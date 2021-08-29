Tom Howard Of PowerTrade: “You should probably not listen to most peoples’ advice”

You should probably not listen to most peoples’ advice. Consider the source. Sometimes it’s because they give advice that is actually for themselves or because they want to be seen as providing good advice but don’t know much about your situation. You should ask, what is their lived experience that gives them credibility to give this advice? I never take someone’s advice at face value. I look deeper to see if it comes from a qualified place and that it is relevant to me.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tom Howard, Business Development & Growth at PowerTrade. Tom is a product geek, founder, and angel investor obsessed with re-inventing money and finance. As an early investor in cryptocurrencies and founding partner of blockchain investment group Taureon, Tom has seen it all: from the booms & busts to the massive challenges users face when trying to use cryptocurrencies as electronic cash. As co-founder of Defi Nation and formerly co-founder of Mosendo, Tom brings his immense knowledge of decentralization to the crypto derivatives world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I actually started out studying computer science. After that, I got my hands dirty with programming, then product management. I worked for Tom Chi (the inventor of Google Glass & founding executive at the GoogleX labs) at another start-up where I learned a ton about product management. Following that, I moved to Asia and got into the tech scene, where I eventually had a small exit from one of my businesses in early 2017. I used those funds to get into cryptocurrencies that same year. 2017 was the year of Ethereum and the ICO (Initial Coin Offering), and it was the first time that Ethereum had a real use-case that was seeing traction. Subsequently, that was my foray into decentralized technologies, finance, and DeFi (decentralized finance). In the aftermath of that, I ended up doing a start-up building a decentralized Venmo using that DAI stable coin. But unfortunately, it was a bit too early for its time and we ran out of runway for that business before the DeFi bull market happened. I joined PowerTrade with Mario, whom I had met years earlier when I invested in their ICO for the Liquid Exchange (a very large, Japanese-based exchange and one of the first to be regulated in Japan). We started PowerTrade about a year ago, July 2020, during the pandemic. We aim to bring crypto options to the global market, with basically what you would expect from a traditional market but within the crypto ecosystem when it comes to potions and derivatives. It’s an underserved ecosystem right now.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We’re disrupting from two different angles. Crypto is disrupting entire industries, like traditional finance, and we’re disrupting within the crypto space. Innovation often takes learnings from one industry or one area of expertise and applies it to a whole different one. With PowerTrade, we’re pulling capital-efficient and sophisticated structures from the traditional options space l and bringing that to crypto. Because crypto itself is disrupting the traditional space simultaneously, you get new ways of managing collateral and trust and settlements and all these kinds of new things that come with crypto and blockchain that don’t exist in the traditional space. We’re bringing the best of both worlds together to create a superior trading market in the crypto ecosystem.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, losing money is never funny, but it did help me learn a lesson. I learned something about trust early on in my journey that involved a client reneging on a deal. Having a deal appropriately structured is vital. More so, I never count a deal until the money’s in the bank. I don’t care if the contracts are signed. If the money is not in the bank, the deal’s not done.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Working with Tom Chi was a great experience. He had a lot of impact on me. If I find myself stuck, I think, “what would Tom Chi say?” or “What would Tom Chi do in this situation?” And that usually gives me some pretty good ideas. Also, reading about other entrepreneurs, you can learn a lot that way. You have the greats like Paul Graham, and other entrepreneurs, whether they’re on Twitter or writing essays, I absorb a lot of that.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption implies entropy. We’re always creating entropy in life, and the universe is always trying to destroy entropy, so it’s a very philosophical question. Regarding the converse of a system or structure withstanding the test of time, we’re essentially referring to The Lindy Effect, which states that the longer something has been around, the more likely it is to continue being around. In the traditional trading industry, there are many trading systems that I would say the technology is quite inefficient. There’s a cottage industry of people whose job is to maintain these systems, and they’re the only people who know how to do these particular types of things. If you automate it by making technology better, they’d be out of a job because you don’t need people to run it anymore. So you have this problem where we could have more efficient technologies with better systems and more productivity. The way GDP is measured is per capita, and you want that number to go up because that means the economy is doing better by many measures. But you also have this ingrained conflict, where people’s jobs depend on not improving productivity, because if we did that, then we need fewer people to do that job. For the individual, it can seem to be against their best interests to improve productivity at times. However, the argument is that new types of jobs are created at this new level of abstraction. It’s about adapting and improving yourself in changing environments. I think that’s inevitable. If you want to succeed, improving yourself and your skills is the way to get ahead because change will happen no matter what. If you try to hang on to it for too long, then you’ll find yourself disrupted.

Then the central question is how do you disintermediate power structures. DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) represent the modernization of democracy and can enable humans to organize in a more equitable way that is potentially more efficient than an autocratic system. As worlds are trending toward inequality, DAOs can level the playing field. If you want to get ahead and want to be a part of the change in the world, learning how DAOs work is crucial.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I used to pride myself on fast decision-making, but I would do that at the expense of nuance. Tom Chi told me, “The value is in the nuance. Anyone can come up with a generic idea and decide whether to do it or not. If you want to have a successful idea, the nuance of how you do it and implement it will make or break whether you have a product.” Another way to say it is that “the devil is in the details.” Now I always dig for those details. You should probably not listen to most peoples’ advice. Consider the source. Sometimes it’s because they give advice that is actually for themselves or because they want to be seen as providing good advice but don’t know much about your situation. You should ask, what is their lived experience that gives them credibility to give this advice? I never take someone’s advice at face value. I look deeper to see if it comes from a qualified place and that it is relevant to me. “Innovation is a journey of a thousand steps.” This one is from Thomas Edison. Edison tried thousands of experiments when he was creating the light bulb and had thousands of failures. Without these failures, he wouldn’t have been able to invent the light bulb.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I think that we’re going to be replacing the global financial system. There are many amazing things to build in the future, not only for making, trading, and crypto-trading. But DeFi and DAOs make things more accessible and better for everyone. What we’re doing now with PowerTrade is step one, a launching pad for the growth of the industry.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The Dictator’s Handbook. It looks at Power Structures, specifically using countries with dictators and how they rise and stay in power. Further, it looks at how you can apply this to other organizations, including corporations. Takeaway: in a country without a stable government, the dictator is not the one who wants to make things better. They are the ones willing to do anything to get to where they are. You end up with dictators who are cruel and don’t have citizens’ best interests at heart. The blockchain & cryptocurrency space is about dis-intermediating power structures, so it’s enlightening to learn about power structures through this lens.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We will find a way or we will make one.” — Hannibal Barca. His army needed to get to a city on the other side of a vast mountain range. The soldiers were looking at that mountain range in disbelief, and they’re thinking, “what are we going to do? How are we going to go over there?” and Hannibal Barca said these words. That’s what entrepreneurship is all about. You’re going to find a way, or you’re going to make one — total ownership.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Knowledge and education are what frees people. The greatest good is to help everyone in the world gain more knowledge and learn more about topics not taught in school. Crypto is a virus of education. First, people come to get rich quickly, but then you end up digging in, and you learn about how money works. You learn about DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, Political structures. I’ve seen so many people who come into the crypto space to make some money and then become very well educated on a huge variety of topics. If crypto does nothing else, at least it’s taught many people about some critical things in life.

