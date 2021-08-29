Amy Hinson of MindBloom Coaching: “When we garden or tend our indoor plants we are empowered, our self-esteem is stronger and we feel a sense of achievement”

When we garden or tend our indoor plants we are empowered, our self-esteem is stronger and we feel a sense of achievement. Nothing wrong with any of those. Simply looking at nature, or a nature scene within art or other sources brings us unlimited feelings of peace. We, our souls, are a part of nature and as I said before, just allowing your bare feet to touch the grass with super charge you!

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

Amy Hinson is a Master Certified Health & Life Coach of MindBloom Coaching and serves women with superpowers, otherwise known as ADHD and Bipolar! She is on a mission to support these women through habit & mindset changes that lead to healthier weight, more energy, strategic coping skills and a mindset that removes the shame and builds confidence through authentic living.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Thank you for inviting me, when I turned 50 I had just been laid off from a large corporation and decided I wanted to use my experience in Human Resources Management to serve other women. This meant becoming a Health & Life Coach. I have superpowers, yes I do, Bipolar and its sidekick ADHD! I also have a history of domestic violence and was a widow my 44. So, I felt I might have something to offer women!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Oh yes, I have met many other coaches and there are two that I have leaned on for advice. I say that Renae is my spirit animal and that I should charge her rent for hanging out in my head and gathering my thoughts! Another special coach to me is Stacey, she is an amazing business coach and I felt a connection with her right off. She is such a sincere person and I want to emulate her in my coaching practice. Both of these women have been encouraging and supportive. We all need someone to bounce ideas off of and someone who has already “been there”!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I am laughing to myself, but yes this is an easy question. I was terribly concerned with the appearance and design of my home office! I wanted pretty file folders to say the least! I realize now that this was simple fear, fear of getting started and fear of failure. I thought being busy was actually working on my business, but no, it was procrastination out of fear!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much? May I have more than one?

There have been several. Finding your North Star by Martha Beck for certain and Kick Ass with Mel Robbins by Mel Robbins. This is just the tip of the book list!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now. Chinese Proverb

These words say it is ok to start today!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Just about a week ago I reached out to other coaches that work with women and asked if they would join me on my podcast to share their tips and tricks for women, but share them in a format for teen girls. Shouldn’t we share our knowledge with young women and give them a little head start? I can’t wait to get this started. I hope to take the recordings and written pages and publish them for mom’s to share with their daughters.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Well, I have a yoga mat and really cute bag for it. I have a great meditation pillow and I have read everything the Deepak Chopra, Gabrielle Berstein and Wayne Dyer have published. I must confess that I find that I like to meditate during a morning bubble bath and again as I fall asleep. These seem to be my quite times where I can really focus on my breath and relax. I listen to recorded meditations, and use a couple of apps on my phone too. For me this is the first step to digging deeper into meditation. I can tell you that my bedtime meditation has removed the tossing & turning for me!

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

First, focus on nutrition. Our bodies respond to what we eat. If we eat “poison”, well, it does not benefit our body and the body will respond in one way or another. A few months back I worked with a man that had a litany of illnesses and we focused on what he was eating. It all sounded reasonably healthy. Every day he had a cup of applesauce, cereal for breakfast and he loved his bread. He had no idea what he was eating until we discussed each item and read the ingredients on the labels. I encouraged him to make his own applesauce in his slow cooker, look into healthier versions of his favorite cereals and try sprouted breads. A few months later he wrote to say that he was down by 30 pounds and his gut issues were 10 times better than before!

Next track your thoughts for a few days in a row. Notice that you have the same thoughts almost every day. What are you telling yourself? Are you focused on others, pointing out your own insecurities or just running a negative diatribe? These thoughts run over and over and your subconscious believes these thoughts whether they are true or not. So, we need to address these, redirect the thought. Many clients respond well to meditation, affirmations and journaling with regards to negative thoughts. I request that clients get a few post it notes in vibrant colors. Take the negative thoughts and rewrite them on the post it notes. Now POST them where you will see them throughout the day. Read them when you feel lost or overwhelmed. Instead of I am so fat, post a note on your mirror that says I am getting slimmer and healthier every day! We just don’t realize what we are saying throughout the day until we take an inventory!

For some reason we hated napping and going to bed as a child. Now we rush all day fueled by caffeine and stress. At night we focus on blue screens, going to bed well past 11 pm and taking something to fall asleep. Our bodies are made to sleep, our body rejuvenates during periods of sleep and we need 7–8 hours a night. I have had women tell me that they can’t function without morning coffee and nightly wine. Both actually have health benefits, but using them to fight our natural circadian rhythms only causes our bodies to throw up a red flag begging for a more natural cycle. Up by 7 am with some bright light soon after and shutting down of blue screens an hour before bed and in bed by 11 pm.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Marketing! Companies know what makes us feel good emotions, so they exploit it and we fall for it. I do it every day myself! What we need to do is affirm each day that I am eating healthier than yesterday, I am eating food to fuel my body and I love my body so I will only put nutrients into my body that support a healthy lifestyle. The more you believe this, the less you will see that fast food sign promising the best day of your life and fall for it!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

We’ve talked about meditation and yoga. I would put these at the top of the list. Each offer you peace and a stronger connection to self.

I’m sharing a story that will tie each of these habits together. I want to start with routine. Having a routine, not written in stone, but a routine that you can count on will reduce stress in your day and less stress means more optimism. Emotional wellness is composed of elements of self-esteem, optimism and an understanding of self.

Next movement and movement in nature is especially good for emotional wellness. We are drawn to nature, just feeling the grass under your bare feet can create an emotional supercharge. Getting some outdoor exercise has so many benefits, but that is for another day!

You might think that relationships are next within emotional wellness, but I would have to disagree. We have no idea how to love ourselves. I am speaking mostly of women. We are brought up to believe that we need to check the boxes. First we need to be a good little girl, doing only girl good things. Then we check the college box, get married, get the job, then the children and so forth. We check the boxes and wait…still not full of joy and peace. WTH? We then need to do some work and learn to love ourselves, the self that may or may not have checked off all the boxes! So, loving ourselves, this is a deep process, is a major source of emotional wellness.

Ok, here is a story I will carry with me forever. I met a young man one morning that woke up to hear the lawn care company working in his yard. His first thought was that he didn’t have cash for them so he dressed and ran to the ATM for cash. After paying the workers he decided he’d stop by the salon he owned, turn on the lights and heat for the staff. Next he planned to head back home and get ready to head to his full time job. Seems to be just a busy day until he realizes that he left his car running with the keys locked inside. He is still at his salon and needs to go home to then go on to work. He got a ride home to get the spare car key. He arrived back at the salon to unlock his car only to realize he left the spare key in the car that just dropped him off. OMG! He called the driver, they came back in about 15 minutes. Can you hear the clocking ticking? By now he is certainly going to be late for work. He gets the car unlocked and goes home. His day has started out all wrong. Why, well, normally he would get up at a specific time each day and he had a sequence of meditations he followed each morning. This day he didn’t have that and he said his energy was off because of this. How many days has your energy been off like this? It seems like just a bad day or just bad timing, but overwhelm is more likely from your energy!

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Oh my yes! Smiles are contagious…we’ve all heard this. You may come across a sour cashier when you grab your morning coffee. Her life may be horrendous, her life may be in shambles. We don’t know what is going on in another person’s life, so we smile, we offer a smile that may just offer hope to this person. Yes, she may just be that person who can’t offer a smile, but offer your smile instead! You will receive as much or more from this offering.

Beyond offering hope to someone else, smiling makes you look younger! Smiling helps with your immune system and it shoots endorphins into the sky making you a happier person overall!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Brain dumps, yes, put it all onto paper! Spiritual wellness has many elements and one is understanding of self, faith and contemplating life and going deeper into your own beliefs and thoughts. As well as journaling this can be part of a daily meditation as well.

I’d say being a part of a community and volunteering within that community. The first time I volunteered in our local soup kitchen I diced chicken and then opened cans of vegetables. No big deal right? I had served the hours I had promised and now I could leave. Something told me to stay a little longer. It was time to serve the lunch to the men, women and families that were waiting just outside in the courtyard. I stayed and helped to file trays, seat guests and offer refills. My heart was so full. I was filled with gratitude, appreciation and compassion. Helping that day brought more into my heart than those being served may have felt.

Have you ever thought about your own principles, morals, values and beliefs? I can say that no, I never really did. I got through each day, not learning any lessons, not gaining any real life knowledge. When I did sit down and think about what I believed in, my values, how I wanted to be remembered, I was astonished that this was not part of my education growing up. Maybe others do learn this as a child, but I was not exposed to these ideas. If you haven’t, take out a piece of paper or write down in your journal, your principles, morals, values and beliefs. Never worry about what anyone else thinks or requires you to believe. This is all about you!

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Did you mother or grandmother like to garden, to grow flowers or her own veggies? Research has found that working with plants is therapeutic. When we garden or tend our indoor plants we are empowered, our self-esteem is stronger and we feel a sense of achievement. Nothing wrong with any of those. Simply looking at nature, or a nature scene within art or other sources brings us unlimited feelings of peace. We, our souls, are a part of nature and as I said before, just allowing your bare feet to touch the grass with super charge you!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A movement, that is a big one….I would like to live in a world where mental illness was seen as a superpower that not everyone was lucky enough to have! I would like to see influential people in the world declare this to be true and that those of us with these powers could and would wear it proudly on our chest just like Superman or better yet Wonder Woman!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂 Gabby Berstein & Mel Robbins, I appreciate their messages and I have taken their messages to heart!

