Facebook. This was only four years ago, when most people had been online and on Facebook and Instagram for years. I had zero online presence, no credibility in this field so I made the decision, “I’m all in.” I created The Big Talk and in order to become credible by talking about the work I do; I started a podcast first. John Lee Dumas told me to create three episodes, “Just so people hear how you work.” Three hundred plus episodes later, I’ve got myself some online presence. I founded The Big Talk Academy, I produced TEDxLincolnSquare and The Speaker Salon and I work with public officials on their communication skills. That is what “all in” looks like for me. And because I showed up consistently and authentically true to this work and who I am in the world, I’ve built a reputation that I’m proud of.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I am a natural born leader, yes. And I also had to learn how to lead effectively. In the room as a director, I create a safe space for my actors. When they feel safe, they can take risks and make bold decisions. They know the character more than I do, so if I get in their way, or they don’t feel safe enough to fail big, the great work is never born. It stays good. And I’m not interested in good. I want great. When my speakers feel safe in the room to play (speak) a scene (their talk) in a way that may be outside of the box of what they are expected to do or supposed to do, they transform into great speakers. Being a commanding public speaker is an artform that I honor. It’s not easy but if you apply technique and have a coach or mentor who can direct you, it will get easier and become more second nature. When it comes to my team, being in alignment with my values and the values of the company is a priority. Creating a team culture that reflects this is an ongoing practice. This is something I had to learn to do better. Leading a company of actors or speakers is slightly different from leading a team. I work for my team. It’s my job to make them feel empowered, respected, valued, and seen. Not completely different from how a director connects to the actors because the ultimate goal is the same, greatness and excellence.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I was having lunch with a friend of Petra, who introduced us. She introduced me to the online marketing world of entrepreneurs. By the end of lunch, I hired her to coach me on getting more visibility for The Big Talk. One step at a time, I hired more coaches, some good, some not good, and finally landed on my two current mentors who coach me in business, mindset, and high performance, Emily and James Williams. If you want more, if you want to be great, get a mentor. Period.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out because we help people transform their lives while going through a process of becoming a commanding speaker. Whether it’s The Big Talk Academy, The Speaker Salon or one on one work with me. Speaking about what you care about is intimate. This kind of vulnerability ongoing and in front of someone is life changing. The unpacking of your story and your expertise in order to write a powerful script takes time. And during this time, during this process, you begin to get to know yourself more deeply. This is why the transformation happens. You can’t hide when you work with us. We demand more of you and for you. I have been on stage my entire life all over the world and I won’t settle for good or fine. I’m an advocate for amplifying and elevating voices in order to make the world a better place. This goes deep. It’s not just about how to orate. When you step onto a stage you have an opportunity to reach one person. And that one person is going to be changed by what you have to say. You might even save their life. It’s that big. It’s that urgent. It’s that powerful. This is why when speaker shares with me that they were “cracked open” during the process and now have a more intimate relationship with their partner, or that they finally “found their voice” and got the courage to write their book, or that they are speaking on topics they were “afraid to talk about” before, it is confirmation that we are on track with how we show up in this company and how we serve.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honesty, fearlessness, and curiosity are three traits I have always embodied in my life, sometimes unconsciously. I would say now these traits are fully conscious for me. I own these traits completely.

When it comes to honesty, it’s about making hard decisions as the CEO of a company. I have always been able to be honest about why something is working or isn’t. And being honest takes courage because I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings. In March of 2020, I had to get honest with myself and that meant getting honest with my team. I let go of two team members at the height of the pandemic chaos in this country. That was a very difficult decision, but it required me to get honest for the good of the company and the vision of where my company is going.

Fearlessness has played a role in my life forever. As a dancer, “no” was something I heard multiple times a day after auditions. As a director, it was a word I heard over and over again, while I navigated the sea of gender and name recognition in Hollywood. I was never afraid to hear “no”. And I was never afraid to make my own path. When a producer asked me to direct a show without a writer attached, I decided to write it myself, because I was too impatient to wait for one to become attached. This kind of fearlessness is part of who I am, because life is short and I don’t care about failure. Do I want to do the best job possible, absolutely? Do I fear what will happen if it’s not perfect, no. I’m a manifesting generator, I create. If I let fear get in my way, I would be preventing my work from being of service to humanity.

Curiosity is why I’ve built a seven-figure business in less than four years. I asked all the questions. And if someone didn’t have an answer for me, I found someone who did. I surrounded myself with people who were more successful than me and hired amazing mentors who could teach me what I didn’t know. I paid attention, I read books, I studied, and I doubled down on how to achieve my vision which is to unify human beings through speech.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I wish I had never followed the advice to originally host my podcast on a free hosting platform. This was a huge waste of time. And it created a lot of stress early on because I had launched The Big Talk and there twenty episodes live with many subscribers and reviews. The problem I ran into was that this particular hosting platform wouldn’t give me my RSS feed, so if I left them and moved onto another hosting platform, I’d have to start over. I’d lose all the momentum, the subscribers and have to ask people, “Oops, sorry can you write your review again?”, pretty lame! Luckily there was a loophole with this particular company, and I was able to get my RSS feedback and pay for a proper hosting platform for podcasts. Trying to save money when you start a business is going to cost you more money in the long run.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Systems, processes, and strong team meetings are going to prevent burnout and help create the culture you want in your company of autonomy and empowerment. First, always do a quick personal check in for each team member at the top of the meeting. They are human beings first and team members second. Then make sure your team has permission to make decisions and the tools to support making the decisions. If you are not at a place yet where you have a Director of Operations and SOPs in place, start small, but get the processes and systems out of your head and onto the page sooner than later. Also, make sure your team knows what the vision of the company is and the timeline for accomplishing things. If they see the big picture out in front of them, they can pace themselves and set themselves up for success and ultimately the success of the company.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

This goes back to showing up consistently and authentically. So many entrepreneurs show up doing this and then six weeks later they show up doing that. This is a huge mistake and will undermine your online credibility rapidly. In order to build trust, think of this as the long game. Be consistent in messaging. Be consistent in what your area of expertise is. And be consistent in providing value. You’ll be surprised how many people are watching you and ready to buy three years later, you never having known they were paying attention.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business?

Three common mistakes I see CEOs and Founders make is first, not hiring a team when they grow. Second, not being willing to invest in the business so it can grow. And finally creating too much product. Be known for one thing and do that one thing well.

What can be done to avoid those errors?

If you think you can do everything and grow your business, you are wrong. You may be able to do most things for a while, but it is not sustainable. Not to mention, if you are the visionary of the company, why are you managing Active Campaign or MemberVault? You need to be the big thinker who’s spending time on the vision and big picture of how to be of service to your community and clients. Determine what you need the most support with first, and then hire accordingly. For me, I did not want to learn how to use a software to house my products, as it would have taken so much time for me to learn it and implement it and I wanted to be working with speakers, not learning a new software, so the first team member I hired knew MemberVault and Active Campaign.

Investing in your company in the beginning can be scary. It can bring up a lot of limiting beliefs. And I also know for a fact that when you do invest in your company so it can grow, the clients come. The money comes. And that’s because the Universe is clear that your intentions are to grow because you’ve invested in your company.

Give your product time to be out there long enough to see if it’s actually what people want. When you rush to change things because the first launch was not what you had hoped for, you are not allowing for the time and space to test if it’s you or them.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

I don’t experience dramatic highs and lows. I’ve been in showbiz for three decades, I’m a very cool cucumber when it comes to running a company. That’s why I’m willing to take so many risks in hiring coaches and team members. I invest in my company because the vision is the guiding force.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I received a handmade Kente Stole with my name and The Big Talk Academy on it from one of my speakers, I was completely overwhelmed. A Kente Stole is part of the African American graduation ceremony and these stoles originated in Ghana, where my speaker is from. She sent the hand weaved stole to me with her book, sharing that inside of The Big Talk Academy, she found her voice. This was a moment, I’ll never forget and forever cherish.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

During a launch, I had planned out meticulously and invested generously on the copy, sales page, ads and team, we were seeing the data that nobody was going to the sales page. We were in full on launch mode, and nobody was even clicking on the link to take them to the sales page. It was a feeling of total confusion and frustration. I had recently hired a Facebook ads team to generate leads for the launch and these new 3000 leads didn’t care about anything I had to offer. That was a moment in time for me. And what that moment in time taught me is that quantity over quality is something I needed to return to and continue showing up authentically in my truth so I will attract my people. Going back to honesty, I had to get honest with myself and with the Facebook ads team about ending our relationship.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I like the use of one word in times like this.

Next.

This goes back to keeping the story moving. We did our research to find out how to improve and we moved on. We did not blame, we did not dwell, we simply kept the story moving.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Keep showing up no matter what. Work with a mentor. Remember that If you can imagine it, it’s already yours Stay in gratitude. Always provide value.

You might have a six figure launch the first time you launch. You might not. There is no right or wrong here. There is no good or bad here. It’s simply fact. When you stop attaching success to launch numbers, you’ll stay on point which is the vision. I’m not saying I don’t want you to meet your goals, I do, and I also want you to remember if you don’t meet them the first time, you eventually will, if you keep showing up.

Working with a mentor is paramount to your success as an entrepreneur. I never feel that alone feeling a lot of people talk about when it comes to running your own business, but I do know that when a hint of doubt pops into my mind, I reach out to my mentors immediately for a reality check.

If you have imagined it, it exists. That’s the power of the mind and your connection to Source. When you feel like it has not happened yet, that’s because it hasn’t. But it does not mean it won’t. When you have not fully realized a goal, or a program or a number, that’s because there is more waiting for you, so stay on course, keep the faith and trust that it’s coming. Because it is.

Always stay in gratitude. When you find yourself feeling tired, frustrated, annoyed, afraid, immediately move into gratitude, because remember your thoughts are powerful. And if you spend time on negative thinking, you’ll create a negative environment. Give thanks and give it often. Being in gratitude is free and the ROI is abundant.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience, for me, is about recognizing that being alive to live another day is a gift. It’s about always acknowledging that today is the best day ever and that everything is always going right. Even if you are suffering or experiencing things going in the direction that society would deem going “terribly wrong”, it’s actually all unfolding as it’s meant to be unfolding. Trusting you are in the right place for your learnings, your teachings, your growth is difficult and this kind of surrender will assist you greatly in being resilient.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I went to Russia during the 1991 coup of Gorbachev so I could dance with the Russian ballerinas. They had no toilet paper. They were in political unrest. And it was one of the most amazing times of my life. I lived in the East Village during the time of Tent Cities and when squatters took over most of the tenement buildings. I was living the dream of being a dancer in New York City. It was amazing and I loved it. I lost my mentor to HIV at the height of the AIDS epidemic in New York City. He taught me how to have confidence in myself as a dancer, for that I am forever grateful for our time even though it was short. I danced in between the Twin Towers on 9/10 and watched them fall on 9/11. And a few short days later, performed in a theater show where the audience thanked us because they needed art to take away their sadness for a few hours. In 2009, weeks before my husband and I were to be married in Mexico, the H1N1 virus outbreak happened and we lost every cent because of it being “an act of God”. We ended up being married on Downing Street during Pride Weekend in NYC, for that I always get to celebrate being married and PRIDE. And in March of 2020, my beautiful city went into chaos, panic and lock down. And almost a year later, when I look out my apartment window across the street from the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater to what was a very dark space for so long and see the dancers taking class and dancing outside on the sidewalk, my heart bursts. This is what resiliency looks like for me.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I’m generally an optimistic person. I wake up happy and inspired. I’m very grateful for having that nature. I see the world through the lens of what’s possible instead of what’s not. When things feel hard or when people I love move on from a community or from the planet, I go back to what I’m in control of. And what I’m in control of is how I react, my decisions and my thoughts. I am in control of how I show up in the word and how I react to any situation. My thoughts and my mindset are mine, nobody else’s.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Not long ago, I was producing Speakers Who Dare, my live speaking event in New York City. The speakers applied months before. I had all the speakers cast and all the talent booked. The theater was booked, tickets were sold, and the speakers were rehearsed and ready to take my stage from all over the world. And then the world changed. The event was scheduled for March 24, 2020. I live in New York City and things happened quickly. The chaos and uncertainty was palpable. I had two choices. I could cancel the event or postpone the event. Only two choices, or so I thought. As a leader, it was my job to lead. Everyone wanted to perform but coming to New York City was out of the question. Everyone wanted to perform, so cancelling felt deeply out of alignment. Postponing was difficult as we have busy lives and how things would play out. It was one of the most challenging moments I’ve had as a leader. I had to find a solution and stay positive while doing so. All while being surrounded by profound collective fear in my glorious city. I took a walk and went inward. What happened in that moment was me getting curious and asking for guidance. And what came was, “Hey wait a minute, I’m a filmmaker. I can make a film of this event and livestream it.” The event went from being live in front of 150 people to a film that we live streamed to 150 countries. I pitched this idea to the speakers sharing that they now had the potential of reaching even more people with their powerful stories and it was fully embraced by everyone. I directed each speaker individually on how to shoot their talk, whether it was as if they were having tea, or taking a walk in nature. Each and every speaker showed up fully and vulnerably and it was a positive, powerful and magical moment that I will never forget.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” — Mahatma Gandhi

I’m super demanding, but I’m also kind. This is how I run my business and my life.

How can our readers further follow you online?

All of my links are below and if you desire Chapter One of my book The Influential Voice for FREE, go to: www.theinfluentialvoicebook.com/chapter

www.triciabrouk.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/triciabrouk/

https://www.instagram.com/tricia_brouk/

https://www.facebook.com/thebigtalkwithtriciabrouk

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!