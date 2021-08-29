Sherry Hope-Kennedy Of Studio SHK: “Learn the rules, then learn how to break the rules”

Learn the rules, then learn how to break the rules. You can’t divert from something you don’t know. By learning the rules, you acquire a solid foundation, which gives you the footing to be creative.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sherry Hope-Kennedy.

Sherry Hope-Kennedy, ASID, IIDA, is the principal of the award-winning interior design firm, Studio SHK, serving the Bay Area, Lake Tahoe, and beyond. The studio designs site and client-specific projects, infusing a sense of playfulness and artistic expression in each. Recognized as a top San Francisco interior design firm, their work has been profiled in Architectural Digest, Aspire Design and Home, California Home + Design, Cover, Dwell, Modern Luxury Interiors, Rue, Surface, and numerous others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

In my early twenties, I felt the need to prove myself as an academic and pursued a degree in political science, and then worked for several years as a paralegal. I think I was in denial that I loved all aspects of design — interiors, fashion, landscapes. The law was stimulating but I felt a void and began devouring all the design magazines and books I could find during my spare time. One project led to another and before long, I committed myself full time to interior design.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

When it comes to interiors, it’s easy to get swept up by current trends and design towards a dictate rather than clients’ personal style. To avoid this, our firm approaches projects as identity-designers, seeking to capture the inherent character of a place and the spirit of its inhabitants. We disrupt by veering from the expected. For example, we designed a pop-up lounge for a fundraising event on behalf of The Exploratorium, a museum of science, technology, and arts in San Francisco. Our concept was called “mad science”. The intent was to create a moody but relaxing atmosphere which invoked an experimental laboratory. We used dark shades and industrial shapes in combination with elements of biodesign. To enter the space, you had to walk through an illuminated beaker-shaped opening. We used alchemy and lab motifs throughout the decor, including the wallpaper and signage. We designed a coffee table that sat on Lamborghini mufflers, and we commissioned a graffiti artist to paint a large-scale painting of a woman, half skeleton. For a multigenerational household, we approached the accessible design aspect as a stylish endeavor, mixing creativity with function. By taking a collaborative, cohesive approach, we are able to create harmonious spaces that fit clients’ lifestyle, no matter their age or living situation. In this world of automation, it’s disruption by customization.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I tell my clients that I have made my fair share of mistakes so that they don’t have to. For instance one contractor I worked with didn’t comply with the drawings I presented for a small bathroom project. He put the towel bar at eye level instead of adjacent to the vanity height. My client and I joked that I designed something to poke her eye on.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve had many mentors and am inspired by a lot of other artists. The first person that comes to mind is Tadao Ando. Early on in his career, his work had a creative, wabi-sabi feel, which resonated with me. He also has the ability to create ethereal spaces with the simple use of concrete and light. One of my favorite examples is the Church of Light.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruptive for disruptive sake is not good. Being disruptive because you view a project or a solution from a different angle opens the creative flood gates, which is essential to the design process. For example, when it comes to accessible design, people often think of guard rails and boring. Disrupt the standard design protocols by marrying safety with aesthetics. Start with the foundational design elements that will eliminate hardships. This means no floor level changes on the same level for ease-of-use, and ample lighting throughout. Use color and add personalization through furniture and furnishings. An example of negatively disrupting design is omitting functionality and only focusing on pizazz. When you try to make a statement, say with a gold toilet, sure, you are being disruptive, but that piece becomes art versus design. To avoid this type of negative disruption, we try to do something different with each project. I think people get used to seeing the same thing and are not introduced to new technologies, designs and new ways to use a space.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Edit. The biggest thing with respect to deign I learned was to edit. It is easy to get caught up in putting too many cool objects and materials in a space. The art of editing is underrated. Learn to become a good listener. It is important to really hear what your client is saying and what they are looking for. Push the boundaries of your design process. The safari-inspired kid’s bedroom we designed is an example of pushing the boundaries. Initially, I looked at many photos of kid’s bedrooms and African landscapes for inspiration. Most of the rooms I looked at had teepees in them. When I turned to the African landscapes, I kept seeing termite mounds or ant hills. I imagined them in the space and they appeared to be big blobs. I then decided to look at the inside of termite mounds and was struck by all the layering. I designed a termite mound-inspired structure by layering sheets of plywood in a sculptural fashion. Other areas in which we pushed the design for the bedroom: we commissioned a local artist to paint silhouetted murals on the ombre wallpaper, we custom-designed a rug reminiscent of giraffe spots, and we hung wooden swing rings. Instead of looking at the space as just another kid’s bedroom, we created an immersive experience for the kids to grow with.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Our firm will continue to be innovative with design solutions and look at spaces through different lenses. For example, we are approaching a small condo project from the point of view of an artist — looking at the negative space as well as the canvas/condo as a whole. We’re swapping out single-purpose furniture with multifunctional pieces and considering an adjustable height coffee table that turns into a standard table to alleviate the need for a dining table and chairs. We’re also looking through an engineering lens and are considering transformative furniture, such as couches where the backs move around, so every view can be maximized.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I have a book on the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao by Frank Gehry that resonates with me. I was struck by his design process. I love his sketches and the feelings his buildings evoke, and try to create that sense of place in my designs.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Learn the rules, then learn how to break the rules. You can’t divert from something you don’t know. By learning the rules, you acquire a solid foundation, which gives you the footing to be creative. This is how I approach my work.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

When I was president of ASID Northern California chapter, a design industry organization, I championed other designers to volunteer their services. In many ways, inspirational design can have a positive impact. Whether it is an upbeat color palette, a well-lit room, or extra storage space to help people declutter, design can do a lot of good and enhance your well being. Furthermore, I’d love to see people make choices that encourage change. For example, I try not to support industrial farming anymore, and support regenerative farming instead. This decision can lead to such a positive effect on our health and planet.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.instagram.com/studioshkinteriors/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/studioshk

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!