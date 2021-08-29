Lauren Dovey Of Heat Healer: “Do not be afraid to talk to your friends or loved ones if you aren’t feeling good about yourself or a situation you are in”

Do not be afraid to talk to your friends or loved ones if you aren’t feeling good about yourself or a situation you are in. You are never alone. Chances are they have experienced something similar themselves and have some words of wisdom. If life is getting to be too much, reaching out to your family doctor or a recommended psychologist does not mean giving up. It’s empowering and I think everyone should see a therapist if they can!

Lauren is the founder of Heat Healer, a direct-to-consumer health and wellness brand focused on developing the world’s best heat therapy products. Through her own passion and journey, Lauren became obsessed with the amazing health benefits you get from regular sauna use — everything from detoxing and burning calories, to relief from aches and pains, and improved sleep and mental health. After almost two years of research, Lauren launched Heat Healer — a business that would allow her to combine her passion for sauna use with her career experience in sales, marketing, and design.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My parents worked extremely hard to give my sister and I the best life possible. I am half Polish, half Australian. My dad immigrated to Australia when he was 6 years old, not being able to speak English. My grandparents worked laborious jobs, even owning a Turkey farm at one stage, and worked 7 days a week.

When I was born, my parents relocated to a beach on the south coast of Sydney, Australia. An active lifestyle was always something I enjoyed, but the slower pace of a beach town was something I was always pushing against. I was constantly dreaming up business ideas, such as a magazine to sell at school, selling flowers on the side of the road, and a band called “Violet Chaos” where I created a CD to sell with my friend (she played the piano and I played the violin).

The minute I graduated from high school, I moved up to Sydney to study at the University of Sydney, where I started in architecture and ended up completing a Bachelor of Economics. I was always seeming to balance a need for creativity and business drive.

In my childhood, I was largely driven by, and close to, the Polish side of my family. My grandmother was forcibly taken from her home in Poland when she was 10 years old during the second world war and moved through camps in Siberia, eventually ending up in India. My grandparents endured so much hardship and tried their best to create a better life for us.

Sadly, my grandfather passed away when I was 7 years old after his 7th heart attack. He was very dear to me, and I still think about him often. My grandmother was a warrior. She survived three bouts of cancer, the last time (which was now over 20 years ago), she was told she had no chance of surviving. She defied all odds, and at the age of 92 is still fighting fit. She is even on social media tagging me in Facebook posts. I love her so much!

My take away from childhood was the value of hard work, that health and balance are paramount, and of course that you cannot take life for granted. I am not driven by material possessions, but rather by experiences and feelings.

I often felt conflicted in my career path, but ultimately my awareness of my inner need for this balance has led me to the best part of my career — which is as the Founder of Heat Healer, driving a business that focuses on making infrared heat therapy available to anyone in their own home, and helping to make a positive change in our customer’s lives.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As I finished my studies, I landed one of those “set you up for life jobs” at a Big 4 accounting firm. I really thought that was what I should be doing, and ended up spending almost 4 years there.

I had a friend that worked in a fun Brazilian fashion business called Havaianas. He was leaving and even though I had no experience in fashion, he opened that opportunity for me and put me forward for his role. I gave it a crack and landed the job. It turned out to be the best decision I ever made.

It was the perfect mix of numbers, creativity, and relationship building. My grandmother told me I had rocks in my head leaving such a stable, good paying job, to work in fashion.

However, it was my dad that had always told me you can excel at anything you put your mind to. I stayed there for 7 years until I had my kids. I was exposed to so many parts of that business and it really was what set the path for my own entrepreneurial journey. After making this huge change in my career, it gave me the confidence to continue to pursue opportunities that I am passionate about!

No one thing or person inspired me to pursue my career. Rather, it was a set of smaller decisions that were made along the way — knowing myself and what felt right for me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Earlier on in my career I had little self-confidence in my abilities. Coming from a small town I always just felt like the girl from the “Gong” (a nickname for the town I came from), someone who hadn’t gone to a prestigious school or had a built-in business network — so much so, that every time I went for a new job role, I would convince myself I had miserably failed.

I even once had convinced myself that a boss was calling me into their office to fire me. It was quite the opposite — I was offered a promotion and pay raise! This is why I always tell friends and family that even if there’s a voice in your head telling you that you are going to fail, it doesn’t mean it’s the truth. Fire that negative guy and employ a nicer voice in your head.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Dr. Joe Dispenza — “Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself”. One of the most impressive quotes he mentions in his book is, “about 95 percent of who we are by midlife is a series of subconscious programs that have become automatic — driving a car, brushing our teeth, overeating when we’re stressed, worrying about our future, judging our friends, complaining about our lives, blaming our parents, not believing in ourselves, and insisting on being chronically unhappy, just to name a few.”

I used to get so frustrated when I would see loved ones complain about the situation they were in. I would counsel them for hours on what they could do to help or improve their circumstances, but in the end, they wouldn’t do anything about it and before too long we would be back on the phone having the same conversation, about the same issue. I do not have a lot of tolerance for that and now — if you are one of my friends, I will just tell you straight. They will often thank me later for being so truthful with them and pushing them to change.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Of course, it’s another quote from Dr. Joe Dispenza — “when you change your energy you change your life”. If you don’t like something about your life, change it! If I am ever in a mood, feeling helpless or lost, I do the “Heat Healer Hour”. It is almost a fail-safe method of improving my mood and giving me a fresh perspective.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We’re working on accessory lines for Heat Healer to supercharge the benefits of Heat Therapy. I am working with a fitness trainer and meditation coach to promote our “Heat Healer Hour” — a combination of 15 minutes of cardio, a 40 minute sauna session with a meditation, and a 5 minute cold shower. Honestly, nothing feels better than this, especially if you can do it a few times a week. Watch your body and mind change for the better!

Even though I am passionate and driven as the co-founder and CEO of Heat Healer, I still have other projects in my life. I always have my finger in a lot of pies, which tends to help drive creativity and inspiration in other parts of my life. I am co-owner in an art business called LXL House (https://lxlhouse.com.au/) with one of my best friends Laura, which we kicked-off during the pandemic. We both see it as our creative outlet, allowing us to spend time together and have a lot of fun while doing it.

I also recently completed the design and build of our dream house in Bondi, so I am really taking the time to be present, grateful, and to enjoy the space that my husband and I created for our family.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Find what balances you and stick to it. Meditate, exercise, eat well, sauna in the Heat Healer and stay hydrated. Find your healthy outlet — we all have stressors in our life and can feel overwhelmed by life sometimes. My healthy outlet is my sauna session in the Heat Healer. It allows me to relax my body and mind. I always feel so much better and ready to take on the world after it.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

The very first thing I do each day, before food or even caffeine, is to meditate. I start with my breath, focus on feeling all my senses, then repeat my mantra and finish up with a manifestation. I’m a huge believer that what you focus your energy on will become reality.

I love the Ziva Meditation technique (www.zivameditation.com) and recently did their 2-week intensive course. I’ve also started journaling after meditation to help organise my thoughts and get any big ideas down on paper. The whole process takes around 15 minutes and I’m usually done before the kids are out of bed!

Ziva recommends two meditations a day so often I will do my second in the Heat Healer before doing our dinner, bath, book and bed routine with the kids.

I love the Fluidform at Home online pilates program (www.fluidformpilates.com.au), which I use for a 15 minute toning session after a run, then pop into the Heat Healer sauna. The cardio helps bring on my sweat much quicker.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Again, it’s all about balance. Know what works for your body and how your body responds to it. I suffer from PCOS and although I love high intensity sessions, too much exercise will put my adrenal glands into overdrive, causing me to experience excessive hunger.

Know what works for your body. Find your Ying and Yang — know how to balance the work you do on your body. If I do a HIIT session, a long run or weights session, I will always follow it with a sweat session in the Heat Healer to rejuvenate my muscles and relax my body. You can’t be in fight or flight mode all the time. Consistency is key. When I was younger, I used to be all in. I would end up getting injured or getting sick from pushing my body beyond its limits. Small changes and regular exercise is what works for me. If I can only manage 10 minutes of cardio, I know it’s better than nothing and will try to tackle a longer session the next day!

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Being passionate about health and wellness (and always researching the latest trends), I have tried a lot of diets out there. However, there is definitely no one size fits all when it comes to diets. For example — I tried the vegan diet and ended up having huge histamine reactions. It turns out I am sensitive to salicylates, which are found in nuts and plants.

The diet my grandmother exposed me to is what I feel best with — eating unprocessed real foods, like fresh vegetables, soups and salads, fermented veggies (sauerkraut and pickles), lots of garlic, onions and cabbage, good quality meats and the best quality Polish vodka, (in moderation of course)! Listen to your body and know what feels good for you. Treat and feed your body well, it’s the only one you’ve got!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Be aware of the voice in your head and what it is telling you. Change your inner dialogue and do a little self-love. Do not think that the feeling you are experiencing is forever. I love that saying, “this too shall pass”. Do not be afraid to talk to your friends or loved ones if you aren’t feeling good about yourself or a situation you are in. You are never alone. Chances are they have experienced something similar themselves and have some words of wisdom. If life is getting to be too much, reaching out to your family doctor or a recommended psychologist does not mean giving up. It’s empowering and I think everyone should see a therapist if they can!

